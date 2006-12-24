Chocolate Pecan Pie III

Rating: 4.72 stars
252 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 204
  • 4 star values: 33
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

A different flavor - this pecan pie has cocoa in it.

By Ruth

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a heavy saucepan combine melted margarine, corn syrup, white sugar and cocoa. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves. Add vanilla, salt and eggs, stirring well. Stir in 1/2 cup pecans. Mix well.

  • Pour filling into unbaked pastry shell and top with remaining 1/2 cup pecans. Bake at 325 degrees F(165 degrees C) for 55 minutes. Let cool and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
564 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 70.5g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 382mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (276)

Most helpful positive review

Kathryn Kelly
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2006
I have tried several different recipes for Chocolate Pecan Pie (my husband's favorite!!). This is by far the best recipe out there! The change I made to the recipe is I beat the eggs. Put a bit of the hot chocolate mixture in a separte bowl and whisk the eggs into the bowl of chocolate to prevent the eggs from cooking (the "scramble" effect), pour the remaining hot chocolate mixture into the bowl of chocolate/egg mixture, whisking constantly, until throughly mixed. Then I will add the vanilla and salt and pecans. I probably use more that 1 cup of pecans.
Helpful
(165)

Most helpful critical review

annabelle219
Rating: 2 stars
12/25/2008
What did I do wrong? The taste gets a 5, but my pie was more like soup! I am an experienced baker and followed recipe exactly except I used a very dark cocoa powder and I baked the pie an additional 15 mintues because I could tell it was not setting up. I could not really call it a pie. It really was a mess. Again, the flavor was there, but I would not make again without major revisions. Perhpas adding some flour?
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
Kathryn Kelly
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2006
Helpful
(165)
HINA
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2005
An absentee guest sent this pie to our home for Thanksgiving dinner. I was too busy and too full to try the dessert and when cleaning up the kitchen I decided to pack up the few leftovers and send it back home with her husband (I was trying to save space in the fridge). When my other guests learned that I had returned the remaining pie they were sooooo disappointed saying it was the best pie they had ever eaten and I was crazy to have given it up. When I tried the pie a day later I have to admit that it was fantastic. I should let you know that she mistakenly used 1 cup of butter (instead of only 1/2) and I don't know if that error added even more to its "fantasticness". I can't wait to make this myself! update: I made this last night and made the terrible error of adding the eggs to the hot chocolate mixture and taking my time before mixing it all together. What happened? Some of the eggs cooked resulting in chunks of scrambled eggs in the pie! Gross!!! I picked out the chunks of egg ruining the look of the pie but it still tasted fine. How does this pie taste hot out of the oven? Ugh. How does it taste after a night of chilling in the refrigerator? Deeelish.
Helpful
(99)
jkaeekj
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2005
This was my first time eating a chocolate pecan pie. While the pie was very good, I prefer the original pecan pie. It was a quick and easy dessert, though, and my kids enjoyed it. If you aren't really, really into a chocolatey taste, then I'd suggest cutting back on the cocoa powder a bit. It wasn't an overpowering taste, I just felt the pecan pie taste was lost in it. Edited to add: I just pulled this out of the fridge to try it again, and it was SO much better after it was chilled for a few hours. The middle became a lot more creamy and smooth, almost a hot fudge consistency. I will make this again but make sure it's been well chilled before serving.
Helpful
(83)
MC_TRACY_J
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2003
This is excellent pie. I normally find pecan pie (and any chocolate varieties) far too sweet for more than a sliver but this recipe makes a delicious chocolate pecan pie. The filling has a gooey fudgy consistency and tastes incredible. My husband (a chocoholic) said this is the best pecan pie he's had. I used 1 stick of butter instead of margarine and used a refrigerated ready-made pie crust. Simple and delicious!
Helpful
(34)
TAMIDB
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2003
The filling overflowed. I believe this would make 2 9 inch pies easily. Excellent recipe!!!!
Helpful
(27)
LatinaCook
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2006
We liked this pie a lot. I wouldn't say it has a "hint" of chocolate though, it is very chocolately but not overwhelmingly sweet. I read some reviews and just couldn't believe some people expecting this pie to taste like a regular pecan pie, it is NOT a regular pecan pie , it is not supposed to taste like one. I used pecan halves instead of chopped ones. I heated up the mixture in MED/LO stirring constantly, it takes a little while but you'll know it is ready when the mixture thins, it will not thicken up like pudding and such things do. I let it cool for a while and then i put it in the refrigerator overnight. It might be kind of watery otherwise. Enjoy!
Helpful
(23)
Mr.Ramos
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2006
This pie was extremly tasty and had great flavor. I followed the recipe excatly how it said and it came out perfect. the center was gooey and the pecans added a nice crunch. I will be making this thousands of times more. WARNING: this was extremly fatning and filling. if your watching your waist STAY AWAY.(but your tastebuds will thank you.)
Helpful
(22)
Imout
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2006
You may think this sounds crazy but try adding a little Bourbon Whiskey on top of the pecans prior to baking. The alccohol potency will dissipate after baking but adds just the right amount of flavour!
Helpful
(22)
OrangeBlossom
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2005
So delicious! I recommend using a deep dish pie crust b/c there is so much yummy filling. Also I opted to use butter sticks instead of margarine. A very tasty spin on classic pecan pie. Many asked me for the recipe when I made this for a work function and even said they were not big fans of pecan pie but loved this recipe.
Helpful
(17)
annabelle219
Rating: 2 stars
12/25/2008
Helpful
(10)
