Jicama Pie
This pie is sweet, creamy and crunchy. In one word, different. Worth the effort.
We were given a Jicama by a hispanic friend, and had no idea how to prepare it. This was the only recipe we could find. It really turned out quite good. We didn't have sherry, so we substituted Marsallis wine instead. The only thing I would do differently is to use squeeze margarine instead of stick margarine pats on the top. In our pie, the margarine pooled together under the broiler, then hardened into solid chunks when the pie cooled.
Tried this and it was delicious! Definitely worth making and the whole family enjoyed it.
I made this recipe and added the photo above. I cut down on the sugar and it was still a little too sweet, so sweeten to taste. I did it for a dinner party just to do something different. It was creamy and different alright. The guests loved it and said that the jicama had the consistency of coconut. Also, serving it warm is the best way to go.
the pie was good the recipe needs son tweaking. It was unusual in the realm of pies. I definitely think the recipe would be more accurate if there was a cup measurement for the grated jicama. The size varies per jicama. Since I had never cooked with it before, i had no way to know how much it would cook down in the 45 minutes so I used what I thought was reasonable. Thus I had to double the wine and water ratio. I had too much for the pie shell. I had about 2 cups of raw jicama left over. I had used it before in a salad. To peel the jicama, just go on under the surface and strip it down from there.
