No Crust Coconut Pie

A few things I did differently because I took the advice of other reviewers. Used 3 eggs, all purpose flour and added 3/4 tsp of baking powder and 1/4 tsp salt to it, used 1 cup of sugar because most coconut has sugar in it. I also didnt have a deep dish pie pan so I used 2 regular ones and made 2 pies out of it. Baked at 350 for 30 minutes and then added a sheet of aluminum foil to prevent burning and baked another 10-15 minutes. No disrespect to Amanda but the directions were kinda vague for someone who hasn't made pies before. My best guess is let them cool after baking and then add whipped topping and stick them in the fridge until cold and then serve. Some extra directions would have helped like if you dont have deep dish pans or how to convert self rising flour etc. I was afraid from other reviewers that it would be soggy. I think thats because you take an egg out. Otherwise it was soft coming out and set up nicely. Reason I gave it a 4 is because I had to alter it quite a bit. Tasted really good with the changes. 1 3/4 cup of sugar would have made it horrible. Unless you really like it sweet.