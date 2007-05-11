Vinegar and Egg Crust

This crust was used by Elsie Hack to win the 1978 Ohio State Fair pie baking contest. (It was wrapped around an apple pie.) Because the crust is very flaky when baked, it is a bit difficult to roll and handle, but well worth the effort.
Wow!! Super easy pie crust recipe. For those who think it is hard to work with, after you mix, dump into a ziplock back, mush it all together in one lump and refridgerate it for 1 hour and it is super easy to work with after it cools. Thanks!!
This is practically a no-fail pie crust recipe, although I agree with a previous reviewer that you have to be careful not to overwork it. I get three single crusts from this recipe. My tweak is that I use 1.5 cups of shortening (or a mixture of shortening and butter) to 3 cups of flour, and increase the vinegar to 1 tablespoon. Sometimes I'll even add in a 1/4 tsp of baking powder per cup of flour, I find that makes it even more tender.
EXCELLENT TO WORK WITH, DOES'T FALL APART WHEN HANDLING. CAN BE OVERWORKED MORE THAN STANDARD CRUSTS WITHOUT RISK OF TOUGHENING. VERY FLAKY WHEN BAKED, AND THE BOTTOM CRUST BROWNS WITHOUT FAIL. THIS IS THE ONLY CRUST RECIPE I USE, AND PEOPLE WHO HAVE TASTED MY PIES RAVE AND ASK ME FOR THE RECIPE.
This is my favorite new crust recipe. I did change it a bit because I like both butter (3/4 cup) and (1/2 cup) shortening. I also added a teaspoon of sugar. I blind baked it @ 450 for 8 min. with weights & then remove the weights for 5 more minutes.
This crust was incredible with "Apple Pie by Grandma Opel" by MOSHASMAMA. It worked great, I just followed the directions and didn't even freeze the shortning or anything. My 3 year old took a little bit and worked it over and over and over, as only a 3 year old can, and when I eventually rolled it out and baked it with cinnamon sugar, it was still incredible. The texture is so addicting. It's amazing. It's a different kind of flaky than the traditional pie recipe delivers. It's more of a melt-in-your-mouth kind of flaky. It's wonderful! I did brush the bottom with egg white before adding pie filling. I don't know whether it made a big difference, but the end result was absolute perfection!
I was leery of the crust ingrediets, I worried over nothing, the crust on my pies have to be, hands down, the best I've had, they browned beautifully and were so flaky. I found the crust a little difficult to handle, it tore easily but patching didn't hurt it a bit. This crust recipe is well worth the effort, I won't bother with other crust recipes again.
Used this today for a strawberry pie crust. Makes two 10 inch crusts, one I froze. It was very sticky, so sandwiched it between 2 sheets of floured wax paper to roll it. worked great. Needs chilling at least 30 min before rolling. Please do not use your hands to mix but the wax paper to mound it into 2 balls, the heat from your hands will cause the fat to melt and be tough, have your fat, water and eggs cold when you use them This was a good crust.
I am VERY picky about pie crusts. I refused to consider making one since I consider it an art to master and not something that you can just DO. Clearly, I was wrong. This is my first pie crust and it was AMAZING!
This pastry worked really well for me. I followed the recipe's advice to roll between 2 sheets of waxed paper, and also other reviewers' suggestions to chill in fridge first and sub in some butter for the shortening (I used 3/4 c shortening, 1/2 c butter). Thanks for the recipe!
This is the best pie crust ever! I have been praised for my pies for over 40 years using a recipe from a Housekeeping Magazine from the 70's! This one beats them all!!! It was incredibly easy to handle and so quick! I used lard instead of shortening but changed nothing else. I have always used a hand mixer to blend my flour, salt and shortening to the "pea" texture but for this I used my food processor. Then I emptied the dry ingredients into a large bowl. mixed the egg, water and vinegar in the food processor for about 20 sec. and added it to the flour mix. I could not believe it. I made 4 pie shells this time and they were beautiful! Baked in my convection oven at 375 for 11 min. Thank you!
This is the best crust ever. My Mom thought is was store bought. But knew it couldn't be because the top crust was less than perfect. It is hard to work with. But well worth it. Know everyone thinks I should start baking on a regular basis.
This is the BEST crust! I have never been able to make a crust that is flaky, buttery and not doughy. My husband is still raving about this. I used this crust to make chicken pot pies in mini loaf pans. YUM! The only change I made, based on other reviews, was to use 1/2 cup butter and 3/4 cup shortening. I wanted a bit of a buttery crust and that was easily achieved. Love, love, love it!! Thank you for sharing! EXCELLENT!
I think this was pretty good. Very flaky! I think I"ll add a little sugar next time or something cuz I think it could use a little more sweetness. I'll definitely use this one again, though. Oh, it is extremely difficult to work with but it is still worth it.
They most amazing fool proof flaky tender crust I have ever made! Its comes out perfect everytime I use this recipe and now I dont use any other pie crust recipes but this one! It wont let you down for either a sweet treat or a aavory dinner pot pie!
this was my first time making homemade pie crust, so my 5 star rating is based solely on the taste - it was delicious. however, it didn't hold together at all when we sliced the apple pie. it was like having apple crumble! but i'm blaming that on operator error - like i said, this was my first time ever making pie crust so i think i rolled it too thin. it wasn't too sticky and it wasn't overly difficult to work with (and trust me, as a 1st timer, i was nervous!) but, the taste was excellent and i will give this another shot!
I had such high hopes for this crust. I'm not a novice at pie making by any means, been making excellent pies for many years. Thought I'd try a new crust recipe and I don't know what I did wrong but it was a huge mess. It wouldn't roll out no matter what I did. I had to press it into the pie plate by hand then make small flat patties and laid them on top the filling. It tasted really good and was very flaky but I'll never make it again.
Igot this from a college friend over 40 years ago-she called it never fail pie crust. I still use it for all my pies and it has never failed me. Smells great when cooking tastes wonderfully, freezes well. I get at least 3 9" shells
Okay, so I am lazy but I also like trying variations...so I used 3/4 cup avocado oil for the fat, and 5 T of sour cream for the water (saw elsewhere this as a sub that is excellent). I mixed those with the egg and added to the dry ingredients (+ a pinch of baking powder). I chilled the dough for handling (as others suggested), rolled and pre-baked the shells at 450 for 10 mins. Then added quiche ingredients and finished baking (at 350). This is now my go to EASY fork-mixable, super-flaky pie crust. Yum!
I realized I've made this crust before and I hate it. It tasted fine but it was a real pain to work with. It stuck to EVERYTHING - the pastry board, the rolling pin, even the plastic wrap. I salvaged it and got 3 crusts. They are in the freezer waiting for a day before Thanksgiving when I'll make the pies but I hope I remember to never use this recipe again. Believe me - if you've never made crust before you will hate this because it's so hard to rol out.
Delicious and flaky! It was my first pie crust from scratch! I had problems with rolling it out and transferring it - it's so tender it tears easily - but once I finally got it in the pie plate, it was fine. Next time I make it, I am going to add a little sugar to the dough but otherwise was great.
This is a very good crust recipe, it's the one I learned from my mom. I used to be able to make it without fail. I went for a few years without baking. Now when I make this recipe, I have problems. I can get it to roll out, but when I try to transfer it, it falls apart. I went back to her original recipe to make sure I did everything it said. I had. Could a change in the ingredients we buy now make a difference. I need some help, it's starting to drive me crazy. What am I doing wrong. Does using butter Crisco instead of plain make difference? Sometimes I can cheat and roll it between wax paper, but most of the time the dough tears.
Made 20 pies for a church fund raiser using this recipe, only used lard from a slaughtered hog. All my pies looked great and everyone loved them. Made dough one day & rolled out the next. Found dough easy to work with and corrections seamless. Flakey, easy and keeps well so you can make ahead and store in refrigerator for at least a week.
This is the best pie crust ever! I used half shortening half butter. Also used Bragg's apple cider vinegar. I added just a touch more water than it says. Rolled out easily. Let it rest before filling. It came out perfectly flaky and golden. This is a keeper!
This is the recipe my Grandmother made for years. She worked in a bakery for a long time, after she retired she made 5 pies a day just for "fun"! They were awesome! So glad I found it again! Thank you!
This is the only pie crust recipe used by mom, sisters and I. The trick is to make sure everything is really cold. Put Crisco and pastry blender in the bowl and put it in the freezer for 30-45 minutes. After dough is mixed, place in frig for 30-60 minutes. This will make it easier to roll out and handle. If you don't need both crusts, go ahead and make up the second one in a pan and freeze.
I now have made it three times and the family raves about the crust. I use it when I make fresh fruit tarts. The only problem with the recipe is that you do not have the temperature of the oven and the time. I use a temperature of 425 degrees with 12 to 15 minutes, depending how brown I want it.
