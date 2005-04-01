Green Tomato Mincemeat Fried Pies

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Mincemeat filling made from the early season OR late-season green tomatoes. This filling may be used with any fried pie recipe.

By Jerry Bledsoe

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 individual pies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Coarsely chop the tomatoes. Place in a colander and, pressing with your hand, squeeze out as much tomato juice as you can. Transfer tomatoes to a large saucepan with 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; remove from heat and drain well.

    Advertisement

  • Return tomatoes to saucepan with 1 cup of cold water, bring to a boil; drain again.

  • Place tomatoes back in the saucepan with remaining cup of water, apples, raisins, brown sugar, 3 1/2 teaspoons salt, vinegar, and 1/2 cup butter-flavored shortening. Cook slowly over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until tomatoes are transparent, about 30 minutes.

  • In the last 5 minutes of cooking, add cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, lemon rind and juice. Remove mincemeat from heat and set aside to cool.

  • For the Pastry: In a large bowl, combine flour, 1 teaspoon salt ,and shortening. Add ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough barely holds together. Wrap dough in plastic and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Roll dough out to 1/8 inch thick on floured surface. Cut a 5-inch circle, place a large spoonful of filling on one half of the circle. Fold over and seal the edges by pressing them with a fork. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • In a large heavy skillet, heat shortening to 360 degrees F (182 degrees C). Carefully place 4 pies in the hot shortening. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining pies.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 74.4g; fat 10.5g; sodium 455.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SUSAN367
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2005
This made about 18 delicious little pies. You MUST seed the tomatoes and strain off as much of the filling's liquid as possible (I used several layerings of cheese cloth) and cook down quite a bit longer than recipe suggests. 30-40 mins on a low setting should do it. It should be a total mush. Before filling the pies brush each inside with olive oil. The salt in this recipe can be reduced as can the amount of vinegar (I used apple cider vinegar not white as it has more flavor). You can also use a 13 x 9-in. jelly roll pan and roll out two rectangles of dough (top and bottom) spread a 3/4" layer of the tomato mixture leaving a 1 inch margin around the sides of pie. Brush the edge with egg white top with second layer of dough and crimp around the edges. Brush with egg white pierce with fork several times to vent and bake in med-high oven until crust is golden brown and inside bubbles up through air holes. This is a savory/sweet dish and is really good served with jalepeno jelly. Read More
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

TOOOOOOOBLOND4U
Rating: 1 stars
12/19/2004
i really thought that this recipe was horrific the worst thing i have ever tasted Read More
Helpful
(11)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SUSAN367
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2005
This made about 18 delicious little pies. You MUST seed the tomatoes and strain off as much of the filling's liquid as possible (I used several layerings of cheese cloth) and cook down quite a bit longer than recipe suggests. 30-40 mins on a low setting should do it. It should be a total mush. Before filling the pies brush each inside with olive oil. The salt in this recipe can be reduced as can the amount of vinegar (I used apple cider vinegar not white as it has more flavor). You can also use a 13 x 9-in. jelly roll pan and roll out two rectangles of dough (top and bottom) spread a 3/4" layer of the tomato mixture leaving a 1 inch margin around the sides of pie. Brush the edge with egg white top with second layer of dough and crimp around the edges. Brush with egg white pierce with fork several times to vent and bake in med-high oven until crust is golden brown and inside bubbles up through air holes. This is a savory/sweet dish and is really good served with jalepeno jelly. Read More
Helpful
(17)
TOOOOOOOBLOND4U
Rating: 1 stars
12/19/2004
i really thought that this recipe was horrific the worst thing i have ever tasted Read More
Helpful
(11)
Aunt Nancy's Kitchen
Rating: 4 stars
10/18/2011
This is a very good recipe but I just have one question. What is the purpose of the butter flavored shortening - can you leave it out? I could really taste it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022