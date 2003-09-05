Banana Cream Pie with Chocolate Lining

Rating: 4.37 stars
49 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

I do not have the willpower to turn down a piece of this pie, no matter how full I am... it's that good.

By Candice

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Combine the graham-cracker crumbs with the butter and brown sugar in a medium bowl, and stir well. Transfer the mixture to a 10 inch pie plate, and pat it evenly along the bottom and sides.

  • Bake the crust for 7 to 9 minutes, or until edges darken slightly. Let the crust cool.

  • Melt the chocolate with the 2 tablespoons cream over simmering water in the top of a double broiler or in a heat proof bowl set on top of a saucepan. Whisk the chocolate and cream until they form a smooth liquid. Take the pan off the heat, and spoon the chocolate mixture onto the graham-cracker crust. Let the chocolate cool for at least 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, make the filling. Heat the milk in a heavy bottomed saucepan. When the milk is just about to boil, take the pan off of the heat.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs, and flour. Slowly add the hot milk to the bowl, whisking constantly. Then transfer the mixture to the saucepan.

  • Whisking constantly, bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, and continue whisking while it boils for 3 minutes. Take the pan off the heat, and add the 2 tablespoons whiskey. Let the filling cool for 20 minutes.

  • Slice the bananas, and toss them with the lemon juice. Lay the banana slices on the chocolate lined crust. Pour the filling over and chill the pie for at least 2 hours.

  • Whip one cup cream to stiff peaks, add 2 tablespoons whiskey and serve with pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
522 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 63.3g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 115.2mg; sodium 206mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (54)

Most helpful positive review

Jennifer
Rating: 4 stars
05/09/2003
this pie turned out great although I made several changes (kind of combining it with another recipe on this site). First I made a Vanilla Wafer cookie crust rather than graham crackers and doubled the chocolate layer. Then after making the filling I mixed in flaked coconut using vanilla instead of whiskey. I then made a top layer using Cool Whip and sprinkled with toasted coconut. Before serving I decorated each serving with chocolate sauce. YUM!!! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Maggie
Rating: 2 stars
01/29/2003
Excellent flavor! However the crust fell apart so I used another recipe for a graham cracker crust (1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs 6 Tbsp. butter 1/2 cup granulated sugar). The bittersweet chocolate/heavy cream mixture was not enough so I had to double it. I used Irish cream liqueur instead of Irish whiskey and instead of topping the pie with 1 cup heavy whipping cream (whipped) I used lite whipped topping (like Cool Whip). Read More
Reviews:
LISAHI829
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2004
this is THE BEST banana pudding ever!!i made it for my husband as dessert for valentines day and it was a hit! note: plan to make it a day ahead because the flavors intensify the next day!!ANOTHER KEEPER thanks!! Read More
Steve
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2003
Unbelievable! Read More
CARINA
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2005
I really liked this pie. It was very easy to make. I made it for my boyfriend and he loved it. I made some small changes. I added vanilla to the filling along with the whiskey. I also whipped up some extra cream and folded about a third of it into the filling to make the filling a little lighter tasting. The bittersweet chocolate was an awesome flavor addition. I had to add a little extra cream when I was melting the chocolate so that the chocolate wouldn't seize. The pie was definitely better after chilling for a day. The flavors were much more intense. Read More
D
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2008
I love this recipe LOVE how the cream is not banana flavored. However I have made changes that have for me enhanced it. I use Irish Cream instead of Irish whisky and I also do a different crust (I'm not a grahm cracker crust fan) I make a vanilla wafer crust (3 cups crushed vanilla wafers 1/2 cup chopped toasted almonds and 2/3 cup butter it makes way more than what a pie pan needs but I have yet to modify it and write it down). So yummy. Read More
duffymoon88
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2008
This was amazing! I used amaretto instead of whiskey and added coconut to the whipped cream. My date for the evening was extremely impressed and insisted on taking a couple slices to work the next day.;-) Read More
Tess Serna Ramirez
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2003
This one was okay. I think I should have let the filling boil a little longer because it seemed a little watery. (could also be the rainy weather). My husband and kids liked it to me it was a little bland. I will use the whiskey next time instead of the vanilla. Read More
Hot Chilli
Rating: 4 stars
10/06/2003
The bittersweet chocolate lining was the only thing that let this recipe down. It was too bitter I should have used ordinary chocolate or eliminated it altogether. For the base I used dark chocolate digestive biscuits and butter (no sugar) as I don't have Graham Crackers where I live. The custard was yummy but I was worried about it tasting of flour so added extra whisky. Next time I will add a split vanilla bean along with the whiskey. Overall this is a great recipe just amend it to suit your taste. Read More
