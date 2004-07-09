Too Easy Peach Cobbler

the recipe title says it all!!! I made this because I had some peaches I HAD to use. I took it to a party and everyone wanted the recipe. I did sprinkel a little cinnamon on top for that little something extra! Great recipe!!!
Yummy! I made this with canned peaches and it was a little too sweet. I'll make it again, but if I use canned peaches, I will cut down on the sugar and I'll add a little cinnamon.
This is a great recipe! I was skeptical about the bread as a topping but it turned out delicious and it is so easy! This is definitely a keeper!
Used canned peaches and drained and rinsed them well. Took advice from others and reduced the sugar to 2/3 cup and used 1/3 brown sugar. Added a tablespoon of vanilla extract a few shakes of ground cinnamon to the mixture. I’m also used some of the bread crusts on the sides. Baked for 45 minutes ... turned out great! Served with whipped topping.
This tasted like pure butter and sugar. I've come to learn that there is no substitution or shortcut for a good peach cobbler made from real dough.
i used canned peaches, and it still tasted amazing! BUT, 1 1/2 cups is WAY too much sugar!!!!! i love sweet desserts, and i only added 1/3 cup of sugar and it was still extremely sweet but it was the right amount of sugar if not too much
We liked this a lot, but I halved the sugar, butter and flour -- used 3/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup butter and 1 TBSP flour. Even then it was still pretty sweet -- you could probably go with 1/2 cup sugar.
Wonderful! My family loves it. I reduced the amount of sugar, but that is tempered by the sweetness of the peaches. Try it!
Don't be afraid of the white bread ingredient. This is EXCELLENT!!!