Hot Water Pie Crust I

I used an identical recipe where one difference was no milk. Frankly I'm not sure what such a small volume of milk would do for 2 cups of flour and my crust was perfect without it. The other *MOST IMPORTANT* thing you must do, KNEAD the dough for 5 - 6 minutes by hand (or hook)! It will be cohesive, easy to roll, and tender like a biscuit - I would know because I just spent 3 weeks making 8+ rounds of southern style biscuits. I didn't use wax paper, instead I used my dough scraper and rolled it up on my pin. THIRDLY, if you're doing a deep dish or 9" pie I would add half again as much ingredients (better too much than too little). You want to roll your crust no thinner than about 1/8". I had to roll thin for a vegetable pie I made in a spring form pan and the crust was so delicious I wish I'd had more of it. LASTLY, I used shortening since I was making a savory vegetable pie (I also made jamaican style patties with this the second time) but would use butter for a sweet pie.