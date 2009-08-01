Best Cherry Pie

The store only had 15 oz cans of cherries and the other reviews said the original recipe didn't have enough cherries, so I ended up using 2 cans. Because of this I had to alter the amounts of the other ingredients some- 1 1/2 C sugar, 4 T cornstarch (I thought it would result in a better texture than flour), 3 T butter and I reserved 1 1/2 C of the juice (though I had to use part water because there wasn't enough juice). The amount of filling filled my Fiestaware pie plate perfectly. I brushed the top with milk and sprinkled with sugar, then baked for 35 minutes, part of the time covered. The resulting pie is VERY good! The filling tastes great. Definitely 5 stars for flavor. Next time I'm going to either cut back on the amount of retained juice (1 cup) or add another tablespoon of cornstarch because it ended up fairly runny (the filling was thinner after baking for some reason). Also I'm going to try baking at 350 for a longer period because my pie looked done but the bottom crust is rather under done. Great pie anyway with what we think is a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness!