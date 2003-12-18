Mississippi Egg Custard Pie

Rating: 3.94 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

A wonderful pie straight from the heart of Mississippi.

By Marie Briggs

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat together the sugar, flour, eggs, vanilla and milk and pour the mixture into a 9 inch pie pan. Place pie in a dish filled with hot water (water should reach halfway up the sides of the pie pan). Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Let cool and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 52.9g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 60.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Most helpful positive review

Eireann
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2003
I made this pie last night, it was absolutely delicious. This pie was easy to make, I followed the recipe very closely, except I added a little bit of melted butter to the mixture and cooked each pie for about 55-60 mins each at 350. I also added a foil ring to the crust so it didn't get too brown. I highly recommend this recipe to other egg pie lovers, it's so very tasty and doesn't have that "too much egg" taste like others. Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

ZEWBIEDOO
Rating: 1 stars
01/27/2004
I put this in a small rectangular casserole dish because I didn't have a water bath pan that would fit a 9" pie plate. Otherwise the only change I made was to add a little cinnamon and nutmeg. I don't know what I did wrong; but it did not set up and was almost entirely liquid under the hardened top. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Reviews:
zach
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2008
this is the best egg custard ever much better than the shops ones Read More
Helpful
(12)
REBECCA70111
Rating: 3 stars
12/02/2005
Giving this 3 stars there is some difficulty setting the 9" pie pan in another baking dish with water. I did not have one that was wider than 9" so there were some issues in technicality with this recipe for me. Some water did seep into the pie pan trying to balance it in. And the lowest layer came out harder than the rest. However the top layer did taste fairly good. I would definitely have to go buy a new baking dish for the water bath to even begin to think about trying this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
aurearhea
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2009
a fool proof Egg Custard Pie! I am a novice in the kitchen but this pie was a hit in my family. For some who thinks it's too sweet.... just lessen the sugar! I used only 1 1/4 c and it turned out great. TWO TWISTS i made with the recipe..1) used halfevap milk and half reg milk ( i had some left over that's why) 2) added fresh corn kernels ( yup! FRESH)...and it still turned out WODERFUL!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
pjay1963
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2013
I'm the only person in my family that likes egg custard pie. I'm also allergic to wheat and gluten. I swapped the flour for gluten free flour and used gluten free vanilla and it was Great! This recipe is definitely a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jeff
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2011
This pie is excellent. The only change I made is that I added some cinnamon cloves and nutmeg as I like a more spicy custard. I used a 10" pie plate and cooked the pie in a water bath for exactly 45 minutes. The pie rose nicely filling the pan and it cooked perfectly not runny at all but nice and firm. Best of all it is absolutely delicious light and tasty. Will definitely use the recipe again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
toni
Rating: 1 stars
01/02/2009
I made this pie I felt it was to sweet my pie took 2 hours to make. It was more custard then pie. Not happy with it at all. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Wallace Lynn George
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2016
Only change I made was to add nutmeg to the top. Made it exactly as per the recipe and it was great. Grandkids love it as well. Made it for the crew in the oil patch and they either loved it or wouldn't try it. That's ok more for me. It is requested about once a week by those that tried it. That's a pretty good indication that they liked it. It's easy to fix. Read More
Helpful
(1)
