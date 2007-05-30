Fresh Tomato Pie

The rating system will not let me give this dish a zero, so I will rate it as low as possible. This was awful! Made this twice to make sure that I was doing everything correctly...it was bad both times! The second time, I followed the reviews and sauted the onions, put both onions and cheese on the bottom layer so the crust would not get soggy, and drained/salted Roma tomatoes before assembly. It was still disgusting. There was too much mayo, making it similar to a really bad tuna melt minus the tuna. Also, it WAS a soggy mess...no matter what. I am really not all that sensitive to texture, however this was so goopy it was gross. I had high hopes, since all the ingredients are tastes that we like AND I make a toasted tomato panini that has all these components that my family loves. It looked and smelled great when it came out of the oven, unfortunately the look and smell did not translate to good taste. I am so disappointed, since I was sure this would be a hit. UGH!