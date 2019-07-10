Awesome Asparagus Sandwich

Rating: 4.63 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great vegetarian sandwich that even meat-lovers will like! I came up with this idea after having an asparagus sandwich at a restaurant that my husband and I both loved. It is quick and easy and so yummy!

By LYSAVANDER

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Toss asparagus and red pepper with olive oil. Place on a lined baking sheet and bake until tender, about 10 minutes. Once cool enough to handle, remove skin from the pepper and slice into strips.

  • Cut hoagie rolls in half, place on a baking sheet, and toast lightly in the oven. Remove rolls from the oven and sprinkle each half with cheese. Place 4 to 5 asparagus spears and a few strips of pepper on one side. Place slices of tomato on the other side of the roll. Place the hoagies back in the oven until the cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, mix the mayonnaise, lemon juice, and garlic together. Spread the dressing on one side of the roll and close sandwich.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
796 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 82.8g; fat 38.5g; cholesterol 57.4mg; sodium 950.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (42)

MamaJess
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2010
These sandwiches are AMAZING!! I piled on the asparagus since I made extra. My husband even enjoyed it. I will definitely make this again. Read More
Doc Mama
Rating: 3 stars
03/02/2012
be sure to snip asperagus to length you want on the bread. remove there hard sour bottom parts! Unappealing in my sandwich.:( was otherwise a delicious variation. i left out pepper as I don't care for them. Read More
Bethany Anson Jensen
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2008
Even my non-vegetarian husband loved these! I used jarred roasted peppers and made the sauce with a couple more of them in the mini-food processor. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Candice
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2012
This was so good! The roasted red pepper goes so well with the Asparagus. The swiss cheese didn't overpower the taste of the asparagus either. Toasty and tastey. The dressing was a little runny but it was good. I think this sandwich would make up nicely as a paninni too. Read More
Christine
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2011
This was a great very filling lunch. I was testing things that would be good for Lent and came across this recipe though I made a few changes to mine: Used 1/2 lb asparagus for one sandwich fresh mozzarella multi-grain bread and left out the peppers since I did not have any on hand. I didn't find it too messy but I only eyeballed and probably didn't put in as much lemon so it could spread better. I loved the texture of the mozz. with the asparagus and creating this with the peppers and a more flavorful cheese will definitely be on my list in the future. Especially with all of the possible variations this one is a keeper. Read More
ppaulsen
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2009
OK this sandwich is MESSY! Asparagus tomato slices mayo sauce - all just sliding or running out as you bite into it.... Maybe I didn't do it right but it was still really really tasty! I'm a card-carrying carnivore and the only veggie sandwich I've ever even considered is the standard Portabella/grilled pepper/goat cheese sandwich. Well this asparagus sandwich can definitely compete! I'd think twice before throwing those burger patties on the grill. Really! Very very satisfying! Read More
KWel
Rating: 4 stars
07/08/2009
my husband and i both enjoyed this Read More
Shawn
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2007
Great Sandwich....Roommates called it the BLT for Vegetarians. I substituted Asiago in place of Swiss. Quick n Easy - Certainly worth trying!! Read More
Kayseaann
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2011
DELICIOUS! I added a bit of salt and used vegan mayo and sharp cheddar! Read More
SHOWGIE
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2007
I thought this was a great sandwich and we'll definitely have it again. Read More
