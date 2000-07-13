Rich Chocolate Truffle Pie

The best of 3 worlds. Rich, good and quick! This pie can be made in either an 8 or 9 inch pie pan.

Recipe by MARBALET

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • In microwave dish combine chocolate chips and 1/2 of the cream. Cook on high for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until smooth. Cool to room temperature. Stir in sugar & vanilla. Set aside.

  • In small bowl, beat the rest of the cream until soft peaks form. Beat in chocolate mixture on high speed 1/3 at a time. mix well and spoon into crust.

  • Refrigerate at least 8 hours before serving.

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 37.9g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 209.1mg. Full Nutrition
