Topless Blueberry Pie
This a no-bake recipe, so on a hot summer day you don't have to turn on the oven, other than to bake your crust. If using frozen blueberries, drain them and use juice instead of water.
This a no-bake recipe, so on a hot summer day you don't have to turn on the oven, other than to bake your crust. If using frozen blueberries, drain them and use juice instead of water.
INCREDIBLE, INCREDIBLE, INCREDIBLE! I read that this had a fairly thick cornstarch flavor, so instead of 1 c. water I did 1/4 c. lemon juice and 3/4 c. -- COMPLETELY covers any cornstarch flavor there might have been... I can't taste any at all. :) Thickens nicely -- I used frozen blueberries, but not the kind in syrup. Worked just fine.Read More
This didn't turn out well for me. Granted, I used frozen blueberries, so that might have had something to do with it. Also, maybe I didn't heat it long enough. I thought it was "thick", but maybe I need more of a description of how thick. I followed the instructions to drain the berries and use the juice instead of water. Also, I cut the cornstarch down to 2 Tbsp. since there were a couple of complaints of it tasting to heavily of cornstarch. The result was soupy and too sweet and still a little cornstarchy.Read More
INCREDIBLE, INCREDIBLE, INCREDIBLE! I read that this had a fairly thick cornstarch flavor, so instead of 1 c. water I did 1/4 c. lemon juice and 3/4 c. -- COMPLETELY covers any cornstarch flavor there might have been... I can't taste any at all. :) Thickens nicely -- I used frozen blueberries, but not the kind in syrup. Worked just fine.
This is really nice - and pretty easy. I like blueberry & lemon, so I followed another reviewer and used 1/4c lemon juice to 3/4c water & 2 1/2T cornstarch. I also added a touch of cinnamon. My sauce was perfect, not too thick and no cornstarch taste. I only had 3c bluberries so I used 1c frozen peaches, chopped. Turned out beautifully. Thanks for the recipe, Elaine! UPDATE: 4-19-08, I made this pie using frozen blueberries, orange & lemon juice & zest, and Splenda for a diabetic family member - turned out great! Thanks!
This recipe is exactly what I was looking for. I bought a big bag of frozen blueberries and wanted some recipes to use them in. With the weather getting warmer and warmer, I also wanted to have something that would make a nice cool dessert. My family and I absolutely loved this pie! I read the comments regarding the amount of cornstarch, so I did reduce the amount to 2.5 tablespoons - even with that, it still thickened up very nicely. I can't wait to make another pie like this, as I'm sure this one won't last much longer!
the best homemade blueberry pie I ever made. Easy instructions, but make sure you wait until the mixture has truly thickened before removing it from the heat Also, you may want to try using a touch less corn starch. The pie got almost too thick, but still very tasty.
This is my first Allrecipes recipe and it worked great! I added some lemon juice to the water and will use less sugar next time as the fresh berries were so sweet to begin with. For the folks that had problems with the cornstarch you really need to keep the cooking temp at medium high and it does take 10 minutes to get the syrup clear (that is your indication the cornstarch has cooked).
A good, easy recipe for a pie that's less unhealthy than most, since there's only one crust; top with fat-free Cool Whip to help keep it that way. It was quite sweet, so I think I can cut back the sugar next time. I used frozen blueberries and put them in the pot, still frozen, along with 1/2 cup of water. I dissolved the 3 T of cornstarch in a bit of water and then added it slowly to the blueberries. When it thickened it got VERY thick, but it didn't taste cornstarchy at all.
I have tried this recipe several times and its a winner. the fresh blueberries are just wonderful. thank you
Great, simple recipe for blueberry pie filling. Tried it with graham crumb crust and flaky pie crust. The flaky pie crust was a much better complement to the fresh berries. Definitely substitute lemon juice for 1/4 cup of the water.
This didn't turn out well for me. Granted, I used frozen blueberries, so that might have had something to do with it. Also, maybe I didn't heat it long enough. I thought it was "thick", but maybe I need more of a description of how thick. I followed the instructions to drain the berries and use the juice instead of water. Also, I cut the cornstarch down to 2 Tbsp. since there were a couple of complaints of it tasting to heavily of cornstarch. The result was soupy and too sweet and still a little cornstarchy.
I wanted to try something new for my family who has always cooked with blueberries. This is a great pie because the blueberries stay and it does not run everywhere.I can also let my children help, and it is so easy.
I also added lemon juice (1/4 cup sub with 3/4 cup water),lemon zest and some cinnamon. Only used the 2.5 T cornstarch. DELICIOUS!
As other reviewers suggested, I used 3/4 cup water and 1/4 cup lemon juice. Then added the zest of 1 lemon when I added the 3 cups blueberries. This was excellent with fresh whipped cream. I didn't think it was too sweet. I made it a second time with a graham cracker crust - out standing, will definately do this one again.
Very good, but probably a tad too much cornstarch. I probably should've gone ahead and used 2 1/2 tablespoons like others did. It doesn't really taste like cornstarch but it REALLY gels; it reminded me of the consistency of canned cranberry sauce actually. Not sure that's the best thing, so I'd cut back on the cornstarch next time. Wonderful blueberry flavor though; bf was thrilled since he loves blueberries. Thanks for the recipe!
excellent recipe I love it
Good, but too much corn starch if made as written. It got quite congealed and didn't look very appetizing in the pan, but tasted very good.
Fabulous! I used fresh blueberries and brought the pie to a family bbq. It was a huge hit and everyone wanted the recipe. The only change I made was per another reviewer: I used 1/4 cup lemon juice and 3/4 cup water. You MUST try this!!!
Still trying to figure out why this seemingly simple recipe just didn't turn out for me. I took the advice of others & did 1/4cup of lemon juice& 3/4 cup of water. I used the 3 tbps of cornstarch & the pie was still a soupy mess after sitting in the fridge all night.:( the taste wasn't bad but it sure wasn't pie. :(
This was way too bland for our taste. My husband asked if I'd just go out and buy a blueberry pie next time.
Made these today, in tart shells instead of one big pie. Turned out really well. I took the advice of others and added some lemon juice, and also added in about a heaping tablespoon of raspberry jam while the mixture was cooking. These are great really cold, even out of the freezer and thawed for just a few minutes.
Wonderful pie! Easy to make, did follow suggestions used lemon juice and added cinnamon. Will definately make again.
Great recipe..quick & easy, just right for a short time to whip up something. Since I had frozen blueberries I cut the water down to 1/2 cup, and I used flour rather than cornstarch, 2 Tbsp to begin with and then mixed 1 more Tbsp, 1 Tbsp more sugar and enough water to make smooth thickening. Turned out great even with my having to substitute so much on a late Sunday night.
Nice recipe. I made mine into small individual pies as shown in the photograph. After baking my crusts I put a small dollop of low-fat cream cheese in the bottom of each crust before adding my pie filling. I also substituted Splenda for the sugar and it worked great.
Amazing and simple. Two of my favorite words. Perfect just the way it is!
Easy to make, and absolutely delicious. Had an over abundance of blueberries and had no desire to make a traditional pie. This recipe was the answer!!! Fantastic tarts and pie that resulted were raved about by friends/family. Do use the the lemon juice and cut back on sugar - approx 1/3 cup. Yummy!!
I made this for a cookout last night. Everyone raved about it! I used only 2 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch and 3/4 cup water with 1/4 cup lemon juice as suggested by others. I also used fresh blueberries. Wonderful! Be sure to make 2 pies since 1 will not be enough - it is so yummy!
There is too much cornstarch in this recipe. Yes it holds together well, but all I could taste was the cornstarch.
Wow! Exactly what I wanted! I've tried many recipes on this site but never left a review before. I followed recipe exact and also took the advise of others to add a touch of lemon juice. Cooked the sauce till clear and thick. It was perfect! No CornStarch flavor at all.
Excellent! I also modified the liquid to 1/4 cup lemon juice and 3/4 cup water, decreased cornstarch to 2 1/2 Tbs and added ginger and cinnamon (1/4 tsp each). I loved that the oven was only on to bake the crust. I'm going to use this recipe for all my fruit pies. I received rave reviews from 'professional' pie eaters!
the blueberries tasted great, i used frozen and i cut the sugar to 1/2 cup. i used less cornstarch but since no one really said how much less to use i used 1 1/2 tbsp. and i think i should have used more. i will try it again and use 2 tbsp and see if it thickens up a bit more.
this is now one of my families favorites It is not too sweet and tastes really fresh.
Great pie filling, I will be making this often. Thanks for posting.
This was very good. I did cut the corn starch to 2.5 tbsp based on the other reviews. I thought it was very sweet so next time I may cut down on the sugar. My family loves the Cherry Blueberry pie, so next time I will incorporate that into this Topless recipe.
I used this recipe for a July 4th dessert. When placed in my star-shaped cake pan and topped with a few strawberries it was perfect. I did use 2 TBS. of corn starch and cooked it a bit longer than 10 minutes. (altitude adjustment)It thickened beautifully. I used a homemade crust and doubled the amount. The thicker crust and strawberries made it so unbelievable delicious!
I wish I would have listened to reviewers who added the lemon juice. I usually follow a recipe the first time and then tweak afterwards. But the reviewers knew something I didn't. The lemon juice would have definitely been a great addition. I liked how easy it was to make this pie. Not having to turn on the oven was a big reason I chose it. I put the berries in a graham cracker crust though because that was what I had in the pantry. I liked that. However, I don't think I will make this again. My family went blueberry picking and I would rather make other things with the berries than this pie. It was a bit boring.
Previous review is right - tastes more like cornstarch than blueberry pie. Won't make this again.
great! a hit with everyone. use less cornstarch
I have been searching for a recipe like this. My mom used to make one like it and I have wonderful memories of it. This pie withstood the test, total keeper. Next time I will try it with the lemon juice. Also I used a frozen Marie Callendar crust because I'm a cheater :)
Followed Chef W suggestion and juiced one-half of medium size lemon and filled rest of cup with water. Had a cup of frozen blueberries that I added while the sauce was still hot to help color and flavor the sauce. A cornstarch trick I was taught was to blend the cornstarch with a bit of water before adding to any other liquid. To reduce the chance of lumps, I also added a bit of water from the sauce pan to warm the cornstarch mixture. This worked beautifully and did not have a cornstarch taste at all. I bought pre-made tartlet shells from the bakery and filled them to a nice mound. They look so cute! Tasted some of the leftover filling and am sure it will be a huge hit! Enjoy!
A delicious, super-easy pie to put together. Loved that you only heat 1 cup of the blueberries and the other 3 cups are gently stirred in before adding it to the crust. This kept all the blueberries nice and plump. I added a little lemon zest to the mixture before pouring in to the crust. It is wonderful as written, but next time I'm going to try part lemon juice and part water as I love the taste of blueberries and lemon. The real bonus to this pie is that it cuts beautifully. It held its shape and plated nicely. This would be a great recipe to use for a strawberry, raspberry or fresh peach pie.
Allrecipes does it again! This was so very easy to make and tasted great! I will try the Lemon juice next time and a bit less cornstarch but it was very good just the way it was. Of course, cooks love to 'tweak' recipes whether they need it or not!
I made this for the first time using 1/4 cup lemon and 3/4 cup of water and put it in tart shells it was awesome! My husband said it's his new favourite desert.
Good recipe - especially if you don't want to cook in the oven. It set up OK - but if you didn't eat it within a day or so, the consistency became runny.
I followed recipe to the "T" and it came out perfect
Perfect as is. Just added a touch of lemon juice to the cooking process. Yum
Wonderfull and easy pie. It is blueberry season here in Michigan, so I'll make lots of these pies over the next 5-6 weeks.
My husband love these and so did I. The only changes I made were that I used coconut palm sugar instead of white and defrosted blueberries because I go picking every year and had lots in the freezer. They turned out great!
I added two tablespoons of lemon juice to the filling as it cooked. I like a tangy blueberry pie. Served topped with whipped cream. The Topless Blueberry Pie received rave reviews with family and was gobbled up in no time.
I have 4 blueberry bushes and used 2 and a half Tbl. of corn starch and also stirred for 10 min. over heat. Just making sure it was thick enough. Also added a forth of the lemon juice for the water amount like some reviews said to do. Awesome !!
I love this! It's so easy to make. Since I saw so many people make the change, I went ahead and subbed 1/4 C of lemon juice for the same amount of water, and I only used 2 1/2 T of cornstarch. At first, I thought it was a little too tart, but upon further tasting, I really like it. You must try it!
~Worked great for me~ I've made it three times to date. I use 1 bag of frozen wild blueberries, 2.5 T of cornstarch dissolved in 1/3C of water and 1/4C lemon juice plus zest. Cut the sugar to 1/2C. Yum!
This recipe is very tasty because 3/4 of the blueberries are not cooked,giving a true blueberry taste. I used Nova Scotia wild blueberries...the very best. And I added 1 T.of lemon juice. I am thinking about adding a meringue next time! Or whipped cream!
I did follow the advise of 1/4 lemon juice and 3/4 water. put it in a gramcracker crust, Very Good need to be alittle more didnot fill all the way up
Most excellent !!! As per other reviewers, I did reduce the cornstarch to 2 1/2 tbls. For the liquid, I used 1/2 c. water, 1/4 c. lemon juice, and 1/4 c. orange/cranberry juice. Excellent mixture. Not tasted yet as they are now in the fridge. But I will certainly make the mixture again. Thank you.
YEAH BABY... Easy as pie recipe. Reduced water by 1/4c and added that volume of lemon juice. Threw in a sprinkle of cinnamon. I've made the pie and the tarts and they are both fab. Not to mention that glistening crust-less top screams "eat me, I'm delicious."
Very easy and very good!! Recommend highly. Sent the recipe to my mother in law in Poland!!! It now will have international fame.
Really quick and easy. First time for me. With a little whip cream on top makes it extra good. I planned on taking a picture but it got eaten instantly. Its a good thing the ready made frozen pie crust come 2 to a package.
Loved it! Definitely going to make again. Even my non fruit picky eating toddler loved it. A win in my household.
Delicious and easily made.
simple, easy, delicious
I used mini pre-baked tartlette shells instead of pie crust, and added a half-lemon of juice to the sauce while it was still thickening. 10/10 with my family, and I will definitely be baking this again.
Best blueberry pie I have ever made.
I have made this twice! Delicious!!
This is a fantastic and very easy recipe! I saw the reviews that mentioned it having a bit too much cornstarch, so I added the juice and zest of one lemon to the 1st step and it turned out very delicious and refreshing.
Not bad. Definitely a healthier version of blueberry pie (simply by omitting the second crust). Serve with Ice cream!
I give this recipe 5 stars as I already use this recipe as my only recipe for Blueberry pie. It is a tradition in my house to have Blueberry pie at Christmas dinner. And yes it works with frozen berries. I like the idea of the lemon juice, will try that next time i make it. I even cut the sugar to i think 1/2 cup. Reason why I say that is I am a person that follows the recipe to the "t" the first time. After that I adjust, add, change it to my family's liking
Excellent recipe!!! I added almond extract at the same time as the butter giving it additional flavor.
Excellent recipe and flexible too. I melted 2 ounces of dark chocolate chips and painted the bottom of the pie shell before adding the filling. Since I had leftover berries I did half blueberry and half strawberry and it worked great. Very delicious, and colorful, blend.
It is a tasty. I like some others used 1/4 cup lemon juice+ 3/4 cup water. I also cut the sugar down to 5 tablespoon sugar, 2 tablespoon Stevia to make it lower calories. It was plenty sweet.
I loved this recipe because the sugar didn't overpower the yummy blueberry taste, plus it is super easy.
Very tasty, easy to make and set up nicely. I added a tablespoon of lemon juice to cut the sweetness just a bit.
This was good, but not as good as Blueberry Pie on this site. That one is a 5 star. If we were to make this again we'd add 1/2 tsp cinnamon because the cinnamon is what makes it. We'll use a deep dish pan also because it needed it. We like a cookie crust that my mother-in-law gave me the recipe for which you put all ingredients in the pie pan - easy.
I was looking for a recipe similar to what my aunt used to make with raw blueberries and this is it! I get nothing but raves when I make this. I make Use about 1 1/2 recipe for a taller pie. I’ve tried a few variations: using tapioca flour with cornstarch, using erythitrol instead of sugar and using frozen phyllo dough shells when making for a large crowd (baked them first to crisp them a bit). I wouldn’t try frozen berries, except for the cooked portion, the raw berries are what makes this pop.
WOW, this was great! The dinner I made tonight was not really so good, so this more than made up for it, thanks!
I just made this pie with Blackberries. Made a sugar cinnamon pie crust. I mashed 1/3 of the berries when cooking mixture, added the rest of the blackberries to cooled mixture. I had some leftover blackberries to garnish pie. This is a awesome pie for any supper!
This was inedible. The sauce thickened nicely but smelled so horrible. I added the second set of berries, and just wasted them because it tasted so awful.
I absolutely LOVED this recipe! The only thing was that it was a little liquidy and was going all over the place, so I added a little gelatin powder, and it came out awesome!
This was a hit with everyone. It was nice to have a pie without a lot of sugar and whole ,plump berries :) I will be trying the same recipe using in season fruit. Thanks, we have a new family favourite!
So easy and delicious, like the others I used 1/4 cup lemon juice and 3/4 cup water. It turned out a bit too sweet for my liking so next time I’ll cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup
I loved it. I used 2 cups fresh blueberries and 2 cups diced granny-smith apples. I also used the zest of one lemon for a little zing. Big hit.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections