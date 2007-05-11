Vinegar and Egg Crust

This crust was used by Elsie Hack to win the 1978 Ohio State Fair pie baking contest. (It was wrapped around an apple pie.) Because the crust is very flaky when baked, it is a bit difficult to roll and handle, but well worth the effort.

Recipe by Ron Schmaeman

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix flour and salt. With a pastry blender, cut in the shortening until pea-sized.

  • Beat together egg, vinegar and water. Mix liquid with flour mixture, using a fork, until mixture forms a ball (Note: add liquid one tablespoon at a time. You probably will not use all of it.)

  • Roll out on lightly floured pastry cloth with cloth covered roller.

  • Brush the crust with milk and sprinkle with sugar before baking.

154 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 11g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 51.8mg. Full Nutrition
