Green Tomato Pie

Tastes like the best apple pie you have ever had. Make people guess what it is! They will want another slice.

By Allrecipes Member

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place diced green tomatoes and vinegar in a large bowl.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together sugar, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, salt and flour. Sprinkle over tomatoes and toss to coat evenly.

  • Pour into pie crust and cover with criss-cross lattice crust.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes, until bubbly and crust is brown.

407 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 65.3g; fat 15.2g; sodium 389.6mg. Full Nutrition
