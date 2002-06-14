Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

3.9
50 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 13
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

This is as fool-proof as can be and is really delicious. The crust was my grandmother's and it's flaky and mistake proof.

Recipe by Deb Lacey

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Crust: In a large bowl, combine the flour and the salt. Place the 1/2 cup oil in a 1 cup sized measuring cup and top with the 6 tablespoons of milk. DO NOT MIX! Pour oil and milk over flour and blend with a fork until it forms a ball of dough. Divide dough into 2 balls. Place one ball on sheet of waxed paper. Top with another sheet of waxed paper and roll out to fit your pie plate. Repeat with remaining ball of dough. Peel top paper off of one crust and flip dough into pie plate. Peel off paper and press dough in. Save remaining dough for top crust.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • To Make Filling: Mix the rhubarb, strawberries, sugar, tapioca, salt and nutmeg until the fruit is well coated. Pour filling into the crust and dot with butter. Cover with top crust, seal edges and cut three 1 inch slits in top of crust.

  • Bake pie at 425 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Reduce temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) and bake for an additional 20 minutes. Let pie cool before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 71.9g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 297.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022