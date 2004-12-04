No Bake Key Lime Pie

The flavor of this was great! I read the reviews and let the limeade/jell-o/cream cheese mixture cool completely before adding the Cool Whip, but it still didn't firm up in the refrigerator. I made a few "tester" mini pies and put them in the fridge and freezer at the same time so I could tell/taste when they were ready. The frozen pie was ready in about 2-3 hours, and was a great texture straight out of the freezer. The refrigerated pie sat all day and overnight, and was barely firm enough to hold its shape but was too goopy...kind of like pudding. I liked it with the limeade but would cut back next time on the concentrate because it was pretty tart (my husband and I liked it but like sour sweets). It's still great right out of the freezer, I'll make it again!