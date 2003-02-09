Creamy Lemon Pie I

74 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 19
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This lemony cream pie is quick and easy. It is a favorite of my family.

By Becca Jones

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Squeeze juice from lemons into a medium mixing bowl. Stir in condensed milk and whipped topping. Pour into pie crust. Chill until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 56.7g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 243.4mg. Full Nutrition
