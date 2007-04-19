Million Dollar Pie II

4.4
13 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sweet and fruity, the perfect summertime treat!

Recipe by Christie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice the strawberries and combine them with sugar, corn starch and red food coloring (if desired). Mix well. In a medium saucepan cook the strawberry mixture over medium heat until thickened. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Cream together 2 tablespoons of pineapple syrup and cream cheese. Spread mixture in the bottom of the pastry shell. Slice the bananas on top of the cream cheese and pour the drained pineapple tidbits over the top of the bananas. Pour the strawberry mixture over the cream cheese/banana filling. Add your favorite whipped topping and sprinkle the top with toasted coconut and nuts. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 57.9g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 11.7mg; sodium 147.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022