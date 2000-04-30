Chocolate Pie I
One for the chocolate lovers!
One for the chocolate lovers!
I use 1/2 cup less sugar in the chocolate custard, as the sweetness is just too extrime, and the less sugar makes it much more plesent.Read More
The taste of this pie was really good, but the filling came out a gooey, runny mess. It did not hold together at all! The meringue took about 15 minutes of beating to form. I may try this pie one more time and bake it longer to see if that was the problem, because doing it exactly like the recipe says it does not work!Read More
I use 1/2 cup less sugar in the chocolate custard, as the sweetness is just too extrime, and the less sugar makes it much more plesent.
No problems making this one. I didn't use a cast iron skillet.
Absolutely wonderful. I followed the advice to double the recipe as I wanted to fill a deep dish pie crust, which it did, perfectly. If you're using a shallow pie crust, don't double. This recipe is a definite keeper!
This is just like the pie my husband's grandma used to make years ago. When she died, I got her iron skillet and her hand written recipe that never came out right. I finally found the recipe to do it justice! Takes a lot of patience (about 30 mins to cook the filling) but its a taste of home! Worth every minute stirring when my husband tastes it! I'm the new keeper of "Granny's Chocolate Pie recipe!" I'll never tell that I had to go search the internet to find the "old family recipe!"
First time I've ever made a chocolate cream pie from scratch...and this was a great recipe to start with. You have to be patient for consistency to thicken and stir constantly, but everything else goes quickly. I added 1/2 cup chocolate chips to the completed warm mixture (for fun)...it was very fudgey and just scrumptious...cooled nicely, and did not run...which was my biggest fear. I would double the recipe if you want a real full pie shell...this mix only filled it half way...this would allow you a thicker meringue to. I also liked that most ingredients are on hand (no evaporated milk needed as most other recipes call for and real chocolate isn't needed). I must say, I have stopped my search for a chocolate cream pie recipe. I topped the slices with drizzled chocolate and raspberry puree...my hubby said it was as good as Marie Callendars. Thanks Glenda!!
Just like my grandmother (90 years old this past October)used to make, but she forgot the recipe and we have been trying to get it right for years. I made for Christmas and every told me to make this pie my standard dish. I made it twice and had to substitute 2 1/2 squares of unsweetened chocolate in one batch and made a very rich chocolate flavor. It does seem to get sticky after sitting for a few days, so don't be stingy with the slices!
The taste of this pie was really good, but the filling came out a gooey, runny mess. It did not hold together at all! The meringue took about 15 minutes of beating to form. I may try this pie one more time and bake it longer to see if that was the problem, because doing it exactly like the recipe says it does not work!
This is the pie recipe I have been looking for. I recommend making either two recipes or one and a half b/c it doesn't make alot. I add 2 TBLS of butter to the filling when it is still hot at the end. Makes it glossier. It is the perfect filling for Martha Stewart's pate brisee crust filling. My husband and my kids went crazy for it. Will definitely make again. To the critics who complain it was runny, you need to up the heat and wait until it gets pretty thick. Don't let it overcook too much or it will get grainy.
This pie was pretty easy to make but was lacking a little on flavor. I don't think I'll make this pie again.
Easy and impressive to take to a dinner party. I also cut the sugar as per other reviewer's suggestions...perfect!
This pie was easy to make. But everyone who had a piece complained it was too sweet.
This is just the pie I was looking for. I've made almost this exact pie a few times in the past... simple ingredients and down-home flavor!! I did cut down on the sugar as per other reviews, but other than that no problems. Tips - For the custard, make extra sure that the yolk/flour/sugar mixture is mixed WELL and cook on med heat while stirring CONTINUOUSLY. If the heat is too low it will take forever and if it's too high it will burn. For the meringue, make sure you get NO YOLK in it, if there is even the smallest amount it will not form. By adding sugar to it, it does take longer to form than without, but the sugar is important for the flavour. Be patient.
SO SO Amazing.
This pie was so good! We loved the rich silky texture of the filling. Just remember that slow and steady wins the race with the filling. Don't try and rush the process or you will have lumpy filling. Thanks for sharing, Glenda!
THIS PIE WAS OUTSTANDING! IT WAS SO EASY AND SO DELISH! IT WAS THICK AND FUDGY AND IT WAS THE FIRST TIME I MADE MERINGUE! THE CREW AT WORK SAID IT WAS DELCIOUS AND IT STAYS REFRIDGERATED WELL!
Always a hit at my house. Adding a pinch of salt balances the sweetness, and I like the suggestion to add some chocolate chips, but it's not necessary.
excellent! man it took a LONG time for the custard to set up, but once it did, it was awesome. i chilled my egg whites, mixing bowl, and whisk attachment in the refrigerator before beating them for the meringue and it went much faster for me!
My husband liked this!
Made this pie today. Great recipe except it is too sweet for my taste. I'll try using less sugar & a more authentic cocoa next time(rather than store brand).Not sure why people complained about thickening- I had no problem . I stirred with a whisk , left alone for about 30 secs. then continued whisking. Overall good backbone recipe.
I've never made anything like this before so I was really nervous. Unfortunately we weren't able to eat the end result. The filling was so runny! I wish I had read further down in the reviews about it taking about 30 minutes to thicken. I was so afraid of cooking it too long and having it burn so I'm sure I didn't cook it long enough. I also had to double the recipe for the meringue, which was the only part that turned out right. I let it sit in the fridge for about 4 hours hoping it would set and it never did. I may try adding corn starch to the chocolate also as some one else suggested. I wouldn't recommend this for a first timer, but I will try it again when I'm not under holiday pressure! ***I tried this again on 7/11/10 with no time constraints. I also used the "Double Boil" method. After an hour and a half of stirring I decided to add corn starch. 2 tablespoons later it was no thicker. Then I decided to add Gelatin to it. Nothing. I don't know what I'm missing but I can't get this right! The meringue however was beautiful!
Overall, I really like this recipe, it has a great chocolate flavor and can be made with things that are always in the cabinet. However, I would like to add, that I also would advise others to double the recipe, as then there is plenty of filling, and I also make the filling in a small pot on the stove, as I feel it is easier that way.
Just like my aunt used to make. I love it.
I made this and added 1/2 cup peanut butter to the cooked pudding. Sprinkled 1/4 cup chopped peanuts over the meringue. It was very good. My husband and his friend loved it!
I wasted my time on this one. It's 1 am....I've been up looking for the perfect recipe for our early Thanksgiving dinner later today. This wasn't it. It set fine, but it just wasn't good to me. I'll stick to the instant chocolate pudding for now.
This was really good except I screwed up the egg whites so they didn't cook properly on top. But the chocolate part was GOOD.
This was wonderful! Be sure to let it cool completely before cutting into it, or the center will still be soupy. And defintiely pay attention the warning about watching the custard carefully--turn your back for a minute and it's burning. It was excellent, though, and didn't last a day at our house.
Perfection (after reducing sugar by about 20%) and so much like the pies I remember a family friend making. Be sure and allow plenty of time for the filling to thicken. It needs to cook SLOWLY ---- it may take up to 35 minutes.
I'v been making this recipe for years. My mother had it and passed it on down to me. I usually double the recipe for a deep dish pie, it seems to work better. But this is a great recipe for a chocolate pie. We always called it "skillet chocolate pie". It is now my son's favorite pie and he plans to take the recipe with him when he leave home in a few years.
I put in slightly less sugar than called for after all the reviews to that affect, but don't think the additional sugar would have hurt. A great dessert, everyone loved it. If you're budgeting time, it took me a long time to cook down the chocolate, I'm going to time it next time, but it was about 20-30 min.
Okay, let me try one more time - getting used to using the small space provided to write the review. The pie I ended up with came out like LauraKE's -- a gooey runny mess. I guess I didn't cook the filling long enough. I was just afraid it was going to burn or thicken on the bottom of the pan ( I don't have a cast iron skillet -- used a 2 qt saucepan ). I was going to cut into the pie right after I browned the meringue, but the filling wasn't set then. Let it sit in the refrigerator for four hours. The only difference was it was a chilled gooey mess after four hours. I've made a chocolate pie before and it came out fine. I checked that recipe and the thickening agent (cornstarch - a larger amount ) thickened it fine. I guess if I attempt this again, I will keep the mixture on the heat longer until it is the thickness of firm pudding. Well, the meringue came out ok . . . . I would also cut back on the sugar in the chocolate mixture. I would be comfortable using just 1/2 a cup. Guess all these other people who loved it knew how long they had to cook it and what the filling was supposed to look like before it went into the pie shell. I may try this recipe one more time to be fair.
Perfect, just like my Granny's! As suggested, I doubled the recipe for a deep dish, but I didn't change a thing and it was absolutely delicious. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
Easy to make and really good,everyone loved it.
Delicious!! I used a different recipe for the meringue but the chocolate filling, which can double as homemade pudding, was great. The family raved over it.
Easy to prepare, very chocolaty. However did not yield enough for 9' pie crust.
After reading reviews, I also doubled the filling and cut back a little on the sugar. It tasted great...more like the filling of a French silk pie. Had to cook it at least 30 minutes, but it was worth the wait.
Great recipe takes awhile to make, but it is worth it This Christmas aunt called and said "can you make a chocolate pie, I said yes, do you want me to bring baked beans, if you want to but the pie isn't optional!!!!" Thanks for the great recipie
Reduced sugar...otherwise very tasty!
I thought the pie was very good, only thing I would say is it's good when it's warm but it's incredibly better when it's cold.
Very easy to make but way too much sugar. Doesn't have chocolaty richness I was looking for. I thought texture was not creamy enough and only flavor is 'sweet'.
This tastes very close to my grandmothers pie. She didnt leave her recipe behind but this was great! Not the easiest pie to make but well worth the time!
I was searching for the perfect chocolate pie - trying to make one close to my Mother-in-law's pies. I tried this one and the one titled "Bev's Chocolate Pie". Well, Bev's Chocolate Pie was my absolute favorite. But, this is a good recipe if you like a fudgy, pudding-like filling. I accidentally added the 1/4 cup of sugar to the filling that should have gone in the egg white meringue so the fudgy filling was extra sweet. However, my brother-in-law (who LOVES chocolate pies) absolutely loved this recipe. He kept telling me how this was the best pie he has ever eaten. So, try both recipes and decide which type of filling is your favorite.
I had been searching for years to find a chocolate pie recipe like my grandma used to make. She had submitted the recipe to a church cookbook a long time ago but there were ingredients & cooking steps missing from the submission. I attempted to make her recipe before she passed away and it just didn't turn out and she couldn't remember the recipe well enough to tell me what went wrong. Low and behold, I have found this recipe and THIS IS PERFECT!! I have made it several times and the key is PATIENCE. It does take a bit to get the chocolate filling thickened as well as whip the meringue. I follow this recipe exactly as written with no changes. While I'm busy stirring the filling, I have my stand mixer beating the egg whites. They usually end up finishing at the same time. I've only had one issue with runny filling and that was because I didn't cook the filling long enough. I cook it to an almost peanut butter-like consistency. Thanks for the recipe Glenda!!
Warning if you dont put all the ingredients for the filling in quick enough it burns. Also i saw some people said it was runny probably not cooked enough. I tried a second time for the filling and it turned out wonderfully. I will make this again. It is sooo yummy.
Doubled the recipe. Pudding was smooth and very tasty.
made as the recipe all for , teaste good but the filling was very skimpy hardy covered the botten of pie shell.
Tastes just like I remember my Mama's pie tasting. Very easy to follow. I did not use a skillet and I put it in a graham cracker crust. Yum!
I asked my boyfriend what he has been craving and he said Chocolate cream pie. First time I ever made Chocolate cream pie , let alone from scratch. It was a success...delicious and decadent. Add it to my favorites.
this is as good as it gets. I whipped a cup of cream and made it into a cream pie.
Very tasty, I will decrease sugar in the future.
This is the Recipe that my Mammaw Whitten used. It was in her cook book and she left it to me... Some of the pages got lost in a move and I haven't made it in years. I could not remember the mesurements for all of it and gave up and was just sad that I would never be able to make it anymore. I am so glad to have it again. I am going to make one in the morning. Thank you for giving it back to me. ..... PS. I read some of the negitive reviews about it not being thick enough, or runny. It has to stick to the back of the spoon like pudding while it is hot. you have to cook it LOW AND SLOW. So ladies, if it messes up... it's your own fault.
I doubled the recipe for a 9" pie shell, and added 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips at the same time as vanilla, after cooking. Easy and delicious!
I followed the recipe to a -T-, but I must have cooked it too long. It was good, but not rich as I thought. Next time, I think I would try this recipe again, but cool it less...on the stove and in the oven.
Just like my grandma used to make. I lost the recipe but now I have one.
Excellent recipe! Just like grandma used to make. I did cut pie filling sugar in half. For those reviewers who said the filling was a runny mess; it is because you have to cook the filling for longer to make it firm. I cooked the filling constantly while stirring with a whisk for about 7-10 minutes. It started solidifying as soon as it was away from heat. Also, turn the temp down to med-low as soon as it heats up to keep it from burning. So yummy! It was gone in two hours at my house.
Oh my gosh! I just made this pie and it is without a doubt the best chocolate pie I have had since my grandmother passed away. Thank you so much. VPS
Very good flavor! Rich chocolate just the way I like it! Simple recipe too!
I have my mother's recipe which is a pinch of this and a dab of that is similar, but the proportions of this recipe are right on! Thank you for sharing!
I used heavy cream instead of milk and corn starch instead of flour and I put it in a gluten free crust. I took to work for pi day and everyone loved it.
runny and very disappointing
It could very well be lack of cooking experience that made this turn out so bad, but I followed the recipe to a T and it didn't work out. I think it was mostly the meringue that tasted so terrible. It didn't set up well at all and had an awful flavor. I may try this recipe again but with a different meringue recipe. Sorry for the poor rating.
This turned out great and very smooth chocolate flavour . Would definitely make again, used whip cream
Aboslutely AWESOME!! This pie was very easy and tastes great! This was my first time to make a homemade pie from scratch and I will DEFINATELY be using the recipe again!!
This is a great chocolate pie. The only comments I have is to microwave it not heat it on the burner because that takes a very long time. I would also recommend keeping it in the refrigerator for a while because it comes out a little softer than wanted but everyone I know loved it.
No changes, it came out great!!
This is the one I always use for what ever reason we want a chocolate pie, it is so good
the filling for this pie thickened to a point, but never really became the right consistency, the centre was gooey and stickey making the pie almost impossible to cut nicely... followed directions exactly.. maybe i didnt let it cook on the stove top long enough, though it was well over the recomended half hour
My grandma used to make this EXACT pie when I was younger. She passed away and no one ever got the recipe. I have made COUNTLESS chocolate pies trying to find "her" recipe =) This taste just like my childhood. Thank you SOOOOO much for sharing!
I made this for Thanksgiving. The merengue was great and the filling tasted really good, it just didn't set up right. Parts were runny. The mixture in the cast iron skillet looked thick, but I guess I didn't cook it long enough. I will definitely try again though, because the taste was, as I said, really good.
I tried this and it was way to sweet the sugar was over wellming
YUMMMMM Easy recipe and delish. Perhaps a little less sugar in chocolate filling but very good.
Silly me, decided to do this recipe for my 1st time, ON Thanksgiving Day!! Next time, and yes, there will be many next times, I'll do it the day before!! But I read the reviews as I always recommend you do as well, so you can learn from other's trials and errors, such as,...... I took the advice of 1/2 cup less sugar and glad I did, it's just right! It's sweet and a little rich but not overly much so!! I didn't bother with the cast iron skillet, just used a pan I'd make noodles or potatoes in, nothing big. I also doubled the recipe and glad I did, cuz it perfectly fit the deep dish 9 in. pie crust. I took the other advice I learned, such as after putting your egg whites in the bowl, before doing anything with them, let them get to room temp (so I sat the bowl by the stove as I cooked the filling). And I cooked the filling on med-med/high and just stirred using both a whisk and a spatula so I could get the sides and bottom as well as make sure there were no spots of not mixed cocoa or other powders. It only took about 25 mins for it to thicken nicely and then to be sure it was well mixed, I actually used my mixer to finish it up and glad I did cuz there were STILL some areas not mixed and I stirred it well, I thought!! Since I doubled the filling, I decided to double the meringue too and have a grand pie and then realized, they didn't show any vanilla in it, so I added 1 tsp to the double mix of meringue. I mixed the meringue with my mixer, took some time but I expected it
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections