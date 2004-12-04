No Bake Key Lime Pie

This is a quick and easy refreshing pie. It may be served either chilled or frozen! Graham cracker pie crust can be used instead of a baked pie crust.

Recipe by Shirley

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the lemonade and the water to boiling. Add the gelatin and the cream cheese and blend well.

  • Fold in the non-dairy whipped topping.

  • Pour mixture into the pie shell and chill or freeze. It's a breeze!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 49.8g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 241.7mg. Full Nutrition
