Fruit Pizza I

A cookie dough crust, cream cheese filling, and fruit topping. Tip: For a quick crust, use one package of ready made sugar cookie dough rolled out to fit a pizza pan. Use an assortment of fresh fruit such as bananas, peaches, blueberries, kiwi, pineapple, and strawberries.
I made this recipe for a fish fry last weekend. I made two batches to experiment- one using store bought cookie dough and one using the recipe from scratch. Neither my husband nor I could tell the difference once the toppings were on, so my advice is to just buy the prepared dough! I decided to make a dozen mini personal pizzas which looked great but took a little longer to decorate (see picture I submitted). This made it easy to eat without a fork/plate. I used marshmallow cream (13oz jar) with the double batch of cheese to lighten it up. I had baked the cookies, chopped the fruit and mixed the cheese the previous night and by the time I finished decorating the mini pizzas (had about 12 with 2 batches), the cheese was very soft. We had a sample at that point and it was great. By the time we drove an hour to the party, dinner was delayed & some folks did not have dessert for 2-3 more hours later. These pizzas did get VERY soggy after the point of 5 or 6 hours. This is not a good recipe for leaving out on a buffet for an all-day BBQ. My recommendation is to make sure you have space in a fridge (which is tricky if you're a guest) and only leave them out for 2 hours maximum before serving. This is a better "served" dish rather than a "grazing" dessert. I still had lots of compliments and they still tasted great, crispy or soggy! The fruit I used were strawberries, blueberries, kiwis, nectarines, grapes, and mandarin oranges. Excellent combination!
This one is okay, but it is so much easier if you use prepackaged cookie dough, cuts WAY down on the mess and prep time. I also switched around the "sauce" and used 8 oz. frozen whipped topping thawed, and 8 oz cream cheese, 2 t vanilla (pure, of course) and liked it much better.
I made this recipe for a fish fry last weekend. I made two batches to experiment- one using store bought cookie dough and one using the recipe from scratch. Neither my husband nor I could tell the difference once the toppings were on, so my advice is to just buy the prepared dough! I decided to make a dozen mini personal pizzas which looked great but took a little longer to decorate (see picture I submitted). This made it easy to eat without a fork/plate. I used marshmallow cream (13oz jar) with the double batch of cheese to lighten it up. I had baked the cookies, chopped the fruit and mixed the cheese the previous night and by the time I finished decorating the mini pizzas (had about 12 with 2 batches), the cheese was very soft. We had a sample at that point and it was great. By the time we drove an hour to the party, dinner was delayed & some folks did not have dessert for 2-3 more hours later. These pizzas did get VERY soggy after the point of 5 or 6 hours. This is not a good recipe for leaving out on a buffet for an all-day BBQ. My recommendation is to make sure you have space in a fridge (which is tricky if you're a guest) and only leave them out for 2 hours maximum before serving. This is a better "served" dish rather than a "grazing" dessert. I still had lots of compliments and they still tasted great, crispy or soggy! The fruit I used were strawberries, blueberries, kiwis, nectarines, grapes, and mandarin oranges. Excellent combination!
Made a few changes but fantastic recipe. After reading the reviews I was worried about the pizza becoming soggy since this would be going to the office and sitting out for a while. I decided to make individual pizzas to make it easier to eat. I placed small balls of dough and pressed into the bottom of cupcake holders. I baked a couple dozen at a time on cookie sheets and cooked for longer than recommended. I baked until they were a golden brown on the edges (some were turning golden all the way thru depending on thickness) when cooled it was a cracker consistency. Cooking them this way made a really nice contrast with the creaminess of the icing and the cookies stayed very crisp without any sogginess. I also used less powdered sugar since the sugar tends to make the cream cheese more runny. Several office workers said it was the best cookie they had ever had. Pictures listed in the photo section.
Wow!!!!!! This was even better than I expected. A big thanks goes to the reviewers who said: 1)cut the crust with filling before adding fruit, 2)be sure fruit is dry, 3)add some cool whip to the filling mixture, and 4)put waxed paper over the dough to spread it evenly. We loved it!! I just used the good old strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and kiwi.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2002
Quick, easy and cream cheesy! Everyone loved this and requested it for our next family event. One thing to mention, though: let your fruit drain in a collander for quite a while before adding it to the pizza. Otherwise you will end up with soggy crust.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2003
I made this for my family's big get-together this last weekend and this was a huge hit! A few changes I made were I added 1/2 package fat-free vanilla pudding mix to the cream cheese filling. It just adds to the yummyness! I used apples, peaches, grapes, bananas and strawberries. One tip, after spreading your fillin gon freeze the crust with filling for about an hour or so then remove it and cut it inthe pan to the servings you want. THEN arrange your fruit on top of your serving cuts. I still managed to have a very nice looking presentation on the whole and was much easier to serve instead of trying to cut through the fruit. Thank you for the great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2002
This was the best fruit pizza recipe I have found. Try doubling the sugar cookie and baking it in a 9x13 pan. It is terrific.
This one is okay, but it is so much easier if you use prepackaged cookie dough, cuts WAY down on the mess and prep time. I also switched around the "sauce" and used 8 oz. frozen whipped topping thawed, and 8 oz cream cheese, 2 t vanilla (pure, of course) and liked it much better.
Deeeeeelious!! This was easy, quick, fun to make,looked impressive and tasted delightful!! My family LOVED it. In fact, I'm making it again tomorrow!! Next time I'll bake the crust on parchment paper so I can easily transfer to a pretty plate. THANKS FOR THE RECIPE...YUMMY!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2002
Very easy very delicious! I also used ready made sugar cookie dough. I baked it on my Pampered Chef stone, you can roll the dough if you put wax paper on top. For one party I used strawberries, raspberries & blueberries and put more Cool Whip on top. Then used the fruit & decorated it as the US Flag! Also substituted Tofu cream cheese & non-dairy topping for a lactose intolerant group! Great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2001
I really love this dessert. I used refrigerated cookie dough, but I made several smaller cookies instead of one large one. I baked the cookies until they were brown on the edges. Then I let my kids each make their own pizzas. My whole family had a great time together in the kitchen! We'll definitely make this again!
I have made this recipe twice and found that I needed to make the following changes to make it excellent: 1. I used confectioners sugar instead of white sugar in the topping (thicker consistency). 2. I added 1 8 oz container of cool whip to the topping (lighter and holds together better). 3. I decreased the sugar in the cookie from 3/4 to 2/3 cup. 4. I added 1 tsp vanilla to the cookie crust. With these changes people rave about this recipe!
this was a big hit at work. Everyone liked it. The only issue I had was in the wording. I read white sugar and just used regular granulated sugar. I realized as I was making the topping that it should be confectioner's sugar. That would have been helpful to know up front. Will retry it with the right sugar.
AWESOME! I have made this several times and ALWAYS get rave reviews! I make 1 minor change, and that is a glaze. I heat 1 cup of unsweetened pineapple juice with 1/2 cup sugar, a dash of salt, 1/2 Tablespoon lemon juice and 2 Tablespoons cornstarch. Heat to boiling, boil and stir 1 minute. Let cool to room temp then drizzle over fruit. It is soooooooo DELICIOUS! Thanks for sharing, Anne!
I also made this in a cookie size. It makes it a lot easier to serve. The first batch came out too thick to serve as cookies so I had to slice it in half while they were still warm to make them thinner. Using a tablespoon full of dough is about right amouht to make it cookie size. The cookies were really easy to make and doesn't take that much time to bake. The time consuming part is really decorating the cookies. I made the cookies a day ahead of time because I had a large menu for 40+ guests. Kept it in the fridge. I added a box of vanilla pudding to the spread and it came out delicious. All the guests raved about it. I used strawberries, kiwis, bananas, blueberries, raspberries & madarin orange. Don't forget to dry the fruits with paper towels after you wash them. See my photos in the photo gallery.
Fantastic recipe! I brushed a very light coat of raspberry jam onto the cookie before baking. When cooled it firms up a bit and makes a nice barrier between the toppings and cookie which helps to prevent some sogginess. I lowered the amount of sugar in the cream cheese a tad to balance the added sweetness of the jam but I don't think it's necessary to do.
Way Too Sweet! I followed the directions exactly the first time and while everyone liked it, the standard comment was "wow, this is sweet". The next time I made this I omitted a lot of the sugar. For the crust, I used 1/2 cup sugar and for the cream cheese mixture I used 1/4 a cup. I topped with kiwi, blackberries, and strawberries. It was a HUGE HIT!
After reading many reviews I decided to use a different recipe for the crust. Perfect! It was not served till 5 hrs after it was made and there were no signs of it being soggy, I had a piece the following day and it still wasn't soggy. The following recipe does not contain a lot of sugar, so for those that thought it was too sweet... give this a try: 3 cups of flour. 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder. 1 cup butter (room temp/softened). 1 cup sugar. 1 egg(room temp). 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cream sugar and butter together, mix in egg and vanilla. Add in all dry ingredients and mix by hand. Dough may seem a little flaky. Roll out with wax/parchment paper on to pan. Hints: using a baking stone gives best results. My crust kinda stuck to the pan so it took a little work when serving... maybe bake it on parchment paper? It tasted as good as it looked. My father in law said it was like the desserts you get in high end restaurants!
I'm giving this 5 stars, but I did make some changes. First, I made the "sauce" with 8 oz. cream cheese, 1/2 a tub of cool whip, 4 T. of powdered sugar,and 1/2 a small container of fluff blended together. Yum. I didn't think the crust recipe would make enough, so I doubled the recipe. It was way more than needed, but I ended up making a second smaller pizza. Darn. You MUST grease the pan. I didn't and had a heck of a time getting it out of the pan. I used waxed paper after reading another comment about how sticky the dough is and it worked fine. Make sure you leave ~1/2" on the edge of the pan because it will expand a lot. Everyone that ate it raved! Thanks for the recipe.
Every time I make this I get asked for the recipe. So I just send them to this site. I've made this for our youth group's pie auction and it sold for $500! One thing I changed was that I cut down the sugar to 1/2 cup in the crust and 1/4 cup in the cream cheese mixture. And it still taste absolutely delicious. So easy to make yet it looks like you spent so much time and $ to make it. Thank you Anne!
Very good. I made a different version also and the majority of those on the 4th voted for this one. Very pretty and tasty. We used bananas, peaches, blueberries, cherries, kiwi. Very colorful for the 4th.
This made a BEAUTIFUL presentation! I took it to a work luncheon, and it couldn't have been simpler to make, and EVERYONE loved it! They didn't leave a crumb on the pizza pan! Lots of requests for the recipe, too! I used strawberries, cut in half, kiwi, and peaches. Recommend this to everyone as a great simple, anytime dessert that you want to impress with! This one is a definitely a "keeper", and will make again, and again, and again....
My Mom has been making this recipe for years! We usually use store bought sugar cookie dough. We slice into circles and line them up in the pan. We use powdered sugar over regular sugar, which takes away some of the sweetness.You could also substitute the vanilla for grand marnier, or maybe kahlua. For the fourth of july, we use blueberries and strawberries. For any other event, we just use fruit that is in season.
This is a delicous treat! I made this for Easter, followed the cookie recipe and the frosting recipe exactly. Turned out beautifully! I topped it with blueberries, kiwi, strawberries, banana, pineapple and mango, then sprinkled coconut over the whole thing to look like mozzarella cheese. I did follow the other reviewers' tip to cut the "crust" after it was frosted and cooled, before I put the fruit on. That made it much easier to serve, and ensured that every piece got the same amount of "toppings".
I almost didn't review because I made so many changes, but I figured my mods may be helpful to others and it's a great recipe anyway, so...I realized I had no cream of tartar so i followed one of the top reviewers advice and used break & beak sugar cookie dough for my "crust". I recently discovered "Fruit Dip VI" from this site and my dad loved it, so I used it for my "sauce" (same concept, just used brown Splenda blend instead of white sugar). I topped w/grapes, kiwi, bananas, strawberries, and peaches. Looked awesome, tasted great, and was gone in literally minutes. However, next time, I will dice the fruit for eating ease.
Fantastically perfect! Made it exactly the way it says. No changes. I don't know why people review this recipe and list off all the changes they made. Give a review of the recipe as it is so other people can read reviews of the recipe posted!! So annoying.
I made this instead of the trans fat filled version of the sugar cookies in a tube, fruit pizza recipe. Made a double batch of the cookies (but cut out some of the sugar) for two pizzas in my Kitchen Aid stand mixer; it was easy and they turned out great. Just make sure to put some vanilla extract in the dough, tastes much better that way. Much easier to pat this out than the refrigerated dough too. Baked until it was toasty brown and crunchy when cool. The next day what little was left was not soggy at all, btw. I also drizzled over the top a glaze of orange marmalade and juice from the canned mandarin oranges I used. I doubled the cream cheese topping for the two pizzas; I used a small container of marscapone cheese along with the regular cream cheese. I could have eaten that mixture with a spoon! I took this to my in-laws for Father's day dinner and everyone raved about it and had second helpings.
I made this for a get together we went to this weekend and everyone loved it! I cut back on the sugar in the cream cheese a little though and it was still to sweet for me. But it was yummy and makes a beautiful impressive dessert! Worth making from scratch it was very simple and the crust tasted great, I think If I used the sugar cookie base it would have been a sugar overload, it's sweet enough without it.
This recipes was very delicious I had people hurrying for more. The only thing I did different was I let the cookie refrigerate it overnight after I baked it. Then the next day I added my fruit and cream cheese mixture... Other than that TEN THUMBS UP... LOL
This recipe turned out wonderful! I used refrigerated sugar cookie dough as a shortcut and it wasn't missing a thing. I served it after chilling for 1 hour and found that the leftovers tasted even better after 2 more hours of chilling after the party. So I would recommend a chill time of at least 2 hours for the best taste.
The crust is pretty hard to spread. I used a normal jelly roll pan, and couldn't get it to the edges. Try to spread it as thin as possible though b/c it will puff up. I also doubled the cream cheese filling and put in about 1/4 cup orange juice instead of vanilla (could have put in more though!). I didn't use the full 1/2 cup sugar after taste-testing it. After cutting the fruit, I laid it out on paper towels to drain well. Mine didn't get soggy b/c of this.
This was a HUGE hit for a family dinner I attended recently. Everyone raved about it and even though there were only 8 of us, the fruit pizza disappeared in no time. I followed the recipe exactly and topped with fresh sliced strawberries and frozen blueberries (I put the pizza in the freezer for about 30 minutes immediately after topping with the fruit, and then put it in the fridge for the remaining 30 minutes before it was served; fresh blueberries would have been ideal). I baked it on a cookie sheet and it took about 16 minutes to bake to perfection. I can't wait to make this again, I am thinking about doing it instead of a cake for my son's birthday coming up -- it's that good!
I have made this recipe many times and it is always requested by my friends. I use a cookie sheet I have never done it on a pizza pan. I always double the cream cheese spread so it would be 2 packages of cream cheese, 1 cup of white sugar, and 4 teaspoons of vanilla extract. My picture is number 98 in the photos if you want to see what it looks like. You will not be disappointed making this recipe.
Made today to bring to work. I have been here for 2 hours and it is all gone from the teacher's lounge. I topped mine with strawberries, kiwis and blueberries. Perfect for a dessert that you can start the night before and assemble in the morning.
Wow, this was so good! We loved the cookie crust. Don't miss out by using pre-made cookie dough; it's easy to make and only takes minutes - really worth making from scratch. To me, the crust is what makes it so delicious. We didn't have a pizza pan, so I used the bottom of my springform pan, and then set it all on a cookie sheet to bake. Worked great. We topped ours with bananas, strawberries, and blueberries - really delicious. We will definitely make this one again. I used reduced fat cream cheese, and it still tasted great.
really good recipe, after reading reviews about soggy crust I took white chocolate chips and sprinkled them on top until soft & melted. The melted chocolate will create a barrier on crust. Using a spatula to skim melted chocolate over entire top , the crust had a thin layer of crisp hard chocolate. This step created a barrier and pizza never got to the soggy point even being left out for a few hours.
This was great! I used refrigerated cookie dough (make sure you let it sit out for a bit to soften before you flatten it). After baking, I used the cream cheese frosting from this recipe, and topped the pizza with strawberries, red and purple grapes, and pineapple. I took it to a church event, and came home with tons of compliments and an empty pan!
This was fantastic! Adults and kids loved it so much that we all had seconds! I had to stop my 4-year old daughter from getting a third slice! It's also easy to make: my 9-year old daughter made it, with only some slight directive help. We didn't use cream of tartar, since we didn't have it, and it was fine. We used strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, and the presentation was beautiful!
oh my goodness! i love fruit pizza! this turned out awesome! usually fruit pizza is extremley expensive but i had all the ingredients on hand!! :D i used frozen berries, fresh kiwi and canned mand. oranges and pineapple..i added 1 TBS. of cornstarch to the juice ffrom the canned fruits and made a glaze for the pizza too yum yum yum!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2002
I love this recipe. It turned out beautifully and I got so many compliments on its appearance and taste. I used all ready made sugar cookie dough. I baked it a little long; but that actually turned out to be a good thing because then the cookie never became soggy.
Great recipe. I made this recipe for my sister's baby shower and it was a big hit. Several people asked for the recipe. One suggestion I had would be to make sure you use flour while spreading the dough on the pan. The dough is fairly sticky and it is easier to work with when you have flour to work it around with. And for the topping, I used 1/2 cup of powdered sugar instead of regular granulated sugar--it was not as grainy this way. I also stirred in an 8 oz package of Cool whip after I creamed together the sugar and cream cheese to make the topping a little thicker.
I have used this recipe for a long time now! Every time I make it everyone says it's so good. My advice is NOT to buy the cookie dough from the store, some have said that it does not make a difference in the taste, but believe me it does! Those store bought cookie doughs have so many perservatives in them, they don't taste as fresh as made from scratch dough. Take the extra 10 minutes to mix the ingredients for the dough, you'll be happy you did. If you have stoneware, this bakes great on the round stone. Don't overbake the dough or it will get too crunchy, unless you like it like that. This is a great summer dessert to bring to BBQ's and get-togethers.
I served this at my son's birthday party and it was ahit with the adults and kids. This homemade crust tastes so much better than a recipe I had used that called for frozen cookie dough for crust. I highly recommend this recipe.
I personally thought it was way too sweet but my husband and daughter loved it. I used Pillsbury cookie dough because reviewers said there was no difference in taste. I will try again making my own crust and changing the frosting.
Good recipe! I too used ready made cookie dough, then I add 2 cups of cool whip and added an extra teaspoon of vanilla to the spread mixture! It turned out great and was not too sweet as the reagular spread is. The kids and adults loved it!!
Great recipe for kids!! My daughter absolutely loves this one. I made it along with homemade pizza-and when I say homemade, I mean it! Homemade sauce with fresh seasonings and homemade crust with fresh toppings!- and it was all a hit! BIG TIP though! Instead of using sugar to whip with the cream cheese, keep the vanilla and substitute the 1/2 c. sugar with MARSHMALLOW FLUFF!! YUM!! Blend it until smooth and spread over cooled cookie dough. I kept it simple and just added fresh strawberries and blueberries. I would suggest making this treat on the Fourth of July, because mine definitely looked patriotic! =)
Yummy, but I did use the cookie crust and put it in a big jelly pan...I used 3 cookie crusts, which was too much, would use two next time. Delicious, thank you! Also, I've seen some recipes with glazes, but this one doesn't have that part to it.
It was a very beautiful dessert, but i just wasn't wowed by the taste. I guess i'm just not a fruit pizza kind of girl! I think i would prefer it with a lighter crust (like a rice krispie/marshmallow base).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2006
I took away one star because the frosting was too sweet or something.I made it for a 4th of July get together last night and I made it again tonight for another 4th get together but I changed the frosting to one I had for another recipe. I uses 1 cup of powder sugar and 2 drops of vanilla instead of the half of cup of white sugar. It made it SO MUCH BETTER! Overall the recipe is really good though:)
Excellent! I made ths for my son's preschool graduation party and everybody loved it. Even the kids ate it! This is a keeper. Note: I first tried another recipe that called for refrigerated sugar cookie dough. I made the dough according to the directions and it stuck to the pizza pan! I then quickly found this recipe and luckily I had all the ingredients and I was saved! LOL! Sometimes trying to save time and use something pre-made just doesn't cut it.
This was good and easy! Like others, I took the short cut and used prepared sugar cookie dough rolled out to fit my pan. I tinted the cream cheese pink, as this was for Easter dessert, and topped with sliced strawberries and blueberries. It wasn't too sweet and seemed to be well-liked by my guests - thanks!
This was so good! I thought that the homemade cookie crust was much better than using the store-bought sugar cookie dough. It was soft, but held up well even with all the toppings. I baked mine in a small jelly roll pan and the dough was sticky to spread, but not impossible. The only changes that I made were using maybe half cup of whipped topping and powdered sugar instead of regular sugar in the topping. Since I only had fresh strawberries, I also used really well-drained canned pineapple tidbits and mandarin oranges and they worked out fine. Thanks for a great recipe- I'll definitely be making this again soon!
This was absolutely delicious! I took it to another couple's house for a dinner party (I was asked to bring the dessert), and everyone went for seconds. The hostess even asked for the recipe. I drained the fruit very well before putting it on the pizza and kept it refrigerated before serving, and it didn't get mushy at all. I used canned mandarin oranges and fresh strawberries, pineapple and kiwi. I though this assortment made it nice and colorful. I made it exactly according to the recipe here and found that I had the perfect amount of "frosting." The cookie cooked perfectly in 10 minutes at 350 degrees. It was cooked all the way through but stayed nice and soft (didn't get too crispy). Will definitely make again and again! :)
I got this recipe from my mom's friend and this recipe is also the reason I started using this website (which is wonderful). I made this fruit pizza for a girl scout meeting and EVERYONE loved it! I use: kiwi, strawberry, bannana, and sometimes canned mandarine oranges.
I just made this for a baby shower in the form of little tarts. I use premade cookie dough also and change the sauce. If you mix one tub of strawberry cream cheese with on regular size jar of marshmallow creme, you get the most AMAZING sauce/ fruit dip. All fruit is good with this sauce but I really like bananas, strawberries, grapes, and blue berries. Kiwi is so yummy but tends to be expensive.
I highly suggest this recipe, it was a huge hit! I cheated a bit on this one due to a time crunch but everybody loved it so I will probably continue to cheat :) I used sugar cookie dough and cream cheese flavored cake icing.
Another variation to the cream cheese "pizza sauce" is to mix together strawberry cream cheese with marshmallow fluff. Then spread it on your "pizza crust" and add the fruit. Cherry pie filling is very good, also, spread over the top of the cream cheese.
This was a spectacular recipe. I was blown away by the taste of this and by the simplicity of the recipe. This will be a family favorite for years to come. For a topping I used a a small bag of frozen blueberries and a bag of frozen rasberries. The texture and contrasting taste of the sweet crust vs. the tart berries, was wonderful. My husband and I ate the whole thing that same day. Yumm!!!! Thank you for this great recipe.
Quick and easy to make from scratch. I try to keep the fruit light so the cookie doesn't become weighed down, I usually stick to blueberries and strawberries. Make sure your fruit dry, otherwise the cookie will turn soggy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2002
I love this recipe! Try using a brownie mix for the crust(just make according to directions) I used the 9x13 and put it in an 11x17 cookie sheet. After the fruit is on drizzle with 1/2 cup semisweet choclate chips melted with 2 Tablespoons butter for a delicious chocolate lovers version!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2002
It's a hit! Our whole family loves it! The taste is fantastic, and I love how easy it is. The only thing I did different (to save a bundle of time) was buy ready to bake sugar cookie dough. I put in the freezer for a few minutes and then sliced it, laying the slices connected on a pizza sheet (I couldn't get it to roll out). It works great, and tastes great. Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
YES!! The glaze puts this over the top, don't skip it. I didn't know if it would make it soggy so I went a little light on it, but I won't next time. My crust didn't get super soft till about 24 hrs later. I originally cut it after 8hrs. and the texture was still like a cookie.I drained the mandarin oranges in a sieve and they worked well with the other fruits. WINNER!!
Amazingly delicious! It tasted better than it looked and it looked beautiful. Here are some things I wish I would have known: The pizza pan size isn’t stated anywhere I used a 14 inch pan. I purchased one premade sugar cookie packet of dough and had to spread it extremely thin. I would suggest purchasing two packs of dough if you want a thicker crust. The thin crust worked well so how much to use comes to preference. On my decorating I used one medium container of strawberries, two bananas, two tangerines, two kiwis and three strawberries for the center. Good luck and enjoy!
I should have made a pastry cream for the sauce under the fruit... The cream I made for this recipe tasted like the cream you find in a cheese danish, which is a little too sour for my taste. I loved the recipe though.
I make one similar to this, but I just use refrigerated sugar cookie dough. It is so much easier. I also add Cool Whip to my cream cheese mixture. This makes it a little lighter tasting if you prefer this. It's a great summer dessert and so pretty, too.
My husband and I made two of these one day. It's an incredibly easy recipe. For one of the batches, we substituted lemon extract for the vanilla extract in the cream cheese mixture. Really good. Also, believe it or not, in order to avoid turning on the oven in summer, he baked the sugar-cookie crust on the grill. He just monitored the temperature on the grill's thermometer. Everybody loved it!
The crust part of this recipe was delicious! I covered the pizza pan with foil and it stuck though...but that's workable. I did not use the cream cheese portion of this recipe...sounds gross with just cream cheese and sugar. Instead, I used the fruit pizza II recipe on this site that used 1 pkg cream cheese and 1 tub whipped topping. Topped the pizza with sliced kiwis, strawberries, and blueberries! Quite an expensive recipe when the fruits aren't on sale =\
Fabulous recipe! I took other reviewers' suggestions and added whip cream and vanilla pudding to the mixture. I was short on time so I used sugar cookie dough as a crust and it turned out great. Place the pie in the freezer for about an hour prior to putting on the fruit and serving. It's hard to cut the pie into slices once the fruit is on top so as others suggested either make individual pies or slice the pie into serving sizes prior to putting the fruit on top.
This was SO Good!! My first try at making a fruit pizza. It turned out really good!! Make the cookie crust!! I made the crust in like 2 minutes. So much better then a store bought cookie. I just made a few changes to the filling. I added half of a 3 oz. box of instant vanilla pudding and I added about 2 cups of cool whip/ whip cream.I also microwaved about half of a small jar of strawberry jam until it was liquid, about a minute, and spread that on the cookie before I put the filling on. It was SO yummy!! I will defenitly make this again!!
I am confused by all of these reviews -- many people used pre-made cookie dough and/or marshmallow fluff instead of following the recipe and making it themselves -- what is the point of the recipe if you are just going to use all store bought stuff? Personally, I loved it...my crust did stick to the pan slightly so next time I will use parchment paper, but other than that, it got rave reviews and I am always happy to serve guests something I have prepared from scratch rather than from a can.
Very good, very easy, and so pretty! I made this as a birthday treat for my future mother-in-law. I took the shortcut and used Pillsbury sugar cookie dough because I didn't have much time to make this in. I used raspberries, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bananas, kiwi, and grapes. I also used miniature cookie cutters to cut out a few hearts and stars out of kiwi and strawberry to add to the presentation. Turned out very nicely and tasted SO good! :)
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.