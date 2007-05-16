Strawberry Glazed Pie

This is a restaurant style strawberry glazed pie. Fresh berries are tossed with a glaze, and then chilled until serving time. This is also good made with peaches, using peach gelatin instead of strawberry.

By Karin Christian

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the sugar, water, gelatin and cornstarch in a medium large saucepan. Boil for one minute. Remove from heat.

  • Fold in the sliced strawberries, toss until well coated. Pour into the graham cracker crust.

  • Chill until well set. Serve topped with whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 52.2g; fat 7.8g; sodium 185.5mg. Full Nutrition
