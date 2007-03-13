Chicken Pot Pie III

This is so amazingly good. My husband said it was the best thing I ever made, and he is a tough critic. I think he thinks I made the crust from scratch but I used the pillsbury ready made crust in the long red box, it was so good. I also used both of the cans of soup and half of the thyme and did not put the cookie sheet under it when baking per another reviewer and the crust was perfect. Even my ten year old said how much he loved it, and had leftovers later that night for a snack and I don't think he has ever done that willlingly! I have been coming on this sight for two years and I have tried many recipes, some good, some not so good and some really good that made it into my recipe box but this is the first one that prompted me to write a review! Three of us ate the whole thing in one night. I have been on a quest to find good recipes that stand the test of time to hand down to my kids and this will make the cut for sure! Thanks so much for posting it!!

Read More