Rating: 5 stars I did a search for Cinnamon Pie after watching the Dual Spires episode of Psych... This is the only recipe that even popped up under allrecipes for a cinnamon Pie. This recipe Extremely Easy to make... like extremely easy... which is a good thing for me. A lot of times recipes like this are way too complicated... This took about 15 minutes to prepare with the kids getting in the way and 45 min to bake and about an hour to cool at room tempature. Mine didn't really look like the picture though.. I know some people said it looks 'ugly' beucase of the color, yes, it is ugly, but to me it looks like a pumpkin pie just a little on the darker side. If you like cinnamon you will like this... and if you are not a HUGE cinnamon fan.. I still think you might like it.. I am not huge on cinnamon, but I will definately make this again. Helpful (356)

Rating: 5 stars Its not very often that i write reviews to recipes but i just had to this time. this pie was GREAT. When you make it the "batter" will be very thin almost like milkey. and when you take it out of the oven it will giggle. Just let it cool for 30 minutes Don't worry though. it will be great. And for the crust i recomend using the "buttery crunch crust" recipe on this site. It went GREAT together. Try this it is awsome with a cup of coffee the next morning. Helpful (139)

Rating: 5 stars The filling is a very thin liquid before you bake it but when its done and cooled it becomes more of a cinnamon custard. Its a very ugly pie to look at because the surface of the pie develops into a brownish crust but it is verrrrrry tasty especially with whipped cream. Make it for taste and not for looks! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars I was so excited about finding this pie, but after reading the reviews I got a little worried about the texture of the pie, so I made a few adjustments: I added an egg and an extra teaspoon of cinnamon, I subbed the milk in recipe for a 12oz can evaporated milk, and for a little something extra I sprinkled some Hershey's cinnamon chips on the bottom before I ladeled in the filling. The pie was absolutely delicious!! It had the perfect custard texture that I was hoping for. Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars This is my favorite pie of all time although I have not used this particular recipe yet but I can tell by looking that it will turn out exactly as its supposed to. I grew up with these. For those who don't know its merely a slightly different(& less expensive:) version of what in this area is called "Sugar Cream Pie ". If you look up that one you'll see what I mean. Its often made with a dusting of nutmeg on top although I prefer cinnamon. Around here its not an oddity its a classic often found on restaurant menus & well worth a try but be warned its wonderfully rich! Helpful (32)

Rating: 3 stars The flavor of this recipe was great but the consistency was a little weird. When I took it out of the oven after an hour I didn't think it was anywhere near done but it was perfect after sitting on a cooling rack for an hour or so. As other reviewers suggested I used the Buttery Crunch Crust recipe from this site. The recipes complimented each other very well. Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars I tried this after watching the Dual Spires episode of Psych and wasn't sure what to expect. This is a nice homey type pie. Nothing fancy or exotic but comfortably delicious. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This pie was very easy to make. Yes after I took it out of the oven it did take a little while to "set". It was like a custard. Was very good with coffee ice cream! I'll definately make this again! Helpful (15)