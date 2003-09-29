Deep Dish Potato and Pumpkin Pie

1 of 32

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I didn't even bother with a crust at all - I just made the filling and dumped it into a 9" square baking pan. It was much lower in fat calories and carbs that way and my boyfriend and I both enjoyed it a lot. I had a large pumpkin already so wasn't sure how much to use in the recipe. I ended up using about 1 pound of cooked pumpkin and about 1 1/2 pounds of potatoes - it was just right for the 9" pan. The thyme really gave the dish a great flavor and it was nice to have a non-sweet use for pumpkin! Helpful (58)

Rating: 4 stars My son wanted to take this in his lunch the next day! I thought the crust was very boring for this - next time I would use a cheddar spinach or nut crust. Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars Unlike some previous reviewers I like the taste an oven baked crust gives to a pie like this. I used a ready made crust which was fine but wouldn't mind substituting a jazzier one. The flavor was great you could taste everything individually and together. It isn't much for the eye (hence the 4 stars) so I will probably add something with a splash of green next time. Also for vegetarians the protein levels aren't wonderfully high so some tofu marinated in a tofurkey seasoning mixture might be a good add or perhaps some shelled edamame? I will continue to play with this it's worth it. Thanks Jen! Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I followed other reviews and omitted the crust. Also used 1 cup pureed pumpkin 1/2 pound of sausage and one sweeet onion. We really liked this dish will make it again! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This has become a family favorite! I use a refrigerated crust. There's enough filling for 2 regular 9" pie pans. We eat one and freeze the other. This is a great fall or winter side dish. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars we loved this recipe! i used a really small pumpkin plus about 1/2 of a small butternut squash and i used small red white and purple potatoes so it was really colorful. and VERY tasty. will definitely make again. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I made this last night and it was a hit with the whole family. DELICIOUS! I substitued a spinach crust but next time will not bother with a crust at all. It really doesn't need one. I substituted soy cheddar for the monterey jack and added about 3/4 cup of organic beef stock to the mixture before baking as it seemed a little dry. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I am not going to bother with a crust next time because it shrunk so much and didn't really add anything to the taste. The flavors of the potatoes and herbs were wonderful though. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! My husband who hates pumpkin never suspected a thing. In fact he thought that it was so hearty that there had to be meat in it. I used a ready made pie crust instead. It was a tad dry but made up for it in taste. Great for vegetarians too. Helpful (10)