Two Minute Chili Pie

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a super quick meat pie for busy moms. It even lets you sneak some green beans into your kids. Cheddar may be substituted with Colby, Jack, or any other favorite hard cheese.

By Victoria Goodwin

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 deep dish pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix chili, green beans, and cheese. Pour into unbaked crust.

  • Bake at 375 F (190 degrees C) for 40 minutes or until bubbly and crust is brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 26.1mg; sodium 745.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
KAREN325
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2002
This was a easy recipe to throw together but my family did not enjoy this dish to much. The beans on top of the pie got hard when baked. The flavors did not work well together. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Elaine Nash
Rating: 4 stars
01/24/2011
Adding chopped onion (if you're onion lovers) and using corn instead of green beans works better for us. Read More
Helpful
(6)
linda
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2010
I can't say enough about this recipe. It was a real winner at our house. It's so easy to throw together and it's a great base for experimentation. Read More
Helpful
(3)
