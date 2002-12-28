Cranberry Cream Pie I

The tang of cranberries meets the rich goodness of whipped cream in this new twist on the cream pie theme!

By MARBALET

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour boiling water over the cranberries to cover. Let stand for 5 minutes and drain.

  • In a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the sugar, flour and salt. Gradually stir in the milk and eggs. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in the sour cream, butter, and cranberries; pour mixture into the baked pastry shell. Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

  • Whip the cream until soft peaks form, fold in the confectioners' sugar and vanilla. Swirl over the top of the cooled and set pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 59g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 114.3mg; sodium 243.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

chellebelle
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2002
I just finished making this and it's delicious! I added the zest of an orange along with the soaked cranberries I think that really added to it and made it look pretty too. The only thing that keeps it from being five stars is that it could be more "sour creamy" tasing in my opinion. I might try adding more next time. Read More
TAMMERSANN
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2003
Not quite the flavor I expected but very good and very rich because of the sour cream. Read More
F.S. ohio
Rating: 1 stars
11/28/2008
This was an attempted dessert for Thanksgiving. The pie sat up very well however you couldn't taste the cranberries but you could taste the flour. If I where to try this again I would exchange the flour for appropriate amount of cornstarch. Did not get good reviews from family members either. Not likely to make it again. Read More
ROBYNQUAM
Rating: 1 stars
10/24/2003
I didn't think this pie was very good at all. Maybe I made it wrong? I am not sure. I was very boring and bland and it was more of a plain cream pie than anything else. I wouldn't recommend taking to any thanksgiving day. I came home with a whole pie! Read More
LRUBIN
Rating: 2 stars
12/28/2002
I followed this recipe EXACTLY and it didn't hold its shape at all. Forget about cutting it just grab a spoon! Had a very custardy taste but was very creamy. Tasted ok but would prefer to eat other things. If you're making this be sure to add an extra cup of dried cranberries otherwise very skimpy. Read More
SEWON
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2002
This cream filling is excellent! It would be great with other fruit such as bananas peaches etc. Very very good. Read More
NLCHIPMAN
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2002
Thanks Holly. This was really a great pie!! Read More
Dawn Thoos
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2018
I read the reviews and doubled the amount of cranberries and added the orange zest..... it turned out AMAZING. it was a big hit. sweet but not overly so. Read More
