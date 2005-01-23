Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Pie
This is an easy recipe but the pie won't stay around long! It is wonderful served hot with vanilla ice cream.
OK, sorry Emily, but this needed work. After reading the reviews, I decided I could make a few minor changes to resurrect this recipe. First, switch flour and oat amounts to 1/2 c flour and 1 c oats. Second, double the vanilla. Third, (and this is my personal opinion), cut the choc in half and add 2/3 cup of butterscotch chips. And finally, add a 1/4 tsp salt. It's sort of like a cookie in a pie shell. *It will need to cool completely before serving to set. If you want it warm with ice cream, you will need to reheat it after slicing it. Happy baking!Read More
I thought this pie tasted so-so. My husband didn't care for it at all.Read More
I revised the recipe - because as it is you very well may not be successful. I changed the flour to 1/2 cup down from 1 cup. Decrease the white sugar by half down to 1/3 cup and add 2/3 cup of brown sugar. Increases flavor and gooeyness. Increased butter by 1/4 cup up to a 3/4 cup. Keeps the pie moist. 1/4 tsp. of vanilla is absurd, I put in 1 Tablespoon. To keep the oatmeal as a texture, increased the oats to 3/4 cup of long cooking rolled oats (up 1/4 cup from recipe). If using quick oats, leave it at 1/2 cup (slime factor). Since I was rewriting the whole recipe, I used an entire cup (up 1/3 cup) of chocolate chips. I baked it at 325* for 45 minutes, where it was still a bit wet in the middle, but the edges were firm and browning. 25 minutes is just a sloppy raw egg filled mess. You want to cook it long enough to get mostly done, but not hard like a crispy cookie. Chilling firms the filling to be similar to a firm pecan pie. Then I cooled it for cutting purposes, and it held its shape, tasted great, and had some fiber in it. I used white whole wheat flour - so it had both oat and wheat whole grain along with that yummy chocolate chip oatmeal cookie flavor. It was a smash hit with my family of 8.
This pie was easy, but not sweet enough. Ice cream did improve it, though.
I was trying to achieve a pie that I tasted in a restaurant so I added 1/3 cup coconut. I baked it for the 25 minutes but there was no way you could eat it hot with ice cream because it was way too gooey. It never set up till it was refrigerated. I will try to bake it longer next time and see what happens. Hopefully it will not make it more runny. Very good taste though once it set up!
OMGosh... this recipe was totally KILLER! Loved it with whipped cream. Even better with a grahm cracker crust. Do not cook when pregnant women are around, may not get to eat any! Oh yeah, and if you use self-rising flour, be prepared for a REALLY BIG pie!!!
I tried this today for my staff on PI Day. It was not bad, but a lot drier than I really wanted in a pie. Cookie in a crust says it all. A few tweaks with the recipe and it could be much better
This as very moist and I enjoy that but it was really moist and it was almost watery. I recommend putting the temp. at 350 or baking it for more time.
