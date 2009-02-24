Chocolate Chip Pie III

I had 4 pies to make for a Thanksgiving Pie drive for the teachers at my son's high school. I made two apple pies, but I also wanted to try something different and this recipe caught my eye, especially since it doesn't need to be refrigerated. Based on other reviewers feedback, I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I also used mini chocolate chips and cut the quantity back to 3/4 cup. Baked on a lower rack for 1 hour. I made a test pie for the family and they loved it (it bit too sweet and gooey for me, but I also don't like warm cookies and they do). We waited until it cooled off a bit, but was still warm. It cut and served perfectly. We then tasted it again a few hours later when it was completely cooled and that's when I liked it the best. This is a delicious pie and a nice change from the traditional Thanksgiving pies.