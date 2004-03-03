Watermelon Harvest Pie
Made with the rind of the watermelon. Let the hogs go hungry tonight!
Made with the rind of the watermelon. Let the hogs go hungry tonight!
IT WAS SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! YUMMY!Read More
i eat a lot of melon and thought it would be a good way to use the rind. this is definitely different and not bad. you have to like a crunchy type pie with the rind, nuts, and dried cranberries. flavor is good, just didn't care for the texture. i would chop the rind even smaller and less nuts if i made it again.Read More
i eat a lot of melon and thought it would be a good way to use the rind. this is definitely different and not bad. you have to like a crunchy type pie with the rind, nuts, and dried cranberries. flavor is good, just didn't care for the texture. i would chop the rind even smaller and less nuts if i made it again.
IT WAS SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! YUMMY!
This pie reminds me of a meatless mincemeat pie, taste and texture is almost identical. I'm not a huge fan of mincemeat unless it's chopped real fine. If I ever made it again, I would definetely chop it up alot smaller and cook the rind alot longer. Taste test the rind, to see if it's to your liking. I think it might be even better if the skin was peeled off too.
This was just not to my liking, mainly because I don't like this kind of pie. It would be great in Fall (I made it in August), and is a great way to use up watermelon rind. In my family we eat up a lot of watermelon. I would recommend it if you liked fruitcake. That is what it reminded me of.
Filling was bold and flavorful. Just delicious! Reminded me a lot of mincemeat. Great recipe. I will definitely make this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections