Fresh Tomato Pie

A great way to use surplus tomatoes from your garden. Tasty served warm or cold! You may want to add chopped fresh herbs for flavor.

By Britt Terry

9 more images

8
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake the pastry shell for 8 to 10 minutes or until browned.

  • Slice onion and place in the bottom of pastry shell. Slice tomatoes and arrange over onions. Add black pepper to taste.

  • In a medium bowl, combine mozzarella, parmesan and mayonnaise. Spread this mixture evenly over tomatoes.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Once cooked, garnish with fresh herbs.

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 14.5mg; sodium 305.6mg. Full Nutrition
