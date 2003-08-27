Hot Water Pie Crust I
Pie crust recipe using hot water instead of cold.
I've been using this crust since I was a teenager (too many years ago to count at this point.) It's the most forgiving dough I've ever used and bakes up nice and flaky. So many crusts seem to mix well but not roll easily. This one rolls out perfectly. I use boiling water and roll it between sheets of waxed paper. I just tried making a quadruple batch of this crust using my KitchenAid mixer - figured it would either be great or a disaster. It was great. Very flaky and still easy to manange.Read More
Ok when I finally cooked it it tasted pretty good (but not fantastic), but I absolutely could not roll it out. Even after refrigerating it for an hour. My pot pie ended up having to be made with out a bottom crust and the top crust was patch worked with the largest pieces I could get set (about 2 in by 4 in). It tasted fine but I'll stick with the ice water recipes from now on.Read More
This recipe was great. I just dumped all the ingredients into the food processor and presto, it was done. Instead of shortening I used butter. The pie crust tasted better than the pie!
This is the only piecrust recipe I have ever tried that turns out perfect and flaky each and every time. During the holidays, I baked over 20 pies and everyone is now asking for this recipe! I really like the fact that it is so easy. I, too, roll in out between wax paper (no mess and so easy).
Just a tip... My Mom always rolled out her pie crust (almost exactly this recipe) between two sheet of waxed paper. Just sprinkle a little water on a large breadboard and lay a sheet of waxed paper over it... the water keeps it from moving and buckling. Roll the dough into a ball and place in the middle of the sheet, placing another sheet on top. Flatten a little with your hand and then use your rolling pin to roll out to desired size. Peel off top sheet and lift lower sheet with dough and turn over onto pie plate, forming to fit. Peel off waxed paper... you may want to do this in sheets. Just don't use too much water when you sprinkle your board.
This was my first attempt at making my own crust. I had a little bit of troulbe with rolling it out, only because I think it should have chilled longer. But the taste was excellent! Added about 1 1/2 tsp of sugar, and used regular shortening. Only used one crust in a 9 in. pan, so I cut the remainder with a cookie cutter, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar mix, and baked for about 13 minutes. If the crust is your favorite part of the pie, this is awesome! Nice and flaky crust recipe.
I used this recipe when my husband called and wanted dinner for 5 in an hour, I folded it over some canned cherry pie filling and glazed it with 'vanilla glaze' located on this site also... 5 hungry soldiers said that these 'tarts' melted in their mouths!!! thanx for this awesome recipe!!!
Ann: Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe! I've been using my old recipe for pie crust for over 30 years now, but threw it away after trying this one! It's the best...flaky, yet a little crispy. My family loved it!
This turned out flakey and light. It was the most successful pie I've made (my pie crust is usually pretty bad) I did find that it was pretty hard to work with, but my kitchen was very hot. Chilling for an hour before handling and rolling between wax paper helped.
Very easy. I used the food processor too. I halved the recipe for one crust. It turned out very easy to roll out and stretch, and it was light and crispy.
Very easy and flaky. I had to add a bit more milk to make it easier to work with but taste and texture and great.
I have a terrible time with pie crusts! I just can never get them right! This one was perfect! I did end up having to add a little more water so it wasn't just a crumbly mess, but otherwise, as written, this is a GREAT pie crust recipe!
Fantastic! I hate making pie crust, and this one was so easy and came out so well. I split the dough into two equal balls, flattened each into a disc, and let them rest in the fridge for 1/2 hr. Definately roll out between wax paper.
I've never seen a pie crust that uses hot water so I had to try it. I used this recipe for a home-made chicken pot-pie. The dough was very workable with my hands and easily pressed into my pie-plate but it requires A LOT of flour to roll as it's quite greasy! I think it's a great basic recipe that requires no chilling but I will probably add 1/2 C more flour to the recipe next time I make it.
I have never been able to make a decent pie crust until I discovered this recipe. It has never failed me and it's so easy. Depending on the amount of humidity in the air I often have to increase the water to 1/3 cup to prevent the edges from cracking when I roll it out. Just mix it up, divide into two pieces, roughly shape into a circle (about 5-6 inches) and put in plastic bags for 15-20 minutes and it's ready to roll. Fantastic! And always flaky. No worries about "pea-size" pieces of shortening or using ice water and being extra careful about mixing. As others have suggested, rolling out between two pieces of wax paper helps to keep it from sticking to your pastry board, kitchen counter, or whatever you use. I recommend it to anyone who mentions they're planning to bake a pie.
You can use this crust for any kind of pie. I made a vegetable pot-pie with it. Everyone was saying how delicious it was. They sent me home with it, and I ate the rest over the next days. It was delicious! The crust made it, though. Just crispy enough, just soft enough. I cooked it slowly on a low temperature (300F, I think). When the family was on their way, I turned it up to 400 until it started turning slightly tan, just to make sure it was done. Oh, make sure you poke holes in the crust on top. It needs to breathe, just a little bit.
turned out great! Followed directions w/ the exception of using butter instead of shortening. will be using this recipe from now on, no more store bought crust for me!
Super easy to make this pie crust. And, it turned out great. I have always shied away from making pies simply because I was unsure about the whole crust making step. This recipe has gotten me over this fear. Thank you for an easy to make, easy to handle pie recipe.
Excellent simple pie crust! I have another pie crust favorite recipe that uses an egg, and am currently out of eggs. So, I found this and decided to give it a shot. I used salted butter instead of shortening (and omitted the extra salt), and half white flour, half wheat flour. At first, once it was mixed, I was really worried that I'd missed a step because it wasn't holding together at all. Then I remembered that wheat flour needs more moisture (hello!). So I added more milk in small amounts until I reached the familiar pie crust dough consistency. At the suggestion of one other reviewer, I also added a tsp of sugar just for a little bit of sweet. It baked up wonderfully, and smelled SOOOO good! It tastes fantastic too! My Easter cherry pie was a hit at dinner. :) Thanks for the great recipe!
I used an identical recipe where one difference was no milk. Frankly I'm not sure what such a small volume of milk would do for 2 cups of flour and my crust was perfect without it. The other *MOST IMPORTANT* thing you must do, KNEAD the dough for 5 - 6 minutes by hand (or hook)! It will be cohesive, easy to roll, and tender like a biscuit - I would know because I just spent 3 weeks making 8+ rounds of southern style biscuits. I didn't use wax paper, instead I used my dough scraper and rolled it up on my pin. THIRDLY, if you're doing a deep dish or 9" pie I would add half again as much ingredients (better too much than too little). You want to roll your crust no thinner than about 1/8". I had to roll thin for a vegetable pie I made in a spring form pan and the crust was so delicious I wish I'd had more of it. LASTLY, I used shortening since I was making a savory vegetable pie (I also made jamaican style patties with this the second time) but would use butter for a sweet pie.
Pie crusts are my bane. I've always been told that if you can make a good biscuit you can make a good pie crust. Well, I can make a biscuit that will make you slap a bulldog in the face but I can't make pie crusts without them being tough, tasteless, brittle, or some combination there-of. This one is simple though. Tasty, easy, and nearly impossible to mess up (even for me). This is the best pie crust I can imagine.
Really happy with this recipe. The pastry was really flaky and buttery, probably due to me using butter instead of shortening. It was also easy to make, much easier than the traditional cold water method, which couldn't be over handled and the butter and equipment super cold. Too complicated. The hot water method is just so easy.
I would rate 3 1/2 stars if the options was there. This crust was easy to make but it was very difficult to work with even after I chilled it. As for the flavor..it is good but I have had better. It lacks a bit of flavor. I used all fresh ingredients but maybe if I had used butter it would have more flavor. It is flaky although not enough to my liking.
I had a real hard time working with the dough. I will try it again and try adding more milk this time.
tried using this for meatball pies and it did not taste very good. a little too floury for our tastes.
OK I hate to admit this but I never did try to make a pie crust! There its I can breath now :) I did use this recipe and all I can say is WOW! It is so so good,and easy! I love it. Thanks for placeing it online.
Very simple and forgiving crust. It bakes up nice and flaky. It was a little bland tasting though.
in general i like flaky crusts but after a run with failed crusts i decided to try something different. this one is nice and crunchy, not too hard to work with rolling beetween flour-dusted wax-paper and patching as needed during rolling. be sure to have softened butter as i forgot and used straight from the fridge then had to zap in the microwave to soften quickly....but a success nevertheless!
very easy, came out very well...heavy shortening flavor, might cut some out next time...will use again :)
This crust has an excellent flavor, but I found it a little difficult to work with. I haven't had much experience with making pies though, so that could have been the problem. I will definitely try this one again...my family loved it.
I bake lots of pies. This is the easiest and best crust recipe I have tried in years. It turns out every time.
This is the first time I've ever made a pie crust from scratch. This recipe is one of the less complicated ones. It came out flaky and perfect! I don't think I'll ever try another recipe.
I had never made a pie crust before trying this recipe. It was so simple and it turned out great! My family was very impressed!
I'm not sold. It came out too crumbly. I tried to do a lattice and the strips kept breaking.
This goes contrary to everything I thought I knew about pie crust, but it works! I used butter instead of shortening and got a lovely crust--I didn't even roll it out, just patted it in the pan.
Popped all of the ingredients into the processor and let that do that work. And then chilled the dough for an hour or more, rolled in between wax paper, and everything turned out easy and tasty.
LOVE this recipe! I spent countless hours freezing flour and chilling shortening - but NO MORE! Now I can make pie crust whenever I want without having to wait!
good recipie this is the first time i made a pie dough from scratch it wasnt dry at all in fact i had to add more flour and instead of butter or shortning i used margerine i put an egg wash on it and sprinkled sugar on top and it came out beautifully!
I tried it yesterday for an apple pie. It came out great! I used margarine instead of shortening and since margarine has salt added, I reduced the salt.
I tried it three times, and just couldn't get it to work. Very disappointing.
Made this recipe exactly as directed. And absolutely loved how simple it was to make. It was flaky, tasted good, and my husband even asked if I would continue to make this one, because it was better than any crust than he had before.
A bit difficult to start but I Love this crust. So forgiving, so tasty, easy to add spices or cheese. Tasty for sweet OR savoury, holds my vegetable gravy 'meat' pie like a champ and nestled fruit pie filling just as well. I used it to make cheddar bite hors d'oeuvres and they were a big hit. Looking forward to using it for many recipes in the future. 👍🏻
I made the recipe as printed to make two single crust pumpkin pies. Unfortunately, it was too dry to roll out nicely. I ended up having to press it into the pie plates. It tastes fine, but I need to try something else to look nicer.
Too soft and crumbly. Sort of a melt in your mouth crust, not crust like.
I made this crust and although it came together fairly well. better instructions would have been better. I always rest the dough for at least an hour before rolling it out and that was not written. Nor was the tip to roll between sheets of wax paper.
I was hoping to do more with this recipe, like create a mold free form to contain my chicken pot pie, but I struggled with making a stand alone shape. 2nd batch the same. It was easy to work. I added food coloring to my crust. The crust, when blind baked, was brittle and fell apart. I added egg wash, back in the oven for a little longer, and it did little to help. Next time, I will use a form, freeze it and then add filling and bake.
Rolled out easily but it started to fall apart from how soft it was as soon as I tried moving it to the pie plate. Refrigerating didn't help at all, and freezing for a short time made it too stiff and crumbly
Quick easy crust. Very flakey and tender. I used part butter part crisco because I did not have any butter flavored crisco. I used it to make pot pies with. Turned out fantastic! If I was using this crust for s fruit pie I would definitely add some sugar and possibly some cinnamon. Will be using this recipe again and again! Thank you!
This dough holds up to the juicy, slurpy, wet fillings that always makes the bottom crust disappear. I found it best with meat fillings.
This crust has a crisp, biscuit taste. I substituted 1/4 cup reduced fat butter and only 1/2 cup shortening then doubled the milk. It was easy to work with and stayed together nicely! Will definitely make again.
This crust was spectacular. I was making an apple pie, so I left out the salt and used two tablespoons of sugar and a bit of vanilla. It baked to perfection. I’m a cook, not a baker, so I’m not terribly proficient at pie crusts. Actually I’ve shied away from them in the past and just used premade ones. I had a bag of granny’s I needed to use, went to get a crust out of the freezer after I had prepared the apples, and realized I had none. So I bit the bullet and tried this one since it looked fairly simple. I will never again buy a crust. I think this will go well in its original form with my steak and cheese pie!
Liked the outcome. crust was light and so easy to make without the headache of freezing.
Very easy especially considering I am terriible at rolling out dough! I avoid pastry because of my ineptitude but not this time! Took the advice of several reviews and used wax paper to stop sticking and it was the fastest apple pie ever assembled! I used unsalted butter instead of shortening and it was divine. Everyone ate their crust. My go-to recipe from now on!
I rate it this high for method and flavor, but I can't give it five stars because this is a really skimpy crust, and only enough for a double crust pie if you are using small disposable pie plates. It wasn't enough, or rather, it was just BARELY enough to cover my 9in. pie, with not even enough to fold over & crimp the edges. The two crusts barely met over my apples. I will adjust in future to have enough to easily roll out and be able to trim.
This was the best pie crust I have ever made! Very easy to make and very flakey. I used this crust with a fresh pumpkin pie filling. My family loved it.
It was an awesome recipe!! I used butter instead of shortening and it turned out light, buttery and flakey for my pot pie. Highly recommend.
Amazingly simple and delicious!
we just made this dough and it turned out REALLY dry... crumbly... I will add some more milk and see what happens. Ok we just kept going with it and once you roll it out between wax paper sheets, it is fine!! Can't wait to taste it after it bakes, making apple and cherry turn overs! MMM
I have been using this recipe for 20 years. It came from a recipe book my mother has, and she used it for her pies for 30 years until I took over the holiday pie making. The dough can be very soft but an overnight chill in the fridge makes it easier to work with. Let it sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes or so and it will roll out much easier. I roll on waxed paper and use a pin sock lightly dusted with flour. This recipe makes a flaky, tasty crust that is actually worth eating.
I love this simple easy and delicious pie crust. One thing people using this recipe for the first time should know is to NOT put it in the fridge! It shouldn't be chilled for it to make the best pie crust ever!!!
