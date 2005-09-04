Fruit Pizza II
A fruit covered cookie crust that is shaped like a pizza. Try using star fruit, peaches, bananas, kiwi, orange slices, blueberries, and pineapples.
This is the best fruit pizza! I had a friend in college who made fruit pizza with a glaze on top and could never find a recipe similar until now. I made this for a pot luck breakfast and followed all directions. It turned out great. I even made it the night ahead and refrigerated all night. No soggy crust! Don't skip the glaze, though. It makes this pizza stand out from all others. I may double it next time, because I didn't have enought to cover the entire pizza. The taste makes the long preparation time definately worth it! Update: I made this a 2nd time in a 9x13 baking dish. It turned out just the same and was very easy to store in the fridge.Read More
The sauce overpowered the fresh flavors of the fruit and made it way too sweet. Great without the sauce!Read More
Wonderful recipe! I don't bother making the glaze, although I'm sure it's delicious. I simply melt some apple jelly in the microwave and after cooling it a bit, I brush it on the fruit. It makes all the fruit shiny and pretty. Update: After making this for years now, I have a couple of new hints. When I take this to a special BBQ or Party, and I want it to look perfect, I wash and prepare the fruit the night before. After washing the fruit I let it drain and dry overnight on paper towel lined cookies sheets, covering of course. I also bake the cookie base on a disposable foil pizza pan the night before, cover and store it at room temperature. Early the next morning I make the cream cheese layer, spread it on the cookie. I use a pizza cutter or sharp knife and cut it into wedges. I then add the fruit, brush with the melted jelly and carry it in a pizza box to the party. It never fails to impress and everyone loves it. Thanks Kay for the great recipe!
This is a show stopping dessert. Once the first piece was cut, it went in a flash. I used the mixture of 8 oz cream cheese and 7 oz jar of marshmallow cream as others did. The glaze not only adds flavor, it gives it the finishing touch that you would expect if you purchased this from a gourmet shop. I baked the dough about 15 minutes, and will increase that the next time. The crust softens up once the cream and fruit sit on it for a while - so I think it might be better to over bake it a little. I love this dessert, and so does my office!
I have made this a few times, all without the glaze. The last time I made it, I doubled the recipe to make one big probably about 16" pizza and it still came out great. I made the whole thing, fruit included and froze it overnight. It kept very well and started defrosting on my way to a function. It also kept longer sitting out since it started out so cold. I'm sure with the glaze is great too, but I just haven't needed it. Without the glaze, the sweetness is just right if you don't like things really sweet. The sugar cookie balances out the cream cheese/cool whip mixture. This is a great recipe if you're sick of making salads to bring to bbq's...it really makes a great impression. I usually use blueberries, strawberries and kiwi. I have also used pineapple on occasion. Just be careful...it's addicting!
Ok, I whipped my topping so it made it super thick, but I wanted the lumps out! That's ok, because it was so good! And I like this topping better than my personal recipe because the fruit doesn't slide off! Wasn't too crazy about the orange sauce, you can just use orange juice concentrate instead - plus its easier. Great recipe though! :) -- Oh, if you buy the sugar cookie dough, slice them like you were going to make the cookies and then use wax paper to smoosh it down into your pan
The mixture of the Cool Whip and cream cheese was a little bland, so I added about 3/4C of sifted powdered sugar. This made the sauce a little thicker, and tasted sweeter. Great recipe!
I added powdered sugar and vanilla to the cream cheese mixture. it was great! Gone in seconds.
I really liked this recipe. I've tried other versions, but the glaze was the difference in this one - very tasty! I didn't give it to my kids because they like fruit plain and wouldn't have tried it, but everyone else at my July 4 cook out thought it was wonderful.
This was a great dessert! My husband insists on having it for Easter dessert. It was very pretty too! A great dessert to make for guests. It looks impressive! The kids weren't crazy about it though (ages 4 and 8) but they are picky eaters anyway. I have already passed the recipe around to friends and family. Thank you!
SO delicious. We added a thin layer of melted dark chocolate under the cream cheese layer, which I think took the dessert to an amazing level of goodness! The chocolate and orange complimented each other beautifully and the chocolate helped keep the sugar cookie from getting too soft. I baked this in a large springform pan and it the cookie formed a "rim" so it looked like a beautiful bakery tart (tasted like one too). A wonderful recipe!
I modified this recipe quite a bit, I whipped up 1 cup of fresh cream instead of the cool whip along with 1/2 cup of sugar and the cream cheese for my "spread". I glazed the fruit with melted apricot jam and this was seriously one of the best deserts I've had in a long time! SO good!
This was a big hit at a bridal shower that I hosted. I doubled the recipe; however, I used a few ounces less whipped cream than it calls for and added a few ounces of marshmellow cream instead. I didn't want to substitute all of it for the marshmellow cream as some reviews said it was too sweet. I just added a little to make it more flavorful. It was great! I do recommend (like some of the reviews said) to over bake the cookie crust just a little. After the crust sits with the toppings on it, it softens up quite a bit. If it's underbaked, it will get pretty soggy.
I used this recipe to create mini fruit pizza cookies for my daughters baby shower. They looked like goumet treats and everyone loved them.
Everyone LOVED this recipe. For the cream cheese mixture, I, too, used a 7 oz jar of marshmallow fluff, an 8oz package of cream cheese and a tablespoon of vanilla. AMAZING! I used Grapes, Strawberries, Kiwis, Blueberries, and Blackberries and the combination was perfect. I baked the cookie crust the night before and stored covered on the counter-top and it was a perfect consistency. The glaze was yummy and made the fruit sparkle! It lasted no more than 10 minutes.
I can't believe I wasn't able to mess this up! What a great recipe! I did everything exactly as the recipe said, and it came out perfect, and beautiful, i might add! The fruit I used was strawberries, kiwi, bananas, blueberries and after I put on the orange drizzle, I sprinkled a little coconut, just to play up the pizza theme by making it look like cheese.
I made this gluten free by making an almond flour shortbread cookie (1/2 c. butter, 5 tbsp agave nectar, 2 1/2 c. almond flour, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp baking soda, bake at 325 for 10 mins) and using gluten free flour in the glaze.
This dessert is just the best! It was very easy and so impressive. I will be making this a lot. The picture I posted is one I submitted before adding the glaze. As you can see, I used strawberries (halved), sliced kiwi, well drained canned mandrin orange slices, and sliced banana that I dipped in lemon juice. I also added about 1/2 cup powdered sugar to the cream cheese and whipped topping mixture. Everyone was sooo impressed....said it looked like it came from a bakery. Oh, by the way I took another reviewer's advice and doubled the glaze.....it's really NOT necessary. I had way too much. The original glaze recipe works just fine.
Man, did I mess this up - maybe you can learn from my mistakes. First, make this on a 12 inch pan and don't line it with foil. Second make sure the cookie dough is built up a bit and not too thin or the whole thing falls apart. Third, this takes at least 3 cups of fruit and maybe 4. Fourth, only drizzle the glaze and don't use it all or the whole thing will be swimming and it doesn't completely set up - just thickens a little. Oh and I tried both the whip cream/cream cheese combo and the marshmallow/cream cheese combo. They were both good but the marshmallow one stayed nicer on the pizza. In the end, my pizzas looked nice and tasted good but were terrible messes to eat. :)
I gave this 4 stars because i thought the crust was dry and not all that great, but the cream cheese topping is fantastic. So the second, and third and fourth :) time I made this I got tons of people asking for the recipe, and here is what I did differantly. For the sugar cookie crust I used the recipe on this site called " the best rolled sugar cookies" (they really are the best bytheway). That made a nice chewy cookie crust, then instead of using cool whip, I tried it with dream whip. WOW! Soooo good. Everyone should try it this way. I promise lots of compliments.
This was a big hit at the party I took it to. I changed it slightly to give it some zing and a July 4th feel. I used two 16.5 oz tubes of sugar cookie dough as the base and rolled/worked them into the shape of my jelly roll pan. I doubled the cream cheese (I used Neufchatel) but not the 7 oz marshmallow cream which I substituted for the whipped cream. I added about 1.5 teaspoons of orange extract to the cream cheese mixture. I alternated rows of strawberries and blueberries and sprinkled them with the zest of one navel orange and one lemon and approximately 1 teaspoon of ground ginger. I doubled the fruit glaze because another reviewer said she thought she could have used moreso I increased the size but found I had way too much and ended up pitching half of it so next time I’ll just make the regular batch.
Wow! Tip -- don't skip the sauce. The sauce takes this from good to awesome. I will lower the amount of Cool Whip next time to really bring out the cream cheese flavor. That part kind of got lost in all the Cool Whip. I recommend tasting this as you go so you can stop when you reach the consistency & flavor that you want.
If you're looking for an easy, beautiful, cool, delicious dessert, look no further than this gorgeous fruit pizza! I used strawberries, kiwi, well-drained mandarin orange segments, and fresh blueberries. There was more glaze than I needed, and next time I'll reduce the water so the glaze will be a bit thicker. The cookie crust is the only reason I gave this 4* instead of 5*. I'm not a big fan of store-bought cookie dough. I can see how a homemade sugar-cookie crust would taste so much better. If you decide to use a pizza stone, don't bring the crust to the edge or it will expand and spill over during baking. Leave 2" to 3" for the dough to expand as it bakes. Thanks for a great recipe!
This fruit pizza is unbelievable. It is easy and the presentation is beautiful. I made this twice this summer for family gatherings and everyone loved it. I made exactly how the recipe says and it was perfect. I used strawberries,kiwi,mandarin oranges, and blueberries.
A lot of the reviews say that they alter the cream cheese frosting, but don't if you put the orange sauce on top-it would be tooooo sweet. This is a great treat!
This was a great dessert. I took it to a dinner club I have with my girlfriends once a month and they all loved it. I added about a cup of powdered sugar to the cream cheese/Cool Whip mixture to sweeten it up. I also bought the break and bake sugar cookies as those were easier to spread than the full roll. I only used about 3/4 of the cream cheese mixture and I probably could have gotten away with only using 1/2 of it because it was still pretty thick. I also only used about 1/4 of the sauce drizzled across the top because the recipe makes quite a bit. But overall, it was very easy to make and was a huge hit with everyone. A great summer recipe!
I forwarded this recipe to my sister, but asked her to make individual sugar cookie fruit pizzas for my daughter's baby shower. She followed irections exactly, cuttng the cookie dough with a scalloped cutter & piling the whipped cream/cream cheese mixture in the center to form a fluffy cloud on which to place the fruit she'd cut into a large dice (she used kiwi, strawberries & mandarin oranges). She also used the sauce recipe as written. I must say with all the wonderful finger foods we offered these were the absolute hit of the baby shower! Not the raspberry filled vanilla cupcakes or the candied apples, white chocolate popcorn, bacon wrapped dates, filet mignon w/ cheese fondue - those were all well received but these mini fruit pizzas were #!1 by a landslide!
This easily fed 8 people. I made mine into a rectangle 13 x 9 baking pan. It was easier to transport and functioned as a nice birthday cake. I used 2 sugar cookie dough rolls and pressed them into the pan. It took 20 mins to turn light brown. I refridgerated the iced cookie overnight and put the fruit & glaze on the next day - then put it in the fridge for 2 hours. My 4 year old enjoyed decorating this cake. We used 5 kiwi, small package of strawberries, and blue berries. We all had seconds.
I loved the glaze in this recipe and was surprised at how easy and quickly everything came together. The first crust I made oozed over the edge in the oven and I didn't loosen it right away which was a problem. The second time I made the crust in a pan with sides and also used parchment paper on the bottom and up the sides so I could lift in out to cool and then serve on a flat tray. This worked perfectly and made for such a pretty presentation. This is a new favorite!
This recipe would've turned out really good except for the fact that I under cooked the crust. My oven is older and tends to run a little hotter than it should so when it said 10-12 minutes to bake the crust I took it out after 10. It looked golden brown on the edges and I didn't want to over cook it (no one likes a hard cookie). I let it cool and then put on the creamcheese spread and then the fruit, and the glaze and refridgerated it. When i went to serve it, the crust was stuck to the pan (even though I had sprayed it with cooking spray). As I got further in the the center of the pizza the crust was doughy. It's not like I could pop it back into the oven to make it a little more done so I ended up throwing the whole thing away. What a waste of time/$. I was so disappointed, especially because I'd been craving it for 2 days (I'm pregnant). Next time I will use shortening to greast the pan and cook it for at least 12 minutes and check the center to make sure the crust is done before I go adding the toppings.
So good...takes some time to slice the fruit and assemble it, but it's definitely worth it. The glaze makes it.
This dessert is so easy, I feel bad that people are amazed when they eat it! I don't have a round pizza pan so I just used a small rectangular cookie sheet with sides (jelly roll pan). Fresh fruit is the best, but in the winter it can get pricey, so I get canned pineapple, mandarin oranges, frozen blueberries, and a few fresh kiwi and strawberries. BEST DESSERT EVER!
**HUGE hit with adults and kids** Greased a pizza pan with butter (didn't have any PAM on hand) and rolled out 1.75 rolls of sugar cookie dough. Followed the suggestions of others and combined 8 oz. cream cheese, approximately 3/4 container of Cool Whip, and about 1.5 cups marshmallow fluff to make the spread. Used strawberries, blueberries, and kiwis as topping. Super easy. WAY TASTY. Everyone wanted the recipe! Will certainly make again.
Made this fruit pizza for our Sunday School class for breakfast. It was a big hit with everyone! Very easy to make the night before, refrigerate overnight, and ready to go in the morning. I was a little skeptical of the glaze on top, but it really made a difference, very yummy!
Fantastic!! Used 3/4 of a cup of powdered suger and 1 tsp. of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture. Beatiful presentation. I received rave reviews. Thanks for the recipe!!
This recipe was very easy and helpful! My fruit pizza was the biggest hit at the office! i highly recommend it. Use berries instead of the softer fruits, they look and hold up better. I used strawberries, kiwi, raspberries and blueberries but really any fruit works, so what ever you like best! The cream cheese/whipped cream topping was amazing. I found it to be pretty sweet even without the sugar so I only added a little bit! This will be a HIT!
AMAZING!!! This is honestly my new favorite food - I made this for a dinner we had with another couple and the 4 of us ate all but one piece. Which I finished off for breakfast the next day and immediately made a whole new fruit pizza. I baked my cookie on a pizza stone as well - about 15 mins. on 350. I also mixed a few teaspoons of powerdered sugar and about a teaspoon of vanilla to the glaze. Don't skip the glaze - it's the best part! I used strawberries, kiwi, and blueberries.
I used to make this when my children were at home, back in the 1980's. It was always a hit. I added two TBSP of sugar to the cream cheese and used the lower fat type. Also added a ring of Kiwis, bananas, pineapple to the mandarin oranges and strawberries. This was a hit with young and old alike.
This recipe was terrific. Of all the similar recipes posted, this one looked the best to me. It was easy to make, just took some time, as most desserts worth serving to guests do! I followed the directions exactly, no changes, and it was a huge hit! I've posted pictures of my results, I think there's a link at the bottom of the recipe page to view them.
Very tasty and very easy to put together. I took the suggestion of another user and added vanilla and powdered sugar to the cream cheese mixture; it turned out great. I did not make the glaze this time but I probably will try it eventually.
This was great. It came out so pretty and was so easy. I caught my Dad taking pictures of it. I used fluff with the cream cheese and it was great. I thought the sugar cookie crust was a little too sweet. Next time, I will try a choc chip crust or perhaps a shortbread. I used strawberries, blueberries, and kiwis. The glaze makes it look pretty. My only complaint is that the oj gives it a little color. It looks a bit cloudy if too much collects in a section so be very gradual. Again, the cloudy color caused my husband to state it looked like mucous. I will try to look for another glaze recipe that is clear. Don't get me wrong. The glaze tastes great and looks good as long as you are careful. I think you will see what I mean if you look thru all the pictures. GREAT recipe.
This was excellent! I did not have to make modifications as far as ingredients go, but I did learn a few things: I used a springform pan to bake this....I would suggest halving the recipe if you are going to do this. I had way too much fruit and cool whip mixture leftover (which made for a really good fruit salad!). With the springform, there was way too much cookie crust which almost over powered the fruit. Overall, this was wonderful! I would up the prep time, though! It took close to an hour to prepare! GREAT recipe, thanks!
I wanted a less-sweet version, so I baked a ready-made pie crust sprinkled with a little sugar - then spread the filling into the crust, following the shape of the crust. I placed sliced apricots all around the outer edge, then a little stack of blueberries held into place by two rows of sliced strawberries standing on end. I filled the center with the blackberries. Then, I put a ring of raspberries around the edge between the blueberries and the apricots. After glazing, I added a large dollop of whipped topping in the center. The combination of the fresh fruit, the sweet glaze, the cream cheese filling, and the crisp pie crust turned out to be fabulous! This is the perfect summer dessert recipe!
I must say, this recipe is phenomenal! I just got home from a staff bbq/potluck. This fruit pizza got rave reviews from little old ladies, children, police officers and the police chief! Instead of one big pizza, I made "mini" pizzas by just forming the dough into cookie-sized pizzas. Next time, I will definitely over-bake the dough, because it was too soft. Other than that, FANTASTIC!
I took this to a party a few weeks ago and it was gone in about 10 mins. the glaze was great and really made the dessert. i changed the frosting up a bit. I used 2 packages of cream cheese and used marshmellow fluff instead of cool whip. I had to transport it about an hour and if it got warm the cool whip would get real runny. In my opinion it came out better with the fluff and everyone raved about it. for fruit i used strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, peaches, cantaloupe, and raspberries. it ended up turning out really pretty.
Awesome, and so easy!
I made my own homemade sugar cookie dough and pressed it into the bottom of the pan (it's a much better taste and better for you). I followed other reviews and used cream cheese and a 7 oz. container of marshmallow fluff. My suggestion for the glaze is to use a basting brush and paint it on rather than pouring it on out of the saucepan or with a spoon. That way, you'll get a more even coated glaze rather than having it pool up in the open spaces between the fruit. Definitely don't skip the glaze though, I received compliments from everyone saying it was a step above of any other fruit pizza they had had!
I made this recipe with just the sugar cookie as the dough, the cream cheese, sugar, and 1/2 tsp. orange extract as icing, and various fruits - everyone loved it and I wish I had made more than one!
Fantastic recipe! I put only strawberries on top because I am picky about fruit and I doubled the recipe and baked it in a jelly roll pan. I also made the topping with cream cheese and marshmellow creme, a sprinke of vanilla and powdered sugar. I highly recommend this simple and delicious treat. All of my husbands freind's were raving about this at his UFC party tonight.
Yummy - I made without the glaze sauce and without chilling (family couldn't wait!) Was still delicious! yummy!
This is absolutely FABULOUS!! It was a huge hit at the party. The only thing that I did different was I made it the day before because other reviewers said it was better. It was perfect and not soggy. I will definantly make this again! Thanks for sharing!
loved it - used bag mix of sugar cookies & cupcake pan. Did just marshmellow fluff w/ cream cheese. The glaze is awesome!!!! Makes it special!
Everything was great - except for the glaze. My family didn't care for the glaze. Will definitely make again though - without the glaze. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for Easter 2011. Read many of the helpful reviews--swapped the whipped topping for marshmallow fluff (although I am sure either would be great, the fluff just seemed like it would travel better). I cooked the crust a little longer and made the night before...it did not travel as well as I hoped and got pretty soggy after sitting on the buffet for a couple of hours, so keep cold! Was VERY easy and delicious even soggy though. Next time I will keep cold and may melt a little almond bark to create a layer over the crust and hopefully keep it a little more firm.
I haven't made fruit pizza in years so I followed this recipe and it was very good, just as I remembered. I didn't use the glaze, I always melted Orange Marmalade in the microwave a few seconds till it was melted then drizzle it over the fruit. Really delicious. You can use any jam of your choice.
very good, the glaze looks and tastes great!!
This is very good. Except I have my version. Instead of sugar cookie dough I mix up a red velvet cake mix, 1/3 c oil,1 egg,and a tablesppon of water to make it a cookie dough consistency. Spread that into a pizza pan and bake it till done. Also on top of the cream cheese mixture I spread strawberry glaze you can find in the produce dept of your store. Top with fruits of choice then I also sprinkle with a little coconut for the "cheese" on the pizza!
This recipe is the BEST! I thought it came out great, as stated exactly in the recipe. The glaze on top is to die for! Always gets great reviews from others, and I get many requests to bring it to events. I always enjoy making different patterns with the fruit. It always looks so pretty. Thank you! THANK YOU!
Fabulous! I didn't have a pizza pan, so I made this in 2 9" round cake pans - gave one to my neighbor and took one to a 4th of July party. Used strawberries, kiwi, blueberries and mandarin oranges. Everyone loved it. My only complaint is that the next day the bottom crust was soggy (although it still tasted yummy!).
This was the best! I made this for our BBQ and everyone gobbled it up. My sister said it was the best dessert I've ever made and I'm not sure if that's good or bad since I've been baking for years :-) She kept saying how pretty it looked and has volunteered me to make it for every holiday! I did go with the suggestion to use marshmallow creme and I loved it. I put some powdered sugar in the cream cheese mixture and I shouldn't have done that because the glaze is pretty sweet. Next time I will add a little more corn starch to thicken the glaze but people were right about the glaze, it totally made the dessert. If you use a baking stone make sure to loosen the cookie from the stone with a knife while it is still a bit warm otherwise it will stick. If you spoon on too much glaze it will spill over to the cookie crust and get soggy.
What a great recipe! Once you cut up all the fruit, it's fun to arrange it in your own creative way. Followed others' tips and added vanilla plus powdered sugar to the cream cheese/whipped topping mixture. It did come out a bit lumpy, even after mixing it on high for a few minutes. A great office treat!
I wanted to make individual fruit pizzas for a book club I was sponsoring. A local bakery makes some that look more like cookie tarts which I like. All I did was spray a cup cupcake pan with non-stick spray. Took slices of the cookie dough rolled it into a ball and than took a tart presser and made an indent into the dough spreading the dough out and giving a well in the dough to put the frosting and the fruit. (You could use the bottom of a wide handled utensil) The only thing I regret was not making my own cookie dough the store bought cookie was a little salty for the taste combination I was wanting. They looked fun and unique on the serving tray, and I received some nice compliments.
Made this for a Christmas party. I would take the recommendation next time and use the fluff with the cream cheese. LOVE the glaze for the top.
Instead of making one huge pizza, I used this recipe to make mini-pizzas. Just use teh sugar cookie dough to make cookies and top each one individually. A little more work, but less messy to serve and easier to eat. I love the sauce. Used strawberries, blueberries, red and black raspberries, pineapple. Skip bananas... too smooshy.
This was fantastic! I made it for dinner guests and they loved it. We all decided, though, that I should have put more fruit on top - be sure to really pile it on. I also added a jar of marshmallow cream to the cream cheese/coolwhip mixture - otherwise it tasted to cream cheesy for me - and I really like cream cheese! I could have also just added some powdered sugar to sweeten it up. I will definitely make this again using a lot more fruit!
OHMyGOD! Is this yummy, or what? I used Tofutti "cream cheese" and it is was wonderful, but I bet real cream cheese would be great too. The glaze did not thicken until I added another T. of corn starch, and then it caused the whipped cream topping to curdle a bit, but the taste was out of this world. I think I could have eaten the whole pizza, and I will definately make this again. I used two rings of strawberries, a center of three star fruit slices, and sprinkled with a heavy hand of blueberries and served it for our 4th of July dessert! WOW!
With a couple of modifications, this is a five-star recipe. Since I often find recipes to be too sweet, I used 10 ounces of whipped cream cheese mixed with 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and omitted the glaze topping. The cookie base and fruit provided just the right amount of sweetness, and everyone loved it! It was gobbled up in no time!
Nothing but compliments I brought it to my in-laws house for a dessert on Easter. They loved it, it didn't last long at all. I did as others suggested and added vanilla and powdered sugar to the cool whip/cream cheese mixture. Looked great and tasted wonderful
Excellent
I LOVE this recipe just the way it is! I took this to a pitch in and a lot of people were asking me to write down the recipe! The cream cheese/ whipped topping is just the right mixture...not too rich. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
I have made this recipe as is over and over. It's a stunner and people really get excited when they find out it tastes as good as it looks! My mom requested I make this for her birthday and she never asks for anything, very high praise indeed!
I have made several different versions of this recipe; homemade cookie dough, apple jelly glaze, etc...but this is by far the best of all. I made this for a friend's birthday and everyone raved about how beautiful and delicious it was! The glaze sets up perfectly, the cookie doesn't get soggy and the fruit doesn't bleed. It's so easy with the packaged cookie dough and looks like you slaved for hours. One suggestion would be if you use mandarin oranges, I let them drain some more on paper towels so they wouldn't be so wet on the cream cheese mixture...worked perfectly. Everyone is requesting it again for Easter.
I do use the marchmallow fluff/cream cheese mixture because I prefer that. The glaze on here is delicous!
amazing! I put layer of white chocolate an dground pecans on cookie to keep it from getting soggy
I made this for my brother's birthday as an alternative to cake. It was delicious...everyone loved it. I didn't have whipped topping, but I had marshmallow creme so I used that after reading another review. I thought the glaze tasted a bit too much like orange juice. I might cut back next time and put more lemon.
This is one of my favorite desserts to make. The first time I made it I made it like a pizza and it was very good. Then I started making individual pizzas (just cookie size). This works out great because it's easier to eat and you can "personalize" them. You can make some without strawberries (for those that can't have seeds) or just specific fruits. I let the kids help and they love it. You definitely need the glaze. That makes the pizzas! Enjoy!!
sliced the dough and made mine individual mini pizzas for a work function. Rave reviews!
This dessert was AMAZING! I made it exactly how the recipe calls for. I served it on Mother's Day and the entire thing was gone within minutes. Everyone was raving over the fact that it looked professional, and then couldnt get over how GOOD it was! DO NOT leave out the glaze, that was the absolute best part! I will definitely be making this again!
very good and very cute
absolutely delicious! I took this to a cookout and it was devoured. I was hesitant to use the orange glaze as I'm not a huge fan of orange flavor, but it really made the dish - so don't skip it.
I love this recipe. It is quick and simple and everyone loves it!!! It is fantastic to able to use your favorite fruit for the toppings.
This came out fairly well but I don't know if I'll make it again. It was tasty but the glaze was kind of... unattractive. Very opaque and gloopy. I had a hard time getting an even layer as I was spooning it over. I might try it again and just skip the glaze.
This is really good, but I didn't use cookie dough-I used cressent rolls for the crust.--less caleries and much better for you. I also used beaten cream cheese and sugar instead of whipped topping. Heaklthier for you
I never leave comments on the recipes but this recipe is truly AMAZING. My family and I decided to have a homemade pizza, salad, hot wing, and brownie sundae social and I decided to bring this fruit pizza to go along with the theme. Everyone loved it!!! It was gone by the end of the night!!! Next time I will be making two of these. I did make one change. Instead of using the whipped topping I used 7.5 oz of marshmellow fluff. It turned out beautiful.
Amazing. Definitely do the glaze. It added so much to the appearance & taste.
WOW what a hit!! EVERYBODY just loved this!! I made mine with bananas, strawberries, blackberries and kiwi. You for sure need to make the glaze as it adds a nice layer to it. I will be making this again and again!
Doubled the recipe- made on a cookie sheet. Used cream cheese and cool whip like suggested however I used a hand mixer to make a smoother texture. Also brushed the glaze (only needed single batch of it) over the pizza at the end rather than spoon it so it didn't get too goopy! HUGE FAN FAVORITE at our super bowl party!
I have made this a few times and its it sooo good. I like to put on blueberries, bananas, pineapples, kiwi, raspberries, mandarin oranges and more!
This was really good. Made this for my in-laws, and they just really loved it. The kids will love it too and a good way for them to eat fresh fruits, if they don't usually.
Love this recipe! TIP to keep the dough from getting soggy I place the cut strawberries and other cut fruit on some paper towels to absorb some of the extra juice before placing it on the baked crust, really makes a difference!
Great recipe! I added two cups of whipped topping and two teaspoons of vanilla to the cream cheese. The glaze makes this recipe - yummy!
The citrus glaze absolutely makes this dessert AMAZING! I used strawberries, bananas, kiwis, and raspberries.
I made several modifications because I made this with my class of two year olds: left out the cream cheese and didn't use the orange syrupy drizzle. My kids loved to watch me cook the crust and they helped spread the cool whip and cut the fruit. We used bananas, strawberries, and kiwis and chilled it for 4 hrs during nap time. This treat is light, not THAT bad for you, and so refreshingly sweet. I would like to try the recipe w/out adding modifications for myself one time since I can't imagine it is any better than it was the way we made it.
This is amazingly good. I use an array of whatever fresh fruit I have available, and it is always delicious.
All of these fruit pizza recipes are pretty much the same sugar cookie crust, cream chese base (I prefer with marshmallow fluff), and fruit on top. What makes this one a show stopper is the orange glaze. For the reviews that said it is no different than orange concentrate, they didn't follow the recipe properly. The glaze is almost like a marmalade and compliments the dessert perfectly. The glaze makes this pizza taste as good as it looks.
This is my all time favorite food in the WHOLE WORLD! I follow others advice and freeze and slice before adding fruit. I also DOUBLE the recipe and make it on a 16 in. round pizza pan....MMMMM!!! The glaze is a must and man is this good with giant blackberries, but bananas are my favorite, because it reminds me of banana cream pie. I have made it many many times and everyone always asks for the recipe.
Brandi, gorgeous picture! Fay, thanks for posting! I have been making this for years and I can tell you that it is absolutely wonderful. A couple of observations, I make the glaze when I am going to be serving this to adults, I omit when it is just for around the house and the kids. Reason being, I think the glaze is a bit more "adult" AND I know the entire pizza will be eaten if I am taking it somewhere. If I am just making it for the 4 of us, it will take a couple of days for us to finish it off and the glaze makes it soggy. I vary the fruit and, when I am feeling guilty, use reduced or no fat cream cheese and whipped topping. I have been known to make this in a rectangular form also, tastes just as great and is a little easier to have a smaller slice (goes further), more manageable size (think small dessert plate). Enjoy!
I made mini pizzas using individual cookies and topped with what I could find cheap at the time (strawberries, blueberries and grapes). I skipped the topping. These went over great!
We all enjoyed this beautiful dessert. It was very simple to make. For the crust I used a sugar cookie recipe I had on file and baked it in a springform pan. Fresh strawberries, kiwi, and pineapple were used to top the cream cheese/whipped cream mixture. The glaze complimented all of the flavors so perfectly. This is such an impressive looking dish. It would also be perfect to serve dinner guests. Thanks for sharing this recipe; I will definitely be making it again.
