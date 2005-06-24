Pinto Bean Pie II
Tastes a lot like pecan pie!
My husband had bean pie years ago, and he was saying how good they are..well he was right. This recipe is excellent! My son could not believe that it had pintos in it. The only thing I added was some good Mexican vanilla, and extra nuts. We live in New Mexico and you would think the restaurants around here would have pinto pie...hum...perhaps I could sell them!! LOL Thanks for the great recipe!!Read More
My husband thought it was ok, I thought it tasted like pintos with lots of sugar in it. I did add the nuts and a tad of vanilla, but it just wasn't what I wanted out of a pie. Even tho it was easy, I will keep looking.Read More
My boyfriend bought a bunch of dried pinto beans, and I wondered "what am I going to do with all of these?" This was one of the recipes that came through my search, and it intrigued me. I added a teaspoon of vanilla, some more nuts (about half a cup, or a little more), and I needed to bake it about 20 more minutes until the filling was set. But I must say, it was eaten up very quickly. It turned out better than I expected.
My pie turned out ok. It was tasty, but I think I had beat my mix too much, it had a crust on it when it was done. I will try this again for sure. It was very simple to make.
Excellent, very easy to make, look like pecan, taste wonderful. I made it for the residents at my job and all the kids love this recipe.
I've been looking for this recipe for a long time. it really taste just like pecan pie
It was ok. Not the best. My husband thought it was alright, but thought it was weird, putting pinto beans in a pie. He was born in Mexico, and he says that this is not authentic. I doubt I will make this again. My husband said I'm better off making a real pecan pie.
It was ok. There was too much filling for one pie. I'm not sure if I'll try it again.
