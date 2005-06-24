Pinto Bean Pie II

3.8
9 Ratings
Tastes a lot like pecan pie!

Recipe by Patsy Wilson

Servings: 18
18
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream together butter, sugars and eggs (slightly beaten). Add beans and nuts, mix well and pour into unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 9g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 112.8mg. Full Nutrition
