Company Special
This is a cheesecake and pudding recipe with pie filling put on top that we always had at Christmas. REALLY delicious! Choose any pie filling of your choice.
This is a cheesecake and pudding recipe with pie filling put on top that we always had at Christmas. REALLY delicious! Choose any pie filling of your choice.
Well Easter is over and it was lovely :) Of course I was frantic, 18 people for dinner and with all the cooking I had to do - when was I going to find the time to make deserts? Well Company Special to the rescue. This recipe is AMAZING. It's quick - and DELICIOUS :) I made 4 of these wonders in different flavors :) on Good Friday so no additonal work on Easter! and I made all 4 in just an hour or so! I also added an extra package of cream cheese in each to make it a bit heavier (just a matter of taste here) I used chocolate pudding and frozen strawberries in one (layered them) the Blueberry and vanilla as here, 1 with pineapple using a bit of crushed pineapple and juice with another extra package of cream cheese because of the liquid and finally I made a lemon pudding one with just whipped cream. WOW is all I can say, quick, easy and my family and friends thought that I had spent days making them. I should note that I used Spring Form pans (every single one in the house) and that the cakes were not only well chilled but a bit frozen as I had to put them in the freezer for a bit because I hadnt any room in the fridge (Run a butter knife thats been under running hot water on the inside edge of the pan for removing) This recipe is foolproof and I will forever be grateful to Stacey for making my Easter perfect. I'll be making this again and again Thanks! :)Read More
This was a mess. It fell apart completely into a big puddle. I didn't even add the cup of milk because the recipe doesn't say when or where. If I had, it would have been soup. I made this for company, and I was very embarrassed!Read More
Well Easter is over and it was lovely :) Of course I was frantic, 18 people for dinner and with all the cooking I had to do - when was I going to find the time to make deserts? Well Company Special to the rescue. This recipe is AMAZING. It's quick - and DELICIOUS :) I made 4 of these wonders in different flavors :) on Good Friday so no additonal work on Easter! and I made all 4 in just an hour or so! I also added an extra package of cream cheese in each to make it a bit heavier (just a matter of taste here) I used chocolate pudding and frozen strawberries in one (layered them) the Blueberry and vanilla as here, 1 with pineapple using a bit of crushed pineapple and juice with another extra package of cream cheese because of the liquid and finally I made a lemon pudding one with just whipped cream. WOW is all I can say, quick, easy and my family and friends thought that I had spent days making them. I should note that I used Spring Form pans (every single one in the house) and that the cakes were not only well chilled but a bit frozen as I had to put them in the freezer for a bit because I hadnt any room in the fridge (Run a butter knife thats been under running hot water on the inside edge of the pan for removing) This recipe is foolproof and I will forever be grateful to Stacey for making my Easter perfect. I'll be making this again and again Thanks! :)
Ok...I have not eaten this one yet...but I can tell this one is going to be a hit already!! It is going to be heaven...there is only one reason that this one is getting a 4 star...in the directions it says to take pudding mix and combine it with milk...then COOK it!! I purchased some Jello Vanilla Pudding and it did not need to be cooked as the recipe called for it to be!! That is the only thing!! Other than that this would have been a complete 5!!!! Yum...if you dont like things that are rich in taste...skip over this one!! Thanks Stacy for the recipe!!
This was a mess. It fell apart completely into a big puddle. I didn't even add the cup of milk because the recipe doesn't say when or where. If I had, it would have been soup. I made this for company, and I was very embarrassed!
Great BBQ dessert! I added cinnamon and some brown sugar to the crust ingrediants to give it a little more depth. Will try fresh fruit next time...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections