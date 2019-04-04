Johnny Marzzetti with Ground Venison
1960's casserole made with ground venison or beef.
This was a tasty dish and my boys and I enjoyed it, though we all agreed that it needed a more saucy or perhaps creamy texture. We will definitely try some additions. 1 can condensed tomato soup, 1 t worcestershire sauce. If that doesn't do it, well try cream of celery soup or maybe mix some cheese throughout. It was good, but we just want to suit it to our tastes.
As is, the recipe is about 3 stars - very bland and much to dry. I added extra water during the stovetop process, plus some extra sauce before baking. I only baked about 20-30 minutes as it was already starting to dry out. Also added mushrooms, quite a bit of italian seasoning, some fresh crushed garlic, some onion powder and some red pepper flakes to kick up the flavor. Next time I think I might also use beef broth instead of water for added flavor. With the adjustments, was nearly 5 stars! And we called it "Bambi Marzzetti." LOL
I'm always looking for ways to use venison and this hit the spot! I pretty much followed the recipe, except I did it all on top of the stove.
Here is the thing about this recipe, those who claim low seasoning, you need to salt the bejezus of the pasta which will go along way to seasoning the whole dish. For those that claimed to dry, the cooking time is alot, if you figure that everything is already cooked 15 minutes in the oven is plenty. Then when you put the cheese on toss it back in the oven but turn off the heat. It is already smoking hot and will melt the cheese.
modified the recipe by using yellow pepper instead of green. I baked it for about 25 minutes at 350 and once the cheese was put on, I broiled on low to make for a crispy, brown topping. *NOTE: as with most pasta recipes, before you drain your noodles, measure out the amount of water you need later in the recipe from your noodle pot (in this recipe it was 3/4 of a cup). The starch in the water from your noodles will help the sauce come together better than if you used fresh water :) Also seasoned the meat with garlic, salt and pepper while it was browning in the skillet as well as when the sauce was done. used cavatappi noddles (seems to hold up the sauce better, penne would work well, too!), baked in the same cast iron skillet used to brown the meat in and it turned out very well. an instant keeper! loved that it can be done on a modest budget with every day pantry items!
This was good. I'm always looking for something new to do w/ Venison and this one really worked w/ little in my pantry and needing to go shopping. I made this w/ meat, macaroni, onions, tomato sauce, diced tomatos, and condenced cheese soup. Kept it all on the stove top too. Quick and easy.
I have made this a couple of times now and they loved it. I did tweak it by adding fresh garlic in addition to powdered and substituting beef broth for water. I did not make the macarone my husband is a low/no carber. I just loved it along with other who tried it. They said they would know it was venison. A KEEPER:)
I don't normally enjoy venison, but this was delightful. I didn't bake this dish, but instead grated 2/3 of the cheese directly into the pasta / sauce mix. Mmmm!
Good basics but a bit dry as reviews stated before. I added a can of Golden Mushroom Soup with the Meat when browning. This adds the needed moisture while adding a bit more seasoning. Because of the soup I also cut a bit of the salt later in the recipe.
Good supper-dish. I ,as well, added Italian spices, a dash of chili powder. I was out of diced tomatoes in the pantry so I substituted a 26 oz can of tomato sauce instead of the paste and diced tomatoes and water. Popped in the oven @ 375 for 15 mins to get the top lightly browned. Plenty hot enough off the stove.
This was really good. Always looking for good venison recipes. Would definatley make again. I like to use wheat noodles and they did well in this.
Pretty tasty and hearty meal. My kids thought this was really good (though it's pretty hard to go wrong when you've got lots off cheese, noodles, hamburger with kids involved hehe ;) I used ground beef instead of venison, which is not readily avalible where I live. I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and seasoned my meat first. I used little shells instead of elbow noodles, and omitted the bell pepper since my kids don't care for the taste. All in all, this turned out great and baked very well. The best part: it's super easy!
I made on the stovetop, but realize it is a little dry. What I am noticing in the recipe is the last part of the directions where it says to pour over tomato sauce. HMMM, I think an ingredient was left out of the original list. I will be adding some tomato sauce while it bakes in the oven, but am sure this is why it seems dry.
Yes this dish does need more sauce. It basically is a goulash that is baked with cheese. I didn't bake it for the full 45 minutes, did 30 instead and about ten after adding cheese. It certainly fills the need for more ground venison recipes tho.
Always looking for a new recipe with Venison. The kids thought this was a Hamberger Skillet.
This was very good. My family loves it. My kids request it every week.
so i guess its mind over matter and finding the right recipe. i realy like this recipe but my kids were not crazy about it they didn't know what meat i used. i did add the mexican cheese and basil and extra garlic it was good
Okay. Probably wouldn't make again. Kind of like goulash, but with less flavor.
I made this for my boyfriend and followed the recipe to the tee and well cuz there was just the 2 of us there was quite a bit left over, but what i did was cuz he like cheese a bit too much i layered it with some mexican shredded cheese and then added a mix of cheeses on top. It turned out great but we dont eat too many left overs so I froze it and gave it to his mother and she begged me for the recipe so i wrote it down and im guessing that she will be making it sometime in the near future. ill have to recalculate it to the proper amount for just me and my boyfriend next time i fix it
Fairly easy dish to make but I found it very flavorless. The noodles drowned out every other ingredient. A pretty big let down compared to how appetizing it looked.
Made this with venison and aged cheese my family could not stop eating it. Thank you for the great idea!!!
it was good better than always deer chile but it was like it was missing sum thing a little bland but good going to work on it alittle and to those who dont know you dont cook deer like beef leave it a little pink thats where all the complants about it being dry it does not have the fat of cattle
Delicious! Made a few tweaks, though. Definitely needs more sauce. I used 2 cans of fire roasted diced tomatoes, 1\2 of a large can of crushed tomatoes, one can of tomato sauce and one can of cream of mushroom soup. Also added mushrooms, minced garlic (in addition to the powder), worcestishire, and red pepper flakes. It made a nice large batch of delicious comfort food!! Will definitely be making this again.
I made this exactly like the recipe calls for and loved it! Plenty of flavor and easy to make, I will definitely make again :-)
I made on like this, the only thing I did different is I added some basil. It was wonderful, my 7 year old son couldn't get enough.
This was good! The hubs enjoyed it. I didn't have any pasta so I put the meat mixture over rice and topped with cheese. Yummy and easy!
I tastes like hamburger helper.
Not bad, but I agree with many of the other reviewers... it is rather bland and could use less pasta. I doubled the cheese and used some mozerella as well as cheddar, added cream of mushroom to the mixture, and cut the baking come down to 15 minutes so it wouldn't be dry and still felt it left something to be desired. I wouldn't make this again.
I didn't think I would like this. Just needed something different and thought my husband & daughter would like it but we ALL DID! However, only use 8 oz of noodles, more cheese and more salt. Also use 1/2 cup of water instead of 1/4 cup. Mine was not dry like others have said. I only cooked it for 25 min after the skillet process in the oven. When transferring to casserole dish for baking, it's better if you mix it all up, then sprinkle more cheese on top. I also added a little chili powder, paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, garlic powder, and a little cayenne pepper just to kick it up a notch!
I made this last night and it was so good. I did change it a little by only using 8 oz of elbow pasta, and one- 8 oz can of tomato sauce instead of paste and reduced the water to a 1/2 a cup instead of 3/4. Also I did not add a full tsp of salt. It was yummy. )
I think I added a little more of the seasonings than the recipe called for; same kind, just more; but it was delicious! I will definately make it again! So easy too!
Loved it and now making for the 2nd time with ground venison.
I want to give a few tips. My family absolutely loves this. We leave out the onions and bell peppers because my Father in law has no colon. We heavily season the deer meat and cook in light tasting olive oil. Salt the pasta water heavy also. We add a can of cream of mushroom soup and extra cheese when we mix everything together. If we are not going to put it into the oven I will add a can of tomato sauce.
Very good dish! We followed the recipe, used ground venison, and also added a splash of vinegar and a dash of cayenne pepper.
well seasoned
I was surprised at how tasty it was. The kids loved it.
I made a few changes. Used 16 oz tomato sauce instead of the tomato paste. Added an extra green pepper, and two large zucchini. Also used two cloves fresh garlic. It was not dry.
Is dry so I added mare water before the oven . Also BBQ sauce for taste because a little bland when mixing
Too dry ; sauce was thin. Will not make again.
A tasty way to use up some of the venison in our freezer!
Dish turned out perfectly and wasn't dry. I would suggest seasoning the venison the night before cooking with what ever season you'd like, add 4 tablespoons of Olive Oil, Worcestershire, mix and place it in the fridge. Remember, venison is lean and doesn't have as much fat as beef. So this is where the olive oil makes the difference. Take the water from the recipe and mix it with tomato paste with the dry seasoning from the recipe. The only other thing I changed was doubling the amount of cheese. Mix one 16 ounce of cheese in the dish before cooking. After 45 mins of cooking, mix the dish again in the pan and use the other 16 ounce on top of the dish after 45mins cooking time.
My husband loved it, was ok for me. Needed salt and I used about 8oz of pasta. A full pound would have been way too much. Easy to prepare. Next time I will use my own sauce or tomato sauce instead of using the diced tomatoes.
I took some of the advice from the comments and added Worcestershire sauce, mushrooms, beef broth instead of water, and some Italian seasoning. Also, instead of tomato paste, I used mushroom spaghetti sauce. With those adjustments, this dish was delicious!
At the risk of reviews being redundant. We only cooked it for 20 minutes halved the cheese. Mixed some directly in. Next time we’re planning on adding red pepper flakes for a bit of heat and using heavy cream instead of water . Overall it’s a keeper. Definitely adding to the recipe book.
Will definitely make it again but will add more sauce. Only used half of the macaroni called for and it was plenty.
Very good. Substituted 1/2 shredded pepper jack for a little zing!
very delicious. I did some changes after I read reviews. I added fresh garlic, 1 can cream of mushroom soup and little more then the recipe calls for liquid from boiled noodles.
