Fresh Tomato Pie
A great way to use surplus tomatoes from your garden. Tasty served warm or cold! You may want to add chopped fresh herbs for flavor.
This is a great pie that I have made frequently! I have made a few changes to make it more flavorful. I use the refrigerated pie crust that you unroll into the pie pan, just prick it a lot on the bottom. I also add chopped bacon (I usually cook up a whole package, whatever my husband doesn't steal from the plate goes into the pie, usually about 3/4 of a pound.) I like to use a 4 cheese Italian mixture you can get from the store of parmesean, romano, asaigo, and aged provolone. Use very fresh tomatoes!Read More
This is a great pie that I have made frequently! I have made a few changes to make it more flavorful. I use the refrigerated pie crust that you unroll into the pie pan, just prick it a lot on the bottom. I also add chopped bacon (I usually cook up a whole package, whatever my husband doesn't steal from the plate goes into the pie, usually about 3/4 of a pound.) I like to use a 4 cheese Italian mixture you can get from the store of parmesean, romano, asaigo, and aged provolone. Use very fresh tomatoes!
This was delicious. I've made this several times and have tweaked it a bit. I pre-bake my crust a bit longer, pre-cooked the onions w/garlic. I sprinkle some Monterey Jack cheese, (I prefer this to Morzarella)to the bottom of the pre-baked crust and then added some spinach leaves so the crust doesn't get too soggy. It's important to drain the tomatoes well. The topping is what makes this taste so good so I double the amount. This is a good way to use up those home grown tomatoes! Thanks for the recipe, Britt.
What a wonderful treat! To cut down fat calories, I lined a dish with a couple of flour tortillas instead of a pie crust. This too eliminated any prior baking.
This looked really interesting to me, so I decided to give it a try and bring it to a party this past weekend. Because there were a lot of non mayo and onion eaters I left those two ingredients out. Instead, I roasted a head of garlic, squeezed it out, mashed it and spread it on the bottom of the pie crust. I used a combo of Fontina and parm cheeses on the bottom of the crust and also over the top of the tomatoes. To make life a little easier, I baked it in a tart pan with a removeable bottom and sliced with a pizza cutter. When it came out, half the guests thought it was pizza and the other half thought it was a fritatta. Whatever you prefer to call it, the pie was delicious and gone in minutes. Thanks Britt!
This was a good way to use tomotoes. I followed the suggestions of prior reviews and made the following changes: *After pre-baking the crust, I sprinkled the bottom w/cheese *I diced the tomatos (and drained them well) rather than slice them for eating ease (same w/onions) *I mixed italien seasoning in the mayo It did not take me nearly as many tomatoes as it called for. It was a hit w/our guests; they request it everytime we eat with them, but it was a little rich for my taste. It's def something you only want a sliver of.
This needs to cook longer because the onions were too raw. Perhaps cooking the onions beforehand and then putting into crust.
I made this for a brunch. I sauteed the onions in butter before putting in the pie shell. I also used Roma tomatoes which have less water in them so I didn't have a problem with them making the dish watery. I got many compliments on the dish. I think it would be good with basil instead of oregano too.
Great way to use up an abundant tomato crop. I will make it again but next time I will seed the tomatoes and bake at a higher temperature.
Wow! A real winner!! I made this for a family get together and everyone loved it. I had 4 requests for the recipe. I did change it according to many of the suggestions. I prebaked the pie crust according to the recipe. I sauteed the onions before layering them on the bottom of the crust. I sliced the tomatoes and layered them on several paper towels and allowed them to drain for 45 minutes before layering them in the pie. Lastly, I mixed half sour cream and half mayonnaise along with the parm cheese and an Italian Blend shredded cheese rather than plain mozzarella. My blend had mozzarella, parm, asiago, provolone and romano cheeses in it. After baking (mine took 30 minutes rather than the 20-25 in the recipe) I hardly had any exess water to drain that some others complained about. I think it was due to letting the tomatoes drain on the paper towels prior to adding them to the crust. I hope this helps! This is a great recipe for a pot luck. Also good to make and have for lunch. Delicious!!
THIS TOMATO PIE RECIPE IS GREAT. I USE THIS RECIPE FOR AN ANNUAL TOMATO FESTIVAL I GET NOTHING BUT GREAT RESPONSE
My friends and family LOVE this recipe, they always ask me to make it when the tomatos come in season. It is easy and delicous. It is also very good with cooked, crumbled bacon in it.
I have been making a version of this tomato pie for several years and find it to be amazing BUT only when made with fresh home-grown tomatoes. My variation includes several changes, the first being that I use TWO refrigerated crusts that I kind of piece together so there is a nice ring around the edges and enough thickness at the bottom. I also use a whole lot more onion that I chop and caramelize before adding to pie, alternated with tomato layers. I also use Italian blend cheese (Mozzarella, Asiago, Provolone and Parmesan) along with the Parmesan. It is important to drain the tomatoes extremely well and then pat with paper toweling to get out any possible extra moisture. Don't skimp on the freshly ground black pepper! I grind it liberally over each layer. The most important change I made is to liberally sprinkle Italian bread crumbs into the bottom of the crust. This pie produces a great deal of moisture and the crumbs will absorb any excess. On several occasions I've put a middle layer of browned Italian sausage. Yum!
YUM, great recipe in using up the summer tomatoes. I made it last wk. with the pie crust and this wk. I made it with a pre baked pizza crust. I like doing dijon mustard on the bottom , before I start the layers and because I'm watching calories, I did cut down on the cheese and mayo. It still came out great....It's a Keeper.
Holy... this was so good. I like tomatoes, but I was a little wary of trying this. I'm so glad I tried it. Reading others' reviews, though, I decided on the following changes: to the mayo mixture, I added an extra handful of mozzarella, about 1/4c chopped fresh basil (MUST be fresh... no comparison, really!), 5 or 6 slices of crumbled bacon. I sliced the onions and sauteed them in the bacon grease. When assembling the pie, I put the onions on the bottom, 1/2 the tomatoes, 1/2 the mayo mix, then repeated. I ended up using only 3 really large tomatoes.
I turned this into a deep dish BLT pie! I used pizza dough instead of pie crust & added bacon. I garnished with shredded lettuce, finely shredded mozzarella, and some choppped tomatoes! Yumm~o!!
I tweaked this a bit based on reviews. I used fresh tomatoes (peeled and drained well). I had to bake the crust a bit longer. I also took the other reviewer advice and sauteed sliced onions for a few minutes, drained them and layered them on bottom. I put a layer of fresh spinach on top of the tomatoes. I used both the 5 cheese blend AND some shredded mozzarella. I used part mayo and part sour cream. My 2 dinner guests could not imagine a tomato pie but they were pleasantly surprised as it really was very good.
Fabulous! The first time I made this I did just as directed. The second time, I sauteed the onions first and I really liked that too. Both ways are great. Love this recipe, and 2 of my kids even ask for it. Can't get better than that. Thanks.
This was great. I love tomatoes. Instead of 3/4 c mayo I now do half mayo half sour cream. I didnt like the mayo taste in my pie.
really good. i took advice of others and covered the bottom with parmesan cheese. sweated the onions and drained the tomatoes really well. i added a couple of tbsp. of pesto to the mayonnaise mixture. this added a lovely flavor and nice color. thank you!
This was quite good, but as other reviewers did, I modified it a bit. I scooped the inside/seeds out of the tomatoes before adding them to the dish (because of this I probably had to use 25% more tomatoes). I also cut down the mayo a bit and used the new olive oil mayo (which I think heats much better than standard mayo). Lastly, I added green onions, pre-cooked bacon, and shredded cheddar cheese to the top.
The flavor of this was amazing. I would pre-cook the crust a little longer next time and drain my tomatoes more because this was a little soggy.
We loved this pie! I did not have garden fresh tomatoes so I used 2 large tomatoes, plus some sliced Cherry tomatoes and added dried tomato pieces. This gave a nice flavor. I also fried the onion w/bacon bits. This made a nice large pie. Yum
This recipe is out of this world. I did make one major modification, which was to turn this into a pizza using a pre-grilled pizza crust (made by grilling on low - pizza dough brushed with olive oil & sprinkled with garlic powder); then broiling in the oven to finish cooking. Even though I changed the purpose of this recipe, I am still rating this a 5, because everyone needs to know how wonderful the filling in this recipe is, and how well the flavors blend. I'm certain the recipe with the pastry crust would be just as fabulous.
This has potential, but even based on the minor changes I made to the recipe I found this not very tasty. First off, I used a combination of shallots and onions. I first cooked these in a little butter based on other peoples suggestions. I used both yellow and red tomatoes seeded and chopped up. I used dried oregano as that is what I had on hand. First I prebaked my crust. I them put some cheese in the bottom before putting in the tomatoes. I don't think I had the full amount of parm. cheese for the topping (I didn't measure, just used up what I had) so I added some extra mozerella. I did not like the topping. It was too strong. I can't quite place my finger on it. Maybe there was just too much mayo for my liking. If I were ever to make this again I believe I would cut down on the mayo and add spinach and bacon per other folks suggestions. I'm thinking this would then resemble a BLT. But as I made it I cannot give it better rating.
Very good! Taste was great and a pretty presentation. Super when it is hot ;right out of the oven is when it really tastes so good! I did reheat some of the slices and they were good, but it is so good when it is fresh from the oven. I added bacon to the second pie as someone had suggested and my family really liked the taste the bacon added. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This was great. I used 2 large purple russian heritage tomatoes and wow -what a flavor. I also sprinkled a little parmasean cheese in the bottom to help soak up liquid. After slicing tomatoes I did drain them on paper towels. My family loved it and I will make it again
Great recipe! Took the advice of previous reviews and cooked (nuked) the onions briefly before placing into the pie crust. Also drained the sliced tomatoes on several layers of paper towel while I was making the crust. Very good. Family wants it again... soon!
Absolutely scrumptious! Made it for my 'picky' 17 yr old and myself last night as I have lots of fresh tomatoes avail. Anyway..followed instructions pretty much however I did slice and squeeze out excess seeds etc from tomatoes, then set on paper towels to drain for about 30 min. After first baking of crust I diced onion and then sauted for about 5 min (as others suggested) then put onions on crust, then added some shredded chedder over onions to keep crust dryer. Then followed rest of instructions, as well as adding some shredded mozz over top too. Eating it again now for 'breakfast' if you can imagine and it's just as good and NOT soggy! PS..daughter LOVED it!
I should of followed other reviewers advice about how "juicy"("WATERY") this recipe was, but I wanted to follow it exactly and see for myself. I love onion, but the wonderful "fresh tomato" flavor was lost (with so much onion). There was a recipe in the newspaper for Tomato Pie that was much better-I think I will stick to that. This one needs too much tweaking.
I can't believe I ate the whole thing! I won't be making this unless I have company to share it with or I might eat it all again. I followed other's advice and browned the crust and lined it with basil leaves, added bacon and a bit more cheese. Wonderful!!!
this was Good -- better than "Tomato Pie I" on this site by Donnak, but still I made a few changes: I chopped my tomatoes & sauteed the onion in butter before layering. I liked layering the 1/2 cup chopped FRESH basil in the pie, rather than on top. The topping is the best part -- spread it on thick! Again, the leftovers did not re-heat well -- became soggy!
This pie was awesome. I made it according to the directions, except I did saute the onions first. I peeled the tomatoes then set them on paper towels to remove some of the excess water. But the pie turned out great, creamy and rich and reheated the next day wonderfully. This recipe is a keeper! Thanks!
Wow this is really good, with a few changes, I sauted the onions before adding to pie and really drain those tomatoes. This pie is not good leftover, because it is way to soggy from the tomatoes.
perfect side dish!
I made this for a side dish for a casual dinner with friends. Its nice because you can make it in advance and then heat it up when needed. I do agree the onions would be better if they were sauteed and I will do that next time. Also, I coated the sliced tomatos in Flour for a few hours before cooking as to help the pie not be too watery and it was the perfect consistancy. Everyone liked it alot and its now going to be a staple for lunches/dinners here.
YUM! I had some other veggies I needed to get rid of (zucchini, fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach and green peppers) so I sliced them up thin and put in there also. I also added the bacon as suggested by others, and for some added flavor I sauteed a couple cloves of garlic and added it. When I told my husband what I was making, he turned his nose up, but when he got the first bite, I had to just about threaten his very existence to prevent him from polishing off the whole pie!
This was very good. I made a home made crust and baked in on a rectangle pizza stone. After reading some reviews, I decided to spread pesto on the baked crust, and sauteed the onion in a frying pan with olive oil and garlic but besides that, I pretty much followed the recipe. Would make again.
Wow this is amazing! I didn't use fresh herbs, instead I used Penzy's Pizza seasoning and this was sooooo good! Also good using sliced Provolone...just sayin :)
I can't believe that I forgot to rate this recipe. Now that the tomatoes are ripenig I was just thinking about the Fresh Tomatoe Pies that I made last year. WOW are these worth the wait for fresh tomatoes. I love this recipe! I do tweak it a bit. Additional seasoning with fresh herbs. Never tried it with bacon but it may be good. If I am going to have a vegetarian meal than this is just what the Dr. ordered. By the way, I do saute the onions before I place them in the crust. Thanks so much for a truly delish savory pie.
This is a great way to use up a bunch of tomatoes. It was fun to see the kids' reaction to having tomato pie. They didn't want to try it but did and finished it all. You definitely need all three layers in each bite. It is a good combo! I did cook onions ahead of time as suggested, I may even cook tomatoes a bit too to try to get some liquid out. Used some Romano cheese too. I bet that putting some fresh garlic in the cheese mixture would be delicious. It doesn't state what kind of tomatoes to use, I used a combo of what I had. Roma tomatoes will be less runny than the standard beefy tomatoes. Great recipe.
Wonderful! I sauteed the onions and added 2 cloves garlic. Diced the tomatoes and drained on paper towel. Also added salt and pepper. At the end I added extra mozz. cheese. Husband asked me to make this again, soon!
It tasted and looked like a winner. My boyfriend loved it too. I will certainly make it again. He said it was one the most amazing things he has ever tasted! I couldn't get enough of the leftovers. Not soggy at all! Here are the adjustments I made: -Brushed the pie bottom with egg whites , sprinkled Italian bread crumbs into the bottom of the crust, then covered the crust with sliced mozzarella cheese -Baked pastry shell for 10 mins -Sautéd onions, bell peppers and garlic in olive oil -Sliced my organic Romano (3 large), cherry and grape tomatoes, added salt & pepper then sprinkled flour on top of them. I then placed them on paper towels for 45 mins. - I didn't use mayo but included goat cheese with my mozzarella combination. I forgot to use my cream cheese but I meant to include it. I added Italian seasoning to my cheese mixture. - I put a middle layer of browned spicy Italian sausage - When assembling the pie I first added the layer of onions and bell peppers, then cheese, followed by the sausage, and finally the cheese again - Garnished with fresh mint then baked for 30 mins at 375 YUMMY! - I'll try to add a photo of it later.. In the meanwhile, I'll go eat more of the leftovers.
This was very good but I wish I would have read the reviews ahead of time. I found the mayo to be a little overwhelming and I think the idea of using part sour cream would have helped that. Also, the onions were a little too crunchy so sautéing them first would be much better. I used Roma tomatoes that are less pulpy and didn't have any trouble with the pie being runny. Definitely use the ripest tomatoes you can. Thanks, Britt!
I have a bounty of fresh tomatoes from my garden, so I used beefsteaks. This was so delish! Small problem, beefsteaks are very juicy. Next time I'll use Romas also, I tossed a few cloves of fresh garlic into the cheese miixture, out of this world!
With modifications, 5 stars. This can be made with any veggies, from julienned carrots, to peppers, asparagus, broccoli, etc. together with the other veggies as listed....it is better to diminish the number of tomatoes to reduce runniness. We like adding extra or different spices depending on cheeses, and definitely like jalapenos chopped for flavor. Great as is...better still with more veggies and more cheese mix and spices.
I prepared this exactly as instructed, and made several discoveries: the crust needs to pre-bake longer. Also, drain the tomatoes very well, or you're going to have a soggy crust. You won't use 7 ripe tomatoes unless you're using Romas. The onions should be cooked before adding to the pie. They come out too crunchy otherwise. 20-25 minutes was not long enough at 350 degrees, I baked it for 30 minutes at 375 and except for the crust, it was perfect. That being said, I loved it except for the onions. It was extremely easy and extremely tasty. My boyfriend loved it and insisted on leftovers for dinner the next night. He added some grilled italian sausage to the leftovers and it was even better. I think the next time I make it I will follow recommendations on here and add bacon.
very good
This was amazing.. I added mushroms and spicy sausage.
Big hit with the adults in my family! I've made it 3 times in the past 3 weeks, "tweeking" it a little each time. I dice only 1/3 of the onion, use less mayo and mix a little dried herbs in the mayo/cheese mixture. I think next time I'll peel the tomatoes first. However, we loved it the first time I made it when I followed the recipe exactly. It's a keeper!
Good. Use the meat of the tomato, not so much of the seeds and juice.
We've renamed this "Crack Pie' - I always end up eating more than half the pie myself! SOOO good.
Very tasty and easy to do. Highly recommended.
Very good! I don't like mayo so I substituted sour cream, added some italian spices. I suggest letting the tomatoes sit a bit so liquid drains off before adding them to the pie.
Made this twice. The first time I made the following alterations based on previous reviewers: dice onions and tomatoes; saute onions with garlic; add italian seasoning to mayo; sprinkle cheese on pie crust first. While incredibly delicious, the presentation was less than stellar - it was runny. The next day however, it had congealed and was again delicious, but not too pretty. I made it again for a friend who recenlty had a baby and added spinach on the bottom in an effort to "soak up" the moisture. I'm not sure how it turned out aesthetically, but they seemed to have loved it. Will definitely make this again!
I was looking for a recipe to use up a lot of home grown tomatoes and we thought this was great! Thanks.
I used many of the variations listed by other chefs. I brushed the pie bottom with egg whites and felt like it paid off by creating a sweetness to the bottom layer and helping the pie's integrity. I subbed the mayo for sour cream, and had to put in a little more than 3/4 cup. I also went ahead and put the basil and oregano right into the pie, rather than garnishing on top. Using a food processor in less than a minute I shredded a block of Parmesan cheese and it really made the topping have great flavor. There was a little liquid at bottom, despite my attempts to drain tomatoes as best as possible. I will make again fore sure.
I have used this site for many years. This is the first time I've ever rated anything. This was phenominal! My husband who is not a big fan of tomatoes even raved about it and had seconds!! I did saute the onions and added chopped garlic to it, otherwise I kept to the recipe. YUM
I loved this! I took the advice of other reviewers and cooked the onions first and seeded the tomatoes. It was still a bit too juicy but tasted great. I also topped it with about 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese.
Drained with salt as suggested and added flour as well. Turned out excellent. Great recipe. Served to Northerners who had never heard of Tomato Pie....they loved it!
Even after salting and draining the tomatoes and pre-baking the crust, this was still way too mushy for me. It also needed to cook for longer and at a higher temp too. The flavor was good but the texture was not. Thanks anyway
This was the third time I've made this pie and I really enjoy it. I used a mix of red and yellow tomatoes. The only thing I did differently was to cut the tomatoes into medium chunks for easier cutting. The pie is perfect out of the oven, but does get soggy. I did drain my tomatoes for 1/2 hour, patted them dry and brushed egg on my crust during the 1st bake. Next time, I might put a thin layer of zucchini on the bottom for the crust and the crust on top of the mayo-cheese layer....
It was good, but the topping had too much of a mayo taste. Maybe I'll try mixing in some sour cream or something similar next time.
The rating system will not let me give this dish a zero, so I will rate it as low as possible. This was awful! Made this twice to make sure that I was doing everything correctly...it was bad both times! The second time, I followed the reviews and sauted the onions, put both onions and cheese on the bottom layer so the crust would not get soggy, and drained/salted Roma tomatoes before assembly. It was still disgusting. There was too much mayo, making it similar to a really bad tuna melt minus the tuna. Also, it WAS a soggy mess...no matter what. I am really not all that sensitive to texture, however this was so goopy it was gross. I had high hopes, since all the ingredients are tastes that we like AND I make a toasted tomato panini that has all these components that my family loves. It looked and smelled great when it came out of the oven, unfortunately the look and smell did not translate to good taste. I am so disappointed, since I was sure this would be a hit. UGH!
I made this last week. It was not exactly what I wanted, but the potential is there. Since I learn as I go, I expect it will be much better the next time I make it. There's no denying it is a wonderful mix of flavors. Next time I want to try it with the Roma tomatos for less water, and saute my onions. With the great flavors, this is one dish I would love to perfect!
I used more mozzarella cheese. I put about 1/2 c in pie crust as soon as it came out of oven & then another 3/4 in mayo mixture. Drain the tomatoes on a paper towel before layering in crust - this keeps the crust from getting too moist. Very flavorful. A perfect summer main dish when served with a salad.
Served this as part of my Thanksgiving feast, and I really enjoyed it! I got too busy at the end and completely forgot the fresh herbs :( but I still liked it. I did use salad dressing instead of mayo, if you're serving this to someone who doesn't like dressing they're not going to like the pie! I used a sweet onion and sprinkled extra onion and some garlic over top of the tomatoes before doing the cheese topping. Delicious! And unique.
I gave 4 stars, only because I give 5 stars when I follow the recipe exactly and it is perfect. In this case, I sauteed the onions until softened first. Also, I skinned the tomatoes, sliced and dejuiced them, and let them drain on paper towels (after lightly salting) before using. Came out perfect--not too wet!
Good recipe but please read some to the other reviews before you start. The original recipe is a good base but to me it needs some work i.e. carmalizing the onions, it needs nowhere near 7 tomatoes unless they are small. Also two layers of the cheese/mayo mix helps, one after the onions, one on top. I did not use bacon but it would definitely work with the recipe. But heck, bacon works with just about everything.
Absolutely Delicious! This is a great pie; not heavy and is great warm and delicious cold. It makes for a great "base" recipe as I have used various ingredients - feta cheese, basil, shallots, roasted garlic,etc. - all based on what was on hand, and it has always turned out perfect! The recipe can be easily converted to a vegan recipe and I even found vegan whole wheat frozen pie crusts at Whole Foods Market. Finally something new to make with my summer bounty of tomatoes. Cheers!
We had five tomatoes plants and over 600 tomates. Talk about the quest for tomato recipes! This was great and even my step daughter can make the dish easily. We did change it a bit. We carmalized the onions before we put them in the dish.
We really enjoyed this easy-to-make dish. We might try it with mushrooms added the next time we make it.
WOW! Just...WOW! I cannot believe how great this recipe is. A big plus: It re-heats really well with a quick ZAP in the microwave. So Good! You, there! The one looking for a quick, healthy, great-tasting meal to make tonight: What are you waiting for?! Make this!
Used tortillas as suggested instead of pie crust, had way too many slices of tomatoes to fit in the pie (just had to eat them - yum) and needed at least a half of a cup extra mayo...the results were yummy. It's a keeper - thanks!
This is a very good recipe. However, after making it a few times I realized that I needed to start draining the tomatoes in a colander for ten minutes before assembling the pie to cut down on the sogginess of the crust. Basically, I slice the tomatoes while the oven preheats and let them drain while the pie crust is cooking. I also layer the sliced tomatoes in the piecrust with onion and the fresh herbs so it all cooks together rather than adding the herbs after the pie is cooked. With a little extra cheese (can't go wrong there!) this pie is Heaven on Earth during the summer time!!
Delicious! I made this with home-grown orange heirloom tomatoes and half a vidalia onion. I followed the directions as written and even my daughter, who hates tomatoes, liked it! It was a little watery, but you can't really account for the water content of vegetables. I don't think, overall, the wateriness was a detraction. With the mayo, it reminded me of a BLT; I may add some bacon bits to it next time.
A winner! Best when eaten fresh, though.
It's yummy
Wonderful! Use only fresh, from the back yard tomatoes!
We really enjoyed this fresh tomato pie. I used tomatoes and basil from the garden. I did add a pinch of sugar to the tomatoes and the second time I made it, I just used six tomatoes. I believe it was better that way.
really good and easy! I layered tomatoes over the top of the level of the pie shell. Fresh basil and ripe tomatoes are the key!! My husband said that I could open a restaurant with just this and sweet tea!
I loved this pie. I did cook the onions first and added just a little bell pepper about 2 tablespoons. and 2 peices of crumbled bacon. It was so good my daughter who doesn't like tomatoes liked it!
My hubby (an onion lover)loved this! I thought the cheese and mayo spread was weird but it actually was delish. I think next time I will try light mayo.
So easy..so Delicious!!! Might try making a greek version with spinach and feta!!
This is a fantastic dish. It is simple to make and delicious to taste. From time to time I add other ingrediants such as cilantra and garlic.
This is a fantastic recipe to go along with grilled steaks. My sister suggested it and I wasn't sure I would like it but it is wonderful. I also used roma tomatoes sliced very thin and drained on paper towels. This one's a keeper!
This pie was delicious and a great side dish. I sautéed the onions and a tsp of minced garlic for a few minutes before adding them to the pie. I also used a couple dozen tomatoes from my garden that were ripe, but hadn't quite reached the size you'd see from the store. This ended up with enough to fill two 9" pie crusts. The only other thing I would change would be to halve the mayo and double the cheese for the topping.
Great recipe...I didn't change much..just seasoned to taste...making it as we speak. Fantastic....
This was very good. I also added some grated Swiss cheese. I did saute the onions and precook the pie crust for 10 mins first as recommended by other reviewers. Instead of slicing, I chopped the tomatoes and seeded them and let them drain for a bit. I topped it with more swiss cheese. Delicious!
This is SO good. I thought the mayo mixture would be too much for my hubby, but it wasn't. Made it again and sauteed the onions first. Much better! Also let it sit for a while and it was not as runny. Added Italian seasoning along with the basil and oregano. Yum! Thanks for sharing.
My sister-in-law made this and it was SPECTACULAR! The only thing is the types of tomatoes you use can make the dish watery. And I would personally salt & Pepper the tomatoes before adding and use Vidalia onions.
My husband & I love fresh tomatoes & I try to find new recipes for them every year. This pie was delicious! I did not have the fresh basil & oregano, so stirred a teaspoon of Italian seasoning into the mayonnaise mixture. This is a definite keeper! Thanks!
This pie is excellent. I didn't have any fresh herbs, so I added dry basil to the cheese mixture before cooking. It turned out great. The onions were a little too crunchy for my husband, so next time I think I'll saute them a little before putting them in the pie shell. This is a keeper!
I made this for the first time and loved it. I will reduce the amount of mayo I use in the future. I also added shredded cheddar cheese to the top.
Wonderful flavor. The size of the tomatoes will vary the amount needed for this recipe. Next time I make this I will let the tomatoes drain a while before placing in the pie shell.
I HAVE TO ADMIT, I WAS SKEPTICAL AT FIRST BUT ONE BITE WAS ALL IT TOOK TO FALL FOR THIS RECIPE! THANKS FOR A GOOD ONE!!!
This was tasty, but soggy. There was a lot of liquid left in the pie and the bottom of the crust was mushy, even though I prebaked it and added a layer of cheese to the bottom. If I make this again, I will seed the tomatoes to try to alleviate that problem. I used red and yellow tomatoes and it looked beautiful. Thanks!
Great recipe! As others suggested, I sauteed the onions a bit first and peeled and seeded the tomatoes. The crust still got a a little soggy but I think I'll lay the tomato slices out on paper towels next time. I also added a little garlic powder to the mayo/cheese mixture.
Had to use my garden tomatoes and never heard of tomato pie. Based on reviews I tried this recipe. Delicious! I did follow tips from others about draining tomatoes and dusting them with flour. Baked my pie shell 15 minutes sprinkled parmesan cheese and then lined the bottom with basil leaves. Sauteed my onions. Then layered tomatoes, cheese mixture to which I added some italian seasoning, added crumbled bacon and, by hubby's request, some venison sausage then next layer of tomatoes topped by remaining cheese mixture. It was a full pie. Baked at 375 for 35 minutes. Perfect. Crust was still crisp not soggy at all. Thanks for a wonderful recipe and thanks to others for tips to enhance this recipe.
I just made this about an hour ago and we loved it. I followed several people's recommendations. I salted and papertoweled the tomatoes prior to fixing the pie. 7 was entirely too many. I cut up 5 and still didn't use them all. I used Montery Jack cheese and mozzarella and honestly I didn't measure the cheeses or the mayo, but whatever I did seem to be good. I will definitely make this again soon.
