Chocolate Chess Pie II

This is so easy and absolutely delicious!

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix sugar and cocoa together. Beat the eggs then add to the cocoa mixture. Beat in the milk, butter and vanilla.

  • Pour mixture into 9 inch unbaked pie shell and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes or until set. Let cool before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 66.8mg; sodium 194.3mg. Full Nutrition
