Chocolate Pecan Pie IV

1 of 71

Rating: 5 stars Great pie!!! Not to sweet and really easy to make! I covered the edges of the crust for the first 25 minutes. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I had made a chocloate pecan pie several years ago. I'd lost the recipe, but remembered how good it was. This recipe was just what I was looking for. Good chocolate flavor and very easy to make (even for those who don't normally make pies!) The only suggestion I have is to cover the pie with foil halfway through the baking time so the crust doesn't burn. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best!! I had a similar recipe years ago from a great chocolate cookbook that I loaned my daughter (who has to have this for her birthday!) and SHE LOST IT!! Found this and it's better than the original!!! I don't use TO DIE FOR but this IS!! Everybody wants the recipe. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Quick tip: Use an aluminum pie shield or aluminum foil to cover the top during 1/2 the baking time. This chocolate pecan pie is FABULOUS!! You gotta try it. It is great right out of the oven but tastes even better the second day. It really hits the spot when you have to have something sweet & rich. Would give it 10 stars if I could! I chopped the pecans up a little instead of using halves. Also I only had bittersweet chocolate (recipe calls for unsweetened) but it worked out jolly good! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars be sure to check at minimum cook time. I almost overcooked mine Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best chocolate pecan pie around. My family members ate it all up. The unsweetend chocolate is a great touch. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous! I've made many a chocolate pecan pie before but they all had chocolate chips. Melting the chocolate and mixing in gave the pie an incredibly rich flavor. I doubled the chocolate and was glad I did. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Only a four since I could not get the center to set - and ended up baking long enough to overbrown the edges. Next time I baked for an hour at 350 with foil over the edges for the last 30 minutes and it set up better without burning the edges. The flavor is wonderful, but next time I will try it with less butter and more sugar to make more of a true pecan pie with chocolate flavor. I think the 1/3 cup butter is just too much to allow the pie to set up properly. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I have been looking for an alternative to the super sweet gooey pecan pie that we all grew up with. This is it. I had so many raves that everyone asked if I had more. There are more out on this web site with milk chocolate and semi sweet but this with unsweetened is wonderful. Helpful (7)