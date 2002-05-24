Strawberry Rhubarb Pie III

This recipe was incredibly easy to make and turned out perfectly. It did make two pies which was more than ok with us. I did not find it too sweet but this will likely be impacted by the strawberries and rhubarb that you use rather than the amount of sugar. Try tasting your strawberries and if they are very sweet then use less sugar. Mine were a little tart so the sugar was just right. The crumb topping was perfect. I got quick cooking tapioca and had no issues with that. The pie was not runny and there were no hard lumps from the tapioca. In fact the pie didn't even get to sit and cool as long as it should because barely a half hour after I took them out of the oven I caught my boyfriend into his second piece. Definitely runs over the pan but this makes it look oh so pretty when they're done. I've uploaded some pictures and the pies were even tastier than they look. I'll be making these again for sure.