Creamy Lemon Pie I
This lemony cream pie is quick and easy. It is a favorite of my family.
I've made this recipe for years, and it's fabulous. However I use 1 cup of lemon juice to 16 oz. of Cool Whip. I also usually make my own pie crust. It is a family staple for me, and I never make recipes this quick and easy.Read More
This was the fastest dessert I've ever made. I should have know that it was too good to be true. This is a "Cool Whip" pie with a hint of lemon flavor. I added about twice the amount of lemon juice, just to get a hint of lemon flavor.Read More
I read the reviews for this pie and took matters into my own hands. Since there didn't seem to be enough lemon flavor, I used lemon juice squeezed from 2 lemons and the zest of the lemons. The zest enhances the flavor tremendously! It was delicious and looked even better with graham cracker crumbs sprinkled over the top.
So easy and everyone wants this recipe-Delicious! I use 1 tsp Lemon Extract for more lemony flavor and started using homemade whipped cream, "Sweetened Whipped Cream" from this website, instead of CoolWhip but because the texture is softer I freeze it (partially thawed some think it's an ice cream pie!). I also sprinkle lemon zest on top.
Big hit!! Everyone loved it. I squeezed two fresh lemons and used bottled lemon juice to make up the difference. Turned out great!
This is simple, easy, tart & tasty! I sprinkled some lemon zest on top for a little color!
This pie is super sweet. Curled my teeth, with just the tablespoon of the filling that I sampled. Definitely needs lemon zest otherwise tastes just of cool whip and the sweetened condensed milk. I used the zest of two and 1/2 lemons. Use a micrograter to zest, and it's a snap. Also zested 1/2 of a lemon to put on top for decoration along with a lemon twist. Definitely do not be tempted to put more cool whip on top as a topping. Not needed at all. This is, of course, not cooking. Just putting things together. Great when you need to take a dessert somewhere. Can make it in the morning in about five minutes time, ready to take by evening. With the addition of the zest, my pie was lemony. Would make again trying some kind of pie filling without the condensed milk added.
Easy and so delicious! Forget those complicated recipes, this is really wonderful. Everyone picked this over the Lemon Meringue in my taste test.
As written, this tastes like Cool Whip with a light lemon scent (and even lighter flavor). Perhaps by "lemon juice" what she meant to say what "lemonade concentrate"--I've had several similar recipes using (thawed) frozen lemonade concentrate from a can, cool whip & sweetened condensed milk with great success. This one, despite using double the fresh lemon juice, wasn't lemony (and I used only 8 oz. of Cool Whip as it no longer sells in 12 oz. standard here.) It was easy enough to adjust so I'm not going to knock this recipe down below 4 stars, because everyone should have bottled lemon, lime, or orange juice in the fridge to adjust to taste. And everyone's tastes are different! Adding the extra lemon juice made my filling a bit runny so I'm going to serve this as a freezer pie, which will be also super delicious and refreshing. Thanks for the recipe :)
With a ready-made crust, this pie takes less than 5 minutes to make. Everyone loved it!
reminds me of a recipe from my childhood although not lemony or creamy enough. Less Fluff and more lemon juice would be perfect but anything lemon is wonderful. Thanks for bringing back some wonderful memories!
This seemed so easy that I was hesitant to try it, but I'm so glad I did! I made this for a garden club luncheon, it was a hit. I didn't have lemons so I used Limes instead and zest from the limes to give more flavor, then topped with cool whip. I think the lime is more flavorful. My family loves this pie also. This recipe is a keeper.
simple, quick and cool dessert. My daughter's new "specialty" that is requested of her for friend's get togethers!
This pie has a very good flavor. The directions say to chill the pie, it was a little too soft in the refrigerator but was good when left if the freezer.
I had never had this until I met my husband's grandmother 11 years ago. Ever since it's been my favorite desert. So much so that I always ask granny to make one for special occaions and it's my preferred birthday treat. It's amazing just chilled in the fridge but it's best eattin frozen straight from the freezer. Not only do they freeze well for short term, but they freeze well for a couple months as well. Best pie you'll ever eat!!!!
Quick and easy recipe. Lemon juice does not work for me in this recipe. I used the lemonade concentrate. I think I used a cup of concentrate but I added it to taste. Then I froze it. I am only giving it 4 stars because lemon juice did not give it the zing and tartness that I wanted.
I just did one of my pet peeves... Rated a recipe good, but I rated it according to my changes. Anyway, I used mini premade graham cracker crust tarts. I also did not use coolwhip, I used real whipped cream. I also used a TON more lemon. I decorated with reserved whipped cream and then with lemon zest. WAYYYYY GOOD! Wonderful to look forward to after mowing the lawn.
This recipe was a hit!!! You have to make sure you mix the cool whip in REALLY well, and it is better the next day after sitting in the refrigerator over night. But other than that it was wonderful, looking forward to making it again.
Wow! This is great. One of the best deserts I've ever made. Highly recommended. Only change I made was to add 2/3 cup of lemon juice (which took 4 lemons, by the way).
A very good pie, but could be a little more tangy and so I think more juice would give it the little extra kick it deserves! Thanks.
Quick and easy, but definitely add MORE LEMON JUICE and a drop of YELLOW FOOD COLORING! :)
Super easy! I may try to see if crushed up lemon wafers, or lemon cookies, may also work either instead of the graham crackers.. Hmm?, we'll see how that works? But this was so easy that I let my little girl feel like a little pie baker! She tied on the apron and had a blast. Thanks for the easy & lemony pie!
This was a great pie. I used 1/2 cup of lemon juice and also added zest to the mixture and also some on top of the pie. So refreshing. I accidentally got a shortbread crust, but it was great with it.
I love the fact this pie has only three ingredients (well, four if you count the pie crust). I also increased the fresh lemon juice to 1/2 a cup and added a little less than 1/4 teaspon of lemon zest. It was really sweet and tangy. I stirred the whipped cream into the lemon/milk mixture, but didn't use all of whipped cream. Just enough to mellow out the lemon and to add more volume to the pie. I added a view drops of yellow food coloring to give it more of a lemon color, and spread whipped cream on the top. Sprinkled a little bit of lemon zest on the top and put a few lemon rinds for decoration. Stuck it in the freezer to firm up.
yummy. As a kid my mom made this pie all the time and her mom and so on. The only differnce between my family's recipe and this one is we use a 1/2 cup lemon juice.
I thought the pie needed more lemon flavor, so I added about 1/3 cup of lemon jello to the mix and used more than the 1/3 cup of lemon juice it calls for. The jello really bumps up the flavor profile that I felt was needed. I just wanted it to be more lemony!! That did the trick! My mother loved it!!
You can't get much easier than this pie, and yet it is so good. Not too sweet, not too tart, just the right amount of lemony flavor. The only thing I did differently was to make my own graham cracker crust and bake this in my pie pan. After chilling, it is still a little difficult to cut and remove a perfect piece of pie, but like my husband always says - it's the taste that matters the most, and this one tastes terrific!
This was a big hit for Easter Dinner. The lemon flavor was perfect. I'm not a big fan of lemon meringue pie - this is a very nice alternate.
So easy and So good. I usually make my own crusts, but when in a time crunch, a purchsed pie shell is just fine. Out of all the lemon pie recipes I've tried, this one takes the cake (I mean pie)
So, so easy and really delicious. I did use 1/2 cup lemon juice (from 4 lemons) and zested one lemon over the top. With only three ingredients in the filling, it couldn't be easier. The last two pieces are in the freezer now because I wanted to try it frozen. Next time, I'm going to make my own graham cracker crust because I don't think store-bought does this filling justice.
I just added some lemon zest on top and used the shortbread pie crust. It is so light everyone enjoyed it.
I used a topping called Nutriwhip Dessert Topping (500mL) which comes as a boxed liquid that you whip up. I poured the contents of this box into my stand mixer bowl along with the sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice (1/2 cup squeezed) and the grated rind of two lemons and mixed at high speed for two minutes. At first I was terrified that it wouldn't whip up with all the other ingredients... but it did beautifully (I don't think it would've worked at all with a hand mixer though, I really beat it hard in my stand mixer to whip it up). Anyway, if I could do it all over again I would've added the grated lemon rind AFTER everything was whipped up because it got thickly entangled in my mixing whisk and much of it didn't get into the final pie. I'd add it last and then mix it in by hand. There was so much whipped filling that my pie is piled 4 inches thick and I have two cups left over.
I agree with others needs more lemon. I used a full cup. Easy quick fix for parties and functions. Going to try it with key lime juice next.
Although I love all of the ingredients separately, this dessert was far too sweet for our liking. My husband and I are both lemon dessert lovers but we found this wasn't tart enough. Sadly we couldn't bring ourselves to finish it and ended up throwing it out. Sorry, but I will not be making this again.
Delicious, fast and easy to make. A winning recipe.
Made this for my grandpa's birthday because he loves lemon pie. It was so easy and delicious. I did use about 2/3 cup lemon juice to make the filling extra tart.
Aside from feeling guilty about the calories, this recipe is incredibly good and takes less than 10 minutes. I would add thinly sliced pieces of lemon on top shortly before serving and a dollop or two of whipped cream. Great recipe!
This was so good and easy! I did add more lemon juice as other reviewers mentioned, about 1 cup and it was very tasty. I will definitely make it again!
This is an easy pie, not a gourmet pie, so you have to know what you're getting into and rate it on that basis. As such, I think it has a great flavor and texture. I'm a huge lemon fan so I added lemon zest (it will really heighten the lemon flavor without adding unwanted extra liquid), I did increase the juice to 1/2 cup, and reduced the whipped cream amount to 8 oz. I know that's a lot of changes, but that's what makes this a great easy recipe - you can tailor it to suit your taste without disastrous results. Give it a try.
I made the pie for a backyard birthday party of our neighbor. Turned out Lemon Pie was his favorite, everyone loved it and it was all eaten up quickly! Other desserts were left over, including brownies and cookies.
I've made this pie twice now. I love the flavor--nice and light for a hot summer day! I do use 1/2 c. of lemon juice (as recommended in the Allrecipes magazine). Next time I make it I will reduce the amount of Cool Whip. Using 12 oz fills the pie crust to overflowing with at least a cup left over. OR, I'll make my own crust in a larger or deep dish pie plate.
This was great as is BUT I made the raspberry cake filling found here https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/242392/raspberry-filling/ and dropped some spoonfuls on top and swirled it through with a butter knife. It was great! I made a half recipe of the filling and didn't even need all of that.
I think next time i will add more lemon, but overall it was wonderful.
Used a "home made" graham cracker crust and instead of Cool Whipped, used the 121 Whipped Cream recipe, also on Allrecipe.com. Used a bit more lemon juice as others suggested and some lemon peel. Very good and not too hard.
It was a good pie that did not take much effort,but it fell apart in the shell and was messy.
I made this pie when I first saw it in All Recipe issue for Sept. Everyone just loved it and it was an easy pie to make. Am making it today w/Cookie crust.
very yummy & easy to make. But, it does need more lemon juice. I will make this again. It was a real hit.
Like others said I used more lemon juice and still did not have the twang I wanted so I added about 1/2 pack of regular lemon koolaid.. whoa it is so good.
When doing cupcake size, make crust from 1 1/2 sleeves graham crackers, about 1/3 cup walnuts and about 1/4 teas cinnamon. Process well. Add about 6 Tbs melted butter while running food processor. Put 1 and 1/2 Tbs crust into bottom of cupcake wrapper. Press down with 1/4 cup measure. Use larger scoop (standard cupcake) to fill to near top. May need to add a bit more. Bake at 350 for 4 minutes, turn then 3 minutes more. Cool in cupcake tin for at least 10 minutes then remove to wire rack. Cool on counter for at least 15 minutes then move to fridge. Makes 16-17
I Loved this Pie, and I don't usually like ANY pie, its Light and so tasty and I love lemon anything. Very very good recipe. I made it 3 times in the last month..lol Thanks, Lena =)
I used 1 cup of fresh squeezed lemon juice & definitely will make again.
We loved it! It's easy, uses normal pantry type ingredients and tastes great. I had been making a similar recipe for several years but it used a small frozen lemonade which is now impossible to find and only used a partial can of the sweetened condensed milk. This recipe is best kept frozen to keep it firm. Thank you so much for sharing the recipe Becca!
Absolutely loved this. So easy. The fresh lemon juice really pays off! Used a full 1/2c. Made with store bought graham cracker crust. Will make a homemade crust next time. The store bought version was like cardboard. This pie deserves better!!!
Very easy to make! After reading about the "lack of lemon flavor" comments, I decided to add about a tablespoon of zest and a drop of lemon oil to the mix. The pie was a hit and it will be in my best summer pie recipes! Thanks for sharing !!
This was an easy and yummy dessert for a hot day. I made my own graham cracker crust using the Graham Cracker Crust recipe on Allrecipes. I used half a cup of lemon juice and about 2 tablespoons of lemon zest to up the lemon flavor. I'll likely up the lemon juice in the future, as it was more sweet and creamy than lemony.
this is a great recipe, limes work as well, definitely add more lemon. i have served it at luncheons at my house, great hit!
I didn't make any changes, I will definitely make this again I have been making it for years.
Made as suggested, added rind from 2 lemons, 2 squeezed lemons, added enough lemon juice to make 1/2 cup juice. Used 8 oz partially thawed cool whip. Served partially frozen. 5 stars with changes. DH and kids loved it!
This was easy and delicious. I didn't change a thing. The fresh lemon juice is the key! I'm planning on making it again!
I may have never seen this recipe if it wasn't for my brand new subscription to Allrecipes magazine. I made the change suggested by the editors/ increase the lemon juice to a half a cup. And I used bottled lemon juice. But I also increased the pie crust to 10 inches and the whipped topping to 16 ounces and I skimmed off a little and put it in the freezer for a frozen dessert. Yum yum. This recipe is super easy, super inexpensive and super delicious. it is the perfect thing to make when you need to go to a party when it's hot outside. I think I'm going to try to make it with lime next time. I might just put in small cups and freeze them and skip the pie crust. This recipe is easy to play with!
I took one reviewers advice but I only had 12 oz of cool-whip, so I used 3/4 of a cup of lemon juice and the zest of two lemons. It was fantastic and a great dessert after Mexican food.
Great for a quick summer treat. I prefer a firmer pie.
