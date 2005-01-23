Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Pie

I revised the recipe - because as it is you very well may not be successful. I changed the flour to 1/2 cup down from 1 cup. Decrease the white sugar by half down to 1/3 cup and add 2/3 cup of brown sugar. Increases flavor and gooeyness. Increased butter by 1/4 cup up to a 3/4 cup. Keeps the pie moist. 1/4 tsp. of vanilla is absurd, I put in 1 Tablespoon. To keep the oatmeal as a texture, increased the oats to 3/4 cup of long cooking rolled oats (up 1/4 cup from recipe). If using quick oats, leave it at 1/2 cup (slime factor). Since I was rewriting the whole recipe, I used an entire cup (up 1/3 cup) of chocolate chips. I baked it at 325* for 45 minutes, where it was still a bit wet in the middle, but the edges were firm and browning. 25 minutes is just a sloppy raw egg filled mess. You want to cook it long enough to get mostly done, but not hard like a crispy cookie. Chilling firms the filling to be similar to a firm pecan pie. Then I cooled it for cutting purposes, and it held its shape, tasted great, and had some fiber in it. I used white whole wheat flour - so it had both oat and wheat whole grain along with that yummy chocolate chip oatmeal cookie flavor. It was a smash hit with my family of 8.