Banana Cream Pie with Chocolate Lining
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 521.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.4g 17 %
carbohydrates: 63.3g 20 %
dietary fiber: 2.7g 11 %
sugars: 41.8g
fat: 25.4g 39 %
saturated fat: 14.7g 73 %
cholesterol: 115.2mg 38 %
vitamin a iu: 942.4IU 19 %
niacin equivalents: 3.2mg 25 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 7.2mg 12 %
folate: 45.9mcg 12 %
calcium: 148.6mg 15 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 37mg 13 %
potassium: 458.1mg 13 %
sodium: 206mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 228.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved