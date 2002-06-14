Peach Cobbler III
An old fashioned fruit cobbler made with fresh or canned peaches. Delicious served with vanilla ice cream! If using canned peaches use juice from can instead of water.
I found this to be a very quick and easy recipe. However, I cut back on the water to 1 cup and brought it to a boil to dissolve the sugar before I put it over the fruit and batter. It was very tasty. I will definately make this again.Read More
This is a promising recipe but is lacking flavor. It was too bready, but maybe doubling the peaches would solve that problem. Also the peaches were a little bland. (Maybe because I used canned.) Maybe a little lemon juice would give it some "kick."Read More
Excellent! Very easy and took only minutes to prepare. I used very ripe peaches and cut back on the cinnamon sugar combination. This was delicious served when warm with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream.
I'm giving this a 4-star rating even though my peaches didn't sink to the bottom and it didn't rise properly, because I'm thinking the problem may lie with my baking powder. When baked goods containing baking powder fail to rise, it's usually time to replace your baking powder. That said, the cobbler was delicious! My grandfather licked it right up!
if using canned peaches in heavy syrup, don't use as much sugar to sprinkle over the peaches. tastes very very good!
Nice taste--not too sweet. Different from other cobblers I've made. N.B. If doubling the recipe, I wouldn't double the amount of water added, but add about 2 c.
Very good cobbler recipe...have made it several times...hubby ask for it often...easy and delicious, what more can you ask for!?!?
This was very good and easy! I cut the water back to 1 cup and dissolved the sugar as it was suggested and everyone loved it!
I've been making this recipe for years. I got it out of one of my Mom's favorite church cookbooks. You know what they say, the best foods come from church socials. I always double my recipe because everyone loves it so much. I also add 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg, 2-3 tablespoons butter, and 2 teaspoons of vanilla. Then I heat it on the stove to a boiling point before spooning the peaches over the dough and adding the juice over the top. I also feel that the amount of juice is too much as everything boiled over in the oven. I would reduce the liquid to whatever suits the pan size. With Vanilla Ice Cream on top and the cobbler still warm, it's Sinful.
Quick and easy. Most of all my family loves it!
wow! this was amazing. will definately make again!
One of the better versions I have tried! As others suggested I added 1 tsp ea cinnamon and nutmeg, cut the sugar to 1/8 cup and reduced the water to 1 cup. I also put 2 1/2 cups of my fresh sliced peaches into my food chopper and chopped it enough to end up w/ about 1" pcs. This created a little peach juice that I left with the peaches when I added the fruit. The smaller pieces also allowed the dough to rise over the fruit nicely. We don't like real doughy nor real wet cobbler so I thought I would put this into an 11" x 7" pan and it worked beautifully! It came out with just the right consistancy and my family would have ate it all in one setting had I let them.
This is a really good basic recipe. I could tell from the beginning that it didn't have enough spices, so I doubled the amount of cinnamon and added some ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. It turned out fantastic, and is quite possibly my husbands new favorite desert.
I liked this recipe, but, like others here, I modified it almost entirely -- I doubled the peaches (fresh), used maybe half the sugar, used brown sugar instead of white, dotted it all with butter at the end and didn't grease the pan because I forgot to. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla, a half tsp nutmeg and doubled the cinnamon (I always double the cinnamon). Instead of water, I poured in a little lemonade I had handy. After taking it from the oven, I let it sit to let the fruit gel up a bit and then served warm with vanilla ice cream. It was very tasty.
This is a super easy recipe but came out horrible. It was completely bland besides the peaches. No gooeyness, no sugury, buttery crust and my peaches stayed on top while the crust stayed underneath. I don't reccommend.
It's hard to imagine that something that's so easy to fix tastes so good!
This is an awesome recipe! I changed it a little bit instead of just using water in the topping i reserved the juice from the canned peaches and mixed it with water to make the 1.5 cups needed then i mixed all of the liquid with the sugar and cinnamon and peaches and poured it on top. I think it gives it a better flavor! awesome recipe@!
easy recipe,my son loved it. although not all the peaches went to the bottom it made the top crust even prettier. The bottom was a little soggy I will just lessen the liquid the next time. With a little cinnamon and vanilla it had a great flavor,the fact it was'nt sickingly sweet is a plus. I rated it a five because I take in the factor that everyone likes different flavors and texures and this cobbler has more plus than not. It is pleasing to look at,is easy,not time consuming and not overly sweet.
I used canned peaches with syrup, so instead of pouring 1 1/2 cups water over the top, I used 1 cup of the syrup/juice from the canned peaches. Because the syrup is so sweet, I used very little sugar to sprinkle over the top, and added more cinnamon. Delicious recipe. My family loved it.
Delicious! I made a double batch for a family gathering and it was gone in a matter of minutes. Should have made a quadruple batch because I know I wanted seconds!
This was good, I reduced the liquid, but it was still mushy.
Too doughy and not what I was looking for.
This is a fabulous tasting cobbler. I did use heavy whipping cream because I was out of milk and I added vanilla to the batter..It turned out so yummy! I made it quite a few times for the holidays and everyone burned it up! Will definitely make over and over...Thank you for sharing
This recipe is great, very easy & quick,most of all absolutely delicious. Will use this one many times, I'm sure
This truly is the best peach cobbler I've ever eaten. I made it for my mother and my husband and both loved it!!I have never been a big fan of peach cobbler but this was superb, I had seconds!!!Can't wait to make it for more relatives!
This was a fairly good recipe. I haven't made many peach cobblers, but my family liked this one. It was somewhat bready, and also I would suggest less liquid. I had to bake it for much longer, but it ended up rising properly, and came out with a nice brown crust.
This was a fairly easy recipe and good, but next time I will not use as much water as it calls for......it was too soupy for us.
This was a fantastic recipe. It was almost like my grandmothers. This recipe was wonderful, and pleasing to everyones taste on Thanksgivings.
I chose this cobbler recipe because it was the only one that I had all the ingredients for right in my cupboard, and it turned out great.
Very easy & good! The fresh peaches pop in your mouth! I used 4 fresh peaches & sprinkled a high quality cinnamon on top probably used more than 1/4 tsp. Definitely a keeper!
A very quick and easy recipe and my family loved it! I used canned peaches instead of fresh (easier and no difference). I had it in the oven for almost an hour so it would get a nice crust on top and a gooey inside. You can either server it up with a scoop of ice cream or pour a little half & half over it. Very delicious!
It's really easy and really good! I didn't modify the recipe with the exception of not adding the cinnamon/sugar mixture until after the dough had risen (approximately 10 minutes after I put it in the oven).
This quick cobbler came out ok. I had to make a gluten free version so my daughter could eat it. I mixed fresh and canned peaches which came out perfectly fine. I like my dough a little more solid than mushy but that could've been the gluten free all-purpose flour. If I would've had some ice cream I think that would have made it great! It was good though.
The peach filling and the bread soaked in peachy syrup were very tasty. The part of dough that rose above all the syrup and cooked dry, however, had a very funny, almost sour, taste in my opinion. I still gave 3 stars because most of it had a good taste and, as a rookie cook, I think it's very likely I somehow screwed up the recipe..
Quick and easy, everyone liked it. I used a 28 oz can of peaches. I used the drained juice for the required liquid and although I didn't measure I don't think it was 1.5 cups. Baked in 35 min.
I have tried at least 3 different cobbler recipes and I think I've found it with this one. I used canned peaches and cut the water to 1 cup as suggested and it was perfect. I wouldn't change anything else. Super easy, too. Try this one!
YUm!! followed the recipe as followed and it came out great!!!!
Pretty good and very simple to make. Seemed pretty cake like to me more than cobbler, but still tasty. I liked it, but my hubby wasn't impressed.
We added more peaches, less water, and less sugar(we had over-ripe, very sweet and juicy peaches) and it was perfect.
This recipe is great for those of us who like quick, yet good peach cobbler. I especially love the crust. Excellent!
Delicious and easy. My husband said it was a little bitter; we must have different taste buds because I thought it tasted great. I added nutmeg because I remember my grandma always added nutmeg to her peach cobbler.
I tried this recipe and my fiance and family was so impressed!! I'm not too good at making desserts from scratch. It was so delicious. The only thing I will do different next time is add more peaches!! Yummy!
Just tried this tonight... definitely a family fav!
Great recipe!
I reduced water and sugar as was suggested. I think putting it in an 8x8 would be better. Will try this next time.
All I had was my family's old recipe...and it was so heavy..but good, this recipe was so light and easy to make and better than the old recipe....so yummy! It is now in my quick and easy desert menu's ! Thankyou to who ever submitted this recipe! Marianne
Good
Very good breading!
I doubled the batter and used 8 medium peaches (didn't measure them) for a 13x9 pan. The cobbler turned out good even though I would have preferred a bit less dough. Overall, a good cobbler!
Very bready. I used fresh peaches. I decreased the water to 1 cup as others suggested, and heated it to dissolve the sugar. I'm looking for the perfect recipe I made 2 years ago, but this wasn't it. I'm going to keep trying other recipes from this site.
I was a little apprehensive about this recipe at first, but after I ate the whole thing, I figured it was ok to make again!!! It was so moist, the second time around I didn't have enough peaches so I threw in some raspberries that I had on hand and it tasted even better.
Tastes OK, but way too much water, not enough peaches. Too much cakey stuff (part of which was stll wet and gooey) and very few peach slices to go with it. I'll never make it again.
I made this for the first time for dinner when I had my boyfriend's parents over. Everyone LOVED it. I used fresh peaches and the juice from a can of peaches instead of the water. Also sprinkled the whole top with cinnamon (more than called for) and used almost the whole 1/4 c of sugar on top as well.
This was pretty good and very easy. It was my first time making peach cobbler and although it's not the best I've tasted, I'll probably make it again and top it off with some vanilla ice cream. I followed everything to a tee, maybe next time I'll try pre-prepared peach filling.
This was my first cobbler, ever. I used homemade, canned peaches and the reserve juice from those in place of the water. My husband absolutely loved this cobbler!!
This cobbler is very simple to make because I had all the common ingredients on hand. I doubled my recipe and added: extra peaches, vanilla extract, nutmeg, and lemon juice. These additions were based off some suggestion of those who had already made this cobbler. The crust is bready. I wish it were a bit crispy BUT nothing to complain about. Warm it up and serve it w/ice cream.
I loved how the fruit was nestled in a pillow of fluffy cake-like dough when it was cooked. I subbed 1/2 cup whole wheat flour with 1/2 cup white, and I used Splenda in place of regular sugar for the diabetics in my family. I also used CANNED sliced peaches, because fresh is hard to find here at -48F. My family loved it so mutch that they ask for it often. Not too sweet and good for anytime of the week.
This was delicious, and it came out perfect. I used canned peaches and cut down on the sugar that I sprinkled over the peaches to an 1/8 cup.
I don't know what I did wrong. I used fresh peaches and cut the water back to 1 cup, but it still turned out kinda flavorless and needed a kick. It also was mushy and wet at the bottom of the pan. I would not make again.
too many steps for a simple cobbler, but a good flavor.
I made this for 12 servings, using a 9x12 glass pan,using plums and peaches, got several pounds on clearance for $2 so they had to be used, as they were very ripe, used no water, just the juice on the fruit after I let it set for about an hour, they had plenty of juice, a bit more sugar and cinnamon. adjusted the time just until they were done, this was delicious, my hubby says a keeper recipe.
This was Great. My husband loved it and he hates peaches. I did make a few changes. Cinnamon and brown sugar in the crust and sprinkled on top. I also added vanilla to the crust and lemon juice to the canned peaches. I used 1 and 3/4 cups of the syrup on top. It needed about 1 to 1 1/4 cups of the syrup. This was a good recipe and I will be using this over and over again!!
This is soooo easy and soooo good!!! I used 2 15oz. cans of sliced peaches and drained the juice from both cans to use as my liquid. At first I thought it was going to be way to much liquid but decided just to go with it and it turned out just perfect! Try it, you will love it!!
I wanted cobbler and only had one small (15 oz) can of peaches on hand, but this recipe turned out well! I used the syrup from the can as part of the liquid, still used the amount of sugar listed, but cut the liquid down by about a third. The crust rose properly and it was delicious warm.
Awesome Cobbler recipe. Works perfect every time for peaches or bluberries. I use a bit less water on the top, because it overflows from my glass pie dish, but it turns out perfect everytime.
Crust is too soft and has no flavor, not good with canned peaches.
My whole family LOVED this cobbler! My husband said he would give it more than 5 stars if he could.
We love this! I make it gluten free by substituting the flour for Gluten Free Mama's Almond blend. Added 1/2 teaspoon vanilla to the batter. Also used splenda in place of regular sugar. We used peaches and cherries. YUM! I had to use frozen peaches and cherries as I'm in Japan and there are not any "good" peaches to be found here.
What a great, easy recipe! I used 2 large, over-ripe peaches and followed another person's suggestion of using some lemon juice - I use 1/3 cup with 2/3 cup water. It was GREAT! I think it would have been even better if I had had some vanilla ice cream!
I have tried several Peach Cobbler recipes and this is the best one ever. I used my own peaches that I canned and added extra cinnamon. It was awesome!
much better than other cobblers.
This is wonderful! It is more "doughy" than the standard cup of everything + stick of butter recipe. In my opinion it is better. I cut back the water to 1 cup. I have also made this recipe using blackberries instead of peaches. I think that it would work well with other fruits too (apples, blueberries.) Definitely a keeper!
This came out great! I added a little vanilla to the peaches and we ate it with vanilla ice cream.. yummm!
Followed the recipe, but did add the spices recommended by other reviewers. It was just tasteless and bready -- we were so disappointed.
This recipe is so quick, easy and delicious, I make it often. I always add a little almond extract to bring out the peach flavor.
I enjoyed this version of peach cobbler because it was easy to make and tasted great. I followed the recipe almost to a "T" but instead of adding an additional 1\4th of sugar to the top and added a 1 teaspoon of salt and used a couple tablespoons of sugar, because i prefer a more savory desert than overly sweet.
Very easy recipe. I doubled the ingredients (i was making 2) and everything turned out great. Thanks! Will use recipe again.
Excellent. I'm asked to make this all the time. I always use canned peaches.
We have been making this every year, for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I made it for the first 4 years and now my oldest Daughter makes it and our whole family loves it
Excellent. I am living in Paris now and made it for my new French Friends. They loved it! I made the suggested changes...reducing the water to 1 cup and boiled the sugar in the water to make it was melted. In addition, I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the batter. I served it warm with Vanilla ice cream.
So easy and delicious! Served it with vanilla ice cream. Heaven!
Used canned peaches and halved the juice....still too watery. The topping did not puff well either.
This is easy and the taste is really good. I served with whipping cream. DELICIOUS
Added 1/4 c. Butter melted in the pan.
My family enjoy this dish. I made a few changes but over all the recipe was very good.
I used fresh peaches in this, and it was amazing! My non-dessert eating husband even asked if I had enough ingredients to make a second one! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This isn't the first time using this particular recipe. My family loves it.
I just made this for my family...They LOVED it!!! Especially warm, over vanilla ice cream!!! I used canned peaches in light syrup...It was great!
I didn't like the crust with this one.
This is a great and easy dessert. My family loved it. Use the peach juice not water.
I tried this recipe today. My peaches stayed on top and breading was on the bottom where it started. Still a tasty recipe, maybe a little too bready. Not sure why the breading didn't rise to the top as it was supposed to. I will try it again with more peaches.
Cut the sugar yo 3/4 cup. Used 1/4 cup butter in bottom of pa. Used store canned peaches in their own juice - 20 oz.
This is a great go-to recipe. I get requests for this peach cobbler all the time. Love the cakey top. Thinking of trying with cherries.
It was delicious - my family loved it! Simple and fast, I made it while my other dinner ingredients were coming together.
Stunning! This recipe is so versatile, I've made it with peaches and, this time around, fresh wild Black Raspberries. I made mine in a 10 in. round glass pie pan, and it came out beautifully. With the change of fruit, I used about 1 pint of the raspberries. My husband couldn't get enough.
It wasn't sweet enough at all. And the peaches pretty much stayed at the top. It will probably be just fine with some ice cream but idk.
THIS RECIPE WAS JUST AMAZING I WASN'T SURE AT FIRST WHICH RECIPE I WANTED TO MAKE AFTER VIEWING SO MANY OTHER RECIPES BUT I WANTED A SIMPLE ONE TO BEGIN WITH FIRST AND I MUST SAY IT WAS REALLY SIMPLE AND DELICIOUS ONCE MY HUSBAND BIT INTO THE COBBLER CHILD HE WANTED TO REMARRY ME AND I AM JUST 25. I MADE IT FOR CHRISTMAS SO WHAT WE DIDN'T EAT AT HOME AFTER TASTE TESTING IT I TOOK OVER TO MY MOTHER SHE COULDN'T BELIEVE I MADE IT SHE EVEN WANTED ME TO MAKE MORE!! NEXT TIME WILL POST PICTURE AND P.S . DON'T USE A LOT OF WATER WILL MESS UP PIE . BE BLESSED
This is one of the few peach cobblers that I have tried and liked. And I didn't just like it, I loved it! I made it as is plus added about a teaspoon of vanilla. Used canned peaches and used the juice instead of water. Next time I will cut it back to 1 cup like people recommended.
This was so good and easy. I made if for my father in law for his birthday and it was a big hit! I didn't use as much sugar as it suggested and it still turned out great.
