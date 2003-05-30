Jicama Pie

4
4 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This pie is sweet, creamy and crunchy. In one word, different. Worth the effort.

Recipe by Molly C

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine shredded jicama, sherry and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and reduce heat. Cover and boil gently 45 minutes, or till most of liquid has evaporated. Drain thoroughly. Set aside

    Advertisement

  • Mix 3/4 cup sugar, flour and salt in a medium saucepan. Beat egg yolks and 1 cup milk in a small bowl. Stir into sugar mixture. Add remaining 1 cup milk and cinnamon. Stir over medium heat until mixture boils and becomes very thick. Stir in 1 1/2 tablespoons butter. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

  • Mix the cooked jicama with the custard mixture.

  • Pour mixture in pre-baked pie shell. Sprinkle lightly with 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon and remaining 2 teaspoons sugar. Cut remaining 1 tablespoon butter into small pieces and place over filling. Broil pie 3 inches from heat 3 to 4 minutes, or until butter and sugar are melted and bubbly. Watch carefully and do not let crust burn. Cool pie slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 44.5g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 91.2mg; sodium 517.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022