Old Fashioned Apple Pie
Apple pie ...so American, so delicious. A true classic. Enjoy!
To avoid wateriness in an old-fashioned apple pie you need to do two things: Use Cortland or other cooking apples (never use Macintosh!) and add 2 tablespoons of uncooked tapioca right out of the box (more for a 10" pie). Spread the first tablespoon over the bottom of the pie crust before you add any apples, then sprinkle the remaining tablespoon throughout the pie. The tapioca helps absorb the moisture resulting in a perfect pie--don't worry, you can't taste it! :) You may need to experiment and adjust the amount of tapioca to suit your individual preferences. This trick was passed down to me by my father whose Swedish grandmother taught it to him as a child... she made the best pies! Another tip from Nana: Don't just dump the apples into the pie crust, place them individually in concentric rings. This takes a LOT longer but your pie will not sink at all--you can have a true "mile high apple pie" and you don't pour in the "sugar soup" at the bottom of the mixing bowl that can also contribute to wateriness. I like my pies a little moist, so I do pour a little of the sugar mixture in, but not all of it. Also, if you're storing your apples in lemon water to prevent browning between peeling and putting them in the crust, make sure you give them time to drain and shake the colander well to get rid of all the extra water.Read More
This pie turned out horribly! The taste was very good, but it was very, very watery. I think you should at least triple the amount of flour in the recipe. I would not try this recipe again!Read More
This turned out pretty well. I needed a recipe quick for Thanksgiving. After we moved, I couldn't find my recipe book with my usual Apple pie recipe. Some people liked it some liked the ones I usually bake. The only things I would change would be adding less butter and more flour. The juices in the pie did not thicken as much as I like. All in all a pretty good recipe.
I made three of these at once for Mothers Day gifts, mostly because I wanted to use my entire pound of lard at once, which makes 3 double crusted pies. To ensure it was not too liquidy I used 2 heaping tablespoons of flour in my filling mixture. I also added a light sprinkling of cinnamon before laying the top crust down. I over heaped my filling and it did not shirnk much, perhaps the apples I used? GALA... made for a sweet, yummy, pie. I've never made pie before and everyone RAVED over this recipie. I have one of the 3 frozen and can hardly wait to cook it! TIP from my 86 year old Grandmother: Touch the crust as little as possible when it is dough, otherwise it will be tough after being cooked. 2nd TIP: Freeze the pie before cooking, that way retains it's juicy-ness without becoming soggy once you cook it!
This is a very classic apple pie that is excellent! Just the right seasoning!
Hubs and I agree this is a darned fine pie. While I made a couple of minor modifications, none were necessary. I most frequently make my apple pies with just white sugar, but this time I wanted a little “caramel-y-scotchy” taste so I used half white and half brown sugar –just fun for something different. The amounts of cinnamon and nutmeg were just right. I typically don’t care for nutmeg in apple pies, but the little bit of it that was indicated here enhanced rather than dominated. As for the flour, I’m always nervous about that – 2 T. is a common amount used in apple pie recipes but you can never know exactly if that will be too much or too little. The Fuji apples I used were very juicy so I used two HEAPING tablespoons and so far I’m happy with that. I’ll be interested to see tomorrow morning, however, once the pie has set overnight, if I’m still as pleased! I’m hoping it won’t have turned to paste! I used a rich pie crust, “Never, Never Fail Pie Pastry,” also from this site, and brushed it with a mixture of one egg yolk and 1 T. half-and-half before baking. I baked the pie at a consistent 375 degrees – 25 minutes with the crust uncovered, then another 25 minutes or so with the crust edge covered with foil. This pie recipe and the pastry recipe I chose was a winning combination and lived up to its name. This was indeed a good “Old Fashioned Apple Pie.”
This apple pie was delicious! It was very wasy to make and family loved it. I used Granny Smith apples and brushed the unbaked crust with egg white to make it golden brown after it was baked.
Great flavor. I also brushed the crust with egg and covered the edges to prevent burning of the crust. However, mine came out watery too. I agree with the reviewer who suggested doubling the amount of flour. I will try this because this pie is worth the effort.
This pie tastes good but it really is quite runny, while it was baking, the juices from the pie poured down in a steady stream onto the pan that i thankfully had under it, but after allowing the pie to cool down, the juices set and it gets less runny. i would still add more flour. i wont make this again, ill try a different recipe next time
I used my own lard crust for this recipie, and the filling was delicious! I used about 6 or 7 small macintosh apples, and my boyfriend is in the process of eating it all!
It was a little bitter but maybe my apples were too sour to begin with. But even so, it turned out delicious. The only thing I did differently was to line the edge with foil so the crust didn't burn.
This pie is just like Grandma used to make. Thank you.
I baked this pie and brought it over to my brother's house for a family gathering. Now, my mother always makes apple pies for all the holidays and my brother especially loves them. Well, all I can say is my brother told my mother that she has competition! Thanks for a great recipe!
EXCELLENT! I followed the recipe exactly using 6 Granny Smith apples. I was looking for an apple pie that had a more cinnamon taste than caramel. This was perfect. Hubby declared it "EXCELLENT". It did take a little longer to bake as I turned the oven down to 275. I feel that 300 would have been better. Thank you Arletta for sharing this EXCELLENT recipe!
my husband's favorite kind of pie is apple, we live in the city and he has planted several fruit trees over the years this year our granny smith apple tree had hundreds of apples on it witch was great!! so for father's day this year we as in me and the kids baked him a apple pie it turned out wonderful yes it was a little running but my husband likes his food wet so we loved it thanks so much for such a great recipe...
This was a good recipe. I read the review before baking the pie and decided to reduce the sugar to 3/4 cup to avoid the runny pie syndrome others were experiencing. It turned out really great. Thanks!
Oh yeah - THAT'S what I'm talking about! What a terrific flavor, just delicious and so easy to make! I did make sure to use heaping tablespoons of flour and 7 cups seemed like too many apples; even after heaping them into the crust, I had some left over. I will definitely make this again, thank you!
I used this as a base and added my own touch. I used a mixture of half Gala apples and half Braeburn to get the sweet and tart/crisp mix I wanted. I used Saigon cinnamon, fresh ground nutmeg and added just a dash of chipotle pepper. It gave it the kick I was looking for and still had that sweet apple taste. It's my new favorite apply pie recipe!
This was my 1st apple pie,it was easy to make and soooo good Thanks!!!
This was the BEST apple pie I have ever had!! The crust was perfect and not too brown. Perfect!! I brushed on a little bit of corn syrup with 5 or so minutes to spare and sprinkled with sugar! Delicious!!
I used tart granny smith apples and it was perfect!!!
we really enjoyed this apple pie. Previous reviews stated it was runny. To counter that without giving the pie a flour-y taste, I gave a generous sprinkle of minute tapioca in the bottom of the shell. I will use this recipe again for sure!! Definitely didn't have to worry about left-overs on this one
very good pie, accidentally added 2tsp of cinnamon to the recipe and it came out better! I've made this pie about 5 times in just 2 weeks, gave a couple away and kept a few. YUM!
This was wonderful!!! It was gobbled up in 2 days!! Wonderful as is!!! Thanks for helping me make my first Apple Pie!!!
I'm getting ready to make another one of these pies I change the apples up to what ever I can get from the local orchards but it's the same great taste!
Came out great and followed recipe exactly. Great combination of sugar and spices.
Was so easy to make for a first time pie attempt.. thanks so much for posting.. Everyone loved it!
This was the first time I ever made a pie. This pie is really good, my husband & I liked it a lot.
This pie was delicious. It was a bit watery (the reason for the 4 stars), but I can fix that next time by adding more flour. I also mixed in about 1/2 tsp of cinnamon sugar. Perfect.
Don't follow the recipe for the cook temp time, it ends as an EPIC FAIL. I was out of town and wanted to make 'my' apple pie - found this recipe which seemed like the filling was very similar to what I do - but as I only bake once a year, I failed to see the problem with using a 275 degree oven for the cooking. Cut to the cooking, the crust was NOT getting browned at all. Started increasing the temp, and increasing the temp, eventually getting up to 325, and then pulled the pie as soon as it was slightly browned and the juices were running. When we cut into the pie after dinner, the apples had turned to apple mush because I had to leave it in longer to get any kind of browning (and juice running) action. I was horrified - but if you read the other reviews all complaining of being too runny it can all be attributed to the undercooking at too low of a temp. Do yourself a favor, follow everything but that last instruction, you need to cook the pie at 325, not "275-300" (which was my first flag, why use a range...). Two stars for what I perceive to be the correct ingredients for the filling, "F" for the cooking instructions. Cooking apple pies longer than necessary will turn the slices into apple sauce. Should have been awesome based on the ingredients, but hard to rate apple mush as awesome... Writing this review to hopefully save someone else the next time! Cheers.
Great simple recipe, I substitute a quarter cup of white sugar with brown and I also add a few drop of vanilla extract...... deliciously disappearing
Best recipe I found. My go to.
The recipe came out good but the apples had juice overflowing the pie crust in the oven and when sliced there was apple juice flowing out of the crust! I think some added cornstarch might have corrected this issue. The flour did not do enough to thicken the apple juice to keep it in the crust. Also made the bottom pie crust soggy
This apple pie was just perfect. I used Granny Smith apples.
I have made this a few times. The thinner the apples are sliced, the better. Used 2 heaping tablespoonsful of flour, which seemed to help a lot. Definitely had to cook for the whole 50 minutes. Will cook this again, it's great for Thanksgiving.
This is a keeper!
Best apple pie ever!!
great pie filling. this is my go to. only suggestion I could make is if you use a convection oven do 425 for 15 min then 325 for 60 min. definitely put a bake sheet under your pus to catch the run off.
I made this today. It was a long watery but not horribly so. I believe a little more flour would solve that. Was probably the apples I used and that I used more than called for in the recipe, to make it heaping. I also added a bit more sugar and cinnamon to account for the extra apples. All in all this was very good.
I added extra cinnamon with Granny Smith Apples . Also you must add 2 tsp. of lemon juice too . To avoid water mix the apples and cook the pie right away. Sugar pulls the water out of the apples so if it sits the water starts coming out. . It was amazing! It truly is an old fashioned recipe. It is the way my Grandmother makes it. She doesn't use a recipe so this was perfect for me! I will make this again and again! Thank you for sharing!
This recipe was good although I did it a bit differently. I tossed the apples in the mixture that was to go over the top. I did a cinnamon and sugar sprinkle on the top of the crust and my family loved the pie. I made the everything as the recipe said but put it together a little differently.
LOVE this pie. So easy to make and yet it tastes so good!!
So simple and delicious. My family loved it!
Simply Delicious!!!
This is truly a traditional apple pie - my family loved it! Used 6 large granny smith apples and 2 heaping tbs flour as others suggested. No problem with being runny. Cooked at least 50 minutes, maybe even a bit longer. Followed the oven temp directions.
it was great! it was vary moist and rich,but i think i wold add some lemon juice to the recipe but i did not try adding it in mine.and the sauce did taste a bit strange.
OMG BEST apple pie ever. My husband said best he has had since Aunt Rosey!! I did brush crust w/egg white & sprinkle w/raw sugar. This pie is to die for. Oregon
Found this recipe Christmas day in a pinch! It's now our go to recipe for apple pie...delish
Very delicious!
It was delicious! I added two tablespoons of tapioca to be sure it cooked to a nice thickness. It wasn’t too runny like some have mentioned. I will definately make again.
Yes I did. I added more butter. 3 more table spoons of butter.
I combined the spice quantities (cinnamon and nutmeg) from this recipe, with the other ingredients from this recipe https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/87979/peach-pie-the-old-fashioned-two-crust-way/?internalSource=hub%20recipe&referringContentType=Search&clickId=cardslot%201, to make a perfect apple pie. Also, I added a couple handfuls of water because the apples don't make as much as the peaches do.
This apple pie was awesome!! The whole family couldn't eat it fast enough :) I did make some changes. I used granny smith apples which gave it a tart taste and this pie does get a little too juicy. I upped the flour to 4 tbsp. Cooked the pie without the top crust for 10 min and then drained in a bit. I then added on the top crust and cooked for 45 min. It turned out perfect!! I will be making again.
I couldn't find a good recipe in my books so came to your site and found this one. Did make a few minor modifications adding vanilla and apple pie spice, but it turned out great and tasted excellent!! It was quick and easy to make! I used Fuji apples-a good baking apple.
A huge hit with my whole family at Thanksgiving dinner. Only one slice left over!
This recipe was fantastic! I used apples from the trees in my yard, a couple different kinds, and I also followed the suggestions of using more flour. It worked great and the consistency was perfect. I also used the store bought pie shells (I don't make my own), and it was a big winner with the hubby!
Use 9 apples not 7 but 5 star rating
Very tasty! I used half brown sugar and half white sugar just to add a little more depth, but it is delicious!
I used Granny Smith apples which made for a nice, tart pie.
I followed the recipe almost exactly. I doubled the flour and cinnamon. I also used puff pastry to do a lattice top. I love this recipe!
I love cinnamon so I added just a tad more. The pie turned out beautiful and delicious!
It’s the best pie I’ve made in a long time it was perfect
Delicious and easy to make.
Easy enough
It was a great recipe but the amount of sugar was a bit too much for me. Still, amazing!
The pie was delicious. I made 4 and from 3 so we can have some this winter. My husband favorite pie is Apple and he has are most of it.
Turned out fantastic! Just make sure your pie dough is sealed around the edges... I made this mistake and the pie overflowed into my oven. It still turned out great though .
It came out very watery, even after added time in the oven. And even with Granny Smith apples, it was too sweet for my taste. So if I made it again, less sugar and more flour.
Love this recipe! I added more flour and some brown sugar, love how the crust stays golden and doesn’t burn, thank you!
I used cortland apples and instead of flour I used cornstarch to absorb more of the juices. For those who are not nutmeg fans you can also substitute ground cloves. Great flavor and the cornstarch makes for a very firm pie.
I used this recipe many times. I used it this time as a familiar recipe to do a lattice top with. Worked very well. I always add ginger. I always use half gala, half Granny Smith apples. I also squeeze a quarter of a lemon over the sliced apples adds a tartness but not as much as if I used all Granny Smith. I also used some cinnamon and sugar on the crust to add a delightful color to the crust as well as a nice crunch kinda like candy but only sorta.
This is a very good and easy to make pie.
pie turned out a little runny until it cooled Taste excellent ! I added raisins..yummm
The first pie I fallowed the recipe to a tee. It was really runny and it caused the bottom crust to be soggy(this was the results after it had time to cool and the liquid to thicken). I made a second one and in the place of 2TBSP flour I used 4TBSP and it was perfect.(just be sure to let it cool before cutting it so you allow the liquid time to thicken up. I also brushed the top crust with melted butter before baking and the top crust was a lot better as well.
This recipe was a fabulous hit with my family last night. I did a few minor changes to the recipe. I only used 1/2 cup of sugar and sliced the apples really thin with my salad shooter. I did this and everybody just raved over it and now it's all gone. It didn't even last one full night with my family. I guess next time I will have to make two or three pies to make it last, LOL. I will definitely be making this pie again.
I tried this recipe for the first apple pie that I was making. To be honest it did not come out very good. I had to do a lot of fine tuning to this recipe to the point where it was not this recipe at all. This recipe gave me some practice and taught me where the improvements need to be made.
I’m very new to cooking and baking. This recipe was easy to follow except for the baking time because I had to bake it longer than what was called for. I know I made a few mistakes and learned what to do next time. It was pretty runny but it tastes absolutely delicious. I’m definitely going to make it again.
I followed the recipe. It turned out great, and it tasted wonderful. I had been craving apple pie, but I didn't want to buy one. This was the first time I baked a pie. Now, that I have done it, I know it isn't difficult if you follow the recipe.
