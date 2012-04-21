Chocolate Chess Pie II

My family's favorite pie! It is so easy and foolproof. I follow the recipe exactly: whisk the sugar and cocoa powder (I use Hershey's Special Dark or Ghiardelli), and beat with whisk attachment, on slow/med speed with the kitchen aide until they are really well mixed. Add everything else, one at a time...with the butter last so it has a chance to cool down from being melted. Then I just let it mix. And mix, and mix, while I get the crust in the pie pan. You can't overmix this like you can a cake or a custard. Bake for the 45 min called for then cool completely. One word of warning: the top of the pie LOOKS like the top of brownies: and as it cools the top will crack (mostly around the edges) and sink a bit...so it is not the most attractive looking pie. I get around this by covering the entire pie with whipped cream (homemade is good because you can control the sweetness...the pie is VERY rich). Drizzle some chocolate syrup across the top and sit back and soak up the compliments! Thanks for sharing!!