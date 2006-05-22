Orange Pie II
This is a great pie for summer and only takes minutes to make.
This is a great pie for summer and only takes minutes to make.
I made the pie according to the recipe, I thought the amount of Tang lended a very artificial and indestinct flavor. I make the pie once more, using 1/2 cup orange juice concentrate and 2 Tbs. Tang. My family and friends loved it! Great orange flavor with a bit of tangy goodness!Read More
This pie was very pretty to look at but not very good. It was sickly sweet ( and I am a sweet lover) and had a wierd gooey texture. I made it for company, and most people only ate a bite or two.Read More
I made the pie according to the recipe, I thought the amount of Tang lended a very artificial and indestinct flavor. I make the pie once more, using 1/2 cup orange juice concentrate and 2 Tbs. Tang. My family and friends loved it! Great orange flavor with a bit of tangy goodness!
this pie is delicious!! such a rich good flavor, and so so easy! i followed to a t and it came out wonderful, i wouldnt change a thing!!! try it out, it is a different kind of dessert, but in such a yummy way! my hubby and I had it gone in an hour, make two of these!! would be great for a summertime dish:-) thank you for sharing such a delicious little treasure, will make it again and again
Quick, easy and good. I used half cup of country time for mine. I had been making this for years but it had been so long since I made it....I had to look it up and found this one. You can sub pretty much any cool aid flavor you want. Grape was a little......weird and so was cherry but country time makes some good choices, which is what I used last night. Lemonade :) Very nice. thanks
This was fantastic considering how EASY and quick this is. I couldn't find my "orange flavored drink mix", so I used a packet of orange flavored koolaid that's been collecting dust in my cupboard. It gave me the idea to use up all the other flavors since we don't drink koolaid anymore with this recipe. Can't wait to try the raspberry! (I also omitted the extra fruit - I don't care for mandarin oranges like that)
This pie was very pretty to look at but not very good. It was sickly sweet ( and I am a sweet lover) and had a wierd gooey texture. I made it for company, and most people only ate a bite or two.
You must love sugar to enjoy this pie because it is super-sweet. It is one of my favorites. I omit the cream cheese and mandarin oranges, using only 1 cup dry orange* drink mix, 1 tub whipped topping, and 1 can sweetend condensed milk. It is ready to eat immediately, without even chilling because of the thick texture. Don't use the low-fat, light or fat-free whipped topping -- it doesn't hold the pie together as well. (*Tang works best. I have not had good results with other orange drink mixes, or even other flavored drink mixes).
This is so delicious, however I did change a few things. I used orange jello instead if tang and I let it set but it was still a bit loose so I ut it in the freezer. My husband loves it! Definite make again
The very best orange pie I have ever had
Even with fat free ingredients, this pie was tasty and kid approved!
This is really quite tasty. I personally followed the recipe except using generic "tang" from the grocery store and instead of garnishing with the mandarin slices, I diced them and folded them into the pie filling. In any case, it's terribly good.
This recipe did not thicken. Mixing condensed milk with the cream cheese was very runny and I left it for 24 hrs in the frig and it still didn't set.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections