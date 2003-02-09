Creamy Lemon Pie I

I used a topping called Nutriwhip Dessert Topping (500mL) which comes as a boxed liquid that you whip up. I poured the contents of this box into my stand mixer bowl along with the sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice (1/2 cup squeezed) and the grated rind of two lemons and mixed at high speed for two minutes. At first I was terrified that it wouldn't whip up with all the other ingredients... but it did beautifully (I don't think it would've worked at all with a hand mixer though, I really beat it hard in my stand mixer to whip it up). Anyway, if I could do it all over again I would've added the grated lemon rind AFTER everything was whipped up because it got thickly entangled in my mixing whisk and much of it didn't get into the final pie. I'd add it last and then mix it in by hand. There was so much whipped filling that my pie is piled 4 inches thick and I have two cups left over.