Johnny Marzzetti with Ground Venison

modified the recipe by using yellow pepper instead of green. I baked it for about 25 minutes at 350 and once the cheese was put on, I broiled on low to make for a crispy, brown topping. *NOTE: as with most pasta recipes, before you drain your noodles, measure out the amount of water you need later in the recipe from your noodle pot (in this recipe it was 3/4 of a cup). The starch in the water from your noodles will help the sauce come together better than if you used fresh water :) Also seasoned the meat with garlic, salt and pepper while it was browning in the skillet as well as when the sauce was done. used cavatappi noddles (seems to hold up the sauce better, penne would work well, too!), baked in the same cast iron skillet used to brown the meat in and it turned out very well. an instant keeper! loved that it can be done on a modest budget with every day pantry items!