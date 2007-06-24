Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie

PERFECT PIE! I used fresh strawberries and frozen rhubarb. I did not precook the rhubarb, or use cornstarch instead of flour as others have suggested. I used refrigerated pie crusts. I did not thaw the rhubarb, I just rinsed it under water in a collander. I followed the recipe, let the filling mixture sit the required time while my pie crusts warmed up and my oven preheated. I put foil around the edge of the pie to prevent the fluted edge from over browning, and removed it 10 minutes before the cooking time was up. When the time was up, the crust still looked pale and a little doughy, (probably due to the cold rhubarb)so I left it in for 10 more minutes, after which it was perfectly browned and hot juices were bubbling out the top and running out onto my oven,(I highly suggest protecting your oven with foil when you bake this pie). I intended to allow this pie to cool completly till the next morning to allow the juices to thicken before serving, but when I checked on the pie in the middle of the night (I was going to put it in the fridge) I found persons unknown had helped themselves to a few slices. I could see that the pie had been very runny and juicy when sliced, but that as it cooled it had thicked nicely. I never did refrigerate it, it was eaten completly the next morning and was not runny at all, it served up perfectly. It did not taste flour-y either, just perfect sweet-tart strawberry rhubarb deliciousness with a flaky crust.