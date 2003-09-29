Deep Dish Potato and Pumpkin Pie

Delicious! I didn't even bother with a crust at all - I just made the filling and dumped it into a 9" square baking pan. It was much lower in fat calories and carbs that way and my boyfriend and I both enjoyed it a lot. I had a large pumpkin already so wasn't sure how much to use in the recipe. I ended up using about 1 pound of cooked pumpkin and about 1 1/2 pounds of potatoes - it was just right for the 9" pan. The thyme really gave the dish a great flavor and it was nice to have a non-sweet use for pumpkin!
My son wanted to take this in his lunch the next day! I thought the crust was very boring for this - next time I would use a cheddar spinach or nut crust.
Unlike some previous reviewers I like the taste an oven baked crust gives to a pie like this. I used a ready made crust which was fine but wouldn't mind substituting a jazzier one. The flavor was great you could taste everything individually and together. It isn't much for the eye (hence the 4 stars) so I will probably add something with a splash of green next time. Also for vegetarians the protein levels aren't wonderfully high so some tofu marinated in a tofurkey seasoning mixture might be a good add or perhaps some shelled edamame? I will continue to play with this it's worth it. Thanks Jen!
I followed other reviews and omitted the crust. Also used 1 cup pureed pumpkin 1/2 pound of sausage and one sweeet onion. We really liked this dish will make it again!
This has become a family favorite! I use a refrigerated crust. There's enough filling for 2 regular 9" pie pans. We eat one and freeze the other. This is a great fall or winter side dish.
we loved this recipe! i used a really small pumpkin plus about 1/2 of a small butternut squash and i used small red white and purple potatoes so it was really colorful. and VERY tasty. will definitely make again.
I made this last night and it was a hit with the whole family. DELICIOUS! I substitued a spinach crust but next time will not bother with a crust at all. It really doesn't need one. I substituted soy cheddar for the monterey jack and added about 3/4 cup of organic beef stock to the mixture before baking as it seemed a little dry.
I am not going to bother with a crust next time because it shrunk so much and didn't really add anything to the taste. The flavors of the potatoes and herbs were wonderful though.
Loved it! My husband who hates pumpkin never suspected a thing. In fact he thought that it was so hearty that there had to be meat in it. I used a ready made pie crust instead. It was a tad dry but made up for it in taste. Great for vegetarians too.
Brought this to a potluck and people thought it was fine. I made it without crust as one reviewer suggested but I definitely think it needs a crust. Otherwise it doesn't look presentable. I had to substitute parsley for thyme.