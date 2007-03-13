Chicken Pot Pie III
A hot hearty chicken pot pie that is easy to fix.
This is so amazingly good. My husband said it was the best thing I ever made, and he is a tough critic. I think he thinks I made the crust from scratch but I used the pillsbury ready made crust in the long red box, it was so good. I also used both of the cans of soup and half of the thyme and did not put the cookie sheet under it when baking per another reviewer and the crust was perfect. Even my ten year old said how much he loved it, and had leftovers later that night for a snack and I don't think he has ever done that willlingly! I have been coming on this sight for two years and I have tried many recipes, some good, some not so good and some really good that made it into my recipe box but this is the first one that prompted me to write a review! Three of us ate the whole thing in one night. I have been on a quest to find good recipes that stand the test of time to hand down to my kids and this will make the cut for sure! Thanks so much for posting it!!Read More
I dared myself to make and try this. I will not dare again. Too much MSG!Read More
Thank you for sharing....as most good cooks who have a tendency to add/subtract from recipes, I did too. But the basics were right here in the original recipe. I used Marie Collanders Deep dish pie shell (frozen)for the bottom crust and Ritz regular crust for the top crust. Put an egg wash on the bottom crust before adding the chicken mixture. To recipe I added mushrooms (small can), garlic powder, onion powder, a little Lawry's Seasoned Salt, black pepper. Covered with top crust and brushed on egg wash. What a wonderful pie this makes. Baked 350 degrees for 55 minutes. Beautiful golden brown, top and bottom. The basic recipe is so good that you can add whatever your heart desires to it or leave it as it is. Either way would be DELICIOUS! This is a keeper, so I threw out all my old recipes. LOL. Something was not done properly if it didn't turn out as above. The filling was great....not soggy or runny. Everything held in place. I let stand 10 minutes after I removed it from the oven for the filling to settle down before cutting. This is a no-brainer recipe.
This recipe was very easy and very tasty. I used a Pillsbury crust. My only problem was that by placing the pie dish on a cookie sheet, the bottom layer of the crust didn't cook properly and was gooey. Next time I will not put it on cookie sheet.
I did make a lot of minor changes to this, but used it as a basic idea, especially for the length of cooking time. I used fresh carrots and potatoes cut up into small pieces, 1/2 a can each of green beans, corn, and peas. Also I used the "veggie pot pie crust" on this site which was amazing and added great flavor to the pot pie. I also used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup instead since that is what I had, but this was AWESOME!! Will be making almost weekly, keeps well and is great reheated for lunches. Thanks so much! :)
My 9-year old said to give this recipe "six stars!!" The only changes I made was to add one can of diced new potatoes, use both cans of soups, reduce the thyme, and add a little garlic salt. I actually doubled the recipe and froze the second pie for another meal. Thank you for sharing a great recipe!!
This was very good--it didn't knock our wool socks off on this chilly November day, but it was a quick and hearty meal after a long hike. Honestly, I was skeptical about this recipe, but it looked so easy to prepare that it begged my attention. (I used to make the Barefoot Contessa's recipe and it took over an hour to prepare!) I prefer boneless chicken thighs in pot pies--the higher fat content retains moisture and flavor. I poached them in chicken broth for some additional flavor, a trick I learned from Eating Well. Other times, I've used leftover roast chicken. Instead of cream of celery, I prefer cream of chicken soup. I use a full can with the full can of cream of potato. At first I thought the thyme was a bit overwhelming but when I reduced the amount, I realized I liked it better with the original recipe's full teaspoon. This is even better reheated the next day! Truly great comfort food.
I have made this for several years. I use cream of chicken in place of the cream of potato. I also add a little (light) sour cream, mayo & shredded cheese to the mixture. I also add a little garlic & onion powder to mine. A real hit in our house, especially in the winter time!!!
Very good recipe..... I used 2 whole cans of soup...1 cream of chicken and 1 cream of celery (my store did not have cream of potato)....1/2teas. thyme and sprinkled in a little garlic powder. It was a huge hit here at our home....no leftovers sadly. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This pot pie was so easy to make and my husband absolutely loved it.
This was pretty good! After reading lots of reviews, I realized that most people said 3 things: 1) 1 tsp. of thyme is too much, 2) The recipe is a little bland as written, 3) Substituting cream of chicken for cream of celery makes the pot pie a little creamier. I boiled the boneless skinless chicken breasts (3 of them, because my husband is a meat eater) with Mrs. Dash original, onion powder, and garlic powder. Next time I will use chicken bouillon also. I also used 1 can of cream of potato and about 3/4 can of cream of chicken (to make up for the additional meat). As far as the spices, I reduced the thyme to 1/2 tsp. and still thought it was too much. Next time I might omit it completely... I'm not really fond of the taste. I also added 1/2 tsp. of Mrs. Dash and a pinch of garlic powder and onion powder to the mix. Finally, I baked on 350 for about 55 minutes, keeping the edges covered the entire time. The crust came out perfectly brown. I plan on making this one again.
This is a wonderful and tasty recipe and so easy but I did change a few steps which appealed to my tastes . Rather than boiling the chicken, try roasting chicken breasts on the bone in the oven. I coated with bit of olive oil and salt, pepper, garlic powder and sprinkled a bit of thyme on them. Forty five minutes at 350 degrees and they are juicy and so much more flavorful than just boiling them. I also used cream of chicken and cream of broccoli soups. Frozen veggies are fine but to give the pie a more home made appeal, I did par boil very tiny new potatoes which I cut in half and added to the mix. I will be making this a lot in the future as it was well received by my family. Thanks for sharing!
If you don't like the way a recipe is done that's OK. But if you haven't even tried it, don't tear it down. It was simple, fast and has good flavor and texture Wrenna's recipe sounds great, but also looks to be 2 to 3 times the prep time, something a lot of folks just don't have. Worried about wholesome? pick low fat/ reduced salt soups, and Frozen Veggies are definitely better than canned.
yummy- easy to make. I added my own fresh veggies as I did not have any frozen and all of both cans of soup in this. I also used a refrigerated crust, so I baked the bottom one for a little bit first before filling it and adding the top layer to cook.. This way the bottom was cooked and not soggy!
My father-in-law said this was the best pot pie he has ever had. I used 2 cans of mixed vegetables drained instead of the frozen. I also added a dash of garlic and onion powder. Enjoy!!
awesome starter recipe! I modified slightly for our tastes. I used a roasted chicken breast from costco, added 4-5 sliced baby bellas, 2 cups still frozen mixed veggies and two full cans of low sodium condensed mushroom soup. mixed everything with onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, parsley, and basil. Added some parmesean cheese and put it in a 9 inch casserole dish (deeper than a pie pan, to accomodate the extra veggies!), covered it in the remaining pie crust (I used pillsbury and rolled out slightly larger), and baked for 55 minutes. so so good! next time will try fresh spinach in there for added vitamins :)
super easy to make and my kids tore through it. did use chicken thighs instead of breasts, and only used pie crust on top. YUM.
I have been making this for years and it is an all time family favorite. It is comfort food at it's best!
Mine's in the oven right now. I live in Dallas and we just experienced an arctic blast like you wouldn't believe so I was very excited to try this recipe tonight. I used a whole can of cream of chix and cream of celery and subbed three medium sized potatoes, a small bag of carrots sliced 1/2", and about 4 sticks of celery sliced the same way for the frozen, blanched veggies. Boiled those in the broth left over from boiling the chicken until al dente. Mixed the chicken, veggies, and soup together and threw some salt n' pepper, sage, and basil to the mix in addition to the thyme. Smells good. Looking forward to eating it with some warm biscuits!!
My husband took a bite and asked what the overwhelming spice was. The recipe had called for 1 tsp Thyme. I used only 1/2 tsp, and it was still too much. This recipe is a good comfort food that I will make again, this time with only 1/4 tsp of Thyme.
I don't eat meat but my husband and kids LOVED this! I used Pillsbury ready made pie crusts & lots more chicken then the recipe called for but the rest of the directions I followed to a T. Fabulous (So they all claimed). I will definitely make this again! SOOOO easy to make too!
I love this recipe, have been making it for a few years now. This is my go to recipe for leftovers of chicken and mashed potatoes. I add my mashed potatoes to the vegetables with a jar of chicken gravy instead of the canned soups, Yummy!
I made this recipe the first time as written, and in my opinion it needs tweaking. I started by slicing and sauteing an 8 oz container of fresh baby bellas with half a red onion and a couple of cloves of garlic. I added that to 2 cups of veggies (I used canned corn and beans) and 2 cups of cubed cooked chicken. I also used 2 full cans of the soup (cr/mush and cr/chix) and really cut down on the thyme. I'm glad I did because I thought the full amount was overpowering for me the first time. I really like the flavor and texture of the sauteed mushrooms/onions/garlic in this. It gives it a more full texture and more of the flavor I was looking for in a pot pie.
Very easy and very tasty!
A very good basic recipe. For those cooks that used a frozen pie crust, it is a good idea to bake the bottom crust until lightly brown before u add your filling. This takes care of the soggy crust problem. Bon Appetite!
I've made this recipe many times over the past seven years and its a family favorite! Some tips, I use frozen peas and carrots but canned corn since the canned corn adds a nice sweetness to the dish. Also, I use 98% FF Cream of Celery and 98% FF Cream of Chicken soups to reduce the fat in the soup. I'll frequently use Italian seasoned leftover chicken and just omit using any additional seasoning when mixing the ingredients together. For a fun treat, I take off the extra pie crust from the edges of the pan to make a smiley face - always a winner! Enjoy!
I have been trying to perfect the chicken pot pie and this is the best recipe I have found. So many pies have turned out sloppy, so I used a generous 1/3 c. flour- not necessary. The proportions as listed seem perfect. No leftovers!
This was really good. I made this last minute with what I had on hand - it was made after I came home from an out of town trip to a hungry husband and no groceries in the house. I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup in place of the celery and potato since that is all i had in the cupboard. I also used canned chicken and fresh carrots and broccoli - which I steamed before adding to the mixture. I added garlic, salt, pepper, and cayenne for an extra kick. Was really yummy... will make again for sure!
One of our family favorites. Good to take to potlucks. Good to freeze and have available to take to friends who need comfort food. I make with Cream of Potato and Cream of Chicken soups. I stir fry the chicken in chicken broth and poultry seasoning which gives it more flavor. To make it even quicker I have grabbed a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store!
I have made this recipe numerous times. Extremely easy. I use the 98% fat free cream of chicken and 98% fat free cream of celery. Organic corn, carrots, peas and lima beans. Three organic boneless skinless chicken breast boiled in vegatable broth. I add one cup of shredded mozzarella, a pinch of sea salt, fresh groud pepper, garlic power, thyme followed by a dash of brown sugar and cinnamon. I cook at 350 degrees for one hour without the cookie sheet. Delicious.
I follow this recipe as an outline. I like to throw a bit of everything in it. It's great for leftovers after a big chicken dinner. I will mix mashed potatos, green bean caserole, cream of mushroom soup, left over chicken, and even a little cheese. Sometimes I will freeze it and save for a rainy day. Everyone loves it.
I have never baked a chicken before, let alone made a pot pie but following the recipe my pot pie came out AMAZING and is one of the best I have ever had, if I do say so myself. I made it for my bf for dinner and he absolutely loved it. Changes I made: I used canned, not frozen veggies, a whole cream of potato soup can and I switched the celery with cream of mushroom.
I have made chicken pot pie many different ways and this is by far my (and my family's) favorite. I omit the Thyme and added a little celery seed and salt and pepper to taste as my family are not big fans of thyme.Perfect chicken pot pie. Thanks for the recipe Leslie.
So good! This is a really simple recipe for a classic, comforting dish. Only change I made was to use 1 can of cream of chicken soup and 1 can of cream of potato. I like the extra creamyness.
I think people need to lighten up a little. Chicken pot pie isn't exactly the healthiest recipe whether you're using canned soup or making the sauce from scratch. I think this is a great basic recipe. I used a full can of cream of chicken and cream of celery. I used fresh veggies instead of frozen (celery, carrots, onions). I also halved the thyme, because I only like it in small amounts, and I added a little black pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Also with the chicken I didn't boil it all the way. I left the breasts a little pink in the center so they could cook through in the oven and not dry out. Overall delicious and easy dish!!
Made this yesterday and with the exception of a mistake on my part, it went over well with my family. I usd ground thyme and used less than a half teaspoon, but the flavor overwhelmed the dish. I also used cream of chicken soup instead of cream of celery due to personal tastes. I will make it again and will probably eliminate the thyme all together and utilize garlic powder, onion powder and pepper for seasonings. The basic recipe is easy and very good. Thanks!
I use a rotissere chicken to save time, put that over the stove with a bag of frozen vegies, some butter, white wine...heat that up, mix in 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, some salt, pepper & garlic powder. Pour that into a casserole dish and put a pillsbury crust over top. (i don't put one on the bottom). bake in oven for 1/2 hour or so...delicious!!
Super good. Made some changes to suit my taste preferences. Such as chicken soup and no thyme. I also add canned potatoes because I like my chicken pot pie with potatoes. I cut the mixed vegetables down to about 1.5 cups.
I have made this 2 times now. The first was made exactly according to the recipe. Then the second one had some changes. I did as others have suggested...I used 2 cans of soup, one cream of chicken and one cream of mushroom. I also added about 1/2 cup or so of mushrooms. I do not like thyme, so I used Ms. Dash instead, with 1/2 tsp poultry seasoning and some pepper. I added about 1/3 cup of milk also. My Husband the first one was way too thick and wasn't like anything he had ever had as far as the consistency went. He said chicken pot pie is suppose to have a creamy inside to it and the first one I made did not. The second time I made it with the changes in the recipe and he LOVED it. He said it was smooth and creamy. He compared it to his Grand Mothers and that was good enough for me.
Tasty and easy to prepare! I've passed the recipe out numerous times and made it the first time this past weekend! Everyone's enjoying it and are having fun coming up with their own variations. Will definatly make again.
I tweaked the recipe a bit. Used 2 full cans of soup, added mushrooms, added chopped uncooked potato, and i added the mixed veggies still frozen. I used leftover store bought rotisserie chicken. turned out very good. The Husband wasn't too sure about it to begin with but he had a second helping and said i should make it again. :)
A nice & easy recipe to make after a long day at work. Using rotisserie chicken from the grocer makes it super simple and very flavorful.
This is an amazing recipe, especially if you are short on time! Thank you also to everyone who added additional tips in their reviews. I am not known for being a very good cook, so when my husband tasted this pie he did not believe that I made it. The tips that I used to tweak the original recipe were: use full can of cream potato & full can of cream of chicken, add 1/4 cup milk, salt/pepper/garlic powder/onion powder to taste. egg wash top of pie & bake for 55 minutes at 350 directly on rack (take foil off edges after 30 min of banking). THANK YOU!!!
This isn't supposed to be a gourmet pot pie, and it's not. It is, however, a fantastic, quick, easy and delicious meal.
This was delicious on such a cold and rainy day yesterday!! Thank you for this recipe. My family loves comfort food and this is a hit!
I decided to try this recipe for my high school speech team potluck after eating an amazing version of chicken pot pie at Mel's Drive In, and i am happy to say that most of this dish disappeared quickly (although it may have been part of the fact that it was the only hot dish there. What can i say - high school students+potluck = not Iron Chef). I used one can each of cream of chicken and cream of mushroom, can of corn and cut up green beans, and that red box of pie crust. It was pretty good and easy, looked like it took a long time and pretty delicious. I would not make this again for my family, but if there was another potluck, sure, because its fairly cheap and looks like it took a lot more effort than it really did :] If i would make this again I would add more salt to the chicken mix.
Very good recipe. I added a can of Diced Potatoes and some black pepper and garlic powder.
Excellent recipe. My family loved it. Added some garlic powder, onion powder, seasoned salt and pepper as one of the reviews suggested. Also, did not bake on a sheet as suggested. Turned out great with these suggestions. Will definitely make this again.
Excellent! I made a from-scratch crust which was perfect. Next time I'll double the filling though.
I thought this was delicious and super easy! Even the left overs the next day were good. My bf thought it was a bit dry, but that may have been my fault from boiling the chicken a bit too long. I may add a bit of milk next time (as some recipes call for) to help make the pie a little more moist. Overall, I am a fan and will, without a doubt, make it again!
This was FABULOUS and easy to make. My sister, husband and I loved it. We can't wait to make it again. I didn't have the celery soup, so I used brocolli cheese soup instead. YUM! Thank you for sharing.
So yummy and I don't usually like pot pie!! I made this recipe because I had all ingredients on hand and was trying to use things up. I actually used a full can of the cream of celery and the mixed veggies had carrots/green beans/peas/Lima beans. I used Safeway pie crust and rolled it onto the pie dish. My 8yr old son loved this so much and had 2 large helpings and said it was the best dinner ever!
OMG! One of my favorite recipes of all time. It is a warm, creamy and filling dish perfect for a fall evening. I use California veggies, beans and corn in mine, and add garlic powder. My mother raved about this dish and has repeatedly begged me to make it again!
I liked it but too much "store bought" ingredients. Definitely not like Grandmoms, which is just as easy to make.
Made this for dinner last night and my son and his fiance raved about it.This is the first time that I've made a pot pie and this recipe was very easy to make. I also used the Pillsbury pie crust and the crust was very flaky and done to perfection.Took the advice from others and did not use a cookie sheet and using all the soup.A+++++
My whole family loved this. I made the filling the night before and put it together after I got home. It was a quick and easy meal.
It was good. I wish there had been a little more information in the ingredients section as well at the directions. I didn't use a cookie sheet or tin foil. I used fresh veggies, boiled. I also baked it at 425 degrees for 35 minutes. I found another pot pie recipe on here that seemed similar and those were their baking instructions so I figured it would be fine. No need to wait 60 minutes. If I make this again, I would reduced the amount of cream of celery (adding more cream of potato) and maybe the thyme. It was just a bit strong.
The kids love this and want it every week. Easy quick to prepare.
This was absolutely fantastic!!! We used leftover chicken from the grill and it turned out great. The only thing that i will do different next time is to use half the amount of thyme. Thank you for the great recipe Leslie.
Unfortunately, I used pie crust instead of puff pastry. The texture, taste, etc., would have been greatly improved.
I try new recipes just about every time I cook but this one is by far the favorite amongst my family members and I end up making it fairly frequently. I don't change anything about the recipe at all...great as is.
Very good and relatively easy!
Very Very delicious. The best I've made without using heavy cream. Excellent!
KUDOS for Ms Leslie Brown, author of this incredible, easy family recipe. The BEST part, you can modify to your individual taste & desires. Bricks & stones to the writers of negative reviews. If you prefer "X" so be it, don't take it out on the recipe or the author. I prefer to use chicken thighs w/skin that I pan fry for color, dilute 1 chicken bullion w/cup of water, pour in pan and oven roast 12 minutes, cooled, cut and used in the great recipe. Followed instructions.
This was very easy to make. I'm all about quick, easy and meals. The only changes I made was I bought the pillsbury ready made crust and the roll out pillsbury dough for the top. I also used canned mixed vegetables instead of frozen ones. In place of the cream of celery soup, I used cream of chicken with herb seasoning. I had an awfully hard time wrapping the crust with foil. Hope it turns out great!
I made this for my boyfriend, while i did not actually get to try it I am giving it a good rating because it is SO easy. I made it, then froze it without cooking and just left him directions. He thought it was delicious and i liked that he had some 'real' food that was easy for him to just toss in the oven. I added more veggies and less soup (1/4 can cream of celery and 1/4 can cream of mushroom) and also added fresh mushrooms.
VERY EASY, VERY DELICIOUS. MY HUSBAND LOVED IT BUT OF COURSE MY CHILDREN DID NOT (ANYTHING WITH VEGETABLES THEY RUN AWAY FROM).
I have loved pot pie since I was a child. This was the easiest and best tasting one I have ever made. Excellent recipe Leslie. We all enjoyed it!
I made this a few nights ago at my house and it was a hit. I made a couple adjustments though. I sauteed a diced onion and some mushrooms in a little bit of butter, and instead of the cream of celery and cream of potato soups, I just used a whole can of cream of mushrooms. My family loved it. However, I will go a little easier on the thyme next time because it was a little overwhelming. Next time I will use a pinch of sage too.
This recipe was super easy and very delicious. I substituted another can of cream of potato instead of the cream of celery. I would definitely make this again.
Amazing and pretty easy! I use one small package of the steamed vegetables instead of having a bunch of left over vegetables. But I've found that this recipe makes about 1 and a 1/2 pies, so I save the leftover and make another batch a few days later and freeze those. I don't like to see it go to waste :) I also omit the thyme and add garlic powder. Also don't boil the chicken, I just buy rotisserie (saves me some work!)
I make this all the time with a few changes. I use cream of chicken soup instead of cream of celery. I also sautee my chicken with garlic and onions instead of boiling it. My husband and my teenaged son can't get enough of this. There are never any leftovers.
So good! My boyfriend has been asking for it every night for the past week (I'm waiting to make it again so we don't burn out on it)
So easy and delish.
Have been making this recipe for years. Used one family sized can of Cream of Chicken condensed soup, and one small can of Cream of Celery to cook the chicken in first (with some dried minced onion, salt, and garlic powder). I also added one small box of chicken stuffing (cooked first) into the blend of cooked frozen veggies, chicken, and creamed soups.
This is so good!!!! I have made this about three times. I only make a couple of changes, 1 tsp of pepper (i like a little kick) and 1/2 tsp of garlic salt.
This was really good, and easy to boot! I make two and freeze one for later!
I needed a starter recipe & this was great for that. I made some changes so that I could call it my own- Started with only a pinch of thyme. I used 1 whole can of cream of chicken & 1 whole can of cream of potato. Also added diced potatoes, used both canned & fresh. I added a bit of season salt or poultry season to the chicken. I have used both canned & frozen vegetables, both work great. I brushed the top with egg whites, which made it perfectly flaky! I did not place the pie on a cookie sheet & turned out perfect. My family loves it! Thanks for a great start!
This recipe relies too heavily on canned and frozen products, and will taste that way. Yes, its quick and easy, but so are the many frozen pies that are available and equally as tastey.
My family loves this and it is very simple and fast to make.
Didn't have enough flavor for my taste. I think the cream of potato should have been omitted and a cream of celery added
This was AWESOME! Very easy and tastes great! I didn't have cream of potato soup so I used cream of chicken and cream of celery and added a can of diced potatoes. EXCELLENT recipe and super easy!
Wow!! I love pot pie and this was amazing. I used 1 can cream of potato and 1/2 can of cream of chicken, next time I will put in the whole can. I cooked at 375 instead of 400 to accomodate other dishes in progress and it was perfect. I will make this again and again!!
To save time, I use a large can of Veg-All Homestyle (drained). The veggies are big and chunky and taste great! (It's different from regular Veg-All; for instance, no lima beans. There are potatoes, carrots, celery, pearl onions and I think peas.)
This was easy and delicious! I had cream of chicken soup and used that instead of cream of celery soup and now that's how I'll make it every time. I was concerned about using cream of potato soup but this is really good. Right now I'm trying to keep from eating the whole thing!
This recipe was so easy and delicious!! My husband told me it was great several times throughtout the meal. I will definitely be preparing this again!!
I thought this was very easy, very quick to put together and very good meal. I used store bought pie crust and baked the bottom crust for 5 min so it would not be soggy. I also used a can of mixed vegetables instead of frozen (cheaper). I boiled my chicken, but if I were in a rush I would use a chicken that was cooked in the deli at the supermarket! It smells wonderful while baking and it looks beautiful when finished. My family enjoyed it and I will make it again. I have 3 adult daughters that I am going to forward this recipe to, their families will enjoy it also!
I make this recipe often when I have leftover chicken or turkey. I use cream of chicken and potato soups. The potato soup in my opinion is key to making this taste so good!!! I do add a bit of garlic salt because I add it to almost everything. My friends have asked for this recipe, it's a hit with us!!
This was tasty. I used cream of chicken & celery, added pepper, garlic pwdr. to taste. Baked in glass pie dish(no pan under) at 350 for 40 min. then 400 for 15 min. to help brown bottom & top crust.
This was such an easy recipe and oh so yummy. The kids, even the picky one loved it. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of the celery as we like it better.
This is the one I'll go to because it is quick, easy and tasty. My husband and kids love it. I don't boil the chicken because I think seasoning it with salt and pepper then cooking in a pan with olive oil and a little butter makes the chicken have good flavor, not bland. This I do ahead of time so I can mix all the other ingredience together when I'm ready to bake it. I also add garlic and onion powder, a little salt and fresh gound pepper. I go for one can of mixed veg so no need to banch. Takes 5 minutes to mix and get it into the oven. Also, I only cook it for 50 minutes at 350. I don't egg wash the crust and it comes out great. My husband says don't change a thing. This is right on.
I love chicken pot pie and always have. I substituted 1/2 can of cream of chicken for the cream of celery and added salt and pepper to taste to filling. The end product was wonderful!!
it was ok needed more soup, it was a little dry
This recipe is so easy and delicious. I have made it four times already and now I dump in the whole can of celery soup and it is just as good an then it doesn't go to waste. Everyone loves it!
My family loved this pot pie. I have mad it several times and have passed the recipe on to others. I usually use chicken leftovers for this recipe. Very simple to make.
Yummers!!!! I used this recipe with a refigerated crust from the store and it was wonderful. Even my hubby, who is not crazy for "casserole" type dishes, liked this. He begged me to make it again. So much better than anything frozen!! Thanks, Leslie!!!
The pot pie was good but a bit on the dry side.
This was very good. I cut the cooking time in half and I only put a pie crust on the top.
I love chicken pot pie but have not made it for years because it is so high in calories. This recipe was wonderful and got 2 thumbs up from everyone in the family. Including the picky eater 9 year old. The only thing I changed as suggested was to use cream of potato soup. I just though that would help my family like it better. I was happy to see that this could be frozen. I made an extra pie for another day.
