White Chocolate Pastry Cream

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Delicious white chocolate pastry cream.

By MARBALET

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 custard for one pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk egg yolks and sugar until pale yellow. Whisk in corn starch. Set aside.

  • In a stainless steel saucepan, bring milk and vanilla bean to a boil, remove from heat and remove vanilla bean. Stir a small amount of the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture. Return milk to heat and while constantly stirring with a wooden spoon, slowly add the egg mixture to milk. Mixture will thicken.

  • Allow to just come to a boil, remove from heat and stir in butter. Put mixture through a sieve into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap (this keeps mixture from forming a skin over top). Cool slightly.

  • Stir in melted white chocolate, cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble pie. This pastry cream is used in the Elegant White Chocolate Banana Cream Pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 168.4mg; sodium 63mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

MARRIEDTOAGREEK
Rating: 1 stars
06/10/2008
This tastes way too much like cornstarch in fact it tastes like wet sweet cornstarch. I am not big on poor reviews but this is a big waste of egg yolks and time. I had to start over with another pastry cream recipe and add white chocolate. Sorry it could not even be salvaged. Read More
