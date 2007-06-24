Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie
A delicious tart and sweet combination. Nothing tastes better with vanilla ice cream. Fresh or frozen rhubarb may be used.
This was amazing! I went strawberry picking yesturday and made the pie today along with local fresh rhubarb. i changed the recipe by using 3 cups each of strawberries and rhubarb. i didn't use the flour but instead (as previously mentioned) mixed 1/4 cup of water with 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and let it sit with the berries, rhubarb and sugar for 30 minutes. i also baked the pie for 15 minutes at 425 and then 40 minutes at 375. we let the pie cool for about 3-4 hours and it's not runny at all!! this was so good that i'm making 2 more of these pies to give to my family and neighbor! also just a note - you don't need to cook the rhubarb before hand - you need to make sure it's chopped up (about 1/4 inch) and also if you notice the skin is a little tough, peel it a little bit. thanks so much for a recipe that i'll definitely use again and again!!
This could be a great recipe if you would have mention that one should cook the rhubarb 1st .........when the pie was done in the oven the rhubarb was not cooked and the pie was very sour that it needs more sugar.....I will try making this pie again in the future but with cooked rhubard and more sugar.......thank you for sharing this recipe with us...
strawberry rhubarb pie is supposed to be runny--it is an all fruit filling. What I found out however,is that if you wait 1 day after baking the pie, the juice inside seems to thicken a little bit. You could also use some tapioca to thicken the filling, but this only takes away from the natural flavor of the fruit filling. Using a little bit more flour or substituting flour for cornstarch also makes the filling a bit thicker.
This pie was really good. I've made many rhubarb pies and I've never soaked or cooked the rhubarb prior to putting it in. Either those of you who have the "crunchy rhubarb" problem have extremely tough rhubarb, or you're cutting it into chunks that are too big. I cut mine approx. 1/4" in width. I also agree with another person that this pie is a bit too sweet. Perhaps our rhubarb is not as bitter as others. It's all in the rhubarb I guess!
I added a cup of water to the rhubarb, strawberrys and sugar and cooked it on top the stove until the rhubarb was cooked up then put it in the pie shell. It was wonderful!! Just dont forget to put foil under your pie tin so it doesnt drip on the oven.
A lot of people have complained about this pie having too much liquid- I didn't have that problem at all. I use 2.5 cups rhubarb and 3.5 cups of strawberries. I toss them with the flour and sugar and let them sit for half an hour while I'm thawing my pie crusts. Then I make a foil tent in my oven so the crusts don't burn. I don't add any butter. I bake it at 425 for 15 minutes, then 375 for 40 minutes. After the timer has gone off for the second time, I remove the foil tent and continue baking until the pie is exactly the shade of golden that I'm after. This usually takes only five minutes more. This method might be a little fussy, but it results in a perfect pie.
Just like several reviewers, I too had a very runny pie. I baked according to directions, the top was golden and looked perfect, but sooooo runny. What I discovered though, was upon reheating in the microwave it seemed to firm up and was just the way it should be. Delicious, warm, and covered with French vanilla ice cream. Not a total loss, but next time I will bake longer with the crust protected with aluminum foil.
PERFECT PIE! I used fresh strawberries and frozen rhubarb. I did not precook the rhubarb, or use cornstarch instead of flour as others have suggested. I used refrigerated pie crusts. I did not thaw the rhubarb, I just rinsed it under water in a collander. I followed the recipe, let the filling mixture sit the required time while my pie crusts warmed up and my oven preheated. I put foil around the edge of the pie to prevent the fluted edge from over browning, and removed it 10 minutes before the cooking time was up. When the time was up, the crust still looked pale and a little doughy, (probably due to the cold rhubarb)so I left it in for 10 more minutes, after which it was perfectly browned and hot juices were bubbling out the top and running out onto my oven,(I highly suggest protecting your oven with foil when you bake this pie). I intended to allow this pie to cool completly till the next morning to allow the juices to thicken before serving, but when I checked on the pie in the middle of the night (I was going to put it in the fridge) I found persons unknown had helped themselves to a few slices. I could see that the pie had been very runny and juicy when sliced, but that as it cooled it had thicked nicely. I never did refrigerate it, it was eaten completly the next morning and was not runny at all, it served up perfectly. It did not taste flour-y either, just perfect sweet-tart strawberry rhubarb deliciousness with a flaky crust.
Everyone I served this to loved it. I, too, halved the strawberries. I used a 1 lb. container. I looked up on another website and it said that 1 lb. of rhubarb is 3 cups, which for me was around 5 stalks, which I halved lengthwise and then chopped into 1/4-inch pieces.
Great recipe... A helpful hint to making the pie absolutely PERFECT. Try spreading a thin layer of cream cheese on to the bottom of the pie crust before filling. This gives the pie an awsome flavor and keeps the crust from getting soggy!
Excellent combination of such a tart vegetable and sweet fruit. The key is letting the rhubarb and strawberry mixture "marinate" in the sugar, to bring out some flavor. My guests raved, and I will definitely make it again.
Wow, this is phenomenal. Used freshly picked, locally grown strawberries which were really juicy. I added a couple tablespoons of tapioca which eliminated any concern over a runny filling. I let it cool for about 3 hours, and it was absolutely perfect. The combination of the tartness of the rhubarb and the sweetness of the strawberries produced one of the best pies I've ever had.*****UPDATE 6.4.19 I make t his pie annually, only once during rhubarb season, and this recipe simply never lets me down. It's my husband's favorite pie (well, second to apple, maybe).
One pound of rhubarb = 3 cups chopped rhubarb or 2 cups of cooked rhubarb. One pint of strawberries = 2 cups of sliced strawberries.
I did everything exactly how the recipe was written and I came out with an extremly soggy pie! All juice! I have never cooked with rhubarb before, so it was a lesson learned, but I still would like to know how to do it right.
So glad to have a recipe to make at home! I made my pie at night and didn't eat it until morning (literally, for breakfast!) and it wasn't at all runny. I had mixed the filling and let it sit for 30 min before assembling my pie. However, in my haste to add the top and cook it, I completely forgot to dot inside with butter. Don't know how much flavor that adds, but it was really good without (and much lower in calories I'm sure!) Used a full crust top with big vent holes, glazed with milk, sprinkled with sugar and nutmeg, covered the edges for 15 @ 425, then uncovered for 45 @ 375 and let sit in the oven once it was off for another 15 as suggested by others. Very happy with this pie!
I just finished making this receipe, but I must say that I took Jennifer's suggestions of adding the corn starch. What I did was put the sugar, chopped rhubarb and strawberry's into a pot, then added the butter and slowly added the cornstarch mixture, which I used three tablespoons of cornstarch to a 1/4 cup of water and cooked it on high for just about two minutes until the cornstarch and butter made it thick, now it is just cooling down until I put it in the crust. I like a little bit of a sweet taste so I added a sprinkle or more of sugar and just a drop of lemon juice. This is also the way I make my Apple Pies, on the stove top with the butter and cornstarch. I also asked a Amish friend and she uses ThermFlo (a corn starch substitute) and her pies are great. I also used the lard/butter pie crust from this site (Alan's). I have no doubt that this pie will be fantastic.
I've been baking pies for over 20 years and this was the worst recipe ever. I was extremely disappointed with the consistency of the rhubarb, which was undercooked and still crunchy, and the filling was a runny mess. I ended up throwing out the entire thing. If I were to ever try this recipe again (and that's a mighty big "if"), I would precook the rhubarb and drain it before adding it to the other filling ingredients. But what's the point of using a recipe that doesn't provide decent instructions in the first place? Highly annoying and not up to Allrecipe's usual standards.
This pie was wonderful. Having never cooked with rhubarb before, I had to do some searching to find out how big to cut it, and the 1/2" slices I used were just the right texture when the pie was done. I forgot to dot the top wtih butter before putting the top crust on, and the pie was still fantastic.
Wonderful pie! I used frozen whole strawberries and frozen rhubarb and let them thaw before making the filling. I followed the recipe except I baked it for 15 minutes at 425 then reduced the temperature to 375 and baked it for 40 minutes more. I didn't use the egg yolk and sugar on the top; didn't feel it was necessary. My husband loved it! I will definitely make this again and again.
Wow! I served this at Easter Dinner and got so many compliments with this pie! One person said it was the best one they had tried since 20 years ago when they were 10! I added a little bit of cinnamon and nutmeg to the fruit mixture but I forgot to add the butter on top! (No one noticed!) It probably cooled for over an hour before eating it and it was perfect! Not runny at all, I couldnt believe I made something that came out so pretty! I served with Very Vanilla Whipped Cream. (2 c. whipping cream, 6 to 7 Tablespoons sugar and 1 Tbs vanilla. Whip in chilled bowl with chilled beaters until nice and whipped creamy! Everyone raved about this! Much better than the cool whip) Anyway, I was very pleased and a request has already been put in for Thanksgiving!
After reading all the reviews, I just had to make another rhubarb-strawberry pie. I have allways cooked the rhubarb as thats how my aunt taught me back in the 50's. We had a large rhubarb patch and we just had plain rhubarb pie but oh so deslious. I made the rhubarb-strawberry pie as given. I didn't like it as to the flour taste and runny. I made another pie yesterday and I changed it to 1 1/4 cups sugar, 3 tbls of cornstarch dissolved in a 1/4 cup plus 2 tbls of water. 3 cups of sliced strawberrys, 3 cups of sliced rhubarb and 1 cup of blueberries. I put the rhubarb in a pot, added the sugar and cornstarch mixture and brought to a low boil, reduce the heat and simmered until it thicken constantly stirring. I then removed it from the heat and added strawberries and blueberries and stired and let set for 30 minute and then poured in a 9" pie crust. I scattered small drops of butter over the top of the filling and then I shook a few shakers of ground cinnamon and put the top crust on. I then baked it for 45 minutes at 375*. My wife made a lemon pie and needless to say all the guest requested the rhubarb-strawberry-blueberry pie. I was a proud baker after all the very postive comments. They all wanted my recipe. Larry
It seems to me that if you use more berries, the runnier the pie will be. The only reason it gets juicy at all is because of the berries. So, for those with runny issues, use less berries. Also, for those who don't have a kitchen scale, 1 lb of rhubarb is approximately 5 stalks. Hope that helps!
Very easy, delicious recipe. I would cut back on the sugar as it was a bit too sweet. I only had one pint of strawberries...I sliced and refrigerated them overnight to dry out some of the juciness so the pie was not runny at all, and there were plenty of strawberries as I cut them each into four slices. Also DO NOT COOK THE RHUBARB! It will be a soggy runny mess, just slice it like you would a celery stalk...the thinner you slice it, the sweeter it will get with the sugar/flour mixture...if you cut it too thick, it will be very sour and possibly undercooked.
Absolutely perfect - I prepared and baked it exactly as instructed . Just delicious and beautiful. I did buy a Pillsbury pie crust because after 45 years of marriage I still cannot make a pie crust - and I've tried loads of recipes.
I made this as is except I sprinkled cinnamon and nutmeg over the filling before I put the top crust on and it was absolutely amazing! The filling was a perfect consistency (not too runny or too sticky) - don't panic if it's soupy when it first comes out of the oven. Mine thickened up perfectly after a few minutes. 35 minutes was the perfect baking time for it. Altogether a great recipe that I'll be using every year!
I followed the directions to the "T" and it turned out betty crocker picture looking perfect. He had also said "Holly Fudge muffin this is by far the best pie, I have ever had!" This will so be kept in my receipe book."
This is so good!!! Because I use fresh rhubarb from the garden, it is kind of hard to know what a pound is. I used about 3 1/2 Cups chopped rhubarb. This pie has such a nice texture. The filling holds together without running all over the plate. Everyone that I have served it to raves about it. Thanks, Terri!
changed the recipe a bit. Made a homemade shell. Cooked the strawberries and rhubarb with a bit of water and sugar to taste then thickened with cornstarch. Delicious
Many people thought it was runny but too floury tasting. I used 1/4 cup of flour and 2 tablespoons of tapioca. Make sure to cut the rhubarb small enough for it to cook through. If you do that, it really doesn't require any precooking. I also made sure to add a good portion of orange zest to the pie. It really isn't overpowering and adds a nice "citrusy" brightness to the pie. I also cut down on the sugar, as some others mention. I think I used about 3/4 cup as opposed to the 1 cup. The pieces came out perfectly intact!
I made this recipe exactly as written and it was delicious - no problem with runny filling at all. I used fresh rhubarb and fresh strawberries.
My 19 year old daughter, who had suddenly developed a keen interest in cooking, made this for a family gathering. She did an awesome job and it was delicious!!
This makes a great pie! I had been searching for some Rhubarb pie recipes to make for my husband who ate them growing up in Colorado. After finding a place here in Louisiana that carried fresh rhubarb I decided to surprise him with some pies. This came out so good. I used approx. 2 cups of rhubarb and 2 cups of sliced strawberries and the pie was nice and full. The pie came out perfect--not too sweet or too tart. My husband just loved it and so did my family who had never had rhubarb before! I've already bought some rhubarb to freeze so I can make this again!
I used my summer frozen berries: 2 cups of rhubarb/ 2 cups of strawberries(and added fresh granny smith apples) I heated the strawberries and rhubarb on the stove and then drained the syrup (saved for ice-cream). Then I put them in a bowl and added the ingredients (sugar- reduced to 3/4c, flour, and butter) I layered the bottom of the pie with the apples and then spooned the strawberry and rhubarb mixture on it, finished it off with another layer of apples and covered the pie. It was a hit and gone before the end of the night.
Absolutely delicious!!! I always use the pie crust recipe from the Barefoot Contessa. Definitely a keeper, didn't change a thing other than didn't let it sit 30 minutes.
Big hit! super easy! used fresh produce
Amazing! I followed the recipe exactly. I used frozen rhubarb and frozen strawberries. This was the first time I made a strawberry-rhubarb pie, and I was bringing it to a pie potluck. I was nervous, and got more nervous when people dished it out because apparently everyone LOVES strawberry-rhubarb pie. Someone actually said I won the "contest." I made no changes to the recipe, except for what Alessandra said and left it in the oven for 15mins. It was not runny at all. Thank you!
I followed some other suggestions: added an extra half cup of sugar, let the filling mix sit in the flour/sugar for the full 30 minutes, made a lattice top crust, let the pie sit in the oven for 20 minutes after turning the oven off when it was done cooking. It's the best strawberry rhubarb pie I've ever tasted.
I have not made this exact recipe for Strawberry Rhubarb pie, but it is similar to the one I use. I use 2 1/2 cups rhubarb and 2 1/2 cups strawberries to 1 cup sugar and 1/4 c. cornstarch. as other reviewers stated, you will have a slightly runny pie until it is completely cool. i cook 15 min. at 450, then reduce heat to 350 for 45 minutes and the pie comes out perfect every time. i also add 1/4 tsp. nutmeg to the sugar cornstarch mixture before i stir into the fruit.
This is a good recipe, however it might be a little too sweet...I might would lighten up on the sugar a lil bit. It makes for a pretty presentation. Yum.
Easiest Pie Ever! I was a little hesitant to make this because some of the reviews said it was runny...NOT TRUE if you follow the recipe! I made a few alterations in that i evened up the fruit to 3 cups of each kind, I baked it at 425 for the first 15 minutes and then 375 for the remaining 40-45. I also covered the edges with foil to keep it from getting too crispy and used a lattice top (it's not hard!) to let off some excess moisture. This is the perfect pie! literally! Super easy and fast! I chilled it overnight and some of the next day and it was amazingly firm and the best pie i've ever tasted!
Wow. Just made one of these this evening. Subbed 1/2 Splenda and 1/2 honey for the sugar, glazed the top with milk & sugar and covered the edges with foil until the end. I cooked it an extra 5 minutes to make sure it was done...amazing.
I fixed this pie exactly as the recipe stated...it turned out perfectly. I chopped the fresh rhubarb into a small dice. I let the strawberries & rhubarb "sit" in the flour & sugar mixture for 30 min. before putting in the crust. I also let it sit in the turned off oven after baking for about 30 min., then let it sit on a rack overnight. Just juicy enough, not runny at all.This pie was wolfed down at the Memorial day barbeque I went to yesterday and everyone loved it.
I never made a strawberry/rhubarb pie before. I picked fresh fruit this week, checked out recipes from Joy of Cooking, Better Crocker Cook Book, friends, etc. and decided on Terri's - an excellent choice. I followed her recipe exactly, using 3 cups strawberries and 3 cups rhubarb (I think that is how the weight translated). I followed another reader's suggestion to let the pie sit in the cooling oven for 20 mins after baking time elapsed, then I set the pie on the counter until the next morning before cutting. Thank you, Terri. This is a wonderful old fashioned recipe I will keep and share. See photos (my crust burned a little b/c my turntable stopped turning!). Note: An oven temp might read 400 degrees, but in actuality it might be 360. Invest in an oven thermometer.
This was the best! Very sweet. And satisfying, especially with homemade whipped cream. The only thing I did differently was to drain the strawberries and rhubarb after letting it soak in the liquid. Otherwise the pie might have been runny. Other than that variation, I followed this recipe and was impressed with the results. Thank you for this recipe!
very good combination.... because other reviewers had a problem with the pie being runny I added a couple tablespoons of quick tapioca to the sugar mix and then also sprinkled some on the bottom crust before filling... no problems at all... great recipe...
We love this pie! I used 3 cups each of chopped fresh strawberries and frozen rhubarb, followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out great. The only difference was an extra 5 or so minutes of baking at 400 F. No need to cover crust with foil, but definitely need an oven liner for the drips! Once it was done baking, I let it sit in the oven (turned off) for 15 minutes. We ate it 5 hours later and other than the bits of juice that's normal, it's wasn't runny at all. Thank you for sharing Terri - it's by husbands birthday pie 3 years counting.
Fantastic! I used thawed/drained chopped rhubarb that I had frozen fresh. The strawberries I purchased were of varying sizes so I quartered the larger ones. Followed the recipe to the letter, added a little ground cinamon to the filling and made a lattice top crust. Baked exactly 40 min. on a sheet pan (very juicy). Perfect balance of tartness/sweetness.
Easy recipe - great taste. I love being able to use fresh incredients to let the true flavor shine through. Only thing I added was a bit of cinnamon to the filling as my family loves that taste.
This is a great pie recipe! When cooking I wraped the foil around the edges to keep from burning, and cooked at 425 for 15 min and then removed the foil and cooked at 375 for 45 min. After it was done cooking I turned the oven off and left the pie in there for 20 min befor removing. This makes the pie set perfect! This is now a must have pie in our family.
This is the best strawberry rubarb pie recipe. I got it two years ago and I make a a few pies from local rhubarb and strawberry when it is in season. I recommend putting a cookie sheet under the pie because it sometimes bubbles over.
made this a couple days ago and got rave reviews! A little bit of sweet and a little tart - excellent! I followed a few suggestions in reviews: added cornstarch and 2 tbsp. flour to rhubarb and sugar and let cook in pan for about 10-15 min. Added strawberries and let sit for about 30 min then put into deep-dish pie pan. I also added cinnamon and nutmeg to filling with more cinnamon & sugar on top of 2nd pie crust. Do be sure and have sheet below pie in oven because there will be drippings. Will make this again soon!
never had this kind of pie until I made this one. OMG! It was so good. Made one for a friend and she said it was the best she's ever had. Brought one into work the other day and everyone raved about it and asked for the recipe. As long as I can find the Rhubarb and get the Strawberries this will be a pie that I will make all the time. Thanks for the recipe.
My family loved this dish! I had to cook it a little longer than suggested, but that has normally been my experience given our high altitude in Colorado. We changed one thing - added blueberries to the pie...the flavors blended very well, and it came out perfectly. The egg yolk also helped the pie brown beautifully. Thanks for sharing! :)
This was great, but I applied other's suggestions. Cook on 425 with foil around the edges for 15min, remove foil and reduce temperature to 350 for 45 min, then turn off the oven and let rest for 30 minuets in the warm oven. Finally, remove and let cool completely before cutting to avoid runniness. As a side, note, this calls for a lot of material to be added to the pie. I recommend using a cookie sheet under the tin to catch any drips in case you don't seal the edges perfectly.
ended up being waaaay too runny. and the crust didn't cook through.
I love the flavor of the filling but it's just a little runny. I used three cups of strawberries and three cups of fresh rhubarb. I cooked the rhubarb in about 1/4 cup of water and let it simmer and then added a half a cup of sugar. I then added the strawberries and simmered for another five minutes. I then put it in the pie crust and baked for 40 minutes. I would probably cook another five minutes if I were to do it again and also add a bit of cornstarch to thicken it. But the flavor of fresh rhubarb and strawberries is just unbelievably delicious.
I used a store-bought crust and the lattice top rather than a solid crust. I also boiled the rhubarb for about 5 minutes because they were early spring stalks and a little tough. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly, let it sit overnight, and it was FANTASTIC! Definitely saving this recipe for the future!
My first Rhubarb pie. Received rave reviews.
Sooo good! And very easy to make - I used store-bought frozen pie crusts and latticed the top crust. Very delicious!
I have made this several times now and it is so good and easy--lots of compliments!
The best I've ever had! Also works well with Splenda.
I have used both fresh and frozen rhubarb in this recipe and both have turned out great. The filling does tend to be a little soupy, so I just make sure I drain the rhubarb and strawberry juiced before letting them set in the flour mixture. Make sure you seal the edges of the crust together tightly because they will leak while baking. I just put mine on a tin foil lined cookie sheet in the oven to prevent any spilling. I find the tartness of the rhubarb great. They also freeze nicely. Thank you
This recipe is awesome!! It's easy and yummy. I did a lattice top and it looked really pretty too. If you are having trouble weaving the top, just lay them over each other,they grow together and look gorgeous! Definatly will try to make again.??
I made the entire pie from scratch. It took me a good two hours to get it perfect, but it baked beautifully. My boyfriend says it was the best homemade pie he'd ever had! What I might try next time is using 1/3 a cup of brown sugar and 2/3 a cup of white sugar for the filling. I highly reccommend this recipe to anyone willing to put the time, energy, and love into their baked goods to make this pie come out as well as it did.
this pie was excellent! i made the lattice top and added 2 Tbsp cornstarch to the filling mixture and it was just about perfect. just don't boil the rhubarb. it softens perfectly in the oven. if you boil it the filling will be too runny and the rhubarb mushy.
After I made a few changes! I didn't use flour, I used 2 tbs cornstarch and 1/2 cup water and cooked the rhubarb with sugar, and cornstarch and water until thick.
Excellent, thanks for sharing
An excellent pie and have made it several times for people who love this pie . Great recipe!!
This recipe is phenomenal. I didn't cook the rhubarb first but I did add 2TB cornstarch to the filling and let the concoction sit on the counter for 30min. I chopped the rhubarb to 1/4in thick and I didn't have any problems with a runny pie. This recipe has just the right amount of sugar for sweet and tart and leads to a beautiful looking pie as well. I will be making this one again, guaranteed.
this pie was really runny. it needs some more flour or something else to thicken it up. the filling was tasty enough, but the instructions could be better, like how large to cut the rhubarb, what size/shape to cut the strawberries.
Reminds me of the pie my grandma made. I've made this several times and have not made any changes. The last time it was runny for some reason. I may try some of the suggestions of using corn starch. The flavor is great!
Mine came out kinda of runny... I think i'll take some of the suggestions of the other viewers next time. Other than that, tasted great!
This was delicious and I'm glad I tried this recipe. I cooked it 10 minutes longer at 400 and it was not runny at all, and yes, I did use flour. Except for extending the cooking time, I followed the recipe.
This is one of the best recipies I have tried. I didn't have any watery pie problems. Make sure to let the pie filling stand on the counter for 30 mins before you put in the the shell, give it a good stir too. I followed the fellow reviewers tip about cooking it on 425 for 15 min and then 375 for another 45... it was wonderful!
new family favorite at Thanksgiving.
I did it, my very first pie and my husband's favorite. Easy and so good especially with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, yum.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect.
This is the best! Five stars all the way!
This is a pretty good recipe. I made a couple adjustments: 1) Reduced the flour to ~3/8 cup and added 2 Tbsp. cornstarch to filling mixture. Great filling consistency, not runny at all. 2) Some reviewers thought the pie was too sweet, so I used ~3/4 cup of sugar instead of the full cup. This was a little on the tart side (still good), but next time I'll probably go ahead and use the entire 1 cup of sugar. I rated the recipe a four because the filling tastes like it needs a little something extra. Not sure what that should be - lemon zest, ginger, or maybe just better strawberries. Next time I may try adding a little lemon zest and reducing the flour even more. I will definitely use this recipe again though - thank you!
After reading the reviews stating the pie being runny & tasting like flour I was hesitant to try this recipe. I did make it and it came out delicious! I didn't change a thing that went into the recipe. I did cook it quite a bit longer but that was all. It wasn't runny nor did the filling taste like flour. My husband loved it as did my neighbors. I will be making this again. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Perfect! Gone immediately!
This was good! I did what another poster suggested and used 8 oz. of cream cheese at the bottom, I mixed mine with Splenda first to give it additional sweetness. I would only add 3/4 c. to the rhubarb/strawberry mixture, though. It was a touch on the too-sweet side (the actual strawberry-rhubarb mix part.) The crust was great with the addition of the cream cheese, and it was not in the least bit soggy. Just make sure to cool it before you cut into it - maybe that's what the other person didn't do? Patience will be rewarded with a nice easy-to-slice pie!
A tasty pie, no doubt. I did not have any problems with runny-ness, but it wasn't as tart as I expected. Whether the flavor was a result of the sugar quantity or the quality/season of the rhubarb I used is a matter to be determined by repetition.
I used finely chopped raw rhubarb, halved frozen strawberries, and 3/4 cup sugar--it's a delicious pie! It's not necessary, by the way, to cook the rhubarb before baking it. I poured away about a cup of juice after marinating the fruit--this kept the pie from being runny. (I cooked the juice in a saucepan later to make a single serving of excellent pudding!)
This pie was delicious. It was my first time ever making a strawberry rhubard pie. My neighbors who have been making them for years told me it was delicious. I think the secret is to MAKE SURE TO LET THE MIXTURE SIT FOR 30 MINUTES BEFORE PUTTING IT IN THE PIE SHELL. My pie was not runny at all. Actually, there was nothing left of it when the picnic was over.
I made it just as the recipe is written and baked it in my iron skillet. I thought it was delicious and the pie got rave reviews!
Perfectly wonderful pie. My only complaint was I felt that 1 pound of rhubarb and 2 pints of strawberries would be too much filling for a 9" pie. I'm glad I listened to my gut. I was able to get the pie and a couple of tarts out it.
The pie fillng was a bit bland for my taste but everyone else who ate it loved it.
Wow! Don't tell my mother-in-law, but this recipe tops hers! Its amazing!
This pie is so delicious!! I was nervous about it being runny so I followed the advice of one poster who said that when the pie is done, turn off the oven and leave it in for 15 minutes. The pie slices perfectly, even the first slice.
MMmmmmm...so good! Perfect balance of strawberries and rhubarb and turns out perfectly every time! Although, I do make mine lattice-top so it has more room to breathe. Delicious!
I made it for my Dad and he said it was the best strawberry rhubarb pie he's ever had!!! This is his favorite pie.
This recipe is fantastic. I Used 1/4 cup flour and 1 heaping tbsp cornstarch. Also made a lattice top. Make sure to put a pan or something under the pie plate in the oven, because this spilled over! After baking, I left it in the pan to cool completely before storing it in the fridge overnight. Everyone loved it, and my fiance told me it was his favorite thing I'd ever made (although he says that about everything). Don't be afraid of the runniness!
Delicious! I wasn't dissapointed. I used frozen strawberries, 'cause that's all I had. My sister said it rates right up there with Grandma's.
This was the best rhubarb pie that my husband has ever had. Not too sweet and not too tart. I didn't let it stand for 30 minutes. Also, I baked it ahead of time and let is set. That may of helped it not be runny as others have experienced. Also, I wrapped the edges with tin foil to keep it from burning.
This pie was just okay. I prefer a custard base rhubarb pie. This recipe is more like a recipe for jam - not enough ingredients for me.
THIS PIE IS SOOOO GOOOOD! I would give it 10 stars if I could. I didn't change a thing and it was perfect. Tastes exactly like the one my grandma use to make when I was a little girl! I made this for Easter and everyone who ate it RAVED. It was nice to reminisce of grandma!
This was my very first pie. I only found frozen rhubarb at the store and it still turned out great, wasn't sour or too sweet. loved it and so did my family. I will defiantly be making this again.
It was really good. I thought that it ended up with a ton of filling so I split it between two pies actually. I used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose. I didn't think it was runny at all (and I noticed it even got thicker as it set). It was very good. :)