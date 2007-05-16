Strawberry Glazed Pie
This is a restaurant style strawberry glazed pie. Fresh berries are tossed with a glaze, and then chilled until serving time. This is also good made with peaches, using peach gelatin instead of strawberry.
This will be the 3rd time making this pie and i lovee that it's so easy. I used 1/2 c sugar, 2 T cornstarch, and about 2.5 T sugar free strawberry jello. Cut the berries only in half, mixed with the glaze, and let it set overnight. Turned out perfect with just the right mix of tart and sweet.Read More
This was a sticky sweet mess to make - my mother-in-law loved it - I didn't.Read More
This will be the 3rd time making this pie and i lovee that it's so easy. I used 1/2 c sugar, 2 T cornstarch, and about 2.5 T sugar free strawberry jello. Cut the berries only in half, mixed with the glaze, and let it set overnight. Turned out perfect with just the right mix of tart and sweet.
This was great. I made my own crust and put a layer of cream cheese mixed with powdered sugar on the crust after I baked it. Delish!
This made a nice glaze. It was perfect for a deep dish pie. I used about 6 cups of fresh sliced strawberries and mixed them in a bowl with the glaze. I mounded them high in my pie crust. It was the perfect amount. I was surprised that it did not taste like Jello. Was better than Marie Callendar's who's pie crusts usually taste freezer-burnt. Now I can make my own! thanks Karin! I have impressed many so far :)
Very tasty, BUT BE CAREFUL! When boiling the ingredients, it might bubble up and splash...VERY HOT!
I'm totally ashamed that I used to buy the glaze in a jar. This was so easy and I had all the ingredients in the house.
Good but a little too sweet and to much gelatin but well worth modifying. Next time I will try reducing gelatine to 3 packages and reduce sugar to 1/3 cup sugar.
Delicious! I only had half the gelatin on hand, and it still turned out amazing. I also used half sugar/half splenda.
Extremely good glaze. On my second attempt, I added 1/2 tsp "Vitamin C Granules" to the recipe, since I love a tart fruit pies. That did the trick. If you like a sweet glaze, this one is great. If you like a little tart kick, try adding the Vitamin C. Also, be sure you let the glaze cool to at least 80 degrees before adding to the strawberries.
Very easy to make. It looked so yummy that we couldn't wait to let it set 24hrs. We only let it set 2 hours and it was still delicious! The kids had two servings! It was a light and refreshing summer treat! Thanks.
Divine! Added the layer of cream cheese (8oz) & powdered sugar (2T) as suggested. Used only 1/4c. sugar in the glaze because strawberries were very sweet. Used graham cracker crust I recipe from this site. Had to make it two nights in a row because the demand was so great from my family. Can't wait to try it with peaches.
This is just to YUMMY to describe, you must make this pie!
this makes a great cold pie, its easy to make and tastes great.
I hate Jello but after reading all the good reviews, I gave this a try. I'm so glad I did! The glaze doesn't taste like Jello at all, and it's much tastier than the gluey red stuff that you buy at the grocery to use for strawberry glaze. Excellent recipe and very easy! Next time, I plan to use my own pre-baked pie shell, simply because I'm not a big fan of graham crackers. I bet this would also be good with one of those chocolate cookie pie crusts.
this is a good basice recipe. not over the top, but a good place to start if you've never made a fresh strawberry pie before.
I found this recipe easy and fun to make! But it was a little too sweet for my tastes...and and glaze turned out too much like Jello--maybe add more water? less cornstartch?
This was a simple recipe to prepare. I had all the ingredients on hand which is why I made it. I'm not sure it needs 1/4 cup (4 Tbsp) of corn starch tho. Good recipe, and simple for summertime
So easy and refreshing!
Very easy to make...very yummy! Thank you Karin!
I used two containers sugar free jello (I only had cherry on hand) 2T cornstarch and substituted splenda for sugar. I quartered the strawberries and the family raved about how good it was. The hubby thought I should have had more glaze or moisture, so next time I will use three boxes of sugar free jello and a little more water. It wasn't too sweet and didn't taste like a healthy version at all...I might just make the filling in a bowl and serve with cool whip for a potluck or something.
THIS IS ALSO GREAT WITH FRESH RASPBERRIES AND, OF COURSE, RASPBERRY GELATIN.
easy and tasted good too.
I made this just as the recipe indicated and it was wonderful!!!!!!!! I am a picky snob when it comes to using things like Jello, but this really is the way to go. You cannot even tell a shortcut was taken.
Absolutely Amazing!! My whole family loved it! Great Recipe great tasting and everyone loved it! Make sure to make homemade whipped cream adds a lovely flavor! Plus whipped cream is so easy to make. Thanks for the recipe loved it!
Perfect! I'll never buy the strawberry gel in those plastic containers again. Thanks for the recipe!
So good! I used this as a filling for a layer cake with the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe. The leftover glaze was awesome over ice cream. Will definitely make this again.
This recipe is so easy to make and is incredibly tasty. We all loved it. Thanks for sharing..
This recipe is best ever. Simple, not to time consuming and it tastes, oh so good!
Very yummy, very quick, and very easy!
I use raspberry jello instead of strawberry. It brings out the flavor of the strawberries more. I also use whole berries instead of slicing them. Just arrange them however you want them and chill until you serve.
Something was "off" about this glaze... I think maybe too much corn starch or gelatin. The glaze thickened up super-quickly on the stovetop (one minute it was watery, the next minute it was thick and gel-like). It formed a good seal around my strawberries, but the taste was a bit artificial.
Easy to make but had to much of a jello texture and taste. Made way too much sauce for pie.
I used the glaze for strawberry shortcakes. The only thing I did different was cut the cornstarch down to 1 1/2 tbsp. and the gelatin to 2 tbsp. When I first made it, I thought it was too thick even for pie. Tasted delicious. I will never buy glaze from the store again!
I used this for strawberry shortcake. My mom had bought the wrong thing, so I found this. It turned out great. I did have to thin it out when we were ready to eat. It was not too sweet and the texture was great. I am not a fan of the store bought glaze, but with this it was great!
I've made this twice now and it tastes great! The first time I used a homemade pie crust and it was better than the store bought crust I used the second time. My mother and father, whose first jobs were at Shoney's, said this recipe was just like Shoney's only my pie tasted better! I didn't make any adjustments to the recipe, didn't need to!
VERY GOOD. But my crust got soggy. I used an oreo crust. Maybe that's why. Wish I knew how to keep it crispy.
Perfect! We were having a dinner party and our guests were bringing small children. I was worried they would not like dessert, so I opted for this recipe instead. The children loved it! And the adults didn't feel like they were eating something off the kids menu. I will be making this again soon.
I can't believe I wasted money buying those jarred sauces when this was available. Tasty with perfect texture. Yum!
Cut recipe in 1/2. Used exact ingredients ratios and directions. Used shortbread crust (1c flour, 1/2c butter, 1/4c powdered sugar, 1t vanilla) instead of graham crust and i'm really glad i did. After pouring strawberry filling into crust I stuck it in the freezer instead of the fridge for a while to set up cuz i get impatient. Served the pie with cool whip. Flavor of this pie is amazing. not too sweet just perfect.
This recipe was the perfect 'cool ending' to our oppressingly HOT days. It was light yet very satisfying. Definitely worth redoing ! !
used only the glaze part of this recipe for another dish. It was easy to make and tasted good.
This was a great recipe. I had most of the ingredients on hand. I only had a small package of sugar free strawberry banana jello, so I used that and added regular gelatin to make up the 4TBS. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious! It will be made again for sure, after all the great reviews I had. Thanks!
I've just finished making this and the glaze tastes FANTASTIC!! I ran a little short of fresh strawberries but had some fresh respberries on hand. I used 2 c raspberries and 3 c strawberries ( I cut down on the sugar and cornstarch). Can't wait to try it!!
my husband thanks you! This is delicious and reminds him of his youth!
this recipe is great! i even used fresh-picked strawberries from a local farm. the only thing i changed about this recipe was using a frozen deep-dish pie crust instead of the graham cracker crust. of course i baked the crust before adding the ingredients to it. the pie turned out GREAT. perfect amount of sweetness!
E-Z! to convert to a low sugar recipe- and I modified the sugar using Truvia & used sugar free Jello, and a low-cal whip topping. I value the nutrition value info that is offered for each recipes.
I love it...did it for my siter in law's baby shower...
The pie looked beautiful, but was too dense. I would cut back on the cornstarch if I tried it again. It had the consistency of a hard finger jello.
it is so quick and easy to make. it was a little too sweet, so i tried half of the white sugar required and it still worked; just wondering if it would be the same if tried with splenda.
great recipe! I added red food color..
Just like a pie my mom used to make!
I REALLY LOVE THIS STRAWBERRY PIE. I HAVE MADE IT SEVERAL TIMES AND IT IS ALWAYS EATEN.IT WAS MY CHILDREN'S FAVORITE WHEN THEY WERE HOME.
Tastes like the restaurant pie. Very good and also quick.
I made this recipe twice just as written and everybody loved it both times. It's pretty sweet (maybe due to the jello mix) but I didn't feel it was overly sweet. This is a quick and easy recipe. It takes longer to clean, hull, and slice the strawberries than it does to make the glaze and put it together. I did find that this barely fits in the 10" (2 extra servings size) pie crust so I don't know how it could all fit in a 9" crust without cutting back to 5 cups of sliced strawberries.
Wow! I amde this using a flour crust and everyone raved about this pie. Just like my grandmother used to make.
I followed the recipe exactly except I used frozen strawberries that I had left over from strawberry picking. I just thawed them a bit (left semi frozen for easy slicing) and cut them in slices. Worked perfectly! A very quick dessert to put together.
I've made this a few times and my family loves it. I use only 1/2 sugar. Great w/ice cream on the side!
It Looks good
Turned out with far too much of a gelatin consistency and flavor. Recommend using 1/2 the amount of jello. But husband and grandson liked it!
Just like my Mom used to make.
I put 8 oz of cream cheese on the crust to give it a savory or more bold taste. It was very delicious!
I made it exactly as said. Excellent, naturally delicious! It was an easy light dessert that had just the right amount of sweetness to bring out the natural flavor of the strawberries. It brought back wonderful memories of stopping in at BIG BOY after an evening out (45 years ago).
Super easy and super tasty! Great way to use the massive amount of strawberries that came ripe all at once!
My family loves this, but we love anything strawberry. I use the pre-made reduced fat graham cracker crusts which is probably why mine usually breaks up when I try to serve it. My filling never seems to stay together, but I don't let it sit overnight. Mine doesn't look like a pretty piece of pie when I serve it, but my family loves the combination of strawberry filling, graham cracker crust and cool whip on top so they don't care what it looks like. Delicious!
I made this with a homemade flaky pasty crust instead of the graham cracker, just a personal preference. The filling is AMAZING! I tried it for the first time less than a month ago and have already had to make six of them! My family and husbands co-workers have been demanding them every time I see them. I have finally found my staple strawberry pie recipe, thank you!
this pie recipe is fantastic and really easy to make my whole family loved it!!
I used sugar free jello and only 1/2 cup of sugar so it wouldn’t be too sweet. It tasted perfect but I thought the consistency was too firm. I will make it again but use less jello or more water. Overall it was a hit with my family.
I didn’t make any changes to the filling but instead of making a pie, I used it as topping on my Christmas cheesecakes. It was great for spreading.
Made many times. We really like it, in refrigerator as I type??
Made it for Father's day and it was such a hit that my husband requested it for his birthday (a week later!). I stuck to the recipe as written (except maybe added some extra berries for a total of 8 cups cleaned and cut and used a regular pie crust instead of graham cracker) and it was perfect! Not too sweet or jello-y.
Very easy I used 1/3 cup of sugar. We are trying to use less sugar. It is still sweet. Will make again
Loooved it, easy to make, I didn't change a thing on the recipe, excellent!
so easy!!
Best strawberry glaze ever. I put a cream cheese layer - whipped and sweetened with a bit of sugar on the crust, then chilled it. Then put on whole berries which I tossed in glaze first, then the balance of glaze over all. No restaurant pie can touch it. Gorgeous and delicious.
Super easy. I used the frozen Marie Callender pie shells. I like them better than graham cracker crust.
Thank you for sharing your recipe. It was so easy and tasty. My husband loved his Father's Day Pie. :)
My all-time favorite now. I even have it posted on the inside of my cupboard. Always a no-fail recipe. Sometimes I halve this, and put a layer of cream cheese (with a little sugar & Cool Whip mixed in)on the bottom.
It was marvelous, I used an "all ready made" pecan pie crust.
quick & delicious!
I made it night before. When I served the following evening it wasn't as glossy. I made two. I did make one with sugar and cream cheese on top of layer of graham crust. Someone recommend that to avoid soggy crust. The one without cream cheese was not soggy. The cream cheese mixture was hard to spread, maybe it didn't have enough sugar. To do over I'd make the morning of or 4 hours before serving. Made my own crust with graham's. Definitely will try with peaches.
Used 1/3 cup sugar and 1 pkg sugar free jello.
The best pie ever....first time making it but won't be the last...
I have made this recipe twice now and it worked perfectly each time! It tastes great and looks beautiful. It will now be one of my favorite go to recipes for fresh pies!
This was so easy to make and my family loved it. I followed the recipe exactly except for throwing some blackberries and raspberries in with the strawberries. I would definitely make this again and want to try it with a shortbread crust.
Very good. My berries had come out of my garden and were really sweet, so I reduced the sugar to a scant half cup.
What a cool treat! Easy to make, easier to enjoy!
This recipe is easy, fresh and light for a pie. Perfect for summer time and easy on your figure.
The 4 tablespoons of cornstarch and 4 tablespoons of Jell-O is way too much for one cup of water. Next time I’ll try it with half that amount. Maybe it should’ve read teaspoons.
This pie went so fast I didn't even get a pic! I used a frozen pie crust and Royal jello, other wise made exactly as written. Deelish!
This glaze was delicious, but too thick! I added another 1/2 cup water but it still could have been thinner. Next time I will use two cups of water or lessen the cornstarch. Definitely a tasty strawberry pie!
I bought strawberries on sale the other day, but they were out of the "glaze" I mix with them for our traditional Strawberry shortcake. I simply made this glaze for the strawberry pie recipe. I needed to add a little water to thin out the glaze after it had setup. I also used sugar-free gelatin. Very good! I will never buy the store glaze again!
I made this exactly as written and it was fabulous. I have made it several times and it is always great.
Yummy, used raspberry jello and store bought shortbread pie crust. Family ate before Easter was over. Must make pie with Strawberries at current prices.
Easy to make.
The gel was too thick- not creamy enough.
So much flavor.
Yummy! I made this pie with frozen strawberries, sugar free jello, and a pastry pie crust and I loved it!!!
This is by far the best strawberry pie recipe I have tried over the years, and I also received many compliments from my neighbors who sampled slices of the pie. With the exception of adding 2 tbsps. cornsyrup, I made this recipe with the listed ingredients. I didn't have a ready made or refrigerated pie crust so I made a no-roll pie crust from another website. This recipe is worthy of 5 stars, and I will be making strawberry pie again using this recipe!
I had to make an extra batch of this glaze because it's so good!! I kept licking the spoon and in no time, it was all gone. So much better and cheaper than the store bought stuff.....
