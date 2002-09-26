Brown Sugar Pie I
Brown sugar pie is a basic pie from Quebec, Canada. In French, it is Tarte au Sucre Brun. Delicious!!
After reading the other reviews, I paid close attention to what I did as I made this pie. I did not measure with great accuracy - just threw everything in a saucpan before I started to mix it all up. I let it cook for about a minute after it started to boil, and then baked it per the directions. If did not spill over, or burn. It came out of the oven hot and bubbling, and semi-firm. It set as it cooled...and was fantastic!!! Incredibly rich and sweet.Read More
Unbelievably easy to make. I liked this simple pie, it was like a pecan pie without the pecans, and not as sweet. But still good.Read More
Excellent! If you are having problems with the pie setting, make sure you don't just "bring to a boil" as the recipe states - make sure it is a good boil (as in more than 1 or 2 bubbles!). Make sure you stir constantly and you will notice the mixture thickens to almost a pudding consistency and gets a little darker as it begins to boil. I baked it for 10 mins @ 400 on bottom rack, then moved to top rack at 350 for 20 mins. Other than that, followed recipe to a tee. I love the crispy top! =] Manifique!
This is definitely delicious; I'm sure I will be making it again. It's fantastic topped with vanilla ice cream--or accompanied by a tall glass of water: it's SO RICH, it almost chokes you. It's easy to prepare and impressive to guests, but it does take a while to firm once it's out of the oven... after cooling for 20-30 minutes on the stove it was still far too liquid, so I put it in the refrigerator, and it took another half hour even then. So, go ahead and make this, but bake ahead of time and let it set a good long while.
Someone please tell me what I did wrong. I followed the recipe exactly, but the pie boiled over in the oven (I had it sitting on a cookie sheet). It was still too liquidy after 30 mins. The pie crust on the edges burned where the sugar filling got on it. I would like to try again because the smell and taste are great, but it really made a mess.
i am french canadian and i have made 'tarte au sucre brun' all my life using a simple recipe of pie crust, brown sugar, milk or cream...but i tried this recipe and it is to DIE FOR!! i make it every time we have 'salmon pie'...another french item especially eaten during LENT on our 'meatless days'...
Although I could not sample this recipe myself as I am diabetic, I gave some to my friend who is francophone and grew up with this kind of pie, and I brought it to my church choir christmas party and my friend said it was just like she remembered and the choir members loved it... You really should let it boil a little before removing it from the heat, it helps it set better. Also don't fill the pie crust too full, that's when it will bubble over. thanks for submitting this recipe.
I had to do a report in my French class, and use a food example. I used this pie and everyone loved it. I am 12 years old.
I served this on Christmas'eve. I'm Canadian and I remembered this pie from my childhood. It was very good and easy to make.
It worked out perfectly! My boyfriend is originally from Quebec and said this recipe was perfect! It was super easy to make, and I just used a prepackaged pastry pie crust that you roll out. Saves so much time! Plus with this recipe it gives it a much more creamier texture since the eggs are not present, so it's not that "pumpkin pie texture"... it's firm enough that it's easy to cut and serve, but creamy enough to melt in your mouth!!! Follow these directions exactly and I promise you will succeed!
This was fantastic! I have lived in Quebec all my life and have never tasted a Tarte au Sucre as tasty as this one! Great recipe, super easy and quick clean up! Thanks Suzanne! Merci!
This is a great recipe. I would suggest that you mix the flour and the sugar together VERY well before adding it to the sauce pan (this helps it to set). Also, when I made it, I didn't stop stirring until about two minutes after it was boiling. This made for a very smooth texture. One last thing, I added 2 tsp of vanilla instead of just one. Beautiful pie. Thanks!
Yummy! This is a dense sugar pie. I'm from Quebec and this tastes just like home.
I have had this in the past, and it is a diabetic's worst nightmare. Very sweet, yummy, fantastic, but what a rush for the blood sugars!!! Just to mention you only need about 1/8th to 1/4 inch deep of the liquid in the pie crust for it to be the right thickness once baked. Too much of a good thing is not better in this case. More than 3/8ths and it takes the pie into just too much for a dessert. Like someone else said, I can make it for others, but not for myself. My blood sugars rise just looking at the picture!!!
This was delicious!! I made it for our Sunday company dinner, and it almost completely disappeared in about 5 minutes. I did as one reviewer suggested and allowed the filling to simmer until thickened.
I followed this recipe to a T...turned out fabulous! I had enough filling to fill two pie crusts. Both were gone in two days :)
I visited Quebec City in July 2008. I bought a slice of Tarte au Sucre in the touristy area of the city and it wasn't as great as I was expecting. This recipe is fabulous!! It's exactly what I've been told Tarte au Sucre should taste like. I'm not sure if I left it in the oven too long, because the filling had a delicious crust on it and it was like soft toffee! This may or may not have been a happy accident, but I'm glad it came out this way. You're left with bits of Tarte au Sucre in your teeth after finishing your slice, yummy!
It came out perfectly the first time! This was great and got lots of rave reviews at dinner. It tastes way better cold than out of the oven warm. I topped it with pecans to give it a butter tart type taste. The only thing I think I will do differently is try a home made crust. Store bought crusts didn't do it justice!
Absolutely delicious! This was so easy to make! I put mine in a graham cracker crust. It reminds me of a caramel peacan bar, and next time I will probably toast chopped pecans and toss them on the top to add some crunch. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
Although it took a long time to set (left it overnight), it turned out just right. Had to give it a lower rating though because everyone thought it was just TOO sweet! After eating an eighth my hands are shaking and my mind is going into hyper-drive! Could try a little more vanilla, mix in a little maple syrup or walnuts next time.
Interesting recipe, the pie or should I say pies turned out great. The filling would have been a bit to much for one frozen pie shell so instead of throwing some out I made two out of it. Sure its sweet but it is also tasty and goes great with whip cream or ice cream.
Easy and really delicious. I think it serves more like 16 people not 8 because this is really rich and I don't think anyone in their right mind would have 1/8th of the pie. I loved this. It sounds like a good idea to have with vanilla ice cream but would likely be too much sweetness. I might add some pecans next time though to see how it turns out. Thanks for the recipe. Wonderful.
MMmmmmm Perfect amount of sweetness. Very very good. Exactly what I was looking for. I used regular milk and it still turned out great.
I had an extra pie crust made so I decided to try this. Based on other reviews, I cut the recipe in half to make one pie and the amount was perfect. When I opened my can of evaporated milk, I found it had gone bad so I used cream. Everything came out perfectly, including the consistency (I left it in the fridge for a while before eating) not too sweet (at least for me) as others had said. I did add pecans on top which was a great addition for a butter tart fan like me. I gave this five stars because not only does it taste good but it was soooo easy as to be virtually idiot-proof.
Surprisingly delicious. When I want pecan pie but don't have nuts on hand this is a great option, and different from the southern Chess pie. A hit with my family
Drette ma recette :) Tellement sucrée, mais tellement bonne cette tarte au sucre!! That's my family's recipe. So sweet, yet such a good sugar pie recipe! :)
It is very good! It is also extremely rich! It is best eaten with vanilla Ice cream.
First time I'd ever made this, and it came out perfect have made it over and over again!
A good recipe, but I am still searching for Belgian style sugar pie, which is less creamy. Someone please subit one! ;)
Substituted one cup of brown sugar for one cup of maple sugar but it didn't set. Likely should have thrown a little flour into the mix. Still though; made a good (if messy) treat.
Very delicious pie. I made this for dessert yesterday and served it with heavy cream. My family and friends loved it. Had an issue with it bubbling over the pan while baking, so next time I'll use a bigger pan and I also want to try some liqueur for a different flavour. Really loved this, so easy and yummy. Thanks.
I made this when I had about 10 people over for dinner. It was not good at all, I blamed it on trying new recipes on the net. Everyone tried it and no one wanted to take the extra pie home with them. Would not recommend this!
FINALLY...a true sugar pie recipe just like the Quebec version! Perfection.
A very good pie with a light toffee flavour. Not the kind of sugar pie you can find in the North of France or in Belgium, something different but as good. Ooh, by the way, I ate 1/8 of the pie, and I think I am right in my mind... ;)
This was too sweet and not "congealed" enough. I am a sweet-a-holic, but it was just too much, even for me or my husband- who also loves his sweets. I gave it two stars because the flavor was good but done wrong.
This is heavenly...absolutely perfect if you have a big sweet tooth. It's so sweet that I think I will have to save it for very speciial occasions, like Christmas. I had no difficulties making it, and it paired perfectly with a nice big glass of cold milk and with a hot cup of coffee. I'll definitely make it again.
husband did not like texture.
This is the best Sugar Pie I have ever made.....I added a splash of maple syrup as well....nice flavour....this will be a pie I make often.
Made this as a suprise for my husband...always loves it when his dad bakes a brown sugar pie. This one does not even compare to the one that his dad makes. Guess I should have gotten the recipe from him. My dogs enjoyed the pie though!
Initially, it came out looking cake-like around the edges and liquid in the center. After it set, it was better, but still somewhat odd. The taste was excellent, though, and more than made up for it! I would recommend coating it in caramel or drizzling with raspberry sauce to make it look and taste more delicious.
I modified the recipe. Used 300ml eagle brand andsweetened condensed milk then a half cup 2% milk and added a teaspoon of maple extract along with the vanilla. I also used pre-made tart shells. Turned out fantastic, sweet, but fantastic
We just didn't care for this one. It was simpleto put together, but the end product just was't very tasty. For all the brown sugar in it, it really lacked flavor.
Freaking delicious. easy too. its realy a giant butter tart, great with whipped cream. Its very sweet, so dont put sugar in the whip. a "boil" may not happen due to the thickness, just stir real well and it will come together nice. GREAT RECIPE
Made this for a weekend getaway entertaining 10 of our friends at our cottage in Quebec - so popular it was requested again the second day! Made with my favourite from-scratch pie crust and served with BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM (substitute 1tbsp bourbon in place of vanilla) = TO DIE FOR!
Very easy and delicious!! Everyone loved it. I did use an 8 inch tart pan instead of a pie plate and it worked perfectly! Had to strain end mixture before putting it into crust because of flour lumps. . . will leave flour out next time.
Awesome! I baked it for an extra 15 minutes on the bottom rack as I found the bottom wasn't golden enough and the top wasn't quite set yet.
I've made this recipe 2 years in a row. It's always a huge hit. It's so sweet and creamy, my family always wants more. I use 2 pie shells and allow the mixture to boil for a min or two, to avoid spillage. Today I made it for our thanksgiving dinner tonight, this time I added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice. It is so tasty! I highly recommend making this!
This recipe turned out great! Followed instructions and had absolutely no problems. Just make sure to let stove top mixture stay at a ROLLING boil for about 30 seconds while continuously stirring, and the pie filling should set up perfect! Tried this on my boyfriend and he LOVED this....*very rich*
Had to rate it because it just doesn't have lots of reviews and I think it deserves it - so loved it - easy to make. Only problem I had is I have to go make another one.... I even used milk because that's all I had.
I remember these when I was young and my mother use to make them. I had lost the recipe. Thanks
I followed the recipe exactly, and chilled for about two hours following. It was absolutely perfect! VERY rich, and not for the casual sweet eater. My diabetic mother had to pass, but everyone else loved it. Another reviewer was correct when suggesting vanilla ice cream, it's the perfect compliment.
Perfect and is very easy to make. The only thing I did a bit different was that I added the salt to the mixture of flour and brown sugar and mixed that. Then I cut in the butter into the mixture until it resembled coarse meal, then added the vanilla to the evaporated milk when I then added to themixture before bringing it to a boil Next time I just might add raisins. If you like raisin butter tarts then just add raisins and you will have raisin butter tarts.
Awesome really easy and turned out amazing
I have now made this recipe 4 times. It's a favorite at our house. I make it every holiday
Can someone tell my pie turns out like this and not like the picture I see ??
It's in the over now, but taste test from spoon sys, "terrific"! Super easy to make
I made this pie yesterday, and after pouring it boiling into the frozen pie crust, I baked it at 400 degrees for 10 mins, then 325 degrees for 25 mins. It turned out BEAUTIFUL and SO delicious. Wow. LOVE this recipe!
I have made this pie three years in a row for thanksgiving and it is THE BEST THIG EVER! Getting ready to make it one more time just because!
pecan pie without the pecans. Super rich and yummy
Simple and delicious. Always a hit!
I will NOT make again! Completely solidified and could hardly cut into it. NOT GOOD
Totally AWESOME!! used 1/2 & 1/2 cream because I didn't have any evaporated milk. Didn't cook the filling, just mixed all ingredients (except butter) in a bowl, poured it into the pie shell, added a dash of nutmeg and then dotted with butter. Brushed the edge of the crust with egg wash, baked @ 450 degrees for 5 min. and lowered to 350 degrees for another 25 min. Best sugar pie EVER! thanks for sharing!
Growing up in Quebec, I've made this with my grandma and have made this several times as an adult! It's always a big hit! I've made it with evaporated milk, cream or milk and it always turns out great! Definitely deserves 5 stars!
Really good, but super rich. Reminded me a bit of the caramel pie at O'Charley's (which is also super rich). Thanks for sharing!
Pie wasn't good at all. It was very sweet. It seems to have need for eggs.
My first time making for friends and family turn out perfect...
The sweet taste of the brown sugar sweet is very very good! The pie is delicious. Despite that, it took a long time to bake. 25 min? Not even close! I guess it's because i used the unbaked pie crust Iv from here(https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/12492/pie-crust-iv/). I put my oven according to the recommendations. Then, i kept the pie baking for more 25 minutes on the recommended degrees. Then, more 30 minutes... then I noticed the pie crust still wasn't brown, it was white. Just after baking for a long time, i put the oven on 220 C. After a while (more 20 minutes), the pie crust finally got brown. The final result was a hard crust, a bit flavorless, but at least it covered the whole pie
I made a mistake in my pervious review for this recipe and this website won't let me edit my review, so I'm pasting it again, correction made: I made this vegan by substituting with evaporated coconut milk and vegan butter. I also don’t care for traditional pie crust, so I made vanilla wafer crust. It is a very good, very simple tasting pie. Most reviews note how sweet it is but I think a better word to describe it is rich. It’s sweet, yes, but also creamy and dense, a relative to caramel. It’s because of this that I probably won’t make it again…I just think my family wouldn’t appreciate it or eat more than a tiny wedge.
Horrible. Did Everything as directed and pie didn't set. Runny
SO rich but yummy! Next time I will put nuts on the top -- like a pecan pie. Will definitely make again. Super easy.
Perfect for a sweet tooth. Serve warm
My husband really liked it, me- not as much as him- I like sugar cream pie made with white sugar better, still- just wanted to try something new....Not bad, just not my favorite.
Delicious! Taste just like the one in Quebec.
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out beautiful. My nephew loved it and he knows his sugar pie. I will definitely make again.
Recipe tasted just like I remembered it while growing up in Quebec. We added vanilla ice cream to make it absolutely perfect!
Followed the directions exactly. It was so chewy and caramel like, it was unpleasant to eat.
I won a Pi Day contest with this recipe! The tarte au sucre brun turned out very, very, very sweet. I served it with vanilla ice cream. Yum!
Easy and just like I remembered growing up in my grandmas kitchen. I coarsely chopped some pecans into filling.
This is fantastic! I substituted the milk with 10% cream and added 2 more tablespoons of flour. Very creamy! My guests loved it.
wonderful!
I will definitely make this again. I let the sugar mixture boil a couple of minutes while stirring constantly, and the filling set perfectly. If caramel and pecan pie had a love child, this pie is it.
I haven't tried this recipe however my mother-in-law who is French Canadian made a sugar pie with carnation evaporated milk..I don't recall using eggs or flour in the mixture..I thought it just had butter sugar and milk..does anyone know this recipe??
Getting ready to make and I remember my mother making Brown Sugar Pie with Dark Brown Sugar. Did anyone make using Dark or was it assumed by all to use Light Brown?
Husband from Ottawa says this is the closest recipe to his mother's. Also works well as tartlettes in large muffin pan, which are easier for parties.
Great pie recipe!! Just like my grandmother used to make when i was young! Thank you!
Followed instructions, I did have my burner on high. Thoroughly shake the milk for a few minutes, bring to a rapid boil STIRRING and SCRAPING CONTINUOUSLY for a couple minutes, I baked at 400 for 5 minutes then 350 for 25. ‘‘Tis PERFECTION!!!!! So I made another immediately as my Dad is the one who requested this.
Great! I made this pie because I have to take a pie to an outdoor pie auction in the summer - and I work that day so I'll be making it on an extended lunch break. I'm taking an apple but just in case it explodes I wanted to premake another the night before. Tried this one a few days ahead of time and it is so fantastic! I'm english Canadian and no one has heard of it but...whatever. Delicious, easy and came out perfect.
this was easy to make and oh, so delicious!! perfect thick consistency. I waited for a really solid rolling boil to get going (stirring constantly) before I removed from heat.
