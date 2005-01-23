Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Pie

This is an easy recipe but the pie won't stay around long! It is wonderful served hot with vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by Emily Hargis

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 deep dish pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, pecans and oatmeal. Set aside.

  • In a separate bowl, mix eggs, melted butter and vanilla. Add to the dry mixture and mix well.

  • Fold in chocolate chips. Spoon into a pre baked 10 inch pie shell.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 minutes. It will still appear quite moist, but it will set up after it is removed from the oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 196.3mg. Full Nutrition
