Fruit Pizza II

This recipe would've turned out really good except for the fact that I under cooked the crust. My oven is older and tends to run a little hotter than it should so when it said 10-12 minutes to bake the crust I took it out after 10. It looked golden brown on the edges and I didn't want to over cook it (no one likes a hard cookie). I let it cool and then put on the creamcheese spread and then the fruit, and the glaze and refridgerated it. When i went to serve it, the crust was stuck to the pan (even though I had sprayed it with cooking spray). As I got further in the the center of the pizza the crust was doughy. It's not like I could pop it back into the oven to make it a little more done so I ended up throwing the whole thing away. What a waste of time/$. I was so disappointed, especially because I'd been craving it for 2 days (I'm pregnant). Next time I will use shortening to greast the pan and cook it for at least 12 minutes and check the center to make sure the crust is done before I go adding the toppings.