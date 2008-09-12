Mom's Chocolate Meringue Pie

Soooooo, so perfect! I reduced the sugar in the meringue by a couple tablespoons also (personal taste) and upped the cornstarch in the pudding by one tablespoon per past experiences with runny puddings/custards for pies. PERFECT. FRIENDLY TIP: per Smitten Kitchen and Joy of Cooking I discovered what happened once to an otherwise delicious pie we had to spoon into bowls to serve: the cornstarch bond CAN be delicate (a cooking mystery involving humidity and magic). Don't stir or move the custard too much once it's good and thick and starting to set. Don't set it aside for a second and let it start to set in the pan and THEN move it to crust, don't whisk it too vigorously after it's starting to set, etc. I learned the hard way: it was beautiful and thick and then I whisked one more time and set it aside while I whipped the meringue, then scraped it out into the pan and it turned back to LIQUID. I was dumbfounded and searched until I found that this CAN happen and this was why!