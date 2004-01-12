Chocolate Pecan Pie IV

Rating: 4.57 stars
65 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 44
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a very simple pie to make and it is very nutty and chocolate-y.

By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat butter and chocolate over low heat, stirring constantly, until chocolate is melted; cool slightly.

  • With hand beater, beat eggs, sugar, salt, chocolate mixture and corn syrup. Stir in pecans and pour mixture into pie shell.

  • Bake until set, 40 to 50 minutes. Cool slightly. Serve warm, or refrigerate and serve with nondairy whipped topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 62.5g; fat 30.4g; cholesterol 90.1mg; sodium 370.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (71)

Most helpful positive review

DORI M
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2004
Great pie!!! Not to sweet and really easy to make! I covered the edges of the crust for the first 25 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

JenLee
Rating: 3 stars
10/14/2009
As far as taste is concerned this was a 5 star...BUT I found that the directions were lacking. You say to mix with a hand mixer but for how long? Till what consistency? I mixed it long enough for the batter to rise and be smooth not really runny...when I stirred my pecans in like directed they sank straight to the bottom. So I ended up putting in more pecan halves and poked at them with a toothpick until they went just ever so slightly below the surface and then baked as directed. If I hadn't have done that then it would have looked like a Chocolate Pie with a pecan surprise at the bottom rather than looking like what it was supposed to be. Other than that like I said it tasted brilliant but the directions are lacking too much for me to give this a five star! If it was up to me I would mix until well beaten and smooth. Then I would pour pecan pieces in to just cover the batter followed by the remainder of the batter. I would then pour on the pecan halves and lightly poke them to just below surface level so that you can still see the pecans clearly and then bake. I will definitely use this recipe again! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
ChristinefromMN
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2004
I had made a chocloate pecan pie several years ago. I'd lost the recipe, but remembered how good it was. This recipe was just what I was looking for. Good chocolate flavor and very easy to make (even for those who don't normally make pies!) The only suggestion I have is to cover the pie with foil halfway through the baking time so the crust doesn't burn. Read More
Helpful
(21)
SALLYMAGGIE
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2005
This is the best!! I had a similar recipe years ago from a great chocolate cookbook that I loaned my daughter (who has to have this for her birthday!) and SHE LOST IT!! Found this and it's better than the original!!! I don't use TO DIE FOR but this IS!! Everybody wants the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(20)
OHSUSANNA
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2007
Quick tip: Use an aluminum pie shield or aluminum foil to cover the top during 1/2 the baking time. This chocolate pecan pie is FABULOUS!! You gotta try it. It is great right out of the oven but tastes even better the second day. It really hits the spot when you have to have something sweet & rich. Would give it 10 stars if I could! I chopped the pecans up a little instead of using halves. Also I only had bittersweet chocolate (recipe calls for unsweetened) but it worked out jolly good! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Bonnie B
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2005
be sure to check at minimum cook time. I almost overcooked mine Read More
Helpful
(13)
Kasey
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2004
This is the best chocolate pecan pie around. My family members ate it all up. The unsweetend chocolate is a great touch. Read More
Helpful
(11)
basg101
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2009
Fabulous! I've made many a chocolate pecan pie before but they all had chocolate chips. Melting the chocolate and mixing in gave the pie an incredibly rich flavor. I doubled the chocolate and was glad I did. Read More
Helpful
(8)
NewsteadECS
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2010
Only a four since I could not get the center to set - and ended up baking long enough to overbrown the edges. Next time I baked for an hour at 350 with foil over the edges for the last 30 minutes and it set up better without burning the edges. The flavor is wonderful, but next time I will try it with less butter and more sugar to make more of a true pecan pie with chocolate flavor. I think the 1/3 cup butter is just too much to allow the pie to set up properly. Read More
Helpful
(8)
MOMMYMACHINE
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2007
I have been looking for an alternative to the super sweet gooey pecan pie that we all grew up with. This is it. I had so many raves that everyone asked if I had more. There are more out on this web site with milk chocolate and semi sweet but this with unsweetened is wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(7)
