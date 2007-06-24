Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie

960 Ratings
  • 5 706
  • 4 158
  • 3 44
  • 2 26
  • 1 26

A delicious tart and sweet combination. Nothing tastes better with vanilla ice cream. Fresh or frozen rhubarb may be used.

By Terri

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix flour and sugar. Add strawberries and chopped rhubarb. Toss with sugar and flour and let stand for 30 minutes.

  • Pour filling into pie crust. Dot top with butter, and cover with top crust. Seal edges of top and bottom crust with water.

  • Apply yolk to top of pie, using a pastry brush. Sprinkle with sugar. Cut small holes in top to let steam escape.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C), for 35 to 40 minutes, or until bubbly and brown. Cool on rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 64.1g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 33.2mg; sodium 258.5mg. Full Nutrition
