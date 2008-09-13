Coconut Custard Pie I

1 of 164

Rating: 5 stars After altering the recipe a little, (half & half instead of milk & 3/4 cup sugar) this recipe was great tasting and easy to make! I made it for my mom's 50th Birthday, her favorite kind of pie that she hadn't had in over 30 years... what a challenge this would be, I thought ( I cook... but am not much of a baker...to say the least). What a fabulous outcome! Even made my dad proud !!!!(pie making is a dying art in my family that he has completely mastered... the women who cook and alter recipes tend not to do so well in this department, but this was a real winner!). Helpful (208)

Rating: 2 stars I attempted to make this recipe for the first time today and was disappointed with the results. However, I believe it was more of user error. I followed all the steps exactly and the pie looked fine going into the oven. But after 50 minutes and a very brown shell...the pie still had not set. I used 2% milk which I don't know if this recipe was intended for whole milk. I will try this again with whole milk to see if this corrects the problem. Any suggestions? Helpful (175)

Rating: 5 stars This pie was wonderful !!! I used sweetened flaked coconut and just 1 cup of sugar because I read other reviews saying this pie was too sweet. I found that 1 cup was the perfect sweetness. I brushed the pie crust around the edges with beaten egg (to result in a "pretty" baked crust) and covered the edges with strips of foil after the first 15 minutes of baking (to prevent over browning). The custard is delicious and so EASY to make. It's very very tasty and I will make this again for sure. Thanks, Lesley ! Helpful (111)

Rating: 4 stars Really way too sweet but still good. Just be ABSOLUTLY sure you blend the butter & sugar together BEFORE you add the eggs when making this pie.It comes out wit an odd texture if you add everything at the same time. I made that BIG mistake. It tasted fine but was weird to eat. I'm sure it would've been awsome if I hadn't -- Truely a great recepie. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This pie is rich and wonderful just like the ones my grandma used to make. When she died all her great recipes went with her. My dad goes crazy for this pie! It's like having a part of her back. Thanks Lesley! EDIT - 6 years later and we're still loving it but I always use a 10-inch crust so to ensure that the pie will set. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars I found this pie to be most delicious and I'm not a coconut fan. I used 1 cup of sugar and maybe next time I might use heavy cream instead of milk to give the custard a bit more body. All my friends are begging for more! Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars My entire family is made up of coconut-a-holics so this pie was a huge hit! I made two pies for my in-laws and they loved it so much that they polished one off if less than two days. My mother-in-law brought the other one to work to share and apparently everyone raved about the pie demanding the recipe. She said we're required to bring this pie for all holiday gatherings from now on.;-) Oh one thing if you're a coconut freak like us substitute coconut milk for regular milk. You will not be disappointed! Very yummy! Helpful (38)

Rating: 4 stars I agree with the last poster. I tried this recipe and it was really sweet. Too sweet. So I tried it again and cut the sugar from 1 1/2 cups to 3/4 of a cup and it came out just right. It is a good recipe and easy. I made the two pies the second time with the sugar cut and eveyone loved it. Helpful (37)