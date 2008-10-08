Coconut Custard Pie II

Rating: 4.3 stars
86 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5

Competing for 'best pie in the world' prize. With its caramelized topping, this custard pie is something special.

By Ellen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Beat eggs slightly, stir in white sugar, salt and vanilla. Gradually stir in milk. Add 1/2 cup coconut to filling, and reserve remaining 1/2 cup for the top. Pour filling into pie shell.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until knife inserted into center of pie comes out clean. Cool pie completely.

  • Before serving, mix 1/2 cup coconut with butter and brown sugar. Sprinkle on top of pie. Broil, about 3 or 4 inches away from heat, for 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 106.7mg; sodium 304.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (87)

Most helpful positive review

janetholcomb
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2008
I love coconut pie this is a delicious pie next time I will just use 2 cups of milk it boiled over in my oven and I also let it cook about 10 more minutes before the knife came out clean like the other reviews sayed. Thank you for the recipe and reviews they are very helpful Read More
Helpful
(86)

Most helpful critical review

ironchefmommy
Rating: 2 stars
12/06/2011
more like...Egg Souffle Pie! the custard was not sweet enought even with sweetened coconut flakes. Texture was like a "perfect" scrambled eggs. just not what i expected shouldve. i've made custard pie before but this one was just not creamy enought even after i omitted 1/2 cup milk for heavy cream. although the brown sugar coconut topping was a nice touch i will be adding the topping to my usual custard pie recipe probably won't make this one again. sorry:( Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
RS29
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2003
This is a great pie! The only thing is that it needs to cook a little longer than the recipe says. I made a second pie the same night because the first one was so good. The brown sugar topping adds just the right amount of sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(39)
LIGHTKEEPER23
Rating: 4 stars
11/25/2002
This was very delicious. It turned out well the topping really makes the pie. Would make it again. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Hugh Silcox
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2008
Ok, so I made a few changes... But only to tweak what I think was already a great recipe. First, I added an extra yolk in the custard mix, only because I wanted to "paint" the unbaked crust with egg white before I filled it, as another reviewer had suggested, (but then I forgot to do that). I also substituted one-quarter tsp of almond with for equal amount of the vanilla, to subtly enhance the coconut flavor. Because I had it in the fridge already, I used a quarter-cup of heavy cream in the milk. Oh ... I also did not use the broiled topping ... just didn't think it needed it ... but I think the next time I will sprinkle the filled crust with a healthy dose of coconut before sliding the pie into the oven. My custard nicely filled a deep-dish pan and needed about ten extra minutes of baking time to come out perfect. Thanks for this great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(22)
abapplez
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2010
Made this pie for Easter this year. My dad loves, loves, loves coconut custard pie and said this was one of the better ones he has ever tasted. We used 4 Jumbo Eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon almond extracts. Used 2 cups milk/cream (1 cup coconut milk, 1/2 cup heavy cream & 1/2 cup 2% milk) instead of 2 1/2 cups total. Also used a little over 1 cup of coconut in the custard and left the topping at 1/2 cup and baked in a deep dish pie pan. It did take approx 40 min to bake and had to cover the crust after 25 minutes to prevent burning. Excellent and everyone really enjoyed it. Will make this one every Easter! Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(22)
mels_a_baker
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2007
This was the first pie I ever made and it was awesome! I used another recipe for the crust but the filling was incredible.I let the coconut topping broil a little longer than specified in this recipe to get a crunchy topping. My whole family loved it. A recipe! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Fawn
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2009
This was very yummy! Everyone loved it. I did have a few technical issues. I reduced the milk to 2 cups and even with leaving some filling out it spilled over my deep dish pie crust. I had trouble getting it to set. I think I would try maybe 1.5 cups of milk next time. My crust started to burn while trying to cook it longer. The topping was easy to make and made the pie. Very unique. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Debby R.
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2005
My family loves coconut custard pie but I don't. After many requests for it I finally gave in and baked this for Christmas. Everyone loved it! I had several requests for the recipe and loads of compliments. Thanks for this great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Susan
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2008
We've tried several coconut custard pies and this one is our favorite. The topping really makes it! (just be careful to watch the pie as you broil the topping as it burns quickly). Read More
Helpful
(12)
