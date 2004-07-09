Too Easy Peach Cobbler

Rating: 4.58 stars
107 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 79
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

This cobbler is made with slices of white bread instead of the traditional biscuit dough.

By Joan Spinasanto

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 8-inch square cobbler
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Cut crust from bread slices, and cut each into 4 or 5 strips. Spread fruit into prepared pan, and cover with a layer of bread strips.

  • Beat together butter, sugar, and flour; mix in egg. Pour mixture over the fruit and bread.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 68.6g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 71.7mg; sodium 266.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (124)

Most helpful positive review

DIANNEN3
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2004
the recipe title says it all!!! I made this because I had some peaches I HAD to use. I took it to a party and everyone wanted the recipe. I did sprinkel a little cinnamon on top for that little something extra! Great recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(92)

Most helpful critical review

Joy
Rating: 1 stars
08/23/2003
This tasted like pure butter and sugar. I've come to learn that there is no substitution or shortcut for a good peach cobbler made from real dough. Read More
Helpful
(23)
DIANNEN3
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2004
the recipe title says it all!!! I made this because I had some peaches I HAD to use. I took it to a party and everyone wanted the recipe. I did sprinkel a little cinnamon on top for that little something extra! Great recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(92)
MINIVANMOMOF3
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2003
Yummy! I made this with canned peaches and it was a little too sweet. I'll make it again, but if I use canned peaches, I will cut down on the sugar and I'll add a little cinnamon. Read More
Helpful
(66)
LB18FAN
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2004
This is a great recipe! I was skeptical about the bread as a topping but it turned out delicious and it is so easy! This is definitely a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(60)
Yolanda Miles
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2020
Used canned peaches and drained and rinsed them well. Took advice from others and reduced the sugar to 2/3 cup and used 1/3 brown sugar. Added a tablespoon of vanilla extract a few shakes of ground cinnamon to the mixture. I’m also used some of the bread crusts on the sides. Baked for 45 minutes ... turned out great! Served with whipped topping. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Joy
Rating: 1 stars
08/22/2003
This tasted like pure butter and sugar. I've come to learn that there is no substitution or shortcut for a good peach cobbler made from real dough. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Alisa
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2009
i used canned peaches, and it still tasted amazing! BUT, 1 1/2 cups is WAY too much sugar!!!!! i love sweet desserts, and i only added 1/3 cup of sugar and it was still extremely sweet but it was the right amount of sugar if not too much Read More
Helpful
(17)
Kosovo cook
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2010
We liked this a lot, but I halved the sugar, butter and flour -- used 3/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup butter and 1 TBSP flour. Even then it was still pretty sweet -- you could probably go with 1/2 cup sugar. Read More
Helpful
(16)
SKINNCH
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2003
Wonderful! My family loves it. I reduced the amount of sugar, but that is tempered by the sweetness of the peaches. Try it! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Tamara Haas
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2010
Don't be afraid of the white bread ingredient. This is EXCELLENT!!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
