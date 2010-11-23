Old Fashioned Apple Pie

Apple pie ...so American, so delicious. A true classic. Enjoy!

By Arletta

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a bowl combine apples, sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Place mixture in a pastry-lined 9 inch pie plate. Dot with butter and adjust top crust that has been vented.

  • Place in oven and bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 10 minutes. Turn oven temperature down to 275-300 degrees F (135-150 degrees C) and bake 40-50 minutes or until crust is golden brown and apples are tender. Let cool and serve.

402 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 61.4g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 373.5mg. Full Nutrition
