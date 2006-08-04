Canadian Butter Tarts

OMG...i chose to make these butter tarts as part of my Canadian Allstars Allrecipe (oh boy, say THAT three times, fast! LOL) challenge. i took them to my sil and bil's for a family get together, for dessert. i was relying on everyone to give me their opinions of them to help me rate them as i'm diabetic and cannot eat sweets. there was so much chatter about these while they were being eaten that i knew i had a winner. while watching all the finger licking and listening to the ooooing and awwwwing, i heard someone in the group say that they were like the ones you get in northern ontaio! that's when i broke down, and just had to try one! *gasp* these butter tarts took me back to a little town in northern ontario called temagami. i would buy butter tarts from the "chip truck" any chance i could. they were made by a lovely woman in town. i would then order a dozen of them to take home with me everytime. these are the quintessential all Canadian butter tart. they're sweet, ooey and gooey with a wonderful homemade canadian flavour that you just can't buy in the stores. the raisins gave them a nice added chewy texture. i omitted the nuts for allergy reasons, but otherwise followed the recipe as written. next time, and there will be a next time, i will make a recipe and a half of the filling just so there will be more ooey and gooeyness, cuz you can never have too much of THAT! LOL. thank you Valerie Hatfield-Ringrose, for sharing your recipe. it's definitely a keeper!