Chocolate Pie I

One for the chocolate lovers!

Recipe by Lorrie Sterling

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a cast iron skillet over medium low heat, melt the butter.

  • Combine one cup of the sugar with cocoa and flour. Beat the egg yolks with the milk and add them to the sugar mixture.

  • Add the sugar and egg mixture to the skillet with the melted butter or margarine and cook gently, stirring constantly until thick. (Watch this mixture closely as it has a tendency to burn)! Add the vanilla. Pour the mixture into the baked crust.

  • Beat the egg whites until soft peaks form; add the remaining 1/4 cup sugar and beat until meringue is glossy and stiff peaks form. Spread beaten egg whites over the hot filling be sure the whites touch the edges of the crust. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes (or until the meringue is golden brown).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 70.5mg; sodium 191mg. Full Nutrition
