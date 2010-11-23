Old Fashioned Apple Pie

Don't follow the recipe for the cook temp time, it ends as an EPIC FAIL. I was out of town and wanted to make 'my' apple pie - found this recipe which seemed like the filling was very similar to what I do - but as I only bake once a year, I failed to see the problem with using a 275 degree oven for the cooking. Cut to the cooking, the crust was NOT getting browned at all. Started increasing the temp, and increasing the temp, eventually getting up to 325, and then pulled the pie as soon as it was slightly browned and the juices were running. When we cut into the pie after dinner, the apples had turned to apple mush because I had to leave it in longer to get any kind of browning (and juice running) action. I was horrified - but if you read the other reviews all complaining of being too runny it can all be attributed to the undercooking at too low of a temp. Do yourself a favor, follow everything but that last instruction, you need to cook the pie at 325, not "275-300" (which was my first flag, why use a range...). Two stars for what I perceive to be the correct ingredients for the filling, "F" for the cooking instructions. Cooking apple pies longer than necessary will turn the slices into apple sauce. Should have been awesome based on the ingredients, but hard to rate apple mush as awesome... Writing this review to hopefully save someone else the next time! Cheers.