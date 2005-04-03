Chicken Shepherd's Pie

I made this tonight, though admittedly, I took great liberties. I had some leftover chicken I'd cooked in the crock pot, and some leftover mashed potatoes. So I followed some of the recipe. I put the cooked chicken in my dish, topped it with some salt, pepper and I think I sprinkled on some thyme for good measure. I topped that with some chopped onion, some corn I cut off an ear I had in the fridge, and a good amount of frozen peas and carrots I had in my freezer. Oh, and some shredded cheese. Then I heated up the leftover mashed potatoes, just so they would be easier to spread. Then I sprinkled some more cheese on top and cooked according to the recipe, although I think I may have let it cook a bit longer. Anyway, the hubs and I both agreed it turned out fabulous!