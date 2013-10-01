Well Easter is over and it was lovely :) Of course I was frantic, 18 people for dinner and with all the cooking I had to do - when was I going to find the time to make deserts? Well Company Special to the rescue. This recipe is AMAZING. It's quick - and DELICIOUS :) I made 4 of these wonders in different flavors :) on Good Friday so no additonal work on Easter! and I made all 4 in just an hour or so! I also added an extra package of cream cheese in each to make it a bit heavier (just a matter of taste here) I used chocolate pudding and frozen strawberries in one (layered them) the Blueberry and vanilla as here, 1 with pineapple using a bit of crushed pineapple and juice with another extra package of cream cheese because of the liquid and finally I made a lemon pudding one with just whipped cream. WOW is all I can say, quick, easy and my family and friends thought that I had spent days making them. I should note that I used Spring Form pans (every single one in the house) and that the cakes were not only well chilled but a bit frozen as I had to put them in the freezer for a bit because I hadnt any room in the fridge (Run a butter knife thats been under running hot water on the inside edge of the pan for removing) This recipe is foolproof and I will forever be grateful to Stacey for making my Easter perfect. I'll be making this again and again Thanks! :)

