No Crust Coconut Pie
This pie is yummy and makes it's own crust. It usually lasts only a day at our house when I make it.
This pie is SO easy and delicious! Everyone LOVED it :) I did however, use regular flour, melted the butter, mixed well with an electric mixer, and baked in a glass 9.5 inch pie plate for 40 minutes at 350 degrees. PERFECT!! It made it's own crust and was perfect cream pie consistency in the middle. We topped it off with whipped cream. Next time I might cut back on the sugar.....it was very sweet. Thanks Amanda :)Read More
Great! I did advise from all...use 3 eggs, used glass pie plate (sprayed with pam), use 1 cup sugar, bake 40 minutes at 350...wasn't soggy then. Also did in blender, easy!
had good success with this receipe and found it easy to make . for a differant take I though all ingrediants in bender and mixed came out perfect and can out more as a creame pie.
A few things I did differently because I took the advice of other reviewers. Used 3 eggs, all purpose flour and added 3/4 tsp of baking powder and 1/4 tsp salt to it, used 1 cup of sugar because most coconut has sugar in it. I also didnt have a deep dish pie pan so I used 2 regular ones and made 2 pies out of it. Baked at 350 for 30 minutes and then added a sheet of aluminum foil to prevent burning and baked another 10-15 minutes. No disrespect to Amanda but the directions were kinda vague for someone who hasn't made pies before. My best guess is let them cool after baking and then add whipped topping and stick them in the fridge until cold and then serve. Some extra directions would have helped like if you dont have deep dish pans or how to convert self rising flour etc. I was afraid from other reviewers that it would be soggy. I think thats because you take an egg out. Otherwise it was soft coming out and set up nicely. Reason I gave it a 4 is because I had to alter it quite a bit. Tasted really good with the changes. 1 3/4 cup of sugar would have made it horrible. Unless you really like it sweet.
In my opinion you can 1/2 the sugar and still be okay. The pan does need to be heavily greased. Dont forget to melt the butter when making this. I agree with another reviewer...making in the blender is the best!!!! Thanks for the recipe
Did I make it incorrectly? Really soupy in the middle. Tasted eggy. The edges were good. A slightly golden color. I just made it because I had coconut to get rid of from a previous recipe. What went wrong? Is it because I beat it all together with an electric mixer? HELP!?!?
This did not turn out good at all. It didn't cook in the middle. I ended up putting it back in the oven for almost 20 minutes longer than it should have been and it still didn't cook in the middle. I wish I knew what went wrong.
My mother would make this pie on special(when company came over) occasions and I thought the recipe was lost to the ages until I found it here. I made it the other night (I did add less sugar more coconut) everyone Loved it especially my British boy. Next week when I go to visit my parents I'll make it for them.They will love it too!
I only used 1 cup of sugar since the coconut I had was sweetened. Baked @ 350 for 40 minutes. Loved that it turned out with a pudding-like consitency.
Best way to mix all the ingredients in a blender you will have the perfect pie 1 cup of sugar is the best I been making the pie over 20yrs enjoy Bonabotite!
This recipe was easy and very tasty. I did bake it about 10 to 15 minutes longer than suggested and the end result was wonderful.
this is a GREAT recipe.... I just used regular flour and it worked really well! It was a sweet pie so you could probably not put as much sugar as it calls for. and don't put more flour just because it's soupy because it's supposed to be like that. It cooks really well believe it or not. It tastes best cold. =D
Very good flavor - I added 1/4 cup of baking mix after reading some of the reviews that it came out runny. This did help - although it still had a custard consistency in the middle. I also added 1 tsp. of coconut extract. Didn't care about the consistency - this was very delicious!!! Will serve warm with pineapple or pina coloda ice cream!
Taste was fine, could have used half the sugar and I had to cook it for an hour and a half - in my convection oven. (An hour and a half. That was not a misprint.)
Too eggy in flavor for me, and also a little soggy in the middle.
My huband loves this pie. It is so easy to make. Any one who has trouble making pie crust, does not have to worry about that in this recipe. It is so easy and taste delicious.
Just what I was looking for! I did chance one thing and that was I didn't add as much sugar as the recipe calls for! Everyone loved it!
LOVE LOVE LOVE! This should be called called "NO CRUST COCONUT CUSTARD PIE" as it is definitely "custardy" I rated only 4 stars because of the adjustments I made as per previous reviews. I got almost forgot mine in the oven and browned the top a little more than I would have liked but it didn't ruin it this pie was absolutely delicious! I used a Glass Pie Bakeware sprayed generously with Pam (original), 3 eggs is plenty! I used Sweetned Coconut so scaled back the sugar to 1 cup but just a 1/2 cup of sugar will still satisfy the sweet tooth, used 8oz of coconut just cause I like even numbers lol and blended all in my blender which help to shred down the coconut so it's not stick in your teeth pieces. Baked at 350 now the cooking time will vary because at almost an hour into baking it was still liquidy in the middle yet fully browned on the top my suggestion let it cook until it's the desired brown you want from 50 minutes to an hour let cool and put in fridge for a few hours to set and no worries it will be fully cooked and you will soon be enjoying creamy custardy deliciousness ;-D
The flavor is good. I wish I had read the comments about the sugar - I will definitely try it with less sugar next time. I would also bake at a higher temp - 350. The pie does seem runny when you pull it out of the oven but it firms up when cooled.
This came out absolutely perfect!
This was just okay. If you like rice pudding, this has a similar taste only with coconut. The "crust" results from a settling of the flour on the bottom of the pan that does not brown or become crispy or solid at all. Taste was ok. I followed the suggestion of others and only used 3 eggs. Good part was that it was quick, used common ingredients and was easy to make and serve, but I think there are better ways to use up coconut.
I liked this, my husband thought it was too eggs. I would definately suggest HEAVILY greasing the pie plate first too.
Really simple and very delicious. Everyone loved it! Only stayed around for one night.
This pie would not firm up! I followed directions to the letter. Used a glass pie plate, maybe that was the problem?
Thanks Amanda!! I put all my ingredients in a blender and baked 40 minutes @ 350F and it turned out perfect. Very easy and I also used gluten-free flour!! Love the no crust idea!
I read all the reviews, and made the following changes right off the bat: oven at 350 degrees; greased a round silicone cake pan with Pam; mixed regular flour with 3/4 tsp baking powder and 1/4 tsp salt to replace self-rising flour; used 3 eggs; cut sugar to 1 1/2 cups; used unsweetened coconut (huge bag from Costco), melted the butter AND then put everything into the blender (Vitamix). I blended until the mixture was smooth and poured into the greased silicone pan, then baked for 40 minutes (uncovered). I opened the oven to let most of the heat out, and left the pie to set and cool for an hour. I moved it to the counter for another hour, then put in the fridge overnight. my kids LOVE this pie; I sliced it into wedges and it is firm and solid so the kids can hold it in their hands and eat it on the go.
This is really almost a custard type pie only firm, taste is yummy.
I made this pie & used a glass pie plate. It did cook thru & made its own crust...very bland tasting. Probally won't make again.
very easy to make, very tasty!
My friends tried it and absolutely loved it!!!
I love this recipe. BUT... I have to make substitutions and adjustments to make it gluten-free. The biggest adjustment is to the baking: I bake it at 350F/175C for at least 60 minutes.
I made this pie today using coconut milk and raw sugar and it was very successful. Looks good and tastes great. Such an easy recipe for fantastic results. Thankyou for sharing.
I love coconut and this pie couldn't be easier or more delicious! I cooked it approximately 10 minutes longer than called for and it was still a little custardy in middle but that was fine for everyone who ate it. Reminds me of a coconut sugar cream pie.
This was good except VERY sweet. I would cut the sugar to 1/2 this amount. I had to give the pie away. I could not eat it.
I thought it tasted great! I used organic unsweetened coconut, so the sweetness was just right. I didn't get a "crust" like I expected. But, my grandmother would grease/flour her pie plate for her "makes a crust custard pie". I will do that the next time. I don't think I let it cook long enough or cool long enough. As it was a little runny. BUT still oh so good! I will try again with this one.
Not much flavor and more cooking time was needed.
I have made this several times.i grew up eating this pie. we call it impossible pie.....
I love this pie! It's super easy and delicious. based on reviews, I cut back the sugar to one cup. I also found I like making the pie better with an electric mixer, it gives it more of a custard Center, as opposed to mixing it in a blender which gives it a more of a macaron consistency, less of a custardy center.
Super easy recipe. Read other reviews, made their changes. Almost doubled the cook time, but everyone loved it! Will definitely make for my peeps again!
So easy and tasty. Definitely follow suggestions of three eggs and one cup sugar.
This is a great recipe, with some modifications. As others suggested, I only used 3 eggs and 1 cup of sugar. I also increased the coconut to 3 cups, increased flour to 1 cup, and decreased milk to 1 3/4 cups. The result was less custardy than people are describing, and the pie turned out with a consistency more like coconut macaroons in a pie shape. Delicious! I used a glass pie plate that I buttered before putting in the batter, and it didn't stick at all.
My Nanny taught me to make this when I was real young though I personally never liked coconut so I have always made it without the coconut and it is just perfect!!
This was pie was extremely easy to make. I did cut sugar in half. I used to 9 inch pie dishes. Everyone loved it. No left overs. Will definitely make again and again.
I used coconut milk because that was what I had and used the 3 eggs and one cup of sugar.
If you’re a coconut and custard pie lover, this one is perfect and easy! It makes its own crust, but still custard like. I took someone’s suggestion and used only 1 cup of sugar and it was plenty sweet. A nice sprinkle of nutmeg on top before baking made it even more delicious! I didn’t use a blender, just a hand whisk. Will definitely make this again.
I made it!!!
This is actually really good the only problem is you need to cook it longer than what the directions say
Super easy! I did cut the sugar as others suggested. I served it with vanilla bean ice cream at a dinner party and it was a real crown pleaser!
This was very good, but I will 1/2 the sugar next time.
This was pretty good. I used 3 eggs, 1 tablespoon of vanilla, 1 cup of sugar, and coconut milk. After cooling in the fridge for a few hours, it had a slight eggy taste, but it was a lot better the next day!
I haven't made this for a couple of years, I revived it tonight and it turned out as great as always. I too use a glass pie dish and bake at 350 for 40 minutes. I am one who doesn't care for coconut, but truly love this pie.
This is wonderful and easy,,,,, but,,,your adjustment for servings is messed up... The first one I made today was for 10 servings and the ingredients were way off,,, eggs were right I think but everything else was off... the pie turned out like corn bread with coconut blah!!! what a waste of time and ingredients
This recipe is delicious but I put everything in the blender and mix it. We love it!!!
