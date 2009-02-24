Chocolate Chip Pie III

Very, very rich. Easy to make, especially for inexperieced bakers.

By GINNY LEE

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Combine cooled melted butter or margarine and sugar, eggs, pecans, flour and chocolate chips; mix well. Pour the mixture into the unbaked pastry shell and bake in the preheated oven for about 1 hour. Let cool and serve.

Per Serving:
474 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 203.9mg. Full Nutrition
