Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
This is as fool-proof as can be and is really delicious. The crust was my grandmother's and it's flaky and mistake proof.
This is as fool-proof as can be and is really delicious. The crust was my grandmother's and it's flaky and mistake proof.
Was excellent and easy. However, I found the ingredient "5 stalks of rhubarb" a bit off - stalks come in various sizes! I used 2 cups chopped and it worked. Also I used only 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg.Read More
This pie was a mess! The tapioca never dissolved, it came out with little hard tapioca balls in it. If your suppose to use instant Tapioca it should say so.Read More
Was excellent and easy. However, I found the ingredient "5 stalks of rhubarb" a bit off - stalks come in various sizes! I used 2 cups chopped and it worked. Also I used only 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg.
This pie was a mess! The tapioca never dissolved, it came out with little hard tapioca balls in it. If your suppose to use instant Tapioca it should say so.
Great recipe! Thank you for sharing! I used farm fresh rhubarb and strawberries and it really turned out wonderfully. Recommendations from someone who rarely cooks (me): Be ready with a little extra oil and milk, because the dough may be too dry to roll using the amounts in the recipe. Just add a little oil and a little milk and mix it in your hands until it’s sticky, but not too sticky. Also, you may not want to use the top piece of parchment, since it’s awfully hard to roll, when you can’t see it and it’s slipping all around ;-) Be sure you use the instant tapioca! (Don’t ‘prepare’ it, just use the dry stuff in the box.) Oh, and for the rhubarb – after slicing it into 1 ½ inch pieces, slice it once the long way, in order to bring out the flavor. For those of you that are worried about making a big mess in the stove, cover the bottom rack with aluminum foil, so you can catch any extra filling that might seep out. When sealing the pie, go around the edges with a fork – it give it a nice look. This was my first homemade crust and it turned out great!
The filling in this recipe was very good, I did not try the crust because the refrigerated pie crusts are better than I make and save so much time. I will use this recipe from now on. I used about 21/2 cups rhubarb, 2 cups strawberries, slightly more sugar than the recipe calls for and 1/4 cup maybe just a hint more tapioca and it turned out wonderful.
This is a GREAT recipe, but I would suggest using 1/2 t. nutmeg instead of 1 1/2 t. and 3/4 c. sugar. Other than that, I highly recommend this recipe!!
I really like the strawberry rhubarb pie. However, I think the pie crust is the star of this recipe. I use this pie crust recipe all the time now. I turns out perfectly flakey every time.
The filling for this pie was quite tasty but rather runny, even after it had cooled completely. After prolonged chilling it got better. I had a lot of difficulty with the crust--I have to agree with some of the others in saying that it doesn't seem to have enough moisture to hold it together, and therefore is very crumbly and hard to work with (although the waxed paper does help a bit.) It turned out a lot thicker and tougher than my usual crust recipe. If you're just making this for everyday, you might dare to experiment with the recipe provided here but if presentation is important to you, I would recommend substituting your tried and true pie crust recipe.
This was surprisingly easy to make. I am not a "baker" and I had no problems making the crust - there was just not enough of it to have a top & bottom. Next time I will double the crust recipe, better to have too much than too little. The filling was great. I served it to my husband and his parents who all are tough customers to please and they all liked it. Although my mother-in-law said she never had it before with tapioca as a thickener, she usually uses flour so the taste was a little different to her. I thought it tasted great and will definitely make it again! Thanks Deb!
Filling is quite good and easy. Pie Crust didn't work for me at all. Liquid as stated not enough to make a ball, I needed to ad quite a bit more and then crust ended up too tough. Probably should have added more oil, less milk. In any case, it reminded me that unless you're an expert.....the frozen pie shells are better than most home-made attempts...and I'll stick with the fillings for creativity!
I tried this recipe exactly as written for Father's Day and it was awful!! There is way too much nutmeg, so you can not even taste the rhubarb. The pie was also not very full of berries or rhubarb per the recipe. I'll keep looking.
This pie filling is delicious. My family loved it. However, I must say I think people are either oil based pie crust lovers or shortening based pie crust lovers. My family is shortening based. They knew immediately that this was not my pie crust.
I use this recipe all the time. The only thing is - I do cheat! I buy the ready made pie crust. But I do filling exactly according to the recipe! The whole pie is gone everytime I serve it.
Easy a delicious. I usually don't use a first time recipe on company but I had fresh rhubarb and strawberries and couldn't resist. It received rave reviews.
I thought this tasted very good. My son-in-law had cut up some rhubarb for me and put it in the freezer, so I thawed it out and the 6 cups looked like 2. I drained them and probably could have used a little more of the juice. I did slice my strawberries, but think next time will just cut them in half. The filling was not a nice thick sauce, but very thick on the pieces of filling. I believe this is because I had left out much of the juice. I also used Splenda Blend instead of sugar. Will definitely make this again, but use fresh rhubarb. Actually, I'm about to go have another piece. Thanks for this recipe.
I made this pie for my mother today. Stawberry rhubarb pie is her favorite, and I had garden grown rhubarb I needed to do something with. I followed the recipe exactly except that I used half the amount of nutmeg, only because more seemed like too much to me. My mother said it is the best tasting strawberry rhubarb pie she's had. (And I asked her to be honest so I would know if I should stick with this recipe or not.) She said she liked the amount of nutmet I had and that more may have been too much. The garden fresh rhubarb may have been the secret. Thanks for the recipe!
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie is my husband's favorite birthday treat. I have been making it for many years. I tried this recipe yesterday and I must say my husband said that this was my best one yet! I believe it was the tapioca and the right portions of strawberry and rhubarb. I to have been using a similar recipe for the crust, but use skim milk to cut the fat. Thank you. This one is a keeper!
This turned out great, don't make pies normally. But it sounded so yummy I had to try it. Thank you for sharing
delicious! I made this for someone at work, everyone loved it! it does have a kick of spice, which was what made this pie so unique...great recipe!
Everyone who has had this pie, has said it is the best Strawberry Rhubarb Pie they have ever had.
Everyone liked this very much. Used bakers starch at the ratio od 5 cups sugar to 1 cup bakers starch with excellent resilts.
I made this pie with the crust several times last summer and it was a hit each time. My usual homemade pie crust is very good but for ths particular pie I do like this one. I did not have any problem with the consistency, however I did sift the flour before measuring.
In this pie the filling was way to sweet, I couldn't eat more than a few bites. The crust though was very good. I think that this recipe would be great if one reduces the sugar in the filling to about 4 tablespoons.
The filling is very runny and the nutmeg overrrides the great flavor of the strawberries and rhubarb. Nutmeg seems like it's just not the right flavor combo or maybe there is just too much of it in this recipe. Used frozen pie crust...probably my favorite part of the pie.
followed the recipe exactly,let the pie rest in the oven for 20 or so minutes after it was turned off & the pie was perfect. Not runny,not floury ,just right!!
I've made this recipe 3 times now. By far, the BEST. Consistent. No one wants to wait until it's cool enough! The crust is like my mother's, only it's better ( sorry, Mom ), since the order of ingredients and how it's put together makes sense. A winner!
I don't know what went wrong, but like some of the other reviews my tapioca beads never disolved and were intact after i took it out of the oven. I never have trouble baking so I'm not sure what happened.
I've never made a crust like this one, I found it easy and delicious - a definite must. The Strawberry-Rhubarb filling is delicious, but a little runny. I will have to work on making it thicker. Rest assured, I will use this recipe again! The nutmeg makes just the right spice. Thanks!
i made this pie, and it is delicious. but instead of tapioca, i used cornstarch, because that was the thickener that i have on hand, it is alot easier and makes less of a mess. also i tried powdered sugar and a prepared graham cracker crust. and on top i put oatmeal cookies, to avoid the traditional pie calories. it turned out delicious... so i guess i used this recipe as a guideline, but i used about a pound of strawberries and 3 stalks of rhubarb. so every stalk isn't the same. and i deviated from the recipe, to add a twist. try it you guys, make it your own. it really works. good recipe though.
What a wonderful recipe! I did have a difficult time with the crust and ended up using a different crust recipe. The filling was perfect! I made it for my coworkers and it got rave reviews. Everyone who ate it said that it was the best strawberry rhubarb pie they had ever had. Thank you for such a great recipe!
This recipe was good but the degrees in celcius was wrong and almost ruined it for me. I hope that this will get fixed because it is potentially a good recipe.
The flavor of the fruit filling is great, but I had a hard time with the pastry. I would NOT recommend using this pastry recipe. I tried it twice to no avail and ended using my grandma's pastry recipe.
This was the first time I ever used rhubarb or baked a pie. This recipe made it very easy to do both! I didn't make the pie crust, I just used the store bought stuff. I might consider using it the next time I make the recipe, since it looks so simple.
Filling alright, crust awful I was sad I wasted so many ingredients
It was good! I added a few more spices and a little bit more cornstarch to thicken up
Great recipe! Make sure you use the dry tapioca. Add 3/4 c sugar to the fruit mix and use only 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. Wonderful!!!
The filling of the pie was delicious, but I reduced the amount of sugar and used just 1 cup instead of 1 1/2. The crust dough didn't turn out very well, it was flaky and difficult to work with, so I ended up changing it to my old recipe. But overall - boyfriend was very satisfied with the taste and texture, so I will be making it again!
I'm giving this five stars for the crust! I've used this crust for several pies now, it's perfect. As for the filling, mine came out poorly because I used tapioca pudding instead of the thickener (I'm new--now I know). It came out a soupy mess, but a delicious soupy mess. I'm guessing it's a good recipe if one does it right.
I think this is the best Pie I have ever made! And I couldn't believe how easy it was! Awesome Recipe
A very good and easy recipe. It is heavy on the nutmeg and will be cutting way back on my next preparation of this pie. Beyond that, certainly a keeper! A variation I have done - used the "blue" sweetner made "for recipes" as a substitute for suger - top notch!
Great taste. Enjoyed the crust recipe. It was easy and very tender. The Rhubarb and Strawberries are a good combination.
It was good!
love it, I don't like nutmeg, used cinnamon instead.
Worst strawberry rhubarb pie I have ever had, crust didn't want to roll out well, was thick and flaky, (never used oil before) too flakey to keep together. The tapioca turned into little balls and I used instant. Wasn't very sweet and the rhubarb didn't all get done consistantly and yes I cut them all comparable sizes. Won't make again.
I agree with others about the nutmeg. I made the recipe exact as I like to make my own decision. Next time I'll use 1/2 tsp or none at all. Other wise the pie was very good.
I really did not care for this. My strawberries and rhubarb were pretty soggy. Maybe rhubarb is just not my "thing".
What a fantastic pie :) I used my mother's crust recipe, and it was fine, but this recipe was excellent! And everyone loved it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections