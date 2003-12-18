Mississippi Egg Custard Pie

1 of 19

Rating: 5 stars I made this pie last night, it was absolutely delicious. This pie was easy to make, I followed the recipe very closely, except I added a little bit of melted butter to the mixture and cooked each pie for about 55-60 mins each at 350. I also added a foil ring to the crust so it didn't get too brown. I highly recommend this recipe to other egg pie lovers, it's so very tasty and doesn't have that "too much egg" taste like others. Helpful (28)

Rating: 1 stars I put this in a small rectangular casserole dish because I didn't have a water bath pan that would fit a 9" pie plate. Otherwise the only change I made was to add a little cinnamon and nutmeg. I don't know what I did wrong; but it did not set up and was almost entirely liquid under the hardened top. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars this is the best egg custard ever much better than the shops ones Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars Giving this 3 stars there is some difficulty setting the 9" pie pan in another baking dish with water. I did not have one that was wider than 9" so there were some issues in technicality with this recipe for me. Some water did seep into the pie pan trying to balance it in. And the lowest layer came out harder than the rest. However the top layer did taste fairly good. I would definitely have to go buy a new baking dish for the water bath to even begin to think about trying this again. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars a fool proof Egg Custard Pie! I am a novice in the kitchen but this pie was a hit in my family. For some who thinks it's too sweet.... just lessen the sugar! I used only 1 1/4 c and it turned out great. TWO TWISTS i made with the recipe..1) used halfevap milk and half reg milk ( i had some left over that's why) 2) added fresh corn kernels ( yup! FRESH)...and it still turned out WODERFUL!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I'm the only person in my family that likes egg custard pie. I'm also allergic to wheat and gluten. I swapped the flour for gluten free flour and used gluten free vanilla and it was Great! This recipe is definitely a keeper! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This pie is excellent. The only change I made is that I added some cinnamon cloves and nutmeg as I like a more spicy custard. I used a 10" pie plate and cooked the pie in a water bath for exactly 45 minutes. The pie rose nicely filling the pan and it cooked perfectly not runny at all but nice and firm. Best of all it is absolutely delicious light and tasty. Will definitely use the recipe again! Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars I made this pie I felt it was to sweet my pie took 2 hours to make. It was more custard then pie. Not happy with it at all. Helpful (1)