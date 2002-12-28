Cranberry Cream Pie I
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 500.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.5g 13 %
carbohydrates: 59g 19 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 5 %
sugars: 41.8g
fat: 27.6g 43 %
saturated fat: 15.3g 77 %
cholesterol: 114.3mg 38 %
vitamin a iu: 898.3IU 18 %
niacin equivalents: 2.3mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 35.2mcg 9 %
calcium: 129.5mg 13 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 17.5mg 6 %
potassium: 191.5mg 5 %
sodium: 243.9mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 15 %
calories from fat: 248.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
