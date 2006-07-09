Fruit Pizza I

I made this recipe for a fish fry last weekend. I made two batches to experiment- one using store bought cookie dough and one using the recipe from scratch. Neither my husband nor I could tell the difference once the toppings were on, so my advice is to just buy the prepared dough! I decided to make a dozen mini personal pizzas which looked great but took a little longer to decorate (see picture I submitted). This made it easy to eat without a fork/plate. I used marshmallow cream (13oz jar) with the double batch of cheese to lighten it up. I had baked the cookies, chopped the fruit and mixed the cheese the previous night and by the time I finished decorating the mini pizzas (had about 12 with 2 batches), the cheese was very soft. We had a sample at that point and it was great. By the time we drove an hour to the party, dinner was delayed & some folks did not have dessert for 2-3 more hours later. These pizzas did get VERY soggy after the point of 5 or 6 hours. This is not a good recipe for leaving out on a buffet for an all-day BBQ. My recommendation is to make sure you have space in a fridge (which is tricky if you're a guest) and only leave them out for 2 hours maximum before serving. This is a better "served" dish rather than a "grazing" dessert. I still had lots of compliments and they still tasted great, crispy or soggy! The fruit I used were strawberries, blueberries, kiwis, nectarines, grapes, and mandarin oranges. Excellent combination!

Read More