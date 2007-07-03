Topless Blueberry Pie

This a no-bake recipe, so on a hot summer day you don't have to turn on the oven, other than to bake your crust. If using frozen blueberries, drain them and use juice instead of water.

Recipe by Elaine

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch and salt. Stir in water and 1 cup of blueberries. Cook and stir over medium heat, until thick, approximately 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Add butter and let cool about 5 minutes. Stir in remaining blueberries.

  • Pour into baked pie shell and cool in the refrigerator for 2 to 4 hours.

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 39.8g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 113.1mg. Full Nutrition
