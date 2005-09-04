Fruit Pizza II

A fruit covered cookie crust that is shaped like a pizza. Try using star fruit, peaches, bananas, kiwi, orange slices, blueberries, and pineapples.

Recipe by KayC

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pizza pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Slice cookie dough and arrange on greased pizza pan, overlapping edges. Press dough flat into pan. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Allow to cool.

  • In a large bowl, soften cream cheese, then fold in the whipped topping. Spread over cooled crust. You can chill for a while at this point, or continue by arranging the fruit.

  • Begin with strawberries, sliced in half. Arrange in a circle around the outside edge. Continue with fruit of your choice, working towards the middle. If bananas are used, dip them in lemon juice so they don't darken. Then make a sauce to spoon over fruit.

  • In a saucepan, combine sugar, salt, corn starch, orange juice, lemon juice and water. Cook and stir over medium heat. Bring to a boil, and cook for 1 or 2 minutes, until thickened. Remove from heat, and add grated orange rind. Allow to cool, but not set up. Spoon over fruit. Chill for two hours, then cut into wedges and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 62.9g; fat 30g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 356.7mg. Full Nutrition
