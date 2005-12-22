Mincemeat Pie Filling

4.3
17 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 8
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A friend gave me this recipe for mincemeat many years ago. It is so good that even those who do not care for mincemeat pie likes it. If preferred, use molasses instead of sorghum. Also, apricot juice can be substituted for the pineapple juice. This makes enough filling for 2 (9 inch) pies.

Recipe by Darlene

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
23 hrs 30 mins
total:
1 day
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the cooked beef, apples, raisins, sweet pickle vinegar, pineapple, orange, salt, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, sorghum and 1 cup beef broth. Store in the refrigerator or freeze until ready to use.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 15.8mg; sodium 136.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022