Green Tomato Pie
Tastes like the best apple pie you have ever had. Make people guess what it is! They will want another slice.
Wow! It really does taste like apple pie. I actually peeled the tomatoes (a knife worked easier than a veggie peeler for me) since that's what I do with apples. I upped the flour to about 1/3 cup and ended up baking it for an hour. It came out great- not too runny like some reviews said.
I had high hopes for this pie as I love the idea of using green tomatoes. Perhaps success is dependent on the size the tomatoes are chopped (mine were 1/2" pieces) or how green they are (mine were pretty green, certainly not close to orange). Anyway, the cooked pie was pieces of green tomato swimming in a watery liquid. They tasted ok, although the spices were overwhelming. They were nothing like apple pie. Hoping to try again with some adjustments.
This is delicious. The applecider vinegar gives it just the right amount of tartness. Some people may find it too sweet served hot and will prefer it chilled. I loved it both ways.
I loved this!! I read the other reviews and so I added a little more flour. But I think the trick is the ripeness of the tomatoes. They need to be "mature" green tomatoes.
This was absolutely stunning. I would never imagined that green tomatoes could taste like this. Next time I will use a little less nutmeg, maybe half, but other than that, it was an incredible pie. My guests will never guess that it could come from green tomatoes. This will become a fall tradition in our home.
I made this pie and followed the recipe to the letter. The taste of spices was far too strong, the filling was runny and I was very disappointed with the end result.
The pie is very good although mine was very runny. Next time I will either add more flour or some cornstarch for thickening. I also baked mine according to how I bake most other fruit pies which is at 400 for 30 mins rotate the pie 180 and bake at 375 for another 30 mins. I also added a bit of ginger to the spice mixture.
This pie is amazing. It really DOES taste just like a very good apple pie. I had such fun fooling people! I made it the first time just for my husband and myself. When I told him what I was making, he looked at me with a less than positive reaction! However, as he was eating it, I kept hearing him mumble, "I don't understand how this can taste like this. I just don't understand it." Now - the juice thing - yep, it will explode with juice - so - I used a cup of flour and scooped the tomatoes into the crust, leaving a lot of juice mixture in the bottom of the bowl. Worked perfectly. I have made 6 of them in the past two weeks!
For any green tomato pie recipe, it helps to lightly salt the cut up tomatoes and drain in a colander for about 30 minutes before mixing with the other ingredients. Helps take out the extra juice so the pie is not so runny. I always add a bit more cornstarch or flour than the recipe calls for.
This is an incredible pie!!! I will add a bit more flour next time ( a bit rumnny) but very delicious. The kids loved it. They thought it was an apple pie( they hate tomatoes) Thanks for a wonderful recipe!!
Surprisingly delicious! Not runny--see below. I gave it four stars just because I'd still rather have an apple pie, but for my purpose--to use up my green tomatoes, it's a great recipe. My tomatoes were green green, not pink. I used probably about 1/4 or 1/3 c cornstarch in addition to the flour and I drained the filling before adding to the pie shell. I also baked at 400 for 20 minutes, then an hour or so at 350. It would have been too runny if I took it out at an hour--if it's runny, bake it longer.
I made it as a cobbler or crumble, with no pie crust and a crumble topping (3/4 cup flour, 1/4 cup sugar, 3-4 tbsp butter), and it turned out great. My kids said it was the best thing I've ever made. If you think of it as a cobbler, it's the right texture.
In a word--DELICIOUS!
Great Pie! A great use for your green tomatoes!
I made 3 small changes based on others' note that the pie has too much liquid. I added 2 tsp corn starch and upped the flour to about 1/3 c. After mixing the tomatoes sugar and vinegar, I scooped out as much of the liquid as was easily removable. Then when filling the pie shell, I put in all the tomatoes and enough liquid to come about half to 2/3 of the way up the walls of the shell. Based on the last green tomato pie I made, I cut the tomatoes into wedges and then cut the wedges into thirds crosswise, so I didn't end up with large hunks of hard tomato. Delicious pie.
This recipe was a total failure. I followed it to the letter, yet after the prescribed bake time it was clearly not done. I baked it an additional 30 minutes, but still ended up with a pie plate full of hard, uncooked green tomato chunks in a watery sauce that ran all over the plate when I tied to serve it. I was so angry and disapponted that I had wasted my time and resources on it. Definitely use a different recipe.
My grandma and aunts used to make green tomato pie every year, so this recipe brings back fond memories from childhood. It's one of those old fashioned ways to make the most of everything you got from the garden. I had more success when I baked at 425. I also sliced the tomatoes like I would slice apples for apple pie. Then sprinkled the top crust with extra cinnamon sugar. YUM!
Very good recipe. I had to cook mine for 1 hour, and added extra flour as suggested and it came out with the same consistency as apple pie - really. There is an unusual aftertaste, so just don't expect it to taste just like apple pie. Also, I don't know if I needed to, but I peeled the tomatoes.
I loved this my new halloween recipe. I was a little iffy at first but I wanted to try something new and so glad I did. I microwaved the piece of pie for about 20 seconds and added vanilla ice cream. YUMMMY Thanks for sharing your recipe. It was AWESOME. It has the texture of apples. TRUELY AWESOME
What a great thing to do with all those green tomatos at the end of the season. I peeled and deseeded the tomatoes and cut them up fairly fine. I also used the mature green tomatos as one person recommented. I did add a good 1/2 cup flour because others said to do that. Next time I will cut the tomatoes even finer. I think a food processor would work. The flavor was perfect. I also cut the sugar back to a strong 1 cup. I will make again every fall.
Good flavor, maybe a bit much on the nutmeg, but my pie came out very runny. I had upped the flour like some of the reviewers suggested but it was so wet that even after an hour in the oven the crust was still doughy. I may give it a try again because the flavor was really really good, but next time I'll par bake the bottom crust AND try the tapioca another reveiwer suggested.
It was good. Not something I crave, but fantastic use of the seasons last green tomatoes :)
Tried this pie for a church social. A man in his seventies said it reminded him of the green tomato pie his mother made when he was a child. It really does taste like apple pie. As recommended by others, I did bake it a little longer than the stated time.
This was the first time I'd ever tasted green tomato pie, and was quite happy with the result. It wasn't perfect, but with a few tweaks next time, it should be! I used very green tomatoes (no red/orange), and should have cut them a little smaller, since they remained slightly crunchy. Next time I will also let the tomatoes strain in a colandar to remove more of the liquid prior to cooking. The pie was a bit watery when it came out of the oven, but it jelled into a heavy syrup when it cooled. The flavor was good; much like apple pie as noted. Next time I will use more cinnamon and omit the other spices. I prefer just cinnamon in apple pie, so likely will prefer it alone in green tomato pie.
I made this pie today and it turned out to be a hit at the get together that I went to. I did, however, adjust it. I added about 1/2 tsp salt to the dry mixture, I used 1/2 cup of flour, and I dotted the top with 2 Tbsp butter before putting the top crust on and last I baked it at 425 degrees F for 45 minutes. Baking time could vary from 35-45 minutes. The pie is done when the top is golden brown and the juices are bubbling out of the top. Hope you are as successful as I was.
Loved it, great texture and taste. Had to cook it 45 min, but it was great
My husband and I both liked this, but would prefer apples. It was a good way of using the green apples at the end of the season. I also added a little more flour as suggested and had to cook it 40 minutes longer.
Wish I had read the reviews before making it. Wow, tomato pieces floating in spiced water. At least the crust was tasty.
I made some changes but I really love this recipe. First change I made as suggested was to increase the amount of flour to 1/3 C. and I used 2 tsp of cinnamon. My favorite recipe for pie crust was only for a single crust so I topped this with a dutch crumble topping. OMG sooo good.
I followed the advice of the reviewers who were concerned the pie was too soupy, and used an additional 2 TBS flour, and 2 TBS corn starch for the filling mixture. It was a great consistency. I wish I had chopped the tomatoes finer. The flavor was good and though it's not my favorite pie, it was a nice change and a good way to use up those tomatoes!
This was runny for me even after adding 3/4 cup flour. It also took a full hour to bake, and the filling still had a lot of crunch. I couldn't get over the slight weirdness of the taste, at least not without going deep a la mode! Overall it was really interesting; I'm glad I tried it.
I loved it! I upped the flour as well, but I think the real secret is the lattice crust, as opposed to a full crust that reliquefies some of the steam. Also be sure to let it cool thoroughly before serving so the filling will congeal.
Suspend your disbelief--green tomato slices look nothing like apple, but both my husband and 16 year old son said "It really DOES taste like apple pie!" My slight changes were to double the amount of flour for a 9" deep dish pie (and it still needed more, tomatoes are very runny!) and a tiny bit of molasses. Very good!
This is a great way to use green tomatoes. I used 1/2 cup of flour and did not add the clove because my MIL was coming over for dinner and does not like clove. Next time I will use less nutmeg it was a bit overpowering.
This was a hit with my family and friends. Everyone wanted the recipe and thought it tasted like apple pie. Easy to make. Sandy
Fantastic, I loved this pie. I doubled the recipe using 6 cups of unpeeled sliced green tomatoes and used small instant tapioca instead of flour. I went really heavy on the cinnamon and I added 1/2- 1 tsp nutmeg. The next time I make it I will up the tomatoes to 8 cups and make 2 deep dish pies. Note: 2 tsp instant tapioca equals 1 TBLSP flour. Using Tapioca and a gluten free crust would make this a GF pie.
Easily five stars. Truly just like apple pie, both in taste and texture. Because of previous reviews I upped flour to 1/3 cup and added a tablespoon of corn starch for good measure. Baked for one hour. Because I'm diabetic also replaced sugar with Splenda. Delicious! A keeper.
I loved this. I made it with halved green, cherry tomatoes. Next time, I may dice the tomatoes, but I definitely will make this again.
Didn't taste like apple pie. Was runny and just tasted awful!
I was juggling some other baking and wasn't able to assemble the pie immediately after mixing up the filling. The filling became very juicy, so I scooped out the tomatoes and cooked the juices down until it was syrupy and then mixed the tomatoes back in. Problem solved--no runny filling. Sliced perfectly with no mess. It was very sweet, so I might try cutting back the sugar next time. This is a great way to use up green tomatoes.
Follow traditional baking Temps and start at 425 for 10 min, then lower to 350. My crust wasn't done at 45 minutes, and I raised it at the end and burned it a little. Can't wait to eat it anyway.
I made as follow except I didn't have the vinegar, so I cut up 1 Apple and added. Turned out wonderful, will make again!
After reading other reviews I added some tapioca to the mix. The pie came out great, and I loved the spice flavors. However, I had to cook it an extra 25 min. (total 55 min). Best tasting "apple" pie I ever made!
Good stuff. Had a ton of green Roma tomatoes hanging for the first frost. Needed some way to use them, glad I tried this. Diced my tomatoes, upped the flour to 1/3 cup and baked for almost an hour. Came out perfect.
I made this pie this afternoon. improvised a bit and ended up having to bake it quite a bit longer but it was absolutely awesome. Loved it and will make it over and over again.
It smelled yummy while baking, but when it came time to eat it, NOT one person in my family liked it.
The taste is great, need to tweak it more to be a little less runny. Only added cinnamon as we're not clove & nutmeg fans. 5 medium sized tomatoes would fill the shell nicely. I used the biggest greens I had which made it hard to fit all in a traditional shell.
