Peach Cobbler III

An old fashioned fruit cobbler made with fresh or canned peaches. Delicious served with vanilla ice cream! If using canned peaches use juice from can instead of water.

Recipe by Lil Kane

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly butter a 9x9 inch glass baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and 1/2 cup sugar.

  • In a separate bowl, mix flour, salt and baking powder. Add to the creamed mixture alternately with the milk.

  • Spread mixture evenly into baking dish .

  • If using canned peaches, drain thoroughly, reserving the juice. Spoon fruit over batter.

  • Sprinkle with cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar. Pour fruit juice or water over the top.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 to 55 minutes. During baking the fruit and juice go to the bottom and the batter rises.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 45g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 324.4mg. Full Nutrition
