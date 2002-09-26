Brown Sugar Pie I

Brown sugar pie is a basic pie from Quebec, Canada. In French, it is Tarte au Sucre Brun. Delicious!!

By Suzanne

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 Pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a saucepan, combine flour and sugar. Stir in milk, butter, salt and vanilla. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to a boil. Pour into an unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue baking for 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 63.2g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 251.9mg. Full Nutrition
