Million Dollar Pie II
Sweet and fruity, the perfect summertime treat!
Great Pie!! I made this pie yesterday for a pie contest, at our eagles club. And it took BEST PIE OVER ALL! The only thing differnt I did, was while the strawberries were still warm I added 1/2 a packet of strawberry jello. Because the strawberries was a little to runny for me. But changed nothing els.Read More
followed recipe as written & always double check my ingredients & directions so was greatly disappointed when the strawberry sauce turned into a soupy mess. I can't believe my container of strawberries was that overly juicy. could of used twice the starch. I ended up using a slotted spoon to strain of the runny liquid. The flavor of the pie was very good but the appearance was sloppy. Not good as a leftover.Read More
This was a pretty good pie. When you cook the strawberry mixture, you should bring it to a boil for one minute as with any cornstarch mixture. I found that this was better after it was refrigerated for a while. I used sliced almonds instead of slivered. It set up quite nicely and my kids loved it!
I've made this pie twice now. The first one was with a crushed graham cracker crust, and the most recent was with a crushed vanilla wafer crust. I used fresh whipped cream on both and didn't add the almonds to the top. Both are delicious refreshing treats! I preferred the graham cracker crust to the vanilla wafer one.
Everyone in my house loved this!!! Especially, my one year old who loves stawberries.
I won 3rd Place in a dessert contest with this pie. Everyone loved it!
Great ingredients make for an awesome pie!
I made this for a family Christmas gathering and it was a great hit. Of all the treats this was clearly the favorite. This will be made again and again. I made exactly as stated..thanks for the recipe!!!
This pie was awesome and fairly easy to make. My strawberries did get a little soupie, I added more cornstarch and ended up only using about 3/4 of the strawberries on the pie, any more and it would have run over and been a sloppy mess. I also doubled the cream cheese mixture on the bottom, b/c I think that's part of what makes this pie so good!
Creamy and smooth with a good taste.
Great, but I didn't like the cream cheese at the bottom, it was way too sour for the fruit taste. Next time I'll add some confectioners sugar to the pineapple/cream cheese.
Although my strawberries were very runny and didnt thicken very well, it was still very good. I ended up having to strain it in fear that it would be a soupy mess! LOVED the end results though.YUM! Will definitely make this again.
