Strawberry Rhubarb Pie III

The perfect late Spring or early Summer pie. This recipe has a crumb top variation.

Recipe by Joan Spinasanto

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Line a pie pan with bottom crust.

  • Mix together rhubarb, strawberries, orange zest, 1 1/2 cups sugar, and tapioca. Spoon into crust. Roll out second crust, and place over the filling. Seal the edges. Brush with milk, and sprinkle extra sugar on top.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and bake for an additional 35 minutes.

  • For a crumb topping, omit top pie crust. Combine flour, 1 cup sugar, and salt. Cut in butter or margarine until mixture is crumbly. Spoon over filling, and bake as directed above.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
689 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 109.3g; fat 27g; cholesterol 30.7mg; sodium 610.6mg. Full Nutrition
