Chocolate Chip Pie III
Very, very rich. Easy to make, especially for inexperieced bakers.
Deeeeelicious pie! I was searching for a recipe to use up some extra refrigerated pie crusts and chocolate chips and found this! Made 4 in the last week. (We entertain a lot) Changes that made it over the top...you must use 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 to 1 cup nuts. I used 1 cup chopped walnuts. EVERYONE loved and raved over this pie. Very simple, very quick and very delicious. Used a mixer the first time, but used a wire wisk the 2nd, 3rd and 4th times. You can't go wrong with this one if you love chocolate, nuts and the taste of a chocolate chip cookie.Read More
My 4 year old daughter hated it, my husband thought it was ok but didn't want to take it to his co-workers. Made this recipe as written and no one in my house wanted much of it. Might try it again with suggested changes...Read More
I too enjoyed this pie but made the following changes - 1/4c white and 3/4c brown sugar, mixed the chips 1/3c each, peanut butter, wh choc & semi. Thank you for sharing.
This was prety good. It came out very moist and chocolate chips in every bite. I did use brown sugar instead of white and threw a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I left out the nuts because the kids usually complain. It's fast and easy to make and won't last long in my house!
I love this pie. I use to make it and lost the recipe. Thank you for sharing it! I thought I use to add vanilla favoring but maybe I was mistaken . Again thanks for sharing your recipe.
This pie is absolutely delicious. I altered the recipe a bit by using 1 cup of brown sugar and a tsp of vanilla. Topped warm pie with vanilla ice cream and it was rich and creamy.
This was GREAT!!! The only change I made (per other reviews) was to use 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. It is very rich and so EASY to make. I love recipes with simple ingredients and this one pays offs! I made 2 pies and we ate the first while it was warm with icecream, whipped cream, and syrup. It was extremely rich - so cut small pieces if you eat it this way. The next day it was GREAT cold. I think I actually prefer it cooled because I like the chocolate when it's more solid vs melted. Can't go wrong with this recipe!!!
I made this for a school project: Make a dish from your favorite state. I was surfing the web for a kentucky dessert without bourbon and came across this. Since someone posted a comment saying the traditional kentucky derby pie and this were similar, I decided to do this. SO GLAD I DID!!!!! Everyone loved it (I served it with vanilla ice cream)! I did stick it in the fridge overnight, which made it taste kind of like a cookie rather than the brownie-like flavor it has when the chocolate chips were melted.
I just made this today, I followed the recipe exactly, it turned out great. Very rich and good.. I highly recommend this recipe..
It's okay, different but I would rather have a cookie or pecan pie =D
This was great. I made mini-pies in muffin cups rather than one large pie. My 9-inch pie crust recipe and the filling made 10 muffin sized servings. This really helped cut down on the 1 hour baking time. I'll make this again for sure!
This was pretty yummy. Very sweet though. I did the 1/2 brown sugar 1/2 white sugar thing and excluded the nuts and baked it for about an hour and ten minutes and it came out pretty good. I would make it again.
It turned out good, but was more like a chocolate pie (all the chips melted). I added a little salt (to bring out the sweetness), vanilla extract, and brown sugar - just like I do when I make chocolate chip cookies. Next time I'll cut back on the chips. Tastes great slightly warmed with vanilla ice cream on top. Yum!
Made this today. Only had a cup of mixed chocolate and peanut butter morsels. I used that and it turned out great.
This was very good. One suggestion, next time I'll cut way back on the chocolate chips. They are almost overpowering. It was still delicious though and no complaints from the guests. I think it would go best with some vanilla icecream and whipped cream topping.
Not anything special. I will not make again. Prefer regular chocolate chip cookies... b/c you can taste the chocolate better.
Wonderful! So quick and easy. This would be a great recipe for a beginner baker. Nice because you don't have to pre-bake the crust and there aren't too many ingredients, all which are easy to measure. Tastes like a cookie. Don't forget to serve with a BIG scoop of vanilla ice cream. MMMMM!
delicius!!! it was so easy to make. I added 1/4 teaspoon baking soda and I poored just a little bit of vanilla extract into the mixture and it turned out really good
Tastes Great! Just a few too many chocolate chips for us, easily changed.
Too sweet. I cut the butter down to 1/2 cup, added 1 tsp of vanilla, but I would cut some of the sugar as well.
I thought this was good, but I made a few minor changes. I reduced the sugar to just over 3/4 cup, added a couple more tablespoons of flour and added a dash of vanilla. Also, i used milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet bc that's what I had on hand. It was super easy, which I loved. Definitely serve it with ice cream, even with the reduced sugar it would have been too sweet alone.
This is my boyfriend's favorite! I have requests to make this often for his colleagues at the fire station!
Fantastic dessert. Skipped the nuts - wonderful warm, but I liked it cold the next day.
This didn't turn out anything like the picture. All the chocolate chips sank to the bottom so it was like a huge chocolate chip without the cookie.
My husbands favorite! I prefer the half brown sugar/half white sugar combo instead but my husband likes the sweetness of all white. Can't go wrong on this pie!
I made this with a mixture of semi-sweet and white chocolate chips(probably ended up with a cup and a half) and left out the pecans (don't like them). I thought it was pretty tasty. It is rich and not for those who don't like super sweet desserts but if you like chocolate chip cookies it's definitely worth a go!!! Good served warm with ice cream!
With 'Choclate Chip' and 'Pie' in the same title I just had to try this recipe. I was driven with curiosity. Overall a decent pie, but it didn't appeal to my particular taste or my husbands'. There's absolutely nothing wrong with this recipe and I can understand why other people would like it. But it just wasn't for me. Maybe it's the pecans. I usually don't like nuts in my pies. I'm glad I tried it at least once though.
I had 4 pies to make for a Thanksgiving Pie drive for the teachers at my son's high school. I made two apple pies, but I also wanted to try something different and this recipe caught my eye, especially since it doesn't need to be refrigerated. Based on other reviewers feedback, I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I also used mini chocolate chips and cut the quantity back to 3/4 cup. Baked on a lower rack for 1 hour. I made a test pie for the family and they loved it (it bit too sweet and gooey for me, but I also don't like warm cookies and they do). We waited until it cooled off a bit, but was still warm. It cut and served perfectly. We then tasted it again a few hours later when it was completely cooled and that's when I liked it the best. This is a delicious pie and a nice change from the traditional Thanksgiving pies.
This pie is wonderful! I followed the recipe except I did not add the nuts. Baked it at 325 degrees for only 45 minutes, and it was golden brown and the middle was set. Served it with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. It was a hit at Thanksgiving along with the other pies! Both kids and adults raved about it. Will definately make again.
My roommate and I absolutely loved this pie. I made it again for my father's birthday and he loved it as well. It is very rich, so if you are not a big sweet fan, this pie is not for you.
I made some slight variations for this pie just because I was feeling squirrelly like I sometimes do when cooking. I added 1/4 cup peanut butter and 1/4 of a teaspoon of cinnamon. Yum!
As a couple of other reviewers have stated, this is basically a chocolate chip cookie in a pie shell. We didn't like the texture very much. Also, I cut the sugar in half and it was plenty sweet since it's so chocolatey. I don't think I will make this again.
Made 2, one with coconut added and one as recipe indicated. People loved them both.
This is the same Southern recipe my family has used for decades! Either my aunt or myself will always makes a couple of these for every holiday. Yummy!
Thanks for a great recipe! I didn't change a thing! Add some Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla and mmmmmm!!
Incredible recipe! Great for a last minute dessert! Everyone loves it!
We make this pie very often (every holiday and special event) and love it. Over the time we have adjusted it by leaving out the nuts and increasing the baking temp to 350. The picture does not do this justice. Ours has an evenly light brown crust.
Awesome! I need to make it more often.
Really good, but mine turned out more like a really big chocolate chip cookie in a pie crust. Not sure if that's how it was supposed to be, but it was delicious nonetheless! Everyone loved it!
This is a pie we make every holiday! I started making it when I was 10 and now my girls make it!
I didn't have any semi-sweet chocolate chips so I used Andes Creme De Menthe baking chips and a few Nestle Premier White Morsels. It turned out fantastic!
This is a wonderful pie! I use walnuts instead of pecans. Definitely a winner!
My mom and I used to make this pie when I was very young. It was so easy to make, it quickly became "my" pie, and I used to make them for extended family members every Christmas. Everyone loves it, especially served warm with cool whip. =)
Yum, Yummy, Yum! I was searching for a recipe for this pie that matched that of an old elementary teacher of mine. When I think of her, I think of this pie. I changed the pecans to walnuts and it was still delicious! Thank you for bringing back a sweet memory!
This pie is sooo good! I served it to company and they even asked for rainchecks to come back and have another piece tomorrow! I was a little unsure as to whether or not the middle was cooked after 50ish minutes, but after letting it cool the pie was perfect!
Very easy to make and tasted great. I prefer to use less sugar and butter, though.
While good, it's not the chocolate chip pie I've made before. This came out more cakelike and I'm remembering a more gooey pecan-pie like consistency. I will probably try again with a recipe that uses brown sugar.
I liked it, but my husband REALLY liked it. Like others have said, all the chips sank to the bottom of the pie crust so it seemed like it was intentional. Per other reviews, I added some vanilla, and 1/4tsp of salt, (since I thought it needed a little salt, and I just like vanilla). I think this pie would be better room temperature, or even slightly warm, we ate it chilled.
Mine was overcooked after 30 minutes.
I cut the sugar by 1/3, but will cut it by 1/2 next time. I also lined the bottom of the pie with sliced bananas. It was awesome. A friend said it tasted like a banana split pie.
This was a big hit and very easy to make. Added vanilla. Used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar and increased the pecans to a cup (because I love them so much). Great served with vanilla ice cream.
Loved this recipe! A quick easy go to recipe to keep! Only change I made after reading reviews was using 3/4 cup of butter and I only had 3/4 cup of chocolate chips so I finished it off with a 1/4 cup of peanut butter chips! Will definitely make again!!!!
Very good and easy to make!
Great last minute recipe! I had everything on hand and didn't have to run to the market! I used this for a party... everyone was asked to bring a pie. I didn't want to do the same old apple pie so I tried this. Fantastic! I added some Heath Bar bits and omitted the nuts. Next time I'll add a bit of vanilla and maybe half brown sugar and half white sugar. Thanks for sharing!
I have made this recipe twice now already and it has turned out great both times. My family loved it!
Add vanilla and instant coffee, delightful!
I made this pie according to the recipe without any adjustments. It came out looking like a big cookie pie, basically. It tasted very good!
So YUMMY and so EASY to make!!!! We will definitely make this again!!
