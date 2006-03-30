Fried Pie Crust
The crust is fried, not the pie. This originally came from a wonderful pineapple cream pie, but is great with all no-bake cream fillings.
The name was intriguing, the recipe sounded pasty, greasy, and raw - sort of like a roux pressed into a pie pan. Still I pressed on. What a delightful surprise! This turns out slightly crispy, slightly sweet, and tastes wonderfully toasty. In addition, it is not at all crumbly. The trick is, as the recipe says, to cook over "medium" heat until toasty or golden "brown." Be mindful to stir often as once it begins to brown it will burn quickly. I only wish I could give it 10 stars for originality, taste, and ease of preparation.Read More
Easy and amazing! I seriously can't believe so few have tried it. I made the crust to go with (what else) a coconut cream pie. It was easy to work with and serving was a breeze. I may add a splash of vanilla next time and try to cut down on the butter a little, just for health sake.
I have to say that I was skeptical at first, but as the other reviewers also stated, this was simple and wonderfully delicious. I will be able to use this recipe for numerous pies I make. My family and friends give this "Two Thumbs Up"!!
This was good. I would try it again with less coconut(not a huge fan of coconut). With a lemon meringue pie it would be really good. I was really worried about it being greasy, and it really wasn't. I tried it with a chocolate cream pie (which was not very good). More people really need to try this easy recipe!~~
Perfect for coconut cream pie. Quick and easy!
Nothing else like it and absolutely delicious
I, like everyone else was a little skeptical how this would turn out. But I had to try it! It was delicious! I made a Dutch Apple pumpkin pie and it was just the perfect touch. Everyone loved it.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I use it for Lemon Lush Pie ( Sour Cream) Pie. I substituted Walnuts for the coconut and added a little more flour. It's a great taste but as others have said watch it carefully it'll burn quickly!
I think I've found my new secret pie weapon! This crust is delicious and would go with many types of pie recipes. I made this as the crust for a rhubarb sour cream pie and it was rounded out the taste perfectly. I will be using this pie crust recipe again and again! Oh, and it's easy too....easy as pie:)
This really surprised me. I was skeptical the entire time I was making this. It was super simple to make and comes out crunchy and delicious! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
This is my new go-to for delicious,unusual and quick single prepared crust! I made a creamy key lime and it was a hit! I feel like a master pie maker! ;)
