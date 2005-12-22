Mincemeat Pie Filling

A friend gave me this recipe for mincemeat many years ago. It is so good that even those who do not care for mincemeat pie likes it. If preferred, use molasses instead of sorghum. Also, apricot juice can be substituted for the pineapple juice. This makes enough filling for 2 (9 inch) pies.
My Father loves mincemeat pie. But he says it's very hard to find the "real" thing. Lots of "slop-in-a-jar" products out there. No good. I made a pie with this filling recipe. He LOVED it. He said this recipe is the true and authentic thing. I am very grateful for it and will use it again!
My Father loves mincemeat pie. But he says it's very hard to find the "real" thing. Lots of "slop-in-a-jar" products out there. No good. I made a pie with this filling recipe. He LOVED it. He said this recipe is the true and authentic thing. I am very grateful for it and will use it again!
I made this pie for my father-in-law. I guess I did something wrong, but I followed the directions exactly...the recipe never states to cook the filling or reduce the liquid before baking. My pie had so much liquid in it we were forced to drain it. I drained almost 2 cups of liquid. The flavor I am told is great, but I would suggest reducing the mixture to a thicker consistancy on the stove , then baking.
The ingredients looked not so good, but this has to be the best pie recipe I have ever made. I made it for our family's Thanksgiving dinner and everyone was very surprised that it actually had beef in it. Everyone went back for seconds! Excellent recipe and I will be making this for Christmas too!
Growing up we made and canned our own mincemeat. We never put orange peal. Just apples, nuts and ground meat and spices. We use to make pies and turnovers. I have been trying to find a good recipes for some time. Thank you!
I made this filling for my dad who missed having mincemeat pie on Thanksgiving! The flavor was wonderful, and it was a very easy recipe. I am told that the pie is better a few days later. This may be a great make- ahead pie
Couldn't find sorghum up north here but used black strap molasses. Fantastic. My husband couldn't put whipping cream on something with meat. He had it for breakfast! Don't use the white membrane of the orange, just the meat and maybe the zest of the peel. The white part is bitter.
I hate all those recipes that claim to be genuine mincemeat yet don't even have any real meat in them, which is the key ingredient. Thanks so much for this wonderful tradition recipe, so much better than the canned stuff in grocery stores!
I haven't made this for YEARS, but I love, love, love this recipe. It smells and tastes so amazing when I'm cooking it that I can't help but steal bites. My dad loves mincemeat pie, and I used to make it with this filling because I hate the jarred mincemeat that's just made of apples and raisins with no actual meat in it because it's just not very flavorful. This has a diverse blend of flavors that combine to make THE BEST mincemeat ever. I'm going to make some this year and make my husband try it. He hates trying new things, but hopefully he'll like it. I want to try making mini pies.
Two nights ago I cooked all the ingredients as is except I substitued molasses for the sorghum (& I only had 1/4 cup) until thick & refrigerated. I then divided up into two pie shells last night, used a crumb topping & baked (I only had deep dish shells, all the filling could have fit in one shell)following another recipe: 15 mins at 425 degrees and then 20 mins at 350. As I was making this for a co-worker, I felt I needed to try it. So hubby & I cut into one of the pies(we had never had mincemeat pie before) - it was o.k. but we weren't sure :(! My co-worker said the meat was a little chewy but otherwise it tasted like "grandma's". (Course he may just being nice?!)
Made it with ground version, used a can of pineapple with juice, dried cranberries and raisins, molasses instead of sorghum ( which we don't have in the north) and instead of beef broth, a good measure of whiskey. This is close to my Grandmothers recipe, and it turned out great. If too watery, just cook a bit more. I also 3 Xed the recipe and had enough to put in the freezer. Wonderful, basic recipe!
This recipe has great flavor, but my meat wasn't very tender, so I should have ground it up instead of trying to dice it. Otherwise, I didn't change anything. I did make it as a deep dish pie, using a deep ceramic pie plate. I used the whole recipe to make the pie and it boiled over, so I had to clean the oven before baking the rest of my pies. Next time I'll put a cookie sheet under the pie to catch the drips.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.