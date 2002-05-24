Strawberry Rhubarb Pie III
The perfect late Spring or early Summer pie. This recipe has a crumb top variation.
I liked the recipe, but would make changes. I used the crumb topping, which was very good, but made the pie WAY too sweet. I would either cut back the sugar in the pie to 1 Cup, or cut the topping recipe sugar down some (perhaps I'll do both!) I didn't have any tapioca, so used 1/2 Cup flour instead. It worked fine. Other than being too sweet, the pie was delicious, and I will try it again.Read More
This is the worst rhubarb pie I have ever made. Way too much tapioca in filling turned the juice into a rubbery jello-like blob. I used frozen rhubarb and frozen strawberries. There was no tartness to the pie whatever. I will try a more traditional rhubarb recipe next time.Read More
This recipe is delightful! My husband raved about this pie and he is not a fan or rhubarb. I made it with the crumb topping but used half brown sugar and half granulated sugar and about 1/3 cup of quick oats. I also used unsalted butter. Excellent pie!!!
I searched for a while to find a great strawberry rhubarb pie recipe and this is it....it's wonderful!
Outstanding recipe, although I believe it should have been called a two pie recipe. I made it twice using frozen "deep dish" crusts and filled them both each time; the berry mixture even bubbled over both times too while cooking. If using freshly grated orange zest, you may wish to decrease the amout called for as it was very stong. The second time I made it, I used dried orange zest and it was perfect. With those two comments in mind, this is hands down the est strawberry rhubarb recipe I have ever made or tasted. I highly recommend the optional crumb top; it sets it apart from all other recipes!
This pie was DELICIOUS and so easy to make! I had never made a pie before, and one of my friends who tried it said that this was better than the Strawberry Rhubarb pie that her grandma makes! The only problem I had was overfilling my crust, which was a little messy. Also, some of the tapioca beads didn't cook all the way, making the pie a little extra crunchy! But overall, this pie was superb!
This recipe is EXCELLENT! I used this recipe for my first-ever strawberry rhubarb pie, and it was a hit! It is definitely the best-tasting s-r pie I have ever tasted in my LIFE! I would say this is easy to make for someone with only a little experience in making pies. I made this with a lattice top and it looked wonderful! ***UPDATE*** 9/2/2018: over the years, I've been reducing the amount of sugar I cook with. I've reduced the sugar in this recipe to 3/4 cup of sugar. The tartness of the rhubarb and strawberries really pops without so much sugar to compete with. Love love love!
I just took these out of the oven. I decided to double the fruit and do the crumb topping. I added less sugar to the fruit and to the topping as I prefer the sweetness of the fruit to shine thru. I also cooked them about 10 minutes longer and they still were not very brown so I upped the temp. back to 205 for 5 minutes. I also used a sourcream dough recipe from Canadian Living. As they sit right now they look runny, oh yeah I used 6 TBS. flout instead of tapioca(didn't have any)....not sure if that's why?? Can't wait to cut into one they smell horribly good;) They thickened upon cooling and yep they were horribly good. The orange zest was a good touch, also put a pinch of nutmeg in topping.
Quite a tasty filling. I made it with a traditional crust, however. As others have noted, this recipe will yield enough for two pies.
This is the best Rhubarb pie I've ever had!
I think this recipe is very good, but does require a few changes. The first change I made was to reduce the amount of fruit called for in the recipe. I found that 2 cups of rhubarb and 3 cups of strawberries filled the pie crust perfectly. I reduced the amount of sugar to 1 cup. I wish I would have reduced the amount of tapioca to 3 Tablespoons, 6 was way to much and made the texture rubbery. I omitted the orange zest and instead used the juice and rind of 1 lime. I had a small problem with some of the tapioca not cooking properly around the top of the pie. I used a lattice top crust, I feel that soaking the tapioca or letting the filling set before filling the pie will solve this problem. I cooked this pie for about 1 hour and 10 mins. The taste is wonderful.
I just made this for a 4th of July party and it got rave reviews!!! People really enjoyed the crumb topping. I used 3/4 cup sugar for the topping and it was perfect. I used 1/2 cup flour for the filling but it was still a bit runny so I would suggest a bit more if you use flour. Lastly, the filling was a bit sweet for me (I like a little tartness) so next time I might cut down the sugar for my own taste. I have been making rhubarb pies for many years and this was a winner.
This pie is absolutely delicious. I elected to go with the crumb topping. Only thing I changed is I cut back on the sugar, using only 1 cup in the pie and a heaping 1/2 cup in the crumb topping. I also did not put the crumbing topping on right away, baked it on 400 for 10 min, then added the crumb topping. Turned out excellent! Would highly recommend.
I also cut back on the amount of filling.
First of all, it's ok. No one will taste this and say 'yuck' or refuse to eat it :-) However, problems: 7 cups fruit is too much to fit into a standard pie shell, this should call for deep dish; and the tapioca is probably too much in the first place but if, like me, you reduce it just a bit to reflect reduced amount of fruit (I used 5 TBSP), you will indeed get the gummy, somewhat jelly/pudding-like result others have described, a texture that can work with certain pies but not this one, imo. I used a top crust so no comments on the crumb topping, but it sounds like it would make a bit too much. Cooking time is perfect.
The pie had awesome flavor and I loved the crumb topping instead of the pie crust. My tapioca didn't cook completely. I don't know if it was just too much or if I didn't cook it long enough. I did end up cooking it for an additional 10-15 minutes because it wasn't browning on the top, but everyone still loved it even though it was a bit crunchy!
Loved this recipe and so did my family. Next time I will use less rhubarb and more strawberries but the amount of filling was perfect. Thanks!
I am from Michigan and I grew up having fresh strawberry/rhubarb pies made with stuff right out of the garden...and this tastes like home to me! There is a pie company in Michigan that has always had the best, and I'm not sure I could distinguish between the two! Great recipe...and with enough filling for 2 pies...you can't go wrong. :)
I have made several pies similar to this one but this one is the BEST! I didn't change a thing. I used the double crust vs. the crumbs. It was perfect! Thank you Joan!
This is the best rhubarb pie, I have ever made. My family loves it. I sometines use huckleberries in place of the strawberries, wonderful. Thank-you for this recipe.
Amazing. I didnt use the tapioca because I didnt have any on hand, but it was still soo good! My boyfriend said it rates highest of his all time fave pies, only behind his gmas french silk pie...not bad!! :)
Awesome recipe! It's a keeper. First time I made it I didn't care for the tapioca, not all of it cooked thoroughly. Followed another's advise the second time & used half the filling, cut down on the sugar & used flour instead of the tapioca & it was the best pie I ever made!
This was delicious! A perfect mix of sweet and tart. I added some apples to the mix b/c I did not have enough rhubarb. I had enough fruit to fill 2 pies! I used the crumb topping recipe on this site. I did reduce the sugar by a 1/4 C. Yum!
I am now a rhubarb convert - this may have been my best pie ever! (even using the website to scale it down to a smaller pie, it was still perfect.) I made it w/ the crumb crust, with brown sugar instead of white, and it was tasty & gorgeous!
Made this for beach party weekend. My husband finished it off before I could get a piece! He said it was very good.
Great recipe thanks for sharing. My other half, who loves pie, said this was the best pie he's eaten! I followed the recipe as written, except I didn't have the orange zest, so I used dried orange peel about a 1/2 teaspoon. I also mixed the rhubarb, strawberries, sugar and tapioca as directed but let it stand for at least an hour (I've made it several times, the best was letting the fruit and tapioca sit overnight) before filling the pie crust. I wanted to give the tapioca a chance to soak in the fruit. I had enough ingredients to make 2 pies. I made the crumb topping, which was just right, not too sweet. Next time i might add a little cinnamon to the topping. Again, thanks for sharing this recipe, I'll definitely be using it again.
Excellent tasting pie! I made one for me and one for my brother. He also enjoyed it.. The splash of orange was a new and welcome twist. Fresh garden ingredients made all the difference.
This was my first time using tapioca in a pie so I was a little bit nervous. It turned out wonderfully! I used frozen strawberries and rhubarb. It had a nice balance of sweet and tart.
This is a great recipie, but the one thing I would change is not adding the orange zest. I found it too overpowering of the strawberry and rhubarb flavors, but a great recipie overall. I gave some to friends and they both asked for the recipie!
Recipe had way too much tapioca! It made the pie dry and jelloie like. I used the crumb crust top and didn't like that either.
This recipe was incredibly easy to make and turned out perfectly. It did make two pies which was more than ok with us. I did not find it too sweet but this will likely be impacted by the strawberries and rhubarb that you use rather than the amount of sugar. Try tasting your strawberries and if they are very sweet then use less sugar. Mine were a little tart so the sugar was just right. The crumb topping was perfect. I got quick cooking tapioca and had no issues with that. The pie was not runny and there were no hard lumps from the tapioca. In fact the pie didn't even get to sit and cool as long as it should because barely a half hour after I took them out of the oven I caught my boyfriend into his second piece. Definitely runs over the pan but this makes it look oh so pretty when they're done. I've uploaded some pictures and the pies were even tastier than they look. I'll be making these again for sure.
As mentioned in another review, this pie was very sweet - but was very tasty too. I made it with the crumb topping - using half brown sugar and adding some oatmeal. It did fill 2 pre-made pie shells - and even my husband and kids liked it, and they never like fruit pies!
Decent pie! The consistency of the filling is kind of like Jell-O, which I wasn't prepared for (I'd never baked with tapioca, and it definitely thickens differently than flour or cornstarch). However, I thought it worked pretty well. Great flavor, and tasted fantastic with a dollop of vanilla bean ice cream. I used a homemade double pie crust recipe from this site (I think the crumble would have been too sweet). Yum!
I used frozen fruit and the full 6 tablespoons of tapioca. It turned out just perfect. I was a little jelloy, but firm. Some people said to use 4 or 5 tablespoons, but I was wondering if that was for fresh fruit. Next time I was thinking about draining all the juices and using less tapioca I used a deep pie crust and the filling was piled high so I put a cookie tray under the pie for the juices that over flowed when it was cooking.
i used a 9" deep dish pie pan and had no problen with to much filling. told by some it was the best of any pie they ever had.
Made this for a church function. Wasn't sure how it would be received but people were requesting seconds. Should have made more than one. Didn't have tapioca so I used 3 T corn starch instead. Used the crumb topping and it was very good. Will be baking it again soon.
MMMM, mmmm! I made this for a friend that loves strawberry-rhubarb pie and he said this one was the best ever. I did not stick to the recipe exactly, I omitted the orange (allergy) and only added 4 tablespoons of the tapioca (the perfect amount for my fruit). The tapioca amount really depends on how juicy your friut is anyway. This pie was wonderful and the topping was super yummy! Thanks for posting!
Awesome. The only thing I found is that the filling was good for two pies.
This was a very good recipe. The crumb topping really makes the pie. It was just sweet enough, not too tart, and the orange zest is a great flavor to add. Will keep this one!
Fast easy and delicious Family- Friends & Neighbors Loved It Thanks
The taste is wonderful. First time baking with Rhubarb so this was a fun and learning experience. The only complaint is that the amount of Tapioca called for was too much for my pie. Hubby and kids said that they loved the taste but the "jelly" was just too thick. Next time (will be soon), I will back of the tapioca some and see how that changes the consistancy a little. Thanks for sharing!
I make it every summer and thanksgiving for my brothers birthday, his request. Its a yummy and perfect pie
This ones the best!
I know that some kids don't like rhubarb, but had to give it 5 stars for kid friendliness, as this was my favorite dessert as a kid. This pie was very easy to make and impressed all of my friends. I generally prefer a crumble top, though the regular pie topping was quite nice.
This is such a great recipe!! My Mom loves Strawberry Rhubarb pie so I made it for Mother's day. She LOVED IT. There was enough filling for two pies!!!
Great dessert and definitely a 2 pie-pan recipe. I also substituted the tapioca for flour (based on other reviews) and it turned out fantastic. I used regular pie crust for the top, but will try the crumb topping next time. I also reduced the amount of rhubarb by about one half-cup.
This receipe was my first homemade pie and it came out beautfully. Everyone loved it. Its quick and easy and everyone loved it.
Great pie - I went for the crumb topping and the sweetness was perfect using 1 cup sugar in the filling and 1/2 cup mixed with the flour and butter for the topping. I added a touch of cinnamon to the topping. Make sure you use quick cooking tapioca. The quantity of filling is best suited for a deep dish.
This pie was very easy to make and delicious! It was the hit at my Father's Day dinner!
I found it to be too runny. I am not sure what I did or if it was the recipie but I don't think I will try it again to find out. I used the crumb topping which added more needed sweetness.
My husband said that this was the best strawberry rhubarb pie he had ever had.
Oh my gosh, it's so good! Made this for an old fashioned sunday church get together and it was a smash. Highly recommend it.
This pie was absolutely easy to make, smelled wonderful making as well as baking and won my husbands "seal of approval"!! I used a frozen pie crust and it was a good thing i bought two because the ingredients filled BOTH! The crumb topping was a wonderful variation, this pie is definately going in my "all-time great pie" recipe box!
I made this today (with the crumble topping) and it was amazing! There was so much filling I ended up making two pies. As other users have said it's very sweet with the topping but my husband and I ate with some sharp old cheddar and loved it. Highly recommend!
This pie was very simple to make and tasted great. I served it with vanilla ice cream and it was a hit!
I've made this pie several times. I use Grandma's Secret Pie Crust and its a perfect crust for this pie. This is my go to Strawberry Rhubarb Pie - thank you for sharing.
Made exactly per recipe with the crumble topping. Incrediblly delicious.
My brother made this pie (his first) for Mother's Day with a little help from his wife and daughter. We all agreeed that we liked the crumb crust but that it was a bit sweet. We recommend cutting back the sugar in the topping.
used Mirical baking powder pie crust, split sugar 1/2 white 1/2 demara, fresh grated nutmeg, splash of vanela double crust let cool in oven with door cracked, came out great, cut nice and didn't fall apart
Tried this but there wasn’t enough for my pie
I wanted a recipe with more fruit for a 10" pan. This recipe fit perfectly. Used 3 cups rhubarb and the rest strawberry because that is what I had. Used crumb topping with 1/2 cup sugar. I did have to cook quite a bit longer-20 minutes more. You really need to know your fruit to figure out the sugar. I used store bought strawberries which are not as ripe as the ones you pick, and my rhubarb was not very ripe. The pie was perfectly tart and sweet with sugar in recipe.
Very good recipe with good balance of sweet and sour. Set up just right with the tapioca. Made a few changes, including 4 c rhubarb and 4 c strawberries. Used 1/2 c brown sugar and 1 c granulated sugar, and 1 tsp cinnamon. For the crumb crust, as suggested by others, used only 1/2 c sugar.
Family thought best pie ever!!!!!!
Always a guest favorite! I get requests. I always do the crumb topping.
Good Recipe. I used the optional topping, but used Brown Sugar & Oats. I just made a deep dish out of this. I also pre cooked the rhubarb on the stove, in a bit of water until it was mash-able. I took others suggestions and cut down on the sugar in the pie.
This was very good and truly easy! I used a total of 5 cups fresh fruit and decreased the amount of sugar. My personal taste. Otherwise wonderful!
