Chicken Shepherd's Pie

This a fabulous one-pan meal. Serve with a salad and French bread. Just use left over fried, baked, or grilled chicken. You may substitute your family's favorite vegetable in place of corn. Potatoes and roasted garlic can be done 1 to 2 days ahead. If preference is to use dried spices, then use 1/2 teaspoon each of thyme and rosemary. Use any cheese of your choice.

Recipe by Karyn

Ingredients

Directions

  • To prepare roasted garlic: Cut head of garlic in half and drizzle with olive oil. Wrap in foil and bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Peel, chop and boil potatoes until tender. Drain, then mash potatoes. Add butter, milk and roasted garlic and mix in. Set aside.

  • Arrange chicken evenly in the bottom of a casserole dish, then sprinkle with spices, then layer peppers, corn and all but 1/4 cup cheese. Spread mashed potatoes on top, sealing everything in. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes or until brown around edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
556 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 60.1g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 446.4mg. Full Nutrition
