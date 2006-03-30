Fried Pie Crust

The crust is fried, not the pie. This originally came from a wonderful pineapple cream pie, but is great with all no-bake cream fillings.

Recipe by stormycook

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch crust
Directions

  • Combine butter, coconut, flour and brown sugar in a sauce pan. Cook on medium heat until a rich brown color, stirring frequently.

  • Pour into pie plate and press out to edges evenly with a fork.

  • Allow to cool before filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 96.1mg. Full Nutrition
