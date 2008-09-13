This was the first time I'd ever tasted green tomato pie, and was quite happy with the result. It wasn't perfect, but with a few tweaks next time, it should be! I used very green tomatoes (no red/orange), and should have cut them a little smaller, since they remained slightly crunchy. Next time I will also let the tomatoes strain in a colandar to remove more of the liquid prior to cooking. The pie was a bit watery when it came out of the oven, but it jelled into a heavy syrup when it cooled. The flavor was good; much like apple pie as noted. Next time I will use more cinnamon and omit the other spices. I prefer just cinnamon in apple pie, so likely will prefer it alone in green tomato pie.