Canadian Butter Tarts

This recipe is adapted by Valerie Hatfield-Ringrose from the best of several recipes, plus her own additions. It has been made and perfected many times over the years. The tarts are the classic runny type, one of the few true Canadian concoctions.
My man thought these were excellent and I am proud they are Canadian! The toasted coconut and walnuts add a nice flavor and the pastry was flaky and perfect. I LOVE butter tarts. Definately give this one a try! Update: Cdnshaz...try adding another egg and leave out the hot water or mix the filling in a saucepan over low-med heat to the consistency you want. Holly...you must have over cooked these tarts or over worked your pastry. I think this recipie is perfect as written.
My spouse and I found the pastry kind of dense and not at all sweet. The filling was okay, but did not taste like a butter tart filling. I was hoping for a sweet, flakey crust, and a runny, buttery filling, but got neither.
My man thought these were excellent and I am proud they are Canadian! The toasted coconut and walnuts add a nice flavor and the pastry was flaky and perfect. I LOVE butter tarts. Definately give this one a try! Update: Cdnshaz...try adding another egg and leave out the hot water or mix the filling in a saucepan over low-med heat to the consistency you want. Holly...you must have over cooked these tarts or over worked your pastry. I think this recipie is perfect as written.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2001
The pastry for these tarts is wonderful!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2001
This recipe was awesome, it was easy to make and cooked in no time. It also takes wonderful. Would highly recommend to anyone.
Great pastry recipe for these tarts. Unfortunately I am disappointed to see a Canadian butter tart recipe with coconut. Have lived in Canada many years and made a lot of these tarts but never with coconut. The tart filling is great and should be no problem if directions are followed. Maybe I missed the ones with coconut.
As a canadian living abroad am always looking for a recipe from home. I tried this twice, the first time with the nuts and coconut, it was nice but hubby didn't like it. so I tried again without nuts and coconut or raisins and I found the filling is like water even after the crust is cooked. so think next time if I do not use nuts or anything will maybe eliminate the hot water stage. If someone has any other ideas why so runny and how to stiffen it up a bit please let me know. I sometimes have to use different ingredients I find the brown sugar in this country if finer and does not have as much molasses in it as canadian brown sugar, so maybe that is the diff as I used canadian brown sugar the first batch..
My spouse and I found the pastry kind of dense and not at all sweet. The filling was okay, but did not taste like a butter tart filling. I was hoping for a sweet, flakey crust, and a runny, buttery filling, but got neither.
"waist expanding goodness" was how my husband described it. Very easy to make I thought, and the only thing different I did was to use Pecans instead of walnuts, a personal prefrence of my husbands. I also forgot to put the raisins in first, so I stirred them into the tarts instead. Still came out great.
This recipe was amazing! I made some with coconut, some with raisins, and some plain. The pastry made from scratch, I had to use margarine, but they tasted great because of the buttery flavor in the crust! I made my own brown sugar using about 2 tablespoons of molasses per cup of granulated sugar, so it was a nice dark brown sugar. They were runny, but my Canadian-born husband says they're supposed to be. He gives them a 10 (based on the husband scale)!
Not pleased with this recipe at all. Butter tarts, in our family's view, shouldn't be runny, but I didn't realize they'd be THIS runny. Butter tarts should be "set" when you cut them in half and not have the entire filling fall out all over the plate. A little bit of runniness is tolerable but not to this extent.
No coconut in Canada, folks! (And no pecans, either.) My great-gran's recipe specified walnuts (black walnuts if possible) and we kids counted the raisins into the pastry to guarantee even distribution. These tarts taste okay, but Canadian Butter Tarts they ain't.
OMG...i chose to make these butter tarts as part of my Canadian Allstars Allrecipe (oh boy, say THAT three times, fast! LOL) challenge. i took them to my sil and bil's for a family get together, for dessert. i was relying on everyone to give me their opinions of them to help me rate them as i'm diabetic and cannot eat sweets. there was so much chatter about these while they were being eaten that i knew i had a winner. while watching all the finger licking and listening to the ooooing and awwwwing, i heard someone in the group say that they were like the ones you get in northern ontaio! that's when i broke down, and just had to try one! *gasp* these butter tarts took me back to a little town in northern ontario called temagami. i would buy butter tarts from the "chip truck" any chance i could. they were made by a lovely woman in town. i would then order a dozen of them to take home with me everytime. these are the quintessential all Canadian butter tart. they're sweet, ooey and gooey with a wonderful homemade canadian flavour that you just can't buy in the stores. the raisins gave them a nice added chewy texture. i omitted the nuts for allergy reasons, but otherwise followed the recipe as written. next time, and there will be a next time, i will make a recipe and a half of the filling just so there will be more ooey and gooeyness, cuz you can never have too much of THAT! LOL. thank you Valerie Hatfield-Ringrose, for sharing your recipe. it's definitely a keeper!
The filling turned out perfect - not only was it runny and delicious, it looked good. WARNING: this is only true if you don't freeze them! They are NOT good once they've been frozen (which is how we like to keep them over the holidays). The sugars formed a hard block on the bottom of the tart and was very watery on top. The pastry wasn't as good as it could have been; it had too much shortening for the amount of flour. Also, the pastry recipe made 24 tart shells. My dad's recipe is much better.
I went thru this site and picked a few recipes that sounded good but were all slightly different so every christmas I could try a new recipe. So far, I have made this recipe 3 times.(and I just got it this past Christmas) My mouth is watering just writing about them!
This was a very delicious recipe. I'm going to have to make it again, I had a difficult time getting it out of the pan (I greased it up good!) so many of them crumbled; but mainly due to my extremely flaky (but delicious) crust. It's suppper yummy (I used pecans instead of walnuts and no raisins) but I have to work on developing my technique. Definitely try this one out!
I've never made my own pastry before but these turned out pretty good!!! The dough was a little frustrating to roll out. These seemed like a lot of work for just 12 butter tarts, next time I will double the recipe.
I followed this recipe word for word and the filling is perfect! However, the pastry was too crumbly for tarts. The crust tasted so good, but it was diffucult to handle. Next time I would substitue some butter for shortening. The butter will help to keep the pastry together and less crumbly.
For the first assignment in the Canada All Stars cooks competition I made this recipe of Canadian Butter Tarts. Making the pastry was very easy for me and then making the filling was a breeze. I absolutely love the flavour of these tarts and would make this recipe again. Very good tasting.
These butter tarts are AMAZING. This was my first attempt at making butter tarts & first time working with pastry. The pastry was wonderful and flaky, and the filling was the perfect consistency. I didn't use coconut and I used pecans instead of walnuts as a personal preference. I WILL make these again and again.
I used the English butter tarts filling (Fantastic) but used this recipe for the shells. Even thought the tarts shells were flaky, I found the tart shells had a strong taste of shortening and the amount recommended to be used needs to be reduced. The tart shells recipe would be much better for a pie shell than a butter tart shell. Will look for another tart shell recipe.
I used my own pastry recipe,if its not broken, then well yah know. I omitted the hot water and only added a small amount of walnuts. For that extra zip I added a tablespoon of maple syrup. That's just how I like them, not that the original wasn't good. I think the folks that found it too runny is because of the water and not adding the coconut and rasins. So if you are not going to add these things, omit water, and bake it longer at a lower temp.
I made these in the mini muffin tin and they didn't really turn out. They were not runny and were too sweet. I'm thinking that it's probably because they were too small so I'll try them again as a regular size and see what happens. The dough was good and flaky.
I've added walnuts and coconut lots of times to butter tarts but never roasted them first. Very nice taste, the toasting was particularly noticeable with the coconut. I also changed up the sugar a bit, using 1 1/4 c. brown sugar and 3/4 c. white sugar. I like the richer brown colour. I'll make these again.
These went over really well with my buttertart loving family. I had some trouble getting the dough to come together but it turned out wonderfully flakey. With the bit of leftover dough I made a few mini tarts in a mini muffin pan. I filled them with a mixture of jam and coconut. They were also a big hit!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.