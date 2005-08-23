No Crust Coconut Pie

This pie is yummy and makes it's own crust. It usually lasts only a day at our house when I make it.

By Amanda

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, butter or margarine, flour, vanilla, sugar, milk and coconut. Mix well.

  • Pour into 10 inch deep dish pie plate.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes. Crust will form on the bottom.

429 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 65.5g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 113.1mg; sodium 270.8mg. Full Nutrition
