Rich Chocolate Truffle Pie
The best of 3 worlds. Rich, good and quick! This pie can be made in either an 8 or 9 inch pie pan.
Easy Recipe to follow and make. I thought I could cheat and not let it chill for as long as the directions said...WRONG!!!! The flavor wasn't as intense as when it had chilled the 8 hours!!!! Delicious pie~Read More
Also excellent as mini-truffle tarts! I made a cookie crust using 80 crushed vanilla wafers and 12TB melted butter and pressed that by spoonfuls into mini-muffin tins, baked it for 12 minutes, then filled with pie filling when crust had cooled. Delicious appetizer for parties!
This was crazy easy and just as good! I don't understand some reviews that criticize the intense chocolate flavor. Did they read the ingredients? I accidently used 1/3 cup of sugar rather than the 1/4 called for and I could have handled the lesser sugar (I'll be more careful next time). My store was out of chocolate cookie crusts, so I used a pre-made shortbread crust and I loved the contrast. I topped the whole pie with Easy Devonshire Cream from this site and shaved chocolate. My only problem is that I at the last piece last night and I don't have enough cream to make another right now ;). Thank you for my new "Go-To" chocolate fix!
Wow was this good! An instant hit! Just be sure to add the chocolate batter ine third at a time or it wont turn out fluffy :)
Wowsers! What a hit these were! I made as mini truffle pies (used the vanilla wafer crust in a mini muffin tin...bake at about 350 for 5-8 minutes...don't burn them! 1 box of wafers made 30 tarts) I used wilton icing tip 1M to fill these little babies. They were decadent and gorgeous! I will be making again and again!
Delicious! I've made this twice now, to rave reviews. I made the following adaptations: I used a cheesecake pan and made an orange milano cookie crust. I made one layer with dark chocolate, let it chill for an hour and added another layer using milk chocolate. (used full recipe for each layer, only didn't add sugar to the milk chocolate layer). Chilled overnight and topped with whipped cream. Amazing. Tastes like a truffle! I will be making this again and again.
if you like a semi-sweet chocolate chip then you will love this. I personally prefer my chocolate a little sweeter. I made the mistake of using plain whipping cream (not heavy) and thought it was going to be like soup, but once chilled it was very puddingy. I put it in a shortbread pre-made crust and topped it with whip cream to cut the chocolate a bit. I also added about 1-2 tablespoons more sugar. It was great! I think I may try it next time with milk chocolate chips. Thanks!
I made this at Thanksgiving, and it stayed around longer than the other two pies I made. It was good, but not great. It tasted exactly like what it is, melted chocolate chips in whipped cream. There is no depth of flavor. Would be fine as a single layer in a layered chocolate pie, but doesn't stand alone well.
This was so good, for sure I'll make it again. One tip, do not add more sugar. While mixing I added more sugar (it tasted bitter) to make it sweeter and WOW. It was sweet. Just follow the recipe.
Made this twice now. SO GOOD. The 2nd time I made it I had a little more luck, thanks to a mishap. I nuked the cream and chips as directed, then I started whipping the 2nd half of the cream. Doing 50 things at once, I added the vanilla and the sugar to the cream in the mixer, thus making it a little stiffer. As I added the glops of chocolate, and mixed, it got super fluffy and awesome. You really have to make sure the cream/chocolate stuff is room temp before you mix it into the cream or it'll deflate. This is sitting in the fridge now, mocking me, waiting for tomorrow (thanksgiving!) I'll top it w/ whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Pics to come! (I hope)
I have been making this pie for years and add a teaspoon of almond extract or a quarter cup of Kahlua. It adds the little bit of zip that takes it to another level.
This was good, perfect texture for a truffle pie, but needed to be a little sweeter. It had a real semi-sweet chocolate taste. If I make it again, I'd have to use the milk chocolate chips instead. This might be perfect using the mint chocolate chips.....the possibilities are endless.
The pie set beautifully but it was very sweet and rich. Served for a large group I can see every last morsel being gone but not for us.
Wow! Incredibly rich but yet light (not meaning calories!) The only change I made was increasing the sugar to a scant 1/3 C since some said it wasn't sweet enough. Adding a dollup of Cool Whip adds some extra sweetness too. Don't sway from the cookie crust, it is a must! I cut into mine after 5 hours and it held up perfectly.
Clearly, something didn't work out. It was closer to fudge than a mousse. My chocoholic wife enjoyed it, but she's happy with dark chocolate chocolate chips. I think if I had folded the whipped cream in with the chocolate mixture, it probably wouldn't have killed the fluff. Still just tastes like melted semi-sweet chocolate to me. ROUND 2 RE-REVIEW: I can admit when I made a mistake. Make sure the chocolate mixture is completel cool. When you think it's been long enough, wait a little longer. If the chocolate mixture is warm at all, it will turn the whipped cream into liquid, and you will get fudge. If you are a hard core chocoholic, make this with bittersweet chocolate chips. Not for the faint of heart, but you will be a hero to those that can't find deserts chocolate-y enough for them.
absolutly amazing! Let sit for more than a day, it becomes unrivaled! switch to milk chocolate if prefered. I made the crust, 1.5 crumbled oreos, .5 stick of butter, mixed then pressed into pan and baked at 350 for 10 mins or so until crispy! Twas a delight- 10 stars!!
VERY chocolaty. If you like rich, dark chocolate, you will love this. If not, you should probably pass. Rich, rich, rich.
Sorry...but, this turned out like pudding...not fluffy at all. I was skeptical when the directions said to beat the chocolate mixture on high into the whipped cream. First of all, exactly what I thought would happen, happened. It deflated the whipped cream. Secondly, I don't think 3/4 cup cream is enough for the whipped cream portion of this recipe. Maybe I can whip some more cream and then try to scrape the chocolate out of the pie crust...and, fold it together. Sigh... I was planning on serving this for Thanksgiving tomorrow, and I'm so disappointed. I'm not going to waste anymore of my gourmet chocolate chips to try this again. I may need to make some whipped cream and pile that high on top of the pudding filling. Sorry...
This was SO rich and sweet. I liked the texture though. It was like fudge in a pie shell.
Very good but overly rich. Next time I will serve much smaller portions and maybe add raspberries and cream.
OMGosh!!! This is now my "go to" chocolate pie!!! I used 1/3 of the given amount of semi-sweet chips, and 2/3 of the amount in bittersweet chips, and stayed true to the rest of the recipe. My whole family loved it! Super easy to make and super yummy to eat!
Very good and VERY chocolatey!!! The first time I made this recipe I used a ready made graham cracker crust. It was delicious but too decadent for 1 serving. This time I used individual shortbread tartlet shells and phyllo dough cups, much better!!! Topped them each with a raspberry. I preferred the shortbread the best. The taste of fresh fruit and shortbread balanced the taste of the chocolate perfectly.
I only got one slice!my 4 yr old "helped" me make it, and it was nice being able to let her lick the leftover filling. I am not sure what I did wrong but it was a bit too hard to cut, it fell apart but still tasted delicious.
I am a HUGE chocolate lover so that is why this gets a 3-star rating. Definitely very rich. My problem with it is the consistency. I did not find it fluffy, but rather quite dense. It almost reminded me of fudge that did not quite set properly. I think it needs a little work to become a 5-star recipe. It did disappear quickly, though.
Hate to say it, but this recipe is a disaster. I agree 110% with another reviewer who said "It tasted exactly like what it is, melted chocolate chips in whipped cream. There is no depth of flavor." It is sickeningly sweet and tastes like you're eating a slice of melted chocolate chips. In a bad way. An entire bag of chocolate chips goes into this one pie.....I realized things weren't going well when I tasted the finished filling, so I added the rest of the carton of heavy cream and a little salt and lime juice to counteract the sweetness, but it was still just way way WAY too much sugar and chocolate. And this is coming from someone with a major sweet tooth, I assure you. If you want to impress someone with a chocolate pie, stick to a tried-and-true chocolate silk-style pie, because I can PROMISE you, if you bring this pie to a function, it will not appeal to everyone.
The title of the recipe is 'RICH Chocolate Truffle Pie.' Please stop complaining about it's richness - it says so in the name, so you should've expected it! That said, I didn't find this too rich for my taste. However, I can see why some might like a smaller portion - my mother couldn't finish an entire slice after Christmas dinner. I will be making these again in a mini muffin pan; I think that will be the perfect 'bite' after a meal or at an event.
Wow - this is one rich chocolate pie! After a huge meal, my guests could only finish half of their slice since its so heavy. The recipe is easy, delicious and a crowd pleaser. Will definitely make it again.
VERY easy to make and cheap to make too. Taste really good but very rich. I only had milk chocolate chips so I will get semi sweet next time and I bet it will taste even better. I didn't put it in the fridge for a full 8 hours I only did about 3 but I was switching it from the fridge to the freezer back and forth and it seemed to work just fine.
When using whipped cream in a recipe you fold the whipped cream into the mixture in order to leave the finished product light and fluffy. Sweetness or too much sugar is just a persons preference, I would have tasted the whipped cream while beating to see if it really need 1/4th cup. Also that is WAY TOO MUCH Vanilla. Most recipes like an entire cake usually call for 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Never seen a recipe to one tablespoon for 1 pie............ type error????? Suggestion when whipping the cream the cut the amount of sugar back to 1/4th cup. Do not beat the whipped cream into the recipe, gently fold it in the mixture. Also make sure you add only 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the mixture
Gorgeous! Easy! Rich! -- I ate most of the batter before it made it in the crust. I used Milk Chocolate Chips instead of Semi-sweet, just a personal preference. I thought this was fairly obvious - BUT - If you're not a chocolate fan, don't make this. Don't knock the rating cuz you didn't read the ingredients. CHOCOLATE. CHOCOLATE. CHOCOLATE. Wonderfully, simple and very decadent. Super tacky with my tin foil store-bought Oreo Crust. Will make that from scratch next time. Thanks for this recipe!
so smoth and silky, all I had for crust was cinnamon teddy grams. Was interesting combo. Love the pie, wouldn't add any more sugar. I used milk chocolate chips - family preferance. thx for great recipe!!!
Made this for a potluck. It set perfectly and I topped it with whip cream! I didn't even get to try a piece because it was all gone by the time it was my turn for dessert! It must have been good though, judging by the compliments :)
A true chocolate lover's dream! I made this for my husband for Christmas and he loved it! Be warned though, for the "normal" person this is quite rich but still delicious.
I loved this and so did my 17 yr old babysitter that had Thanksgiving dinner with us. Everyone liked it but it was "too rich" for some. I say bah humbug it was perfect. If you don't like rich chocolate then don't make this or eat it. Maybe it would be better for some to take smaller slices if they think it was "too much"
Oh my, this is super rich and so yummy! I loved it. My mother-in-law is somewhat of a chocolate moose expert and she gave this one a two thumbs up! I'm definitely making it again. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
i dont know what i did wrong but it turned into pudding and i left it in there for like 12 hrs
Wonderful! I used dark chocolate. A huge hit!
Heavenly, rich chocolate. I made my own oreo cookie crumb crust instead of using store bought. VERY quick to make.
Very Rich! I used milk chocolate chips, instead of semi-sweet - personal preference. Because I used milk chocolate, I didn't add any extra sugar at all. Also, I don't own a microwave, so I just heated the cream just to boiling, then poured it over the chocolate chips and let it set. Then stirred the chocolate chips until smooth. The pie is creamy and wonderful. My family loves it. Thanks so much for sharing!
This pie was so delicious! It is incredibly light but so flavorful!
This was easy and absolutely delicious! I also think it would be just as good in a graham cracker crust too! Thanks for sharing!
I made this for a family gathering and I'm glad I licked the beater, spatula and spoon because that's the only taste I got. (A very yummy taste, I have to say.) I cut it into 12 pieces and even with the other desserts available, it was gone in no time. Easy to make and there's not a morsel left? Five stars! I'm looking forward to making it again--and taking my own piece first!
Easy, yes! Tasted good but I thought it was too sweet. I will try again without the sugar or with darker chocolate, maybe I will just scoop it into dishes.
YUM! My favorite pie when I was growin up was French Silk. I try not to eat it too often now but this pie was a close second! I think next time I make it I will use a regular pie crust instead of chocolate. My kids helped me make this and had so much fun licking the bowl clean!
Easiest and best chocolate pie ever. Rich and creamy and so very delicious. Will be making this often. My daughter told me it was the best dessert I've ever made and I make alot of desserts.
This was amazing! I just did a test run of this pie ( I will be taking it to the Bf's parents house for thanksgiving) and it was great. VERY rich but we loved it. My second pie I am going to try milk chocolate chip. Adding a little extra cream to the whipped cream was great too, added more fluff to the filling. Will be making this for christmas too.
This was a big hit on Thanksgiving. I melted the chocolate chips on the stove because I always scorch it in the microwave. Otherwise, I followed the recipe and it came out wonderfully! This is a keeper!
Yummy! Well this is all that the title promises. I'm a definite chocolate lover so this was perfect for me. Tasted like the inside of a truffle. Sooo good. Didn't last very long around here though and I only got a small piece. Thanks for the recipe.
Wow, was this good! Next time I might even add 1 1/2 bags of chocolate chips to the 3/4 cup of whipping cream, then add 3/4 cup of the whipped cream- This was so good and fast! This is now going to be my 'go to' chocolate pie!
I'm not sure mine turned out right, it wasn't fluffy. But I was pretty impatient after I tasted the chocolate/cream mixture. So, pretty positive that the chocolate just wasn't cooled down enough to be added to the whipped cream...lol...but it's still AMAZING!!! :)
I made this recipe using a pate brisee crust, instead of the cookie crumb crust. The saltiness of the pate brisee complemented the chocolate so well. The texture of the chocolate after chilling the pie is luxurious and decadent, and the genius of this recipe is in its simplicity.
Everyone adored this recipe. I am a huge fan of milk chocolate, so I even tried this recipe out with Milk Choc Chips instead, and it was very creamy and smoothe, delicious! I had friends and family taste test which was better, and they recieved 50-50 reviews.
The taste was a bit too sweet (but not too chocolatey!) for my liking, so I'd probably make the pie sans the chocolate next time. Also, I let my pie sit for 24+ hours in the fridge, but it still wasn't whipped enough, and it began melting almost as soon as I took it out. Any suggestions on how to avoid this issue? Other than that, the pie was delicious and easy to make!
Very nice flavor and texture. Super easy too, the hardest part being waiting for chocolate mixture to cool.
A little bitter, I think using Hershey's chocolate chips might make it less so. Still a wonderful recipe, I even top mine with shredded coconut. Very rich!
I thought the recipe would be sweet enough without the powdered sugar and I was right. There's enough sugar in the chocolate chips. All in all, a very good and easy recipe.
I love chocolate, especially when it's rich, but this was too much. I made this for my inlaws and was not proud when I took a bite. Nobody said they loved it and neither did I. Maybe it was the chocolate I used.....I don't know....I used Nestle, but usually prefer Ghiradelli's. Followed the exact recipe.
This is a very good dessert. However, I didn't use chocolate chips, I used good quality bittersweet chocolate and folded the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture. My experience tells me beating it in would deflate the filling. Folding is more time consuming but worth it. Also, instead of vanilla, I used a coffee liqueur. Actually, any liqueur or rum would work very well as a flavouring. My family loved it!
delicious!! like other reviewers said, it is very rich -- way more than 8 servings. i also might try using darker chips next time, as it was a tad bit sweet for me. everyone who has tried it has loved it though!
This pie is scrumptious, but you cannot eat too much of it...I would say it is more than 8 servings...other than that I would not change anything. I did use very good chocolate in the recipe and it was loved by everyone that tried it. Easy easy easy and delicious...what more can one ask for??
This was good, but very very rich! (Keep a glass of milk handy!)
WOW!
Absolutely Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly as written except I used half milk and half semi-sweet chocolate. The texture was excellent and the taste was right on. It is definitely rich, as other reviewers mentioned, but that's what makes the pie so great.
Easy and delicious. It is VERY rich, but so worth it. I used a full two cups of whipping cream, since I didn't want to have to bother with the remaining 1/4 cup in the pint. I was a little worried that I had ruined it as I was beating the last of my chocolate into the cream. It was a little bit liquid-y for a pie, but it set up nicely in the refrigerator, and was a favorite at Thanksgiving!
Rich is exactly the right word to describe this dessert! This pie was unbelievable, and soooo easy to make. I think next time I make it I may use less sugar. I used ghiradelli 60% cocoa chips which gave it a very rich flavor.
Made exactly as stated and wonderful!
Made this for Christmas dessert. I realized late xmas eve I was out of vanilla so I had to omit it, then I added a couple of tablespoons of brewed espresso. I also added a bit more sugar. We loved the consistancy, very chocolate mousse like. Everyone raved. This is soooo easy and good, a keeper. Next time I will add the vanilla but I will also add the espresso again, I think it adds a nice touch. Make sure the chocolate is cool and don't be afraid to beat it on high when adding the chocolate to the whipped cream. It turned out great.
Very easy to make, I like sweet, but this was too much. I agree, it came out fudgy not fluffy
Very rich and simple to make. I used a regular pie crust instead of chocolate.
Great! For those who say the filling didn't set right - you MUST wait for the cream and chocolate mixture to reach room temp before incorporating into the whipped cream or it will collapse the filling. I placed mine in the fridge after microwaving to melt to get it to cool faster. The finished product was perfect: a slightly heavier chocolate mouse: super creamy but still light texture that went wonderfully with the fresh raspberries I served over top. I even 'recycled' a flubbed chocolate cookie batch from the day before by using overcooked (too crispy!) chocolate roll out cookies to make the crust - they worked great! I loved not having to waste them!
Chocolate and cream - what's not to love. Served it with a dollop of whipped cream on top.
really easy & good. I'd whip 1/4 C. more cream next time. Tips: make sure the chocolate mixture is really cooled or it will melt the whipped cream and you'll get pudding. Also, gotta use heavy whipping cream (not just whipping cream) for this kind of pie as the fat content is high enough to keep pie fluffy.
Simple, great and easily. It is very rich and will make any chocolich happy!
this has become a favorite in our house. its so quick and easy and tastes like a lot of work went into it. serve with the easy devonshire cream recipe from this site. family and guests rave.
This pie was AWESOME. It was so good, and wasn't too rich when I tried it. I actually made two pies, and gave one to someone, and they said it was really good.
I think a bit less vanilla would be better.
Extremely easy recipe! The only change I made was to use a traditional graham cracker crust. This pie is very rich & as my daughter said - it melts in your mouth, just like a truffle.
I had trouble with it at first, because I was unfamiliar with whipping cream. Once I got the hang of that, though, it has been a breeze every time I make this recipe. It is so great people have a hard time believing it's homemade and not from the local restaurant!
I have been outlawed from making this for my family because it is too tasty. We were fighting for the very last crumb.
Very good, like others had said very rich. I topped with fresh raspberries and fresh whipped cream which really helped cut the rich taste. I also used milk chocolate chips and a shortbread pie crust which I will use again. I liked the combination. Next time I will add an extra 1/2 cup of whipping cream to make it a little more fluffy.
OMG - AWESOME!! Definate Keeper!! This dessert is delicious I did it with half reece's chips and half milk choc chips, it came out delicious. I Added a dollop of welsh cream to serve. I will be taking this to my new inlaws for Thanksgiving in a few weeks :D
This is a good pie. I added a tub of cool whip because it needed a little something extra for me and well that was it. It went fast with the family!
I liked the taste of this, but didn't have luck getting it fluffy!
Easy to make and constant raves from guests.
Great recipe. The only thing I changed was omitting the sugar because I thought the semi-sweet chocolate chips were enough sweetness.
Delicious! Also great as S'more Pie - Stir in a whole bag of mini marshmallows (10.5 oz) before filling two graham cracker crusts. (My kids love that there are marshmallows; I love that it extends the recipe so you can share!)
Excellent recipe. Now for myself I prefer a darker chocolate. And you can get special dark choco chips now. So I made a quick little ganash 1 to 1 choc to cream, and spread it on the bottom of the shell. Then fill the remaining space with the original recipe. . . Smaller slices are a good thing ^_^.
Incredibly rich and decadent. I used non-dairy whipping cream and made a crust from vanilla tea biscuits which was a nice foil to all that chocolate. I wish it had been a bit more fluffy. Next time I'll be sure to cool the chocolate mixture completely, mine was a bit warm and perhaps that was the problem. But this is definitely a winner!
Chocolate fix taken care of. You only need a small slice with a large glass of milk.
Very good, but also very sweet. I'll try again, and cut sugar in half.
We really liked this pie a lot. It tastes like a good chocolate mousse. How good depends on the quality of your chocolate. I omitted the sugar (and would do that again). In the future I would make my own crust (that's always the best!) and for a variation I would add a brick of cream cheese for a depth of flavor and to help it keep shape at room temperature. This makes a great freezer pie, too. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Followed the recipe completely, however it was a bit too rich for my taste.
Much too sweet to be eaten in large pieces. But very good. My husband suggested cutting the pie into small pieces about 1X1 in.
Very rich chocolate flavor. Incredible easy to make. Loved it!
I found this too sweet for me. But the maker did warn that it was going to be rich, so I feel like it deserves 5 stars anyway. Really, aside from it being too sweet, it was amazing: easy and turned out beautifully. I added a bit of cinnamon, which I think went really well.
SOOOOOOO good! I made this to use some left over graham cracker crust that I had made and it went so well with it.
In a word, scrumptious! For the best results, use the best chips you can afford. I used the Ghirardelli 60% cocoa chips and this was so rich, delicious and decadent that it was gone within the hour (I made it as one of several pies for a baby shower). While I am a huge chocoholic, I did use a vanilla wafer crust in place of the chocolate. I felt it needed that contrast for a more complex flavor contrast with the rich filling and it really was quite delicious.
Super easy very rich and delicious. Wonderful recipe. Thank you for sharing.
This was SOOO good! I ate the extra filling with a spoon from the bowl and its so rich! I made home made pie dough and kneaded in chocolate chips instead of doing a prepared cookie crust. Yum!
