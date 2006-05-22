Orange Pie II

4.2
12 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a great pie for summer and only takes minutes to make.

Recipe by Christy Wilson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the orange drink mix, condensed milk, and cream cheese. Beat on high speed with an electric mixer until well combined.

    Advertisement

  • Pour mixture into the graham cracker crust and chill for 1 hour or until firm. Garnish with whipped topping and mandarin orange segments.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 66.3g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 320.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022