Banana Cream Pie with Chocolate Lining

Rating: 4 stars this pie turned out great although I made several changes (kind of combining it with another recipe on this site). First I made a Vanilla Wafer cookie crust rather than graham crackers and doubled the chocolate layer. Then after making the filling I mixed in flaked coconut using vanilla instead of whiskey. I then made a top layer using Cool Whip and sprinkled with toasted coconut. Before serving I decorated each serving with chocolate sauce. YUM!!! Helpful (35)

Rating: 2 stars Excellent flavor! However the crust fell apart so I used another recipe for a graham cracker crust (1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs 6 Tbsp. butter 1/2 cup granulated sugar). The bittersweet chocolate/heavy cream mixture was not enough so I had to double it. I used Irish cream liqueur instead of Irish whiskey and instead of topping the pie with 1 cup heavy whipping cream (whipped) I used lite whipped topping (like Cool Whip). Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars this is THE BEST banana pudding ever!!i made it for my husband as dessert for valentines day and it was a hit! note: plan to make it a day ahead because the flavors intensify the next day!!ANOTHER KEEPER thanks!! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Unbelievable! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked this pie. It was very easy to make. I made it for my boyfriend and he loved it. I made some small changes. I added vanilla to the filling along with the whiskey. I also whipped up some extra cream and folded about a third of it into the filling to make the filling a little lighter tasting. The bittersweet chocolate was an awesome flavor addition. I had to add a little extra cream when I was melting the chocolate so that the chocolate wouldn't seize. The pie was definitely better after chilling for a day. The flavors were much more intense. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe LOVE how the cream is not banana flavored. However I have made changes that have for me enhanced it. I use Irish Cream instead of Irish whisky and I also do a different crust (I'm not a grahm cracker crust fan) I make a vanilla wafer crust (3 cups crushed vanilla wafers 1/2 cup chopped toasted almonds and 2/3 cup butter it makes way more than what a pie pan needs but I have yet to modify it and write it down). So yummy. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing! I used amaretto instead of whiskey and added coconut to the whipped cream. My date for the evening was extremely impressed and insisted on taking a couple slices to work the next day.;-) Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This one was okay. I think I should have let the filling boil a little longer because it seemed a little watery. (could also be the rainy weather). My husband and kids liked it to me it was a little bland. I will use the whiskey next time instead of the vanilla. Helpful (8)