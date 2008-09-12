Mom's Chocolate Meringue Pie
This pie features a homemade chocolate custard, and is topped with meringue.
This pie features a homemade chocolate custard, and is topped with meringue.
Oh my goodness. I'd lost my great grandmother's recipe and needed to serve chocolate pie for Thanksgiving. I used this recipe (I substituted the new Hershey's Special Dark unsweetened cocoa powder and heaping tablespoons of the powder instead of level ones, because we love dark chocolate) and they turned out wonderful. I don't think anyone could tell that it wasn't the old recipe. The only caution I have for anyone making this recipe is follow the initial cooking instructions carefully. Medium High heat on my stove is a little too hot, but make sure it is thick and bubbly before moving on, otherwise the pie won't set right. The only other tip is make the meringue ahead of time so the pie is very hot when spreading the meringue. This keeps the meringue from shrinking and exposing the chocolate underneath.Read More
I made this twice for the holiday season trying to duplicate a pie my dad loves. The first time I made it as the recipe states, but it came out too gummy, not creamy like I wanted. People liked it, but I knew it could be much better. Second time I added an extra egg yolk to the mix and used 3 TB of cornstarch w/ 2 TB of flour. After the mix came to a boil I added 2 TB of butter. I threw the extra egg white in with the meringue, but that was just not to waste because the meringue is fine in this recipe. With those changes it really makes this pie five stars.Read More
Oh my goodness. I'd lost my great grandmother's recipe and needed to serve chocolate pie for Thanksgiving. I used this recipe (I substituted the new Hershey's Special Dark unsweetened cocoa powder and heaping tablespoons of the powder instead of level ones, because we love dark chocolate) and they turned out wonderful. I don't think anyone could tell that it wasn't the old recipe. The only caution I have for anyone making this recipe is follow the initial cooking instructions carefully. Medium High heat on my stove is a little too hot, but make sure it is thick and bubbly before moving on, otherwise the pie won't set right. The only other tip is make the meringue ahead of time so the pie is very hot when spreading the meringue. This keeps the meringue from shrinking and exposing the chocolate underneath.
Because of the other reviews, I doubled the cornstarch and baked it for 20 minutes before topping it with meringue. After it cooled and I added the meringue, it baked for another 10 minutes. Delicious and not runny at all!
I made this twice for the holiday season trying to duplicate a pie my dad loves. The first time I made it as the recipe states, but it came out too gummy, not creamy like I wanted. People liked it, but I knew it could be much better. Second time I added an extra egg yolk to the mix and used 3 TB of cornstarch w/ 2 TB of flour. After the mix came to a boil I added 2 TB of butter. I threw the extra egg white in with the meringue, but that was just not to waste because the meringue is fine in this recipe. With those changes it really makes this pie five stars.
I did add an additional 1 T cornstarch and it set up just fine. Great taste, texture. I did however use the Meringue II recipe from this site because I've had great success with it - no weeping. Still, the chocolate filling was great and I'm glad I used that part of the recipe.
Soooooo, so perfect! I reduced the sugar in the meringue by a couple tablespoons also (personal taste) and upped the cornstarch in the pudding by one tablespoon per past experiences with runny puddings/custards for pies. PERFECT. FRIENDLY TIP: per Smitten Kitchen and Joy of Cooking I discovered what happened once to an otherwise delicious pie we had to spoon into bowls to serve: the cornstarch bond CAN be delicate (a cooking mystery involving humidity and magic). Don't stir or move the custard too much once it's good and thick and starting to set. Don't set it aside for a second and let it start to set in the pan and THEN move it to crust, don't whisk it too vigorously after it's starting to set, etc. I learned the hard way: it was beautiful and thick and then I whisked one more time and set it aside while I whipped the meringue, then scraped it out into the pan and it turned back to LIQUID. I was dumbfounded and searched until I found that this CAN happen and this was why!
No butter? I added a half stick butter, upped the sugar to 2 cups, added an additional egg yolk and one whole egg and used flour in place of cornstarch. I cooked it all over medium heat until it was thick and bubbly and then added the cocoa. Make sure your pie crusts are completely cool or that will result in a runny pie as well. I used 6 egg whites for the meringue and placed it under the broiler for a couple minutes with the oven door open so it wouldn't burn....you have to watch it VERY closely if you do this though. And make sure you "seal" the meringue on the edges or it will shrink. The pie set up nicely this way and was delicious.
My family (mom and aunties) could not quit telling me how proud my grandmother would have been that someone knows how to make HER chocolate pie!! It was scrumptious. Thanks for sharing!
I attempted this recipe two days in a row. The first attempt following the recipe exactly resulted in a soupy mess. The next day I increased the corn starch to 5 T. and could barely stir it in the pan. I'm giving up on this one.
For years I have been asking a member of my family for her chocolate pie recipe, she has yet to turn it over. I found this recipe quite by accident and love it. I have made it as just a chocolate pie and as a meringue pie and both are excellent. It is quite an elegant presentation for any dessert occasion.
This came out great. I loved it!! When I made the custard, I tasted it straight out of the pan, and it was a bit bitter. I was kind of worried. But after letting it sit for awhile, the flavor mellowed out, and it was so rich and smooth. I used a different meringue recipe, so I can't comment on that. But the filling was great.
Oh Momma! My husband loves chocolate pie and always has his mother (who hates to make them) make him one for the holidays. I made this one for him after the Thanksgiving pie from his mother. He took one bite, picked up the phone, called his mother, and told her that she didn't have to make chocolate pies anymore. She was delighted and so was I. I used the Meringue II recipe instead of this meringue recipe and it was great.
Worked perfectly!!! I used 4 tb of cornstarch, and the custard was gorgeous - my Dad loved it!!! Thank you oh-so-much!!!
My husband said this is "the best chocolate pie I've ever eaten"! And I agree. Chocolate pies I've made in the past have kind of been 'pray that it turns out right', but the cooking directions for this recipe are foolproof. I definitely recommend this!
This recipe did fantastic! I did use 4 Tbsp of Cornstarch, as suggested by others. The filling and meringue were both perfect. I will use this as my standard "Chocolate Meringue Pie" recipe in the future!
Wonderful recipe...turned out great! Nice and thick and smooth consistency. I didnt add any extra cornstarch...I followed these directions exactly and it set up perfectly. The only real change I made was to cut the sugar in the meringue to 3 Tblsp and it was just fine. Also.... was in a bit of a rush so my crust was still warm from baking when I added the filling. I had no problems with it setting up. I will definitely use this recipe again! Thank you Mary Ann!
I cook for a living and love it! I like to try new recipes as well! I made a double batch to fill to the top of the gram cracker shell. I followed this according to the recipe except i wanted to cook it for 1 1/2 min. longer. I like using a wire wisp and a temp. silicone spatula wonderful for not scorching in a non stick pot. I made a mistake in the recipe and didn't realize it until i was done as i filled my pie shell i notice it looked like a double dutch chocolate i look beside of my beautiful pie and saw that i used the egg whites and not the egg yolk i laughed. but so delicious. I didn't intend to use the whites for the meringue anyway. Its for a christening dinner Sunday and i was ask to make a chocolate pie. cool whip would be great for this pie. mmm good!
My husband loves chocolate pie and said this was the best one that he had ever had.
This recipe was great! The meringue was great and the filling was perfect. Next time, I'll probably add another tablespoon of cornstarch to the filling. I appreciated the reviewer who mentioned making the meringue first and having it ready to add immediately after filling the crust. Thanks for a great recipe!
This pie set really well, but I changed just a couple of things. 1. I used 1 tbsp. of real butter to stir in just before pouring into crust to make it more silky. 2. I cooked the filling a little longer than 2 minutes, because it needed it. 3. I used 8 eggs whites for the meringue, because it needed more. Other than those minor things, it's perfect. First time I've EVER had a chocolate pie set well enough that it made clean slices and did not run into the pie plate. The flavor was really good also.
Wonderful pie, my family raved about it. Only wish that there was more filling, may try a double recipe.
I loved this recipe. I have wanted to make a homemade chocolate pie for years but have never been successful with meringue. I took Katie's advise and followed the recipe as it is witten. I also made sure my pie crust was cooked ahead of time and cool. Then, before I made the filling, I made the meringue and set it aside....Everyone loved the pie, I was very proud of myself!
Instead of a birthday cake, my husband requested a homemade chocolate pie for his special day. This pie turned out GREAT and was a big hit. I added 1 additional TBS of cornstarch after reading other reviews. My mother in-law has made a similar pie but uses flour instead of cornstarch (if substituting with flour add double the amt. of flour). I will definitely make this again!
This is really good and easy to make. Thanks Mary Ann!
Thia is a good homemade pie. I have made it several times and everyone loves it. 4 1/2 stars for sure!
This pie was great. I added 4 tbs of cornstarch instead of 3 and I used 6 egg whites for the meringue. It turned out great.
I made this today. I followed the recipe exactly & it turned out GREAT! First time making a meringue & the first time I ever heard my husband say "This is better than my mom used to make." about something I cooked. So I guess I'll be making it pretty often lol.
Good Chocolate meringue Pie recipe; after reading the reviews i added an extra tablespoon of cornstarch and sprinkled some cocoa on top..you could grate some chocolate also, but I was lazy and didn't want to go thru the trouble. Turned out good and tasted great. My picture turned out a little sloppy but it was taken a day after the pie was cut into. I kept the meringue @ 3 egg whites & 3 T of sugar. Worth making again.
Just made this yesterday and it came out beautifuly and so delicious! I did increase the cornstarch to 4 Tbs. and the egg yolks to 4. It set up just right and is so creamy, I'll definately use this as my Chocolate Meringue Pie recipe from now on!!!
I thought it would be harder than it was. Very tasty
I gave this a three stars because it did not turn out that great. The chocolate, in my opinion is too dark of a tasting chocolate, I was hoping for more of a soft chocolate taste. And for some reason the meringue liquified to the bottom of the pan. It's either the meringue or the chocolate, not sure which. I've never had meringue do that to me before. But I wasn't impressed and I won't make it ever again.
Excellent. I had no problem with it being too runny, as other reviewers seem to have had. Fantastic taste.
I love this pie recipe. A lot of chocolate pie recipes are kind of bitter and this one is sweet. My husband prefers the bitter so he didn't like it as much. I thought it was one of the best I have ever eaten.
Made this for Christmas dinner. One bite and a guest said "Wow!". Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
This is the recipe I have been looking for!!! Delicious!!
this was the best chocolate pie I have ever had the only thing added was chocolate chips some melted in the pudding it was wonderful.
Just made this for Thanksgiving and WOW! I added one Tbls extra of cornstarch and one extra egg yolk like some reviews said and it came out perfect! Just have patience during the stirring step. I will make this again.
I found this recipe on a different website, and not having the benefit of reading the reviews, I made the pie following the recipe exactly as stated. The pie did set up fine, but only after hours of cooling. My husband was so eager for a piece that he helped himself within 2 hours of the pie cooling on the countertop. Big mistake! A big soupy mess. I thought for sure I had a "pie fail" on my hands. However, after about 4-5 more hours of cooling, the rest of pie sliced up just fine. 3 TBS of cornstarch worked fine for me. However, I give just 4 stars because I didn't find the flavor to have much depth, the taste is reminiscent of JELL-O chocoate pudding, not a rich homemade creamy flavor that I would expect.
I love to cook but don't do loads of baking. Usually, I cheat and use pudding mix and do the meringue the right way. I decided that was silly, so I found this recipe. I always read the comments; the advice about why sealing the pie is important was very helpful. This worked perfectly. I followed the ingredients to the letter, working with my 10-year-old (except timing -- I kind-of eyeballed that). The custard was so thick it was already setting as I was smoothing it out in the pie crust. The meringue (with only THREE egg whites!!!) is nearly 4 inches tall in the middle. I think this pie looks like something out of a magazine. WOW!!! I will definitely use this recipe again.
I made this exactly as written and it turned out wonderfully. I did make a slight change but it didn't affect the outcome of the filling, I used Hershey's Special Dark Cocoa instead of regular cocoa. I made peanut butter ice cream to go with this and desert was wonderful. :-)
I read all the reviews and made it with 2 T butter and an extra 1/2 cup of milk as recommended - it was perfect!! I like it a touch more chocolatey- but then I like dark chocolate better than milk - so next time I may try a different kind of cocoa powder for fun - but the recipe is great if you add those two additional things! I think it really would have been too thick otherwise as it was perfect this way!
So easy and so delicious! I'm new to baking and forgot to bake my crust first, so oops! Even though the crust was raw everyone basically ate it like pudding with meringue topping.It was that good no one minded the raw crust. I really shouldn't make things for the first time for guests!
Made as written, delicious creamy chocolate pie! We loved it! This was a keeper! I would definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing!
I just didn't like the flavor of this recipe. The pie looked great, but it wasn't the chocolate meringue pie flavor I grew up around.
I have been looking for a milk chocolate pie recipe and ran across this one. My grandmother use to make the best. My mother has been asking me to make a chocolate pie for a while. I tried this one today, I did make a minor adjustment. I used 4 tablespoons of cornstarch and I cooked it on top of the stove until thicken. The is a great recipe, you can't rush it. cook it with love!!!
awesome
OMG AMAZING! i used soymilk instead of milk, and it was sooo wonderful!!! i wasnt going to add more corn startch, and then i though maybe i should since soy milk is thiner then milk. then, i didnt have cream of tartar so i used 2 tbls lemon juice, unfortunatly when i was putting the meringue on top a dumped some on the floor lol! MOST delecious pie ever! thank you!!
I just made this pie.. My question is.. Do you let the custard stand in the pie for an hour or more to let it set? Or refrigerate it for an hour or so, to stiffen up? However, I like the taste of it and any other time I made it the meringues came out great!
Oh my gosh! I made this pie for the first time yesterday and had already mixed up the dry ingredients when I realized I didn't have any regular milk so I substituted canned milk instead. This pie tasted just like my dad's homemade hot chocolate, in which he also used canned milk, and brought back so many memories! I also added an extra egg yolk because I used a different meringue recipe that called for four egg whites and I didn't want to waste the yolk. In the end I forgot to add the vanilla but this pie was still every bit as delicious, decadent and just plain awesome. Looking forward to making another one soon.
I just added two tablespoons of margarine and it taste exactly like my mom's pie that I miss since she has been gone...I now have it down to the tea.
I prefer deep dish pie. This recipe only makes a little over two cups? Mom was a little stingy with the filling. I increased the filling by adding another cup of milk and increased the corn starch accordingly . To speed things up buy premade crust and liquid egg whites. It was tasty indeed. :- )
Great pie! The only thing I would do different is double the custard. Only filled my 9" crust lil over half full.
Flavor was absolutely excellent but mine didn’t set up. Knowing me, I’m sure it was something I did! :) thanks for sharing
Horrible! The chocolate filling was way too runny!
Great chocolate flavor! As one review suggested, I will add an extra egg yolk and some flour to help thicken it a little more the next time I make it. The meringue top is good also.
Great recipe. Turned out great. Just Don't whip the pie filling one extra time after it's complete or it will turn back to a liquid! I found out the hard way. All in all very well worth the effort.
Love this recipe! Some said this was soupy or needed more cornstarch. If you make this exactly as written, it should set up fine with 3 tbsp of cornstarch. Always remember, with cornstarch it won't thicken until it boils. Personal taste, it was a little too chocolat-y, but I think that was due to cocoa I used or over measured. Meringue was sweeter than I like, but again, that's just me. My BF loved this as is. Next time may double recipe as my pie plate is 9.5 inches. Thanks for sharing an easy and delicious recipe! :)
taste just like my Mom's old recipe,,love it
Absolutely one of THE best chocolate pie recipes I've ever had!!! The chocolate is soooo creamy and fudgy!! It's rich but not so rich and sweet that you cannot stand to eat it. It's just the right amount of sweet . The meringue came out PERFECT ... HUGE and FLUFFY!!! It does take quite a bit of time to make the chocolate mixture on the stove... so be patient and it can be a bit messy if you're not careful. Be prepared. BUT it is worth it.
Very pretty and easy to make.
Delicious.
This recipe did not work for me. I worked so hard on trying to make this yummy pie in my new pie dish I got for Christmas. I did everything as said. The custard was very thick when I poured it in the baked pie crust ... After it came out of the oven it looked wonderful... The longer it cooled the more the meringue started to shrink on the top... I put it in the fridge to cool. Went to slice it after dinner and it was like water!!! It was chocolate soup with a crust!! My son and husband still slurped on it because it had good flavor but I was so incredibly disappointed .
I added just about a tablespoon of butter. Came out perfect.
At the advice of some other comments I upped the cornstarch to 4 tbsp and baked the pie for a few minutes before adding the meringue. In the end, it was edible, but was way too gummy. Next time I will try the recipe as written.
I forgot to add the vanilla! Yikes! However, I've accidentally omitted vanilla from brownies with no cause for alarm. The flavor of the pie is good. It seems to separate a bit. Not sure if this always happens, if I made an error or what. My daughter wants to give it five stars, but I gave it four for two reasons. (1) chocolate part is separating from meringue and (2) directions are mostly good except I'm always unsure about timing and heat. My son liked the topping. We'll probably make it again.
Very good but next time I'll cut the vanilla to 1/2 tsp. I also used four eggs. It makes the pie a bit richer and of course makes a higher meringue.
I may like it, I don't know. My daughter and I followed the recipe to the letter, but when we went to serve it, it deflated as the interior wasn't done at all. While it may be the oven, we had other things come out okay. It's back in the oven (covered with a sheet of nonstick foil to keep the meringue from burning, but it's been in there for nearly 20 minutes more with no appreciable change. Color me very disappointed.
Great recipe, but I made changes. I used 3 heaping tablespoons of cornstarch. I also used a double boiler to thicken and cook the filling, which worked for me. After pouring the filling into the pie shell, I placed it in the oven for approx. 15 minutes until the filling was not jiggly. Then I topped it with the meringue and put it back in the oven until the meringue was golden. Tasted like my mom's.
This is better than any homemade pie shop I’ve ever tried. This is my husbands fave dessert and he also gives this 5 stars. I recommend nestle brand cocoa powder over the Hershey.
This tasted just like the pie like my mother made. I loved to make it for my dad because he liked it so much. It is very easy to make.
just by reading it it really sounded good and its a great recipe!
Very good but VERY rich. Have to be patient while cooking the custard, but worth it!
I love this recipe! It’s easy to make. And the only change I made was I added 1 more egg white for the meringue. It tastes amazing.
I substituted Hersey's dark chocolate - and made the Italian meringue for a dinner party. It was gone in seconds!!
I increased the cocoa powder to 1/2 c. to give it a deeper chocolate flavor.
My mother in law's mother used to make this pie for her but when she got Alzheimers she forgot how to make it. After reading all of the reviews I decided to give it a shot and my mother in law was so happy she nearly cried! It is the perfect chocolate meringue pie recipe.
It is a runny mess. I didn't read the reviews of how people added more cornstarch and other items until I had made the pie.
Made this for Christmas using a regular pie crust and Hercheys unsweetened dark chocolate cocoa. DELICIOUS! Not one piece was leftover. The longest part of making this is stirring the chocolate to get it thick. Well worth it!!! Will be making this more often!
I was so excited to make this and going into the oven it looked perfect! Even coming out of the oven it did; but I was VERY disappointed when I cut into it. The inside was EXTREMELY runny. I later read some reviews and saw that someone had doubled the corn starch and baked the pie a little before adding the meringue. I will do that next time.
Excellent! A big hit, everybody loved it. Has that wonderful old school cocoa flavor, great silky texture. I covered with plastic wrap laid right on hot filling then chilled a few hours. Served with fresh sweetened whipped cream instead of meringue. Sooo good!
I followed others' advice and increased the corn starch to 5..it turned out so so good. My Husband said it was the best chocolate pie he had ever eaten.
Went by recipe. Exactly ! Turned out great . I was a little scared it would be runny but it wasn’t . Tasted great . I may like it a little sweeter so next one will have more sugar .
Chocolate custard was delicious and set up perfectly. I used a slightly different meringue recipe - no cream of tartar; 1/2 tsp vanilla extract; 1/4 cup sugar and pinch of salt
Great pie! Didn't change a thing. Will make again.
Absolutely delicious! The only change I made was to add an extra T of cornstarch as others had suggested. I will definitely make this pie again!
this did not come out well at all! the meringue was runny and didn't even cover the entire pie..will keep looking for a better recipe
Wanted to make a chocolate pie for my Dad. I knew it was his favorite kind of pie so I wanted to give it a try. He loved it. The chocolate was creamy and was not overwhelmingly sweet. The meringue was fluffy and high. I did have a little issue with it creeping away from the edge of the crust, but will keep working on it. This recipe is a keeper.
Loved it. Super simple and ingredients only cost $14 for everything at food lion & none of it was even on sale.
This turned out really well for me. I made it as written, no alterations are required! Smooth, creamy, old fashioned chocolate pie. The recipe is very similar to my grandmother's wartime chocolate pie. Ingredients weren't fancy, nor were they squandered. My pie filling was set 2 hours out of the oven, at room temperature. (Yes, I couldn't wait to test it! The rest was eaten chilled.) The crust was still warm when I poured in the filling, and I did not have runny filling.
OMG!!!! This was my first try at baking this pie and making a pie crust from scratch and WOW!!! It was easy and delicious. My husband isn’t a big chocolate fan but he loved this pie. Two thumbs up ??????
I made this pie for my brother for this birthday. It was the prettiest pie I ever make and it tasted fantastic it reminded me of the m pie my aunt made. It was easy to make and I WILL make this again. Try it you will love it.
This turned out really well for me. I made it as written, no alterations are required! Smooth, creamy, old fashioned chocolate pie. The recipe is very similar to my grandmother's wartime chocolate pie. Ingredients weren't fancy, nor were they squandered. My pie filling was set 2 hours out of the oven, at room temperature. (Yes, I couldn't wait to test it! The rest was eaten chilled.) The crust was still warm when I poured in the filling, and I did not have runny filling.
Love it, better than my mother's pie.
I love this. It tastes just like my grandmothers. I did add 1 tsp of butter at the end and let it melt before adding to pie crust.
Lovely desert, I used an extra egg white for the merengue and forgot the vanilla but still loved it
Try with extra egg yolk,, extra T of sugar, cornstarch and T of dark cocoa, Dabb of almond flavor. Add 1 T of butter at end of looking. Have meringue prepared first so I it can go immediately into deep crust. Increase whites to 5/extra sugar
The pie came out great, the meringue (which I tried twice) didn't fluff at all! It was my first time making it, and I followed the directions to a T, maybe there's some secret behind it that I don't know? So I just made it a chocolate pie :)
OMGGGG!!!! This is absolutely delishous! The ONLY thing I did was add a extra tablespoon of corn starch and I'm not even sure it needed it! Just decadent, the right amount of sweetness and there was NONE left after dinner! I don't know what went wrong for those that had any issues but found if you followed the stovetop cooking directions percisley it's fool proof in my book! Beautiful presentation and easy to make! Everyone in the family is asking for it to be made again as in tomorrow lol and all the guests wanted the recipe! That a A+ in my book. ??. Thank you for posting the recipe! PS: The ONLY thing I have to add is that humidity is meringues worst enemy! I make sure my house is cool or the AC is on cool and I would be hesitant to make it on a humid day. Just my 2 cents ;)
Easy Recipe to follow, made it ..Turned out amazing
Ok this recipe was hands down the best. I would like to say the first time i made the pie and followed directions but it did not set right, **SO the second time i made the pie, i made the meringue first so that way i can immediately put on top of the hot filling once i poured it into the crust . (NOTE: Meringue sets better once it is applied right to the hot filling, do not let the filling cool down)...also i just mixed the yolks in with the rest of the ingredients, i didnt wait till later to add it and i also scooped up big tablespoons of corn starch to make sure it will set right, and WALA...it came out BEAUTIFULLY, perfect and delicious!!!!!!! All my family was pleased and i had to make like 4 more pies per people request.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections