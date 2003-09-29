Deep Dish Potato and Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.13 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A uniquely different vegetarian pie. Can also be made with a 2 pound butternut squash. Fresh thyme can be replaced with 1 teaspoon of dried thyme.

By Candice

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 deep dish pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Split the pumpkin in half, spoon out the seeds and place the pumpkin halves face down on a baking sheet. Split the potatoes lengthwise and place on the pan with the pumpkin. Bake the pumpkin and potatoes for 1 hour. Remove them from the oven and let them cool. When the pumpkin has cooled, spoon out the flesh and put it into a large bowl. Cut the potato into 1/2 inch cubes.

  • To make the dough in a food processor fitted with a steel blade, put the flour and salt into the processor. Add the butter. Run the machine in spurts until the butter is in bits no bigger than pea-size. Add 4 tablespoons ice water, and run the machine in spurts again just enough to bring the dough together. Turn the dough onto a work surface and knead it with your hands until the dough is soft and smooth, handling the dough as little as possible. Form it into a flattened ball. Chill the dough for at least 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). On a floured surface, roll out the dough, and use it to line the bottom and sides of either a 9 inch square baking pan or a large deep dish pie pan. Pierce the dough with a fork in three places. Line the sides of the pan with aluminum foil, and crimp the foil gently to hold the dough in place.

  • Bake the crust for 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). While the crust bakes, make the filling.

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, and cook them, stirring frequently, until they soften, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes more, stirring frequently. Add the corn and cook for 2 more minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat.

  • Stir in the pumpkin, potato, cheese, thyme, allspice, salt, and pepper. Mix well, then spoon into pre-baked pie shell.

  • Bake the pie at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes or until veggies and cheese are piping hot. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 399.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

CSTAPLEY
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2003
Delicious! I didn't even bother with a crust at all - I just made the filling and dumped it into a 9" square baking pan. It was much lower in fat calories and carbs that way and my boyfriend and I both enjoyed it a lot. I had a large pumpkin already so wasn't sure how much to use in the recipe. I ended up using about 1 pound of cooked pumpkin and about 1 1/2 pounds of potatoes - it was just right for the 9" pan. The thyme really gave the dish a great flavor and it was nice to have a non-sweet use for pumpkin! Read More
Helpful
(58)

Most helpful critical review

TripleL
Rating: 3 stars
02/03/2008
Brought this to a potluck and people thought it was fine. I made it without crust as one reviewer suggested but I definitely think it needs a crust. Otherwise it doesn't look presentable. I had to substitute parsley for thyme. Read More
Helpful
(8)
barb
Rating: 4 stars
10/02/2003
My son wanted to take this in his lunch the next day! I thought the crust was very boring for this - next time I would use a cheddar spinach or nut crust. Read More
Helpful
(28)
COOKOFTHEHOUSE
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2005
Unlike some previous reviewers I like the taste an oven baked crust gives to a pie like this. I used a ready made crust which was fine but wouldn't mind substituting a jazzier one. The flavor was great you could taste everything individually and together. It isn't much for the eye (hence the 4 stars) so I will probably add something with a splash of green next time. Also for vegetarians the protein levels aren't wonderfully high so some tofu marinated in a tofurkey seasoning mixture might be a good add or perhaps some shelled edamame? I will continue to play with this it's worth it. Thanks Jen! Read More
Helpful
(23)
jenny
Rating: 4 stars
06/19/2009
I followed other reviews and omitted the crust. Also used 1 cup pureed pumpkin 1/2 pound of sausage and one sweeet onion. We really liked this dish will make it again! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Joelle R.
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2007
This has become a family favorite! I use a refrigerated crust. There's enough filling for 2 regular 9" pie pans. We eat one and freeze the other. This is a great fall or winter side dish. Read More
Helpful
(16)
CAERLYNN
Rating: 4 stars
11/12/2003
we loved this recipe! i used a really small pumpkin plus about 1/2 of a small butternut squash and i used small red white and purple potatoes so it was really colorful. and VERY tasty. will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Summer Slocum
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2005
I made this last night and it was a hit with the whole family. DELICIOUS! I substitued a spinach crust but next time will not bother with a crust at all. It really doesn't need one. I substituted soy cheddar for the monterey jack and added about 3/4 cup of organic beef stock to the mixture before baking as it seemed a little dry. Read More
Helpful
(13)
LynnInHK
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2005
I am not going to bother with a crust next time because it shrunk so much and didn't really add anything to the taste. The flavors of the potatoes and herbs were wonderful though. Read More
Helpful
(10)
LISAW2
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2004
Loved it! My husband who hates pumpkin never suspected a thing. In fact he thought that it was so hearty that there had to be meat in it. I used a ready made pie crust instead. It was a tad dry but made up for it in taste. Great for vegetarians too. Read More
Helpful
(10)
