Hot Water Pie Crust I

Pie crust recipe using hot water instead of cold.

By Ann Powell

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine shortening, salt, milk and boiling water. Whip with fork until smooth and creamy.

  • Add 2 cups flour and stir with round-the-bowl strokes until all flour is incorporated.

  • Makes crust for one double crust pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 9.8g; sodium 73mg. Full Nutrition
