Fruit Pizza I

A cookie dough crust, cream cheese filling, and fruit topping. Tip: For a quick crust, use one package of ready made sugar cookie dough rolled out to fit a pizza pan. Use an assortment of fresh fruit such as bananas, peaches, blueberries, kiwi, pineapple, and strawberries.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and 3/4 cup sugar until smooth. Mix in egg. combine the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt; stir into the creamed mixture until just blended. Press dough into an ungreased pizza pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until lightly browned. Cool.

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese with 1/2 cup sugar and vanilla until light. Spread on cooled crust.

  • Arrange desired fruit on top of filling, and chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 67.6mg; sodium 260.3mg. Full Nutrition
