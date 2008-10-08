Coconut Custard Pie II

1 of 87

Rating: 5 stars I love coconut pie this is a delicious pie next time I will just use 2 cups of milk it boiled over in my oven and I also let it cook about 10 more minutes before the knife came out clean like the other reviews sayed. Thank you for the recipe and reviews they are very helpful Helpful (86)

Rating: 4 stars This is a great pie! The only thing is that it needs to cook a little longer than the recipe says. I made a second pie the same night because the first one was so good. The brown sugar topping adds just the right amount of sweetness. Helpful (39)

Rating: 4 stars This was very delicious. It turned out well the topping really makes the pie. Would make it again. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Ok, so I made a few changes... But only to tweak what I think was already a great recipe. First, I added an extra yolk in the custard mix, only because I wanted to "paint" the unbaked crust with egg white before I filled it, as another reviewer had suggested, (but then I forgot to do that). I also substituted one-quarter tsp of almond with for equal amount of the vanilla, to subtly enhance the coconut flavor. Because I had it in the fridge already, I used a quarter-cup of heavy cream in the milk. Oh ... I also did not use the broiled topping ... just didn't think it needed it ... but I think the next time I will sprinkle the filled crust with a healthy dose of coconut before sliding the pie into the oven. My custard nicely filled a deep-dish pan and needed about ten extra minutes of baking time to come out perfect. Thanks for this great recipe! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Made this pie for Easter this year. My dad loves, loves, loves coconut custard pie and said this was one of the better ones he has ever tasted. We used 4 Jumbo Eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon almond extracts. Used 2 cups milk/cream (1 cup coconut milk, 1/2 cup heavy cream & 1/2 cup 2% milk) instead of 2 1/2 cups total. Also used a little over 1 cup of coconut in the custard and left the topping at 1/2 cup and baked in a deep dish pie pan. It did take approx 40 min to bake and had to cover the crust after 25 minutes to prevent burning. Excellent and everyone really enjoyed it. Will make this one every Easter! Thanks for sharing. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars This was the first pie I ever made and it was awesome! I used another recipe for the crust but the filling was incredible.I let the coconut topping broil a little longer than specified in this recipe to get a crunchy topping. My whole family loved it. A recipe! Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars This was very yummy! Everyone loved it. I did have a few technical issues. I reduced the milk to 2 cups and even with leaving some filling out it spilled over my deep dish pie crust. I had trouble getting it to set. I think I would try maybe 1.5 cups of milk next time. My crust started to burn while trying to cook it longer. The topping was easy to make and made the pie. Very unique. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars My family loves coconut custard pie but I don't. After many requests for it I finally gave in and baked this for Christmas. Everyone loved it! I had several requests for the recipe and loads of compliments. Thanks for this great recipe! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars We've tried several coconut custard pies and this one is our favorite. The topping really makes it! (just be careful to watch the pie as you broil the topping as it burns quickly). Helpful (12)