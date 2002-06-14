Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Great recipe! Thank you for sharing! I used farm fresh rhubarb and strawberries and it really turned out wonderfully. Recommendations from someone who rarely cooks (me): Be ready with a little extra oil and milk, because the dough may be too dry to roll using the amounts in the recipe. Just add a little oil and a little milk and mix it in your hands until it’s sticky, but not too sticky. Also, you may not want to use the top piece of parchment, since it’s awfully hard to roll, when you can’t see it and it’s slipping all around ;-) Be sure you use the instant tapioca! (Don’t ‘prepare’ it, just use the dry stuff in the box.) Oh, and for the rhubarb – after slicing it into 1 ½ inch pieces, slice it once the long way, in order to bring out the flavor. For those of you that are worried about making a big mess in the stove, cover the bottom rack with aluminum foil, so you can catch any extra filling that might seep out. When sealing the pie, go around the edges with a fork – it give it a nice look. This was my first homemade crust and it turned out great!