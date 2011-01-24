Two Minute Chili Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 240.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.8g 18 %
carbohydrates: 20.6g 7 %
dietary fiber: 4.6g 18 %
sugars: 2.5g
fat: 14.3g 22 %
saturated fat: 6.3g 31 %
cholesterol: 26.1mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 501.3IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 2.5mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 1.8mg 3 %
folate: 31.4mcg 8 %
calcium: 131.8mg 13 %
iron: 3.6mg 20 %
magnesium: 44.2mg 16 %
potassium: 337.7mg 10 %
sodium: 745.4mg 30 %
calories from fat: 128.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
